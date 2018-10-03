Justin Bieber really did marry Hailey Baldwin without a prenup last month

Last month, there was some back-and-forth about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and whether they had really gotten married. TMZ said they just got their marriage license, but People Magazine said they really did get married quietly at a New York courthouse. Well, it looks like People was right. TMZ confirmed it yesterday: Bieber and Baldwin got married… without a prenup.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married — TMZ has learned — and for some reason, they chose to lie about it. Justin and Hailey actually tied the knot last month in NYC — the same day they got their marriage license at the courthouse. They had a preacher on hand — Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse. The witness was Josh Mehl, a friend of Justin’s who attends Churchome in Los Angeles. Fact is … People mag got it right.
As we reported, Justin and Hailey both reached out to lawyers for a prenup, but now the plot thickens. We’re told they reached out the very same day they got hitched, but there was no way to get a prenup drafted and signed that quickly. So, Justin and Hailey got married without a prenup and there’s been no movement to have one drafted now. It’s called a postnup — same as a prenup but signed after the marriage. One source said Justin is so in love he doesn’t see the need for one. How’s this for a need — Justin’s net worth is estimated at $250 million and Hailey is reportedly worth a couple of mil.
TMZ has a follow-up story this morning about how Hailey and Bieber “don’t think they’ll truly be until they proclaim it under the eyes of God,” as in they don’t consider themselves married until they’re in a church, saying vows. A lot of people are like that – many people don’t believe they’re truly married until it’s in a church. But as TMZ asks: why even do the civil ceremony in the courthouse? I don’t know. And why do it without a prenup? Again, I don’t know. I would have thought that Bieber’s manager and his team would have shut that down quickly. But as I’ve said before, Hailey doesn’t strike me as someone looking to take Bieber to the cleaners anyway. She’s getting more work than ever now that she’s with him.
Alternate theory: Hailey is knocked up? This is from Justin’s father:
Nothing touches having all your kids together. 3 generations. #ProudFather
— Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) September 30, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Oh.
this will end well, I am sure.
(but for the record, many states treat “post nups” as different from prenups and they often are not as enforceable.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A 20s something childless wife shouldn’t be entitled to a cent of her man’s fortune anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about a 40 or 50 something childless wife?
i know several, should they not get a cent of support because they are childless?
Hey, is stonewashed look for jeans back in style? Just wondering,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know if it’s so much about the religious aspect as it is the inclusion of family and ritual that makes it feel complete and socially validated. That’s part of why LGBT+ have fought so hard to be included in the mainstream narrative of what we define as loving unions.
I have no real affection for either of them, but I wish them well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This^^ So many people like the social ritual of marriage and view it as a right of passage within society, whether they’re religious or not. Since Hailey and Justin are both religious, it makes sense that they’d view the church ceremony as the “real” wedding.
Also, in times like these where the nation is a series of giant, uncontainable dumpster fires, I welcome the whimsy and lightheartedness of their marriage!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also isn’t California a community property state? or did that change? I remember reading that when Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey got divorced (also with no prenup lol). I know, I am really behind, gossip wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
California is a community property state but they got married and set up house in NYC and I have no idea what the laws are there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the same as CA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read online that he still doesn’t consider themselves “married” because they haven’t been married in a church before god. So, they are legally married but not “married, married”?
Hmmmmm…..what does it all mean, Basil?!?! *Austin Powers’ voice*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In fairness, a lot of people feel that way. Most people get the marriage license before the wedding, so they’re already legally married. My friends had their license months before they actually had the ceremony – because they were American, but the husband’s Italian family members offered to host a destination wedding for them on their (gorgeous) farm, and who could pass that up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting a marriage license is not the same getting married. Marriage licenses expire if they’re not used and notarized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It means they have a deal to sell the church wedding photos, lol
Me… I’m interested in seeing the engagement ring now. I’m told she had it redesigned…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“don’t think they’ll truly be until they proclaim it under the eyes of God”
Hahahahaha! Yeah I’m sure the lawyer who handles your divorce will be able to explain why that won’t hold up. She’s going to get a SWEET payout coming out of this in a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding. Also, I’m surprised that these devout kids seem to think that God wasn’t present at the courthouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I was told years back that statistically marriages with short engagements (6 months or less) had the highest odds for divorce within the first few years of the marriage. One year engagements, or closer to one year (10-11 mo.) was considered a decent length of time to ensure a sustained marriage. The thought being that longer engagements are a better trial time to see if the relationship can sustain the stress of a marriage. Especially if family gets involved, wedding preparations (yikes) and $$ is flying out the door before the nuptials have even happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hailey is the smartest woman alive.
