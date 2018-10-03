Kaia Gerber, 17, is the new face of & brand ambassador for YSL Beauté makeup

Over the past year, I just get a bit sad whenever I write about Kaia Gerber. I also feel like an outlier on Kaia’s whole hyped-up image. People talk about her like she’s the second coming of her mom, and really… is that warranted? At this point? Kaia is only 17 years old and she’s been working steadily as a runway and print model for two years already. She worked throughout the recent New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week – she’s a very in-demand runway model, as her mom was too. And now Kaia has her first big beauty contract: she’s the new brand ambassador for YSL Beauté makeup.

Kaia Gerber has been named the new YSL Beauté makeup ambassador, WWD has learned.

“To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, color and makeup,” the model said. “I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive, while being so luxurious and cool.”

“I think these days, everything you do has to be measured with a degree of responsibility,” Gerber said. “If there are people who view me as a role model, I really hope to be able to create positive images and messages that inspire others to feel confident about the way they look, to look after themselves and basically be kind to themselves.”

Starting in January, she is to be the face of Rouge Volupté Shine moisturizing lipstick in a campaign lensed by David Sims. Gerber will front advertising for Touche Éclat and Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, as well.

[From WWD]

I’ll be nice: I’m glad they didn’t give her some kind of anti-aging skincare contract, because that would be enormously depressing. Getting a 17-year-old to be the face of Fancy Lipstick… well, they’re hoping the Generation Z kids start buying really expensive lipstick. Maybe YSL is trying to snatch Kylie Jenner’s wig, like “here, we’ve got a nepotism model selling lipstick too!!” I do wonder why Kaia doesn’t get hit with the “nepotism model” label like so many of the other young women. Is it because Cindy was so blatant in how she groomed Kaia for this modeling career? Is it because Cindy still has so many friends within the industry? I don’t know. What I do know is that these YSL images look like a 12-year-old girl tried to do Taylor Momsen’s racoon makeup.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Max Mara - Catwalk

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Celebrity Sightings

Photos courtesy of YSL’s IG and WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Kaia Gerber, 17, is the new face of & brand ambassador for YSL Beauté makeup”

  1. Nev says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Amazing!

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 3, 2018 at 10:12 am

      She looks tired and dead eyed.

      I am SO *&^%! SICK of these nepotism kids taking over everything.

      Also, she’s been “working” for 2 yrs? She’s SEVENTEEN! What about schooling? I sincerely doubt she’s being tutored as completely as she would be taught in school (sure, just like the Kartrashians “home schooling”).

      While I realize she will never have to get a job to pay the mortgage, or even work really for that matter (her father getting 1/2 BILLION for his share of Casamigos and Cindy’s millions), but c’mon! Education IS important!

      Reply
      • Eden75 says:
        October 3, 2018 at 10:29 am

        Ummmm, you can do this job as a teenager and become educated. A lot of the fashion companies offer some of the best tutors in the world for models who are still school age. In fact, if you actually do it right, you can be a model, work a lot and still graduate in the top 10 in your class. Funny that. And it’s not like it’s the occasional person who does that. Many of the models realize that they have a shelf life and work their a$$es off to make good grades.

        Her mom many have gotten her into modeling but her mom is also not stupid. I will bet the girl is getting educated as well.

      • Dutch says:
        October 3, 2018 at 11:12 am

        It’s the way the fashion industry has been for decades. Karlie Kloss started at 15, Kate Moss was on a magazine cover at 16, Devon Aoki signed with a major agency at 14, Gisele was 14 when she was discovered etc. etc. Being a teen and a model isn’t uncommon.

  2. Lala11_7 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:43 am

    She doesn’t have the visual intrigue that her Mama did…..

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Cindy is as much of a hustler as Kris Jenner.

    Always has been since Kaia was 5 with those gross tattoo pics.

    But Crawford’s the ‘All- American Midwestern Supermodel’ turned good; so she skates off her hungry stage mama antics.

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I think Kaia doesnt get the nepostism label is because she tries. Her walk, her face, her poses. You can see she’s evolving and trying. Cindy got her in the door without question, but Kaia is trying to work to prove herself.

    Others just seem to show up and do the minimum and get lauded for it.

    Reply
    • Va Va Kaboom says:
      October 3, 2018 at 10:33 am

      I bet Cindy also taught her how to be professional and not act like a spoiled brat. I’ve noticed the models who are painted with the “nepotism” brush the most often are reported to act very unprofessionally, they don’t appear to be trying to improve at all, and (possibly worst of all) they seem to believe they’ve honestly earned that level of success.

      Reply
  5. Mrreow says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Something nice: cute kid. She fits today’s standards of IG model; regardless of how we fashion junkies feel, it’s a popular choice for modeling now.

    Something not so nice: she doesn’t have the presence, but, that’s also typical of the IG standard. I have yet to see one of the celebrity kids with actual oomph.

    Reply
  6. Holly says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I think she doesn’t get that label because she’s genuinely a good model who will continue to get better as she gets older. She has the walk and the face. She’s professional. She’d probably make it as a model even if her mom wasn’t Cindy Crawford (of course she wouldn’t have gotten so big so quickly).

    I could kind of say the same about Gigi. She genuinely has an incredible face but that walk was rough for a long time.

