Kourtney Kardashian maintains around 100 lbs: ‘she wants to be healthy not underweight’

While I haven’t weighed 100 pounds since I hit double digit ages, I would like to point out that Kourtney Kardashian is quite short. She’s just 5 feet tall, so 100 pounds puts her at a BMI of 19.5 which is not underweight. At her height she wouldn’t be underweight unless she lost about six pounds. So she’s thin but not worryingly so and she doesn’t look sickly or anything. Still, it’s kind of shocking to hear someone say that they try to keep their weight at a hundred pounds. Kourtney made this admission through a source quoted on People. Apparently she was eating on KUWTK and people trolled her for it. She responded because it’s her job to respond to trolls. Then someone told People that she tries to maintain at a hundred pounds which isn’t underweight.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, spoke out on Twitter after getting criticism and jokes about eating throughout Sunday’s episode.
“I swear I just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live,” Kardashian tweeted, along with a laughing face and several food emojis.
The 5’0″ mom of three is known to try out trendy diets, like keto and intermittent fasting, and stays committed to her workouts. A source tells PEOPLE that she works to keep her weight consistent.
“She works out and eats in order to try to stay around 100 lbs.,” the source says, adding that Kardashian doesn’t want to get too skinny. “Yes, she eats very healthy but she wants her body to be healthy and not underweight or malnourished.”
Kardashian also has to focus on keeping her weight up, because “her body type is very different from her sisters’,” the source says. Kim and Khloé have long documented their efforts to lose weight…
Kardashian tries to eat organic foods as much as possible, and limits her sugar intake.
“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she previously said on her app. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”
But, like everyone, Kardashian gives herself a break from time to time.
“When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat—I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing,” she said. “But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise five to six times a week and eat healthy every day.”
As I mentioned, technically that’s not underweight. We shouldn’t concern troll people for being any weight though. Plus, it’s also her job to be hot and post revealing photos. Also to date young guys. She’s really quite boring but she’s filling that role of the hot boring sister. She has relationships on her own terms and has less drama in that department relative to her sisters. She dealt with Scott’s drunken mess for years and then she dated dudes who wouldn’t challenge or cheat on her. When the last one did cheat on her she dumped him and switched him out for a younger model. Also, she tells no lies about sugar being an evil cycle *eats another Hershey’s kiss* Protip: put chocolate and candy in the freezer. It slows you down somewhat, but not totally. At least it’s an effort to eat the whole bag.
I swear i just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live. 😹🍣🥗🍧🍝😊 https://t.co/7ZLLbsKhvW
— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 1, 2018
photos credit: Avalon.red and Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
I don’t care what weight she is but why lie about it? I don’t believe she’s 100lbs
how much do you think she weighs? I would totally have guessed around 100.
I’m the same height and physique, naturally thin and usually weigh around 115-120. If I had to guess I’d say she’s a little more than 100 lbs.
She’s only five foot, so that seems entirely possible how toned she is. My friend’s 4’11″ with smaller hips/breasts and comes in around 90lbs at her thinnest. I imagine Kourney occasionally fluctuates up like all of us do, but I can read 100 lbs as her “base” weight.
I’m the same height as kourtney, I was never more than about 97 pounds until I got pregnant. My hips got a lot bigger and stayed bigger even though I lost most of the baby weight. I’m at a steady 110 -115 now. I don’t think she’s lying
Yeah I am 5’1″ and 1 /2 (yes, that half inch matters! Lol) and weighed 105 at my thinnest and was about Kourtney’s size. Sigh…Those were the days.
Anyway, I think she looks great and not underweight at all.
Courtney &all her sisters can claim to have an healthy BMI, but the obsession to stay on that marketable edge isn’t healthy.
I agree Tanesha. I’m 5’1″ and used to weigh 100 pounds. Kortney looks a little bit bigger than that to me. My guess would have been around 110. But everyone carries their weight differently, so who knows? She looks great, regardless.
Goldie, the camera makes people look noticeably heavier. When I started working in the film industry I was utterly shocked by how much thinner the performers were in real life than on camera. The expression is that the camera puts on 10-15 lbs.
My kid is 5’1 and 100 lbs. She looks a bit thinner, but not much than Kourtney. I believe her.
She’s totally 100 lbs. I’m 5’8” and was 112 lbs when I was modeling (teens through my late 20s) and I was yes too thin for my height… but I’m a full 8” taller and was at 112 and wasn’t sickly looking. . If she were 110 lbs here like people are saying…. yeah no. She’s totally 100 people.
Tanesha when I worked in the film industry I learned that the camera makes people look noticeably heavier than they are in real life.
This is well known in the film/tv and modelling industries. It’s especially a problem in tv/film because the subjects are moving around and can’t be constantly posed in ways that help them look their real size or thinner because they are in motion. Also lighting and the ways our eyes work are factors. Even experts who say that it isn’t always true, acknowledge it can be true at times.
https://www.businessinsider.com/cameras-can-make-you-look-fat-2016-7
https://gizmodo.com/watch-how-different-camera-lenses-can-make-you-look-fat-1784458991
https://www.diyphotography.net/cameras-really-add-weight-appearance/
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2009/08/does-this-camera-make-me-look-fat-the-extra-10-pounds-myth/
She is very petite. So 100 pounds isn’t underweight. She looks really healthy and she has had 3 kids!. She works to look good and eat healthy and it shows. Good for her. I don’t know if Kourt is the boring sister. I find Kim’s Shenanigans and just general dishonesty and fakeness to be boring AF.
+1 all the way.
I don’t really follow them but she’s pretty and healthy looking. And I believe she’s 100 lbs. Not that it matters!
I agree. She looks fantastic and mostly normal, too, other than breast implants (I think?) and liberal photoshopping.
I don’t understand. What’s shocking about someone wanting to be the weight/size they’re most comfortable at?
I agree. She looks fine. I also think she is fibbing about her height. Most celebs round up or add an inch
She is becoming just as much as a fame junky as the others. Since she and Scott have gone their separate ways she has been posting more and more pictures of her hotness. I’m so over all of them.
She looks good, but oh my God, stop humble bragging already and just outright brag. Nobody is fooled.
I think she is the only Kardashian who looks good, she hasn’t messed too much with her face. So keep going like this
Exactly. I looked at the picture and thought “Her body looks really good but what did she do to her face?”.
She looks perfectly normal at her weight. I’m 5 inches taller, and only weigh 107, and it’s nothing I try to do, it’s just the way I naturally am.
That last outfit is horrible
Build influences weight way more than people seem to realize. I’m at the other end – at my absolute thinnest, I was never less than 145 lbs at 5’7″. People were honestly shocked when I told them my weight. I weigh significantly more now as a result of some health problems, but even then, people guess that I’m 20-30 pounds lighter than I actually am.
Why is she wearing pants made out of trash bags?
Twitter trolls are so sad
Tell me about it – I’m getting twat trolled by Right Wingers after I dared post my opinion on Kavanaugh.
Yeah, I’ve never watched the show, but they’re everywhere & I’ve noticed Kourtney is petite. 100 is believable.
I hate trolls, and I hate how celebs are always responding to them like it matters or makes a difference, than when they respond it ends up being a top story somewhere, super annoying. Can’t you turn off people’s comments on Twitter and instagram? That’s what id do if I was getting so many troll comments all the time
I quite literally only have a Twitter for my side freelancing business. I stay the hell out of anything vaguely controversial otherwise because of them.
Her body looks awesome. And she still has’t destroyed her face with plastic surgery, so that’s good.
Yawn
My 5ft-even german grandmother who — wait for it — breaded and fried her breakfast sausages in margarine every single day of her life didn’t hit 100lbs until she was 86 and having severe mobility issues and lived another decade never going over 102lbs.
Courtney looks healthy and is demonstrably active. This is a non-thing.
I think she is telling the truth or close to it, but I wish all of them would stop talking about their weight. They are all so obsessed with their looks, but I guess they do not have much else to talk about.
She says she doesn’t really restrict herself when she’s on vacation…but she’s ALWAYS on vacation ! The person who tweeted about her always eating on the show is right. Kourtney is always eating salad on the show…in almost every scene. I don’t know if this is done on purpose or not but it is true.
I walked next to kourtney and Scott shopping and I’d say she is about 4’10 and her weight looked good. I have seen Kim too, she is closer to 5’, not 5’3. All the sisters say they are taller than they actually are. Look at Khloé next to whatever baller she is with lol…. she is a lot shorter, more than a foot.
I used to get teased for being skinny. Growing up in two different countries and now living in my third, I’ve heard it all. I’m usually around 100 myself.
And now, after 4 months of having my second babe, I’m steadily getting back to 100. Before this pregnancy I clocked in at around 44 kg. I gained around 11 kg during.
I think it’s ridiculous how we judge each other’s weight.
She looks fit. She looks healthy.
I’m hoping to get there myself.
-N