No career, no job and ends up marrying a multimillionaire.
Somewhere Anna Nicole Smith is smiling proudly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say that is luck, not smarts. These kinds of relationships don’t always stay good and happy, though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, she’s the daughter of Alec Baldwin, she’s going to be fine either way. She would have money to pursue anything she wanted. Anna Nicole at least had to hustle to get where she was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, no Alec. Alec’s daughter is Ireland Baldwin. Stephen is the least successful Baldwin, who is the religious conservative nut in the family. He’s also broke. So Biebs can expect to starting “loaning” SB some cash soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the daughter of the crazy Baldwin : Stephen. Hailey is very beautiful and can do a couple Instagram ad posts and make money pretty easily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her father is Stephen Baldwin and I remember that he filed for bankruptcy some years back. I do not think that branch of the family is rolling in money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s the daughter of another, lesser Baldwin. Steven, maybe? Whichever one is crazy conservative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her father is STEPHEN Baldwin (I think he’s the youngest of the 4 bros). She’s also on that Drop the Mic (?) show on cable (patterned after that bit on James Cordon’s talk show -he’s the EP of that). Her “part” is patterned after Chrissy Teigen’s on Lip Sync. She is unwatchable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. Let the games begin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her father is a crazy trump Stan, wouldn’t surprise me if Justin pulls a Kanye after marrying into this family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the more I think about this (which isn’t a lot), I’m thinking the dad is referring to his newborn child? The picture is Bieber with a bunch of kids and a newborn, so maybe his Dad thinks because Bieber is 20+ years older than this baby that it’s 3 generations?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering the same thing. Usually “3 generations” would be Justin, his dad, and grandfather….or if Justin had a child, “3 generations” would be Justin, his child, and Justin’s dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree. Bieber’s dad most likely doesn’t understand what 3 generations means.
I’m guessing he’s referring to this being his third period of time having kids and maybe that there are 3 different moms?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC NY law states that there has to be a 24 hr waiting period between obtaining the license and the marriage ceremony. Did they actually get the marriage license on that same day or a previous day? If they married on the same day as obtaining the license, would that make the marriage invalid?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo of Justin in the colourful shirt, slicked back hair and dirt on his upper lip he looks much older than Hailey. It looks like a young bride out with her sugar daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care about either one of them, but I find this relationship embarrassing for Hailey. Justin pretty much used her as a backup for years between Selena and other girls. I don’t know what changed for him, but something doesn’t seem right about it. Granted, she might not even care, because as this article mentioned, she is getting more work and publicity than ever before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somewhere, Miranda Kerr is softly sobbing into a pile of worthless Snapchat stock options.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alright, you win the thread with this comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snickering hard ^^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*spits coffee*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cha-ching!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To put it briefly the Bible says get married according to the laws of the land. Some people still believe its not a marriage until its done in a church. I have a religious friend who does not believe in divorce and remarriage and neither does her daughter. Her daughter married a divorced man but that was ok in her eyes because he had not been married in a church so she believed he was never married. I have 1 daughter married in church and 1 daughter married in an art gallery. They were both married according to the laws of the land because the daughter married in the art gallery had to get a divorce after her marriage broke up 10 years down the road.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope that they will use some of his $250 mil to buy themselves makeovers. I can’t with their horrendous style anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK thanks for the laugh! I needed this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard rumours he had decided to swear off premarital sex due to his new found religious beliefs (and that Selena was not down with that) and if that’s true, horomone: might be the reason for the quickie wedding.
I grew up in the Mormon church—lots of short engagements because of horomones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, those are some good drugs, huh, Justin? Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse