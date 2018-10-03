Ben Affleck got a haircut and buffed up during rehab: hot or still nope?



I’m sorry for just now getting to these photos of Ben Affleck which came out Monday. I was busy focusing on what a dumpster fire the world is. Ben got his hair cut short and has been focusing on his fitness during his rehab stint. We know this because he’s gone home from rehab basically every day to work out. He also went to church on Sunday with Jennifer Garner and their kids, which is both nice of him and calculated for his image. (I can’t tease it out right now and I doubt he can either.) Anyway he wore this tight-fitting shirt and flexed for the paparazzi. It looks like he’s making his biceps bulge, which is like sucking your stomach in I guess.

Affleck is still in rehab. A source told People (I think these are new quotes) that he “is continuing treatment from both the center as well as his home.

“He will be continuing treatment for the foreseeable future. His treatment takes many forms: in patient, outpatient, therapy, classes.”

I’m imagining the team of PR people working behind the scenes to craft Affleck’s evolving image. Does Affleck attending church with his family mean that he’s dumped Shauna Sexton or at least that he’s taking like a three day break from her? I really don’t know or particularly care. She hasn’t Instagrammed a dog photo for over a week so she’s a nonentity.

Affleck’s meaty strut is earning him “Batman’s back” headlines and rumors that he wants to return to the role. He’s been so ambivalent about playing Batman, and he’s still such a liability, that I would be surprised if that happens. Still, this is the year of mediocre alcoholic white men reaching the highest levels of everything, so I wouldn’t be surprised. Sure, he can be Batman again. (Go ahead and @me deplorables/”reverse racism” people, you’re just helping me do my job talking about people.)

As I always mention, I am sober and I wish sobriety for Affleck too. If he embraces that for purely narcissistic reasons then at least he’ll be more present for his kids.

