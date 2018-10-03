Ben Affleck got a haircut and buffed up during rehab: hot or still nope?

I’m sorry for just now getting to these photos of Ben Affleck which came out Monday. I was busy focusing on what a dumpster fire the world is. Ben got his hair cut short and has been focusing on his fitness during his rehab stint. We know this because he’s gone home from rehab basically every day to work out. He also went to church on Sunday with Jennifer Garner and their kids, which is both nice of him and calculated for his image. (I can’t tease it out right now and I doubt he can either.) Anyway he wore this tight-fitting shirt and flexed for the paparazzi. It looks like he’s making his biceps bulge, which is like sucking your stomach in I guess.

Affleck is still in rehab. A source told People (I think these are new quotes) that he “is continuing treatment from both the center as well as his home.

He will be continuing treatment for the foreseeable future. His treatment takes many forms: in patient, outpatient, therapy, classes.

I’m imagining the team of PR people working behind the scenes to craft Affleck’s evolving image. Does Affleck attending church with his family mean that he’s dumped Shauna Sexton or at least that he’s taking like a three day break from her? I really don’t know or particularly care. She hasn’t Instagrammed a dog photo for over a week so she’s a nonentity.

Affleck’s meaty strut is earning him “Batman’s back” headlines and rumors that he wants to return to the role. He’s been so ambivalent about playing Batman, and he’s still such a liability, that I would be surprised if that happens. Still, this is the year of mediocre alcoholic white men reaching the highest levels of everything, so I wouldn’t be surprised. Sure, he can be Batman again. (Go ahead and @me deplorables/”reverse racism” people, you’re just helping me do my job talking about people.)

As I always mention, I am sober and I wish sobriety for Affleck too. If he embraces that for purely narcissistic reasons then at least he’ll be more present for his kids.
31 Responses to “Ben Affleck got a haircut and buffed up during rehab: hot or still nope?”

  1. Diane says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Nope.

  2. Missy says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Did he replace the booze with steroids? He looks like Johnny bravo

  3. WingKingdom says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:25 am

    He’s always been a nope for me, but when did he get these huge linebacker shoulders? How much progress can a guy make in just a few weeks? Are steroids involved, is what I’m getting at

  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Nope, never have never will.

  5. Chaine says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:27 am

    It’s nice that he’s cleaned up and gotten his hair trimmed, but the pose and the out-of-proportion muscly arms are comical! He looks like Stretch Armstrong!

  6. Kaye says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:30 am

    “meaty strut” – great descriptive phrase.

  7. Mrreow says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:33 am

    H-E-Double Hockey Sticks nope. Everything about that guy is just ick.

  8. TeddyPicker says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Is it just me or does it look like he’s wearing a girdle/man-corset?

  9. Sutcliffe says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:34 am

    “I CAN’T PUT MY ARMS DOOOOWN!”

  10. Mia4s says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Is he starring in a Vin Diesel biopic?

  11. Stumbledore says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:37 am

    My forever nope.

  12. Mira says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Eh, no.

  13. OSTONE says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I confess that in the Pearl Harbor years he was a hell yes for me. But now, nope.

  14. Carolnr says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Sadly, i do not think you can get that buff in 30 days, naturally. He cut his hair way too short & severe. Unfortunately, it actually ages him! I only wish that he is working hard to overcome his many addictions!
    Hollywood does not care about your health …they only care about making money off of you, Ben! Your family truly cares about your health & want you to succeed in your sobriety!!!

  15. Louisa says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Big NOPE. How did he get so big, so quickly??

  16. Christina says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I lift for 6 months and barely get any visible muscles. He “focuses on his workouts” for 30 days and all of a sudden he’s Johnny Bravo. Man, I wish I had more testosterone!

  17. SJhere says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Ever heard the phrase “You can polish a turd. But it’s still a turd.?”
    Affleck still a turd.

  18. Ms Lib says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:24 am

    He looks like he gave up alcohol for steroids!

  19. Winnie Cooper's Mom says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Never seen a man’s body that looks buff while simultaneously giving off “dad-bod” vibes. Something about this look still comes across as chubby, like a football player that’s husky while toned. Hard to explain. He’s just not attractive.

  20. Avery says:
    October 3, 2018 at 11:45 am

    He is so gross.

