Kourtney Kardashian maintains around 100 lbs: ‘she wants to be healthy not underweight’

kourtneykheader
While I haven’t weighed 100 pounds since I hit double digit ages, I would like to point out that Kourtney Kardashian is quite short. She’s just 5 feet tall, so 100 pounds puts her at a BMI of 19.5 which is not underweight. At her height she wouldn’t be underweight unless she lost about six pounds. So she’s thin but not worryingly so and she doesn’t look sickly or anything. Still, it’s kind of shocking to hear someone say that they try to keep their weight at a hundred pounds. Kourtney made this admission through a source quoted on People. Apparently she was eating on KUWTK and people trolled her for it. She responded because it’s her job to respond to trolls. Then someone told People that she tries to maintain at a hundred pounds which isn’t underweight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, spoke out on Twitter after getting criticism and jokes about eating throughout Sunday’s episode.

“I swear I just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live,” Kardashian tweeted, along with a laughing face and several food emojis.

The 5’0″ mom of three is known to try out trendy diets, like keto and intermittent fasting, and stays committed to her workouts. A source tells PEOPLE that she works to keep her weight consistent.

“She works out and eats in order to try to stay around 100 lbs.,” the source says, adding that Kardashian doesn’t want to get too skinny. “Yes, she eats very healthy but she wants her body to be healthy and not underweight or malnourished.”

Kardashian also has to focus on keeping her weight up, because “her body type is very different from her sisters’,” the source says. Kim and Khloé have long documented their efforts to lose weight…

Kardashian tries to eat organic foods as much as possible, and limits her sugar intake.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she previously said on her app. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

But, like everyone, Kardashian gives herself a break from time to time.

“When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat—I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing,” she said. “But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise five to six times a week and eat healthy every day.”

[From People]

As I mentioned, technically that’s not underweight. We shouldn’t concern troll people for being any weight though. Plus, it’s also her job to be hot and post revealing photos. Also to date young guys. She’s really quite boring but she’s filling that role of the hot boring sister. She has relationships on her own terms and has less drama in that department relative to her sisters. She dealt with Scott’s drunken mess for years and then she dated dudes who wouldn’t challenge or cheat on her. When the last one did cheat on her she dumped him and switched him out for a younger model. Also, she tells no lies about sugar being an evil cycle *eats another Hershey’s kiss* Protip: put chocolate and candy in the freezer. It slows you down somewhat, but not totally. At least it’s an effort to eat the whole bag.

KourtneyKa_ZB6318_323151_0005

KourtneyKa_ZB6446_320779_0030

KourtneyKa_ZB6446_320779_0032

photos credit: Avalon.red and Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Kourtney Kardashian maintains around 100 lbs: ‘she wants to be healthy not underweight’”

  1. Tanesha86 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I don’t care what weight she is but why lie about it? I don’t believe she’s 100lbs

    Reply
  2. chrissyms says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:04 am

    She is very petite. So 100 pounds isn’t underweight. She looks really healthy and she has had 3 kids!. She works to look good and eat healthy and it shows. Good for her. I don’t know if Kourt is the boring sister. I find Kim’s Shenanigans and just general dishonesty and fakeness to be boring AF.

    Reply
  3. Skylark says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I don’t understand. What’s shocking about someone wanting to be the weight/size they’re most comfortable at?

    Reply
  4. Swack says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:09 am

    She is becoming just as much as a fame junky as the others. Since she and Scott have gone their separate ways she has been posting more and more pictures of her hotness. I’m so over all of them.

    Reply
  5. Veronica S. says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:09 am

    She looks good, but oh my God, stop humble bragging already and just outright brag. Nobody is fooled.

    Reply
  6. Eleonor says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I think she is the only Kardashian who looks good, she hasn’t messed too much with her face. So keep going like this

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:11 am

    She looks perfectly normal at her weight. I’m 5 inches taller, and only weigh 107, and it’s nothing I try to do, it’s just the way I naturally am.
    That last outfit is horrible

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      October 3, 2018 at 9:16 am

      Build influences weight way more than people seem to realize. I’m at the other end – at my absolute thinnest, I was never less than 145 lbs at 5’7″. People were honestly shocked when I told them my weight. I weigh significantly more now as a result of some health problems, but even then, people guess that I’m 20-30 pounds lighter than I actually am.

      Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Why is she wearing pants made out of trash bags?

    Reply
  9. Sayrah says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Twitter trolls are so sad

    Reply
  10. Gaby says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Her body looks awesome. And she still has’t destroyed her face with plastic surgery, so that’s good.

    Reply
  11. Michael says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Yawn

    Reply
  12. jessamine says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:25 am

    My 5ft-even german grandmother who — wait for it — breaded and fried her breakfast sausages in margarine every single day of her life didn’t hit 100lbs until she was 86 and having severe mobility issues and lived another decade never going over 102lbs.

    Courtney looks healthy and is demonstrably active. This is a non-thing.

    Reply
  13. Alisha says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I think she is telling the truth or close to it, but I wish all of them would stop talking about their weight. They are all so obsessed with their looks, but I guess they do not have much else to talk about.

    Reply
  14. me says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:37 am

    She says she doesn’t really restrict herself when she’s on vacation…but she’s ALWAYS on vacation ! The person who tweeted about her always eating on the show is right. Kourtney is always eating salad on the show…in almost every scene. I don’t know if this is done on purpose or not but it is true.

    Reply
  15. Lynne says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I walked next to kourtney and Scott shopping and I’d say she is about 4’10 and her weight looked good. I have seen Kim too, she is closer to 5’, not 5’3. All the sisters say they are taller than they actually are. Look at Khloé next to whatever baller she is with lol…. she is a lot shorter, more than a foot.

    Reply
  16. NIKKI says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I used to get teased for being skinny. Growing up in two different countries and now living in my third, I’ve heard it all. I’m usually around 100 myself.

    And now, after 4 months of having my second babe, I’m steadily getting back to 100. Before this pregnancy I clocked in at around 44 kg. I gained around 11 kg during.

    I think it’s ridiculous how we judge each other’s weight.

    She looks fit. She looks healthy.

    I’m hoping to get there myself.

    -N

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment