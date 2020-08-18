Anne Heche: ‘I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have’

Anne Heche covers the September issue of Mr. Warburton, a magazine I guess we’re all supposed to pretend we’ve heard of before now. Anne has a reason for appearing on the cover – she’s promoting The Vanished, a film she did with Thomas Jane. She and Tom Jane are together now, Anne basically left her husband as soon as she and Jane connected. They’ve actually known each other for more than a decade, and when we found out they were a couple, I wondered if they fooled around back in the day. We still don’t know. Anyway, this interview isn’t notable because of any of her current relationship tea. It’s notable because she talks about her ex-lover Ellen DeGeneres and all of the stories about how Ellen is terrible to staffers. Some highlights:
Getting together with Thomas Janes