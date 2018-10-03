Ewan McGregor & his estranged wife are beefing about spousal support

I’m still shocked by the messiness of Ewan McGregor’s divorce. Ewan had an affair with his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and they were “outed” last fall, about one year ago. At the time, Ewan had always presented himself as a happily married man, a family man, who possibly cheated on his wife Eve a lot but he always came home to her. Within a few months, Ewan filed for divorce and he and Mary Elizabeth are still together. The family has been ripped apart, and Ewan’s adult daughter Clara absolutely despises Mary Elizabeth. Eve even took the rare step of issuing a public statement when Ewan did file for divorce, and the impression I got was that Eve is just full of eyerolls for Ewan’s midlife crisis. Well, now this mess is getting even worse: Ewan thinks he’s paying Eve too much in spousal support. Oh, God.
Just nine months after filing for divorce, Ewan McGregor and his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis are now deliberating over spousal and child support. In jointly filed court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Christopher Robin actor, 47, and his estranged wife state that McGregor has been “voluntarily contributing to living expenses” for Mavrakis, 52, and their three children who are minors, Esther, 16, Jamyan, 16, and Annouk, 7. They also have a 22-year-old daughter named Clara.
The Emmy winner has not been required to pay spousal or child support since filing for divorce in January 2018. In the documents, McGregor asserted what he has paid “exceeds what would’ve been his support obligation,” and he would like “reimbursement and/or credits.”
Mavrakis, in the same documents, argued that “the funds she received… were less than what her support payments should have been.”
McGregor’s lawyer, Fahi Takesh Hallin, said in a statement to PEOPLE that the pair are not at loggerheads and the filing is not because his client thinks he is paying too much towards the care of his children.
“This reporting is absolutely not true,” the lawyer said. “Ewan has never said he is giving too much money to Eve, nor has Eve ever complained about this. Eve and Ewan have agreed that they will deal with money issues later on. Ewan and Eve are not fighting with one another about anything, including money.”
“Eve and Ewan have agreed that they will deal with money issues later on.” Yeah, but from what I understand, Eve pretty much gave up her career so she could be at home permanently with their kids. She doesn’t have much (or any) income coming in, so of course it can’t be as simple as “we’ll work out the money stuff as we finalize the divorce.” She needs to pay the mortgage and buy groceries and stuff. And it sounds like Eve and Ewan were trying to keep things civil and just do a loosey-goosey verbal agreement on spousal support for the time being, and now it’s blown up into this. And yeah, it’s not a good look from Ewan to be penny-pinching and nitpicking his estranged wife over spousal support when he’s the one who cheated and broke their family apart. Who predicted that Ewan would have such a messy divorce?
He’s become the full sad cliche.
Yup. My ex said in divorce docs that spousal support was “stealing” from him.
Judge didn’t agree.
It’s especially gross to me, as the new woman is basically a dead ringer for his ex-wife, only younger. Just something a bit icky about that.
In any event, enjoy your mid-life crisis bang, Ewan. But you don’t get to complain when the wife you cheated on and abandoned takes you to the cleaners.
ya, they really do look alike. It was even ickier when he thanked both of them at the Golden Globes. This must be so hard for his daughters. What a bad example for them.
Oh, that whole thing makes it more worse to me if he just cheated- he left his wife for a younger model! It’s so damn gross and insulting.
I wondered the same thing, Is this a mid-life crisis? A midlife crisis he will regret down the road.
I just saw a UK documentary on tv about a wealthy businessman who left his wife midlife, 50, remarried another women who looked like the wife , then after 6years, divorced the new wife and he and the ex-wife got married again! He regretted his midlife crisis…lol
Elon Musk did the same thing. Even when you look up his first wife Justine Musk on google the photo that comes up in overview is that of his second wife Talullah… :/
I know, it’s depressing me so much. I had such a flame for him when I was younger.
He needs to give Eve all the money she wants. He screwed up, not her.
Hope Eve gets half of everything and if Ewan does another star wars movie half of that as well.
Just pay her, you ass.
He is so pathetic and yes a Cliche. She deserves generous compensation. Not a good look Ewan.
He’s a piece of work.
He should be classy and take a page from Neil Diamond’s book. When he and his wife divorced, she got half of everything. What did Neil say? “She was worth every penny.” They’d been married for 25 years, Just a bit longer than Ewan and his wife.
I heard Larry David on Howard Stern talk about his divorce and he said he had no problem paying his wife half and that in the end it all goes to the kids anyways and he wants them to be happy and his ex to be happy. It really made me respect Larry. Larry David’s half would have been A LOT of money.
My intuition on Larry David has ALWAYS been on point….he’s a decent human being…always has been…
That’s so great to hear. I believe Antonio Banderas also gave Melanie Griffith half plus more in their divorce and they still speak lovingly of each other.
Neil & Larry know where it’s at.
We have a gender reversal in our house because I was always the breadwinner and my ex-husband a stay-at-home dad. We’re good friends, we co-parent peacefully, and I happily give him spousal + child support. He lives just a few miles from me. Obviously there was enough strife for us to dissolve the marriage, but we will always be family. And I’m not movie star rich. Give her the money, Ewan!
