Gaslighter Donald Trump lied about the Obamas & the US Postal Service

Trumps Return from Bedminster, NJ

You know how Donald Trump is a petty, thin-skinned narcissist who freaks out whenever he’s not the center of attention? Well, he’s super-mad that the Democrats are throwing their virtual convention this week. Just FYI – even in contentious presidential races, most opposing candidates simply go dark and try not to make news during the other candidate’s convention. It’s that simple, it’s just a matter of respect for the process, that each candidate knows that the other person has a right to have all of the attention for a handful of days every four years. Trump can’t stand it though. He spent Monday evening and Tuesday morning rage-tweeting about all kinds of sh-t.

This is actually one of the very few times Trump has even referenced Michelle Obama on Twitter or anywhere else. He barely said anything about her in 2016, and in the years since, he’s saved his rage for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. I’ve always wondered why he’s so scared to attack MO. My opinion: Trump is afraid that MO would wipe the floor with him with ease and somewhere in his lizard brain, he knows he wouldn’t “win.” Even in these tweets, he’s not actually attacking MO, he’s just lying about his own sh-tty record and acting slimy about BO’s record.

???? Was he watching Fox News when he tweeted this?

The real mindf–k tweet happened last night though:

He is the one destroying the USPS and he’s gaslighting all of us. Poorly.

What else? Trump retweeted some Russian propaganda about Biden, which should surprise absolutely zero people. I still believe that Russia probably has people INSIDE Trump’s campaign (just like last time) and they’re probably installed at the Pentagon and State Department too.

And finally, Marco Rubio argued that Democrats are bad because they included celebrities in their convention. Rubio, who serves a game show president. Rubio, who spoke after Clint Eastwood yelled at a chair at the 2012 RNC. (Also, Eva Longoria has been involved with the Democratic Party as a fundraiser, women’s rights advocate, reproductive rights advocate, Latinx-outreach and GOTV campaigner for more than a decade.)

Trump Departs for Minnesota

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Gaslighter Donald Trump lied about the Obamas & the US Postal Service”

  1. Tiffany says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:52 am

    What, did Rubio asked out Eva and she laughed in his face, or what???

    He is such a spineless.

    Reply
  2. Swack says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Apparantly the RNC is having the two nut job lawyers from St. Louis speak at their convention. Don’t be fooled Trump said he is pardoning some one very important today and Roger Stone dropped his bid to get his conviction over turned right after Trump made the pardon announcement.

    Reply
  3. Watson says:
    August 18, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Everyone knows not to mess with Michelle. That woman is smart as a whip and beloved by most of America. Attacking her directly is political suicide.

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Rubio’s just jealous all they can get are Scott Baio and Ted Nugent.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment