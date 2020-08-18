Maren Morris opens up about how hard it was to recover from her C-section

Singer Maren Morris gave birth to her son, Hayes Andrew, just four months ago. I say “just” because poor Maren has already been targeted by the Meddling Mom Mafia when she posted an adorable photo with her baby. Even though that experience affected what Maren will post, she is opening up about his birth. Maren had an unintended Caesarean Section after it seemed a vaginal birth wasn’t possible. Because she hadn’t expected a C-Section, she’d not read anything about the procedure or its recovery, something she now regrets. Maren wishes more people would talk about C-Sections so the recovery won’t come as such a shock.
Maren Morris is remembering both the physical and emotional difficulties following her “unintended” cesarean section to deliver son Hayes Andrew, now 4 months old.
In a new video for Little Spoon’s Is This Normal surrounding her support for the Black Women’s Health Imperative, the new mom, 30, reveals that since she was “not planning for a c-section,” she “didn’t read up on” the procedure beforehand and now wishes she had.
“I labored for 30 hours, wanted to do it naturally, but I stopped having contractions and it was just time to call it and get him out safely,” says Morris. “So I just wish I had done a better job at preparing myself for the shock of a c-section, because the postpartum of a c-section is so brutal.”
For example, the country star’s husband Ryan Hurd “would have to lift [her] out of bed” before she could do so safely herself. “You can’t use any of your abdominal muscles,” she says. “I had to army crawl to get out of bed to use the bathroom in the middle of the night.”
“And you’re also wanting to hold your baby and breastfeed and pump and all this other s—, so that was crazy,” the “My Church” singer adds.
Morris recalls feeling “really isolated” and “really lonely” following her son’s birth, because she just didn’t hear stories about c-sections the way she would’ve hoped to before experiencing one herself.
“I wish people talked more about their c-section stories because I felt, like a lot of mothers, really isolated, really lonely, right after because it was this unexpected major surgery I ended up getting,” she explains.
The difference between an emergency C-Section, an unintended C and a scheduled C has to do with the state of the fetus. An emergency C means the baby is in distress and the C is the best way to save the baby’s life. An unintended means the baby is okay, but something is preventing it from coming out and will eventually become distressed… or maybe just live inside you for the rest of its life (kidding!). A scheduled C is the planned method of birth, often because of a prior difficultly giving birth. My friend, who had had an emergency with her first and a scheduled with her second, asked how I would handle it if I had to have a C-Section at the last minute. I swore I wouldn’t need a C, but hypothesized I wouldn’t care. I was wrong on the first count and right on the second. My first C was unintended and my second was scheduled. I did not have the physical issues that Maren discussed. The recovery with my second was a little more painful because the hospital couldn’t agree on a pain killer for me so I ended up with just Tylenol for the whole postpartum. The oddest part is when the incisions start itching because they’re healing. The exterior one feels normal but the incision on your uterus itches too and its strange having an embedded itch you can’t reach. However, immediately following my first C, I, too, had no idea what to expect and the morphine withdrawal was terrible. And to Maren’s point about being prepared, when I had my second child, I was ready for it and it was much less of a problem for me.
I do know that there is a section of the Meddling Mom Mafia that treats women who have had C-Sections as if they haven’t properly given birth. There are support groups for women who have Cs and part of that deals with this perception. As you know I can’t understand any kind of mom shaming, let alone the idea of harassing a woman who made a medical decision based on the health of her baby. Take care of yourself, take care of your baby, anyone saying anything different than that needs to take a seat.
I’m glad Maren brought this up because we need to view C-Sections as part of the birthing process. Any kind of isolation during motherhood is hard, especially so the first time around. And doubly so if you give birth during a pandemic. I hope Maren’s comments help other expectant moms. The only parsing I will do of Maren’s statement is I was corrected when I said “normal” birth instead of vaginal birth because the whole idea is to normalize the safest option and not give the stigma of only one way being normal or right. That language never bothered me, but I understood their argument so I made the change.
I am so sorry! I was so lucky both times, but I shared room with women who had emergency c sections…they suffered so much!
My ob gyn has 4 children and her last was a c-section. She said she was actually pretty grateful because now she has an understanding of the different challenges her patients go through when they have a c vs vaginal birth.
I think a big part of the c section struggle is that, for many women, it was unexpected, occurred because of something scary and last minute, and not a part of their birth plan.
I don’t understand that mentality that having a c-section means you haven’t properly given birth. In my mind anyone that has had to have an incision to surgically remove the baby is a freaking warrior. I was terrified of having to have a c-section because A. It would have probably been an emergency so the baby would be in distress which would be scary and B. having seen the recovery it looked hard and painful and I have nothing but respect for anyone that has to go through that. Also, when we did the maternity room tour, they did walk us through what would happen if you needed to have an unplanned c-section and knowing the step by step process was scary so I can’t even imagine what it’s like when you don’t know what to expect.
I think every pregnant woman should have a basic understanding of different delivery methods; it’s a shame if someone is completely unprepared. Having said this, I was TERRIFIED of getting an injection in my spine, and it was nothing, no problem.
One of the travesties of the US health system is the lack of in-home Child care after a csection. I also had an unintended csection with my first and a scheduled csection with the second. The first recovery was terrible with the pain and exhaustion. But the scariest thing was the constipation. That’s very dangerous and even the doctor didn’t warn me, I noticed it and called in to ask what to do.
I have also had two c-sections. The first was an emergency section after 50 hours of induced labor, and a very distressed baby not coming out at all.
I had never felt so completely destroyed as I did after that, and recovery was not great.
The second was scheduled. After about 24 hours after the operation I stopped taking pain meds beyond the occasional Tylenol and recovery was easy breezy.
I think the duration and intensity of the labor beforehand has a lot to do with how difficult the recovery is. There are all kinds of crazy things that happen to the body when you’re in labor. Follow that up with major surgery and total exhaustion, and you’re gonna have a bad time.
When I hear someone say they would rather a c section, thats its the easy way, i just want to scream. I never personally had one, i gave birth to my ten pound daughter vaginally. It was hard, long and painful, but there were no complications and recovery was relatively easy and uneventful. My sister had an emergency C a few weeks later and it took her much lonher to get back to normal.
Advice IF you get a C-section: 1) get stool softeners or guzzle prunes afterwards, because your first poop can be very painful otherwise 2) instead of toughing it out, take your pain medication; you’ll sleep better and move around more, both of which will speed your recovery.
I had two C-sections and both were really rough in their own way (one unintended, one scheduled.) The first one came after 36 hours of labor so I was just flat out exhausted. For the second, scheduled one, they found a lot of scar tissue and were clearing that out so I was on the table for an hour and a half before they got the baby out. So after THAT I was exhausted and in a lot of pain.
so many people say things like “if you get up and walk around right away its easier!” but I couldn’t walk, so hearing things like that just made me feel like I was slowing down my own recovery.
My OB said the best thing to me though, we were talking about the recovery process while I was still in the hospital and she looked at my husband and said – “if he had just gotten his abdomen sliced open, do you think he would be worried about how soon he could walk normally again?” (and its true because my husband is one of “those” men who dies from the man-cold every year.) After that I tried to go easier on myself.
But even with that – I still think it doesn’t get talked about enough. I remember how hard it was to get up from the toilet. And getting out of bed was REALLY tough. It hurt to sit up and BF if I didn’t get the exact right angle. etc.
Yeah, and besides recovering from MAJOR abdominal surgery, your hormones go crazy, your milk comes in, and you adjust psychologically to being responsible for another human being. It’s a big challenge.
I think this is one of those situations where everyone is different and no two births are alike. I had 4 births – one emergency C section, one with an epidural and 2 without any drugs. My experience was that the emergency C section was the easiest to recover from. The largest of the 4 was of course without drugs. The hospital staff thought I was too far along in the birthing process to get drugs. That baby was a serious recovery process.
I had an emergency C section a month before my due date, and was actually quite gratefull that both my daughter and I needed extra care and had to stay at the hospital for about three weeks. It meant that there were nurses and healthcare staff to help me, in and out of bed, to help carry my child from the crib to the the bed so I could feed her.. I wasnt able to get morphine because it interfeered with my bloodpressure medicine, and it took me about 5 days to walk a couple of metres without assistance. It took about four months to be abe to do a decent situp – and I had worked out all through the pregnancy.
It also took months before I was able to call it an actual birth. I hadn’t even had a single contraction, and suddently I had a child – it felt very strange to begin with.
Talking with other women about the birth experience, and hearing their stories, has been incredibly helpful moving on from my own, and I love that more and more celebrities talk about their experience too.
Isn’t that the weirdest thing? To go from pregnant to not pregnant in what feels like a minute? It was a weird transition.
My first was a c-section for a breech baby, so scheduled but wasn’t what I really wanted. I’m squeamish so I didn’t read up on c-sections, though I knew the basic idea. I had no idea that I would only get a spinal, that it wouldn’t work fully, that I wouldn’t have pain, but I would have full sensation of slicing, clamping, other things I couldn’t identify. I didn’t understand how hard they shove on your belly trying to squeeze the baby out through the incision. I just didn’t understand.
My recovery was HORRIBLE, too. My mother in law brought the stomach flu to me in the hospital, so I don’t know how how much of my horrific recovery was due to that (vomiting for a week on fresh stitches is not my idea of fun) and how much was recovery from a difficult pregnancy. But because of my squeamishness, I was so nervous about the surgery and was just not “in” the process at all. A lot of mothers who give birth via c-section seem to do just fine and in fact they love the scheduled aspect…. it wasn’t a great way to meet my first child who ended up in the NICU for a few days…