Welp that went south fast! I bet he won’t be thanking her in any more acceptance speeches.
I don’t believe in spousal support. Everyone should be capable to supporting themselves. He should pay child support and divide their assets 50/50 and everyone can move on with their lives.
Ok cool so each parent of a child should work part time and the higher earner should pay excess money to the lower earner once kids come along. Once that happens, spousal support can be doneski. Otherwise females are inherently disadvantaged because 9/10 times it is the mother who sacrifices her work for kids
Correct! If it weren’t just and reasonable it wouldn’t exist. Spousal support exists because it’s necessary – there have been decades of deliberation surrounding it and it remains for good reason.
Except that a parent who gave up their career prospects to raise children/take care of the home/etc. will never be able to catch up financially and has sacrificed their own earning potential for the other individual. A marriage is a partnership and an agreement that involves sacrifice, and people need to stop pretending otherwise. It’s perfectly sensible for them to pay spousal support until the other partner gets back on their feet financially.
As a personal example, I’m on track to attend medical school. It’s very likely that I’ll make more money than any partner I have in the future. If we were to divorce, and they had given up their career for our children, I would pay him or her spousal support without argument. Unless they’re an abusive POS, there’s no reason to disrespect a person who gave up their own opportunities for you.
Well said, Veronica.
Andrea,
What a nice fantasy world you must live in. You think everyone should be capable of supporting themselves? I wish that were true, but let me tell you an actual true story: I am a woman with disabilities who gets 820 dollars a MONTH to live on from SSDI. I paid into SSDI for years when I was able to work so I don’t want to hear anything about “stealing from taxpayers.” My fiance, my partner, of eight years just left me. I managed the finances because he is irresponsible with money and managed to save over 6000 dollars in three years despite his low salary. He referred to it as “our” money and even asked if I wanted to be on the account. I said no, because I trusted him (was an idiot.) He now will not split this money with me and I will likely get nothing. Now, I face no home, no car, no way to exist in this world. Yes, I know about social services I used to work in social work.
So, yeah, in your perfect world everyone should be able to support themselves. If you know how to cure my disabilities and have a time machine so I can go back and earn the money I couldn’t for the past 15 years, I would be grateful for your assistance. I will then be able to live up to your ideals.
That is an ignorant comment. I have 3 little kids and am going back to work part time after being home for 5 years and I in no way have the earning power I used too. Also, I consider it my job to raise the children that we chose to have together. What is mine is his and what his mine. Our names are both on everything. It was a sacrifice I made willingly but it was still a sacrifice to raise our kids while he worked full time and grew in his career. Without spousal support and child support laws I probably would not have made that choice. ( we are happily married and he has the same views as I do about this but if it went south…..because you never really know do you.)
I feel you on this @andrea
Like as a small biz freelancer/artist, and homeowner who just moved her fiance in, like we dont believe in spousal support. In fact we have talked about a prenup and fully support it.
I also say this as someone who literally lost money and had stuff stolen (not putting things in both (an ex of mines) names) however when I look back im glad it wasn’t mines is yours yours is mine financially that would have been financially crippling, as Im sure had he (my ex) been the man i married he would have taken me to the cleaners when we broke up. At least with this way we are complementing each other and what not. There more i want to say on this but im in a meeting LOL.
I feel like he is checking a list of all the cliches about middle aged man in life crises: leave the wife for a younger version of her – check; act shameless in public – check; beef about money – check. I wonder if he will have a child with his gf and abandon his older children. Those are the only thing missing.
No doubt Mary Ellen whatserface is hard at work on that aspect of this farce. Won’t want to be without her piece of the pie.
If I were his daughters I would just literally slap him really hard in his stupid face and say now you can see all the little stars you want dad and if you don’t pay my mom respect I’m going to set some stuff on fire.
In this situation it really is that simple because he is a pathetic selfish flighty wimp.
Yes I know hitting is bad. I don’t care slap him he sucks
He chose to have an affair, he chose to divorce, and he chose to leave his long time wife with their three minor children to raise.
Not feeling a lot of sympathy for him here.
She’s taking care of three kids under 18 by herself and he’s complaining about paying her too much to support them? After he cheated (repeatedly) and filed for divorce?
Nope.
Nope. Nope. Nope.
Visitation could be interesting. Three minor daughters, but if the two sixteen year olds tell him to f**k off the court is not likely to interfere. Might want to stop being a tool Ewan if you want a relationship with your kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh hail no. 2 timing douche.
seems like a pregnancy announcement is coming very soon
what a shit. this is sooo disappointing. he used to be so hot. no more
So ewan is one of them. We can’t have nothing I swear. What a cheap, ungrateful mofo.
Exactly.
What a disappointment.
How short sighted and selfish is he?!
Also Ewan women make up a lot of the audience and if we don’t want to see you bc you’re a douche you’ll lose $$$
He made gazillions over the years. You’d think he’d class up and say “my ex is amazing and I realize I was an ass. Give her whatever she wants. By the grace of god I’ve had a lot of success as an actor and I’m grateful and I will try to be a better man.”
