Ben Affleck got a haircut and buffed up during rehab: hot or still nope?

I’m sorry for just now getting to these photos of Ben Affleck which came out Monday. I was busy focusing on what a dumpster fire the world is. Ben got his hair cut short and has been focusing on his fitness during his rehab stint. We know this because he’s gone home from rehab basically every day to work out. He also went to church on Sunday with Jennifer Garner and their kids, which is both nice of him and calculated for his image. (I can’t tease it out right now and I doubt he can either.) Anyway he wore this tight-fitting shirt and flexed for the paparazzi. It looks like he’s making his biceps bulge, which is like sucking your stomach in I guess.
Affleck is still in rehab. A source told People (I think these are new quotes) that he “is continuing treatment from both the center as well as his home.
“He will be continuing treatment for the foreseeable future. His treatment takes many forms: in patient, outpatient, therapy, classes.”
I’m imagining the team of PR people working behind the scenes to craft Affleck’s evolving image. Does Affleck attending church with his family mean that he’s dumped Shauna Sexton or at least that he’s taking like a three day break from her? I really don’t know or particularly care. She hasn’t Instagrammed a dog photo for over a week so she’s a nonentity.
Affleck’s meaty strut is earning him “Batman’s back” headlines and rumors that he wants to return to the role. He’s been so ambivalent about playing Batman, and he’s still such a liability, that I would be surprised if that happens. Still, this is the year of mediocre alcoholic white men reaching the highest levels of everything, so I wouldn’t be surprised. Sure, he can be Batman again. (Go ahead and @me deplorables/”reverse racism” people, you’re just helping me do my job talking about people.)
As I always mention, I am sober and I wish sobriety for Affleck too. If he embraces that for purely narcissistic reasons then at least he’ll be more present for his kids.
photos credit: Backgrid
Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HARD NOPE.
Looks like one of those plastic action figures whose arms can’t come down next to the body. Wonder if he’s using steroids to bulk up this quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jan90067, lol, exactly. He looks ridiculous. Bulky but not really ripped. I thought of steroids, too, but that seems crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
and I’ll add that these pics look like Affleck’s head was photoshopped onto someone else’s body.
he doesn’t look good, IMO. too bulky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The batfleck is a forever never for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he replace the booze with steroids? He looks like Johnny bravo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s always been a nope for me, but when did he get these huge linebacker shoulders? How much progress can a guy make in just a few weeks? Are steroids involved, is what I’m getting at
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that look is pure steroids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, never have never will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nice that he’s cleaned up and gotten his hair trimmed, but the pose and the out-of-proportion muscly arms are comical! He looks like Stretch Armstrong!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“meaty strut” – great descriptive phrase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
H-E-Double Hockey Sticks nope. Everything about that guy is just ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me or does it look like he’s wearing a girdle/man-corset?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA! I wondered if he was wearing a pair of that new Spanx for men!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NOPE, it’s NOT just you. it’s Spanx™.
Check out ALL of the pics from this OBVI photo op (d-listed has some in the comments section), there’s clear, very even demarcation just under his left AND right pec.
Issa corset/body shaper + steroids (that he can’t/shouldn’t take in rehab, thus *another* reason to come home daily) = “meaty strut.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I CAN’T PUT MY ARMS DOOOOWN!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the Christmas Story reference!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he starring in a Vin Diesel biopic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My forever nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I confess that in the Pearl Harbor years he was a hell yes for me. But now, nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, i do not think you can get that buff in 30 days, naturally. He cut his hair way too short & severe. Unfortunately, it actually ages him! I only wish that he is working hard to overcome his many addictions!
Hollywood does not care about your health …they only care about making money off of you, Ben! Your family truly cares about your health & want you to succeed in your sobriety!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big NOPE. How did he get so big, so quickly??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lift for 6 months and barely get any visible muscles. He “focuses on his workouts” for 30 days and all of a sudden he’s Johnny Bravo. Man, I wish I had more testosterone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever heard the phrase “You can polish a turd. But it’s still a turd.?”
Affleck still a turd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like he gave up alcohol for steroids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never seen a man’s body that looks buff while simultaneously giving off “dad-bod” vibes. Something about this look still comes across as chubby, like a football player that’s husky while toned. Hard to explain. He’s just not attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse