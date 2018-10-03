Justin Bieber really did marry Hailey Baldwin without a prenup last month

Last month, there was some back-and-forth about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and whether they had really gotten married. TMZ said they just got their marriage license, but People Magazine said they really did get married quietly at a New York courthouse. Well, it looks like People was right. TMZ confirmed it yesterday: Bieber and Baldwin got married… without a prenup.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married — TMZ has learned — and for some reason, they chose to lie about it. Justin and Hailey actually tied the knot last month in NYC — the same day they got their marriage license at the courthouse. They had a preacher on hand — Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse. The witness was Josh Mehl, a friend of Justin’s who attends Churchome in Los Angeles. Fact is … People mag got it right.

As we reported, Justin and Hailey both reached out to lawyers for a prenup, but now the plot thickens. We’re told they reached out the very same day they got hitched, but there was no way to get a prenup drafted and signed that quickly. So, Justin and Hailey got married without a prenup and there’s been no movement to have one drafted now. It’s called a postnup — same as a prenup but signed after the marriage. One source said Justin is so in love he doesn’t see the need for one. How’s this for a need — Justin’s net worth is estimated at $250 million and Hailey is reportedly worth a couple of mil.

TMZ has a follow-up story this morning about how Hailey and Bieber “don’t think they’ll truly be until they proclaim it under the eyes of God,” as in they don’t consider themselves married until they’re in a church, saying vows. A lot of people are like that – many people don’t believe they’re truly married until it’s in a church. But as TMZ asks: why even do the civil ceremony in the courthouse? I don’t know. And why do it without a prenup? Again, I don’t know. I would have thought that Bieber’s manager and his team would have shut that down quickly. But as I’ve said before, Hailey doesn’t strike me as someone looking to take Bieber to the cleaners anyway. She’s getting more work than ever now that she’s with him.

Alternate theory: Hailey is knocked up? This is from Justin’s father:

41 Responses to “Justin Bieber really did marry Hailey Baldwin without a prenup last month”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Oh.

    this will end well, I am sure.

    (but for the record, many states treat “post nups” as different from prenups and they often are not as enforceable.)

    Reply
  2. Avalita says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:27 am

    A 20s something childless wife shouldn’t be entitled to a cent of her man’s fortune anyway.

    Reply
  3. Veronica S. says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I don’t even know if it’s so much about the religious aspect as it is the inclusion of family and ritual that makes it feel complete and socially validated. That’s part of why LGBT+ have fought so hard to be included in the mainstream narrative of what we define as loving unions.

    I have no real affection for either of them, but I wish them well.

    Reply
    • Neva_D says:
      October 3, 2018 at 10:06 am

      This^^ So many people like the social ritual of marriage and view it as a right of passage within society, whether they’re religious or not. Since Hailey and Justin are both religious, it makes sense that they’d view the church ceremony as the “real” wedding.

      Also, in times like these where the nation is a series of giant, uncontainable dumpster fires, I welcome the whimsy and lightheartedness of their marriage!

      Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:30 am

    also isn’t California a community property state? or did that change? I remember reading that when Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey got divorced (also with no prenup lol). I know, I am really behind, gossip wise.

    Reply
  5. skipper says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I just read online that he still doesn’t consider themselves “married” because they haven’t been married in a church before god. So, they are legally married but not “married, married”?

    Hmmmmm…..what does it all mean, Basil?!?! *Austin Powers’ voice*

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:35 am

    “don’t think they’ll truly be until they proclaim it under the eyes of God”

    Hahahahaha! Yeah I’m sure the lawyer who handles your divorce will be able to explain why that won’t hold up. She’s going to get a SWEET payout coming out of this in a few years.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      October 3, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      No kidding. Also, I’m surprised that these devout kids seem to think that God wasn’t present at the courthouse.

      Reply
    • Cranbee says:
      October 3, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      Yup. I was told years back that statistically marriages with short engagements (6 months or less) had the highest odds for divorce within the first few years of the marriage. One year engagements, or closer to one year (10-11 mo.) was considered a decent length of time to ensure a sustained marriage. The thought being that longer engagements are a better trial time to see if the relationship can sustain the stress of a marriage. Especially if family gets involved, wedding preparations (yikes) and $$ is flying out the door before the nuptials have even happened.

      Reply
  7. Kittycat says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Hailey is the smartest woman alive.

    No career, no job and ends up marrying a multimillionaire.

    Somewhere Anna Nicole Smith is smiling proudly.

    Reply
  8. Electric Tuba says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Good. Let the games begin

    Reply
  9. Em says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Her father is a crazy trump Stan, wouldn’t surprise me if Justin pulls a Kanye after marrying into this family.

    Reply
  10. Meghan says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:41 am

    So the more I think about this (which isn’t a lot), I’m thinking the dad is referring to his newborn child? The picture is Bieber with a bunch of kids and a newborn, so maybe his Dad thinks because Bieber is 20+ years older than this baby that it’s 3 generations?

    Reply
  11. Boxy Lady says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:45 am

    IIRC NY law states that there has to be a 24 hr waiting period between obtaining the license and the marriage ceremony. Did they actually get the marriage license on that same day or a previous day? If they married on the same day as obtaining the license, would that make the marriage invalid?

    Reply
  12. RBC says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:51 am

    That photo of Justin in the colourful shirt, slicked back hair and dirt on his upper lip he looks much older than Hailey. It looks like a young bride out with her sugar daddy.

    Reply
  13. Crumbs says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I don’t care about either one of them, but I find this relationship embarrassing for Hailey. Justin pretty much used her as a backup for years between Selena and other girls. I don’t know what changed for him, but something doesn’t seem right about it. Granted, she might not even care, because as this article mentioned, she is getting more work and publicity than ever before.

    Reply
  14. Thaisajs says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Somewhere, Miranda Kerr is softly sobbing into a pile of worthless Snapchat stock options.

    Reply
  15. Chaine says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Cha-ching!

    Reply
  16. Linda says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:39 am

    To put it briefly the Bible says get married according to the laws of the land. Some people still believe its not a marriage until its done in a church. I have a religious friend who does not believe in divorce and remarriage and neither does her daughter. Her daughter married a divorced man but that was ok in her eyes because he had not been married in a church so she believed he was never married. I have 1 daughter married in church and 1 daughter married in an art gallery. They were both married according to the laws of the land because the daughter married in the art gallery had to get a divorce after her marriage broke up 10 years down the road.

    Reply
  17. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    October 3, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    I hope that they will use some of his $250 mil to buy themselves makeovers. I can’t with their horrendous style anymore.

    Reply
  18. CanadianGirl says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I heard rumours he had decided to swear off premarital sex due to his new found religious beliefs (and that Selena was not down with that) and if that’s true, horomone: might be the reason for the quickie wedding.

    I grew up in the Mormon church—lots of short engagements because of horomones.

    Reply
  19. Snowflake says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Wow, those are some good drugs, huh, Justin? Lol

    Reply