    Reply
  7. tw says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:55 am

    If I just saw that top photo in a magazine or at a bus stop and had no idea who she was, I would think to myself, “Beauty? says who.” It just doesn’t pass the smell test. Remove everything you know about her or high fashion and ask yourself if that image evokes feelings about beauty. To me it feels strung out and dirty- a young girl who needs to wash her face, take a four hour nap and start a balanced, healthy diet when she wakes up.

    Reply
  8. HK9 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:57 am

    As someone who loves fashion magazines, and good photography, she’s attractive, but visually she doesn’t have “it” and never will. Her brother has “it” though, which if he’s not modeling already he really should.

    Reply
  9. Veronica S. says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I don’t know if she has quite as striking a face as her mother, but honestly, I do think she’s a legitimately good runway model. She’s got legs for miles, and she’s definitely got some grace to her movements. She’ll be good for haute couture, even if she’s not as effective in editorials.

    Reply
  10. Steph says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Not to be mean, but she’s been looking extremely skinny since she started modeling.

    Reply
  11. OSTONE says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:03 am

    One thing Kaia has a hand up versus the other nepotism and Insta models is that her catwalk is very, very good.

    Reply
  12. Kim says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Maybe it’s the mom in me (I have a 3 year old), but the shadows under her eyes, and general look of extreme fatigue (when not covered in makeup) makes me feel concerned for her. I remember seeing photos of her a few years ago, and the difference is really shocking.

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:25 am

    To me, she looks like an utterly ordinary teenage girl, other than being painfully thin. They ought not put her in those giant shoulder pads, it only makes it more obvious!

    She does not have the Cindy Crawford “it” factor and is not someone I would hire as the face of a beauty product when there are so many striking young women out there. I haven’t seen her catwalk, so I don’t know if she does better on the runway. Overall, as I get older, I wish I saw more print and runway models my age.

    Reply
  14. me says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:29 am

    She will be attacked for being a “nepotism model” when she does/says/tweets something really stupid or offensive. I don’t think that’s happened yet. She seems pretty low key. We know nothing about her personal life other than who her parents are. She’s not in our faces the way the Jenner girls are. I think she has smart people around her. She probably just wants to be known as a model and nothing else. She’s probably not calling the paps to let them know where she is all the time like SOME do. But then again, once she turns 18 things could change.

    Reply
  15. JeanGrey says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Every time I look at her I see Rachel Bilson.

    Reply
  16. Kiki says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:39 am

    What makes a supermodel? I thought you have to give personality and striking features to becomes a supermodel. I don’t understand. Please tell me

    Reply
  17. Cupcake says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:39 am

    This is a classic case of nepotism. If she was not Cindy Crawford’s daughter there is no way she would be a successful model. I always think back to Cindy’s Pepsi commercial. She had a draw dropping case of the It factor. Kaia could never pull that commercial off.

    Reply
  18. jj says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I honestly didn’t think there was any skill to walking a runway until I saw this video of Kaia and other models. To me Kaia has the right attitude, the right look, but the women that come after her seem a little ‘stompy’ and stiff. I mean, at the end of the day I don’t know what makes the difference between a ‘model’ and a ‘super model’, but she seems pretty good at whatever it is she’s doing. Did we really expect the children of Cindy Crawford to change the world?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ya3Pwp_mJj8

    Reply
  19. Daisy says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:42 am

    People don’t come for her as hard because differently than the other nepo girls, she keeps improving and takes her career seriously. Also because her runway walk is very good.
    The best nepo models are Edie Campbell and Anna Cleveland tho, they are so talented people forget they are very privileged. If Kaia keeps up what she’s doing and improves her print work, she’ll get on their level.

    Reply
  20. Avalita says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I don’t understand the concept of nepotism models. They aren’t relatable or inspirational. They were just lucky to be born into a rich family and with good looks.

    Celebrity endorsements aren’t my thing but I would rather support a brand that hired someone that worked her ass off rather than a teen that would be nothing without her connections and hasn’t done anything in life.

    Reply
  21. Lila says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Kaia Gerber proves two things, the importance of genetics and who you know. So pick your spouse carefully and hang out with the right people LOL

    Reply
  22. Ashipper says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Honest question …why is modeling held in such high regard? I can understand women from modest backgrounds doing it for the money but if I were Cindy I would want my daughter to steer clear of such a toxic and superficial environment.

    Reply
    • me says:
      October 3, 2018 at 11:17 am

      Modelling is a very easy way to make money and retire super young (if you make it big that is). I mean I went to grad school and couldn’t imagine making the money some of these models make just for being born with good genes and/or having family connections. Take advantage of that sh*t if you can. Kaia is only 17, she may very well have plans for college, but if she doesn’t who can really blame her? I say take advantage of any/all opportunities that come your way, especially ones that can give you an easier life. College is not easy, nor is finding a job afterwards. Is anyone really happy with their 9 to 5 job? Maybe some are, but most aren’t. Besides, the whole world is superficial. As a female especially, you can’t escape it really.

      Reply
  23. lucy2 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:13 am

    I can’t imagine pushing your young kid into that, rather than school. If she’s interested in it, it could be a fun hobby she tries out during the summer or something, but they’re pushing her to have a career already.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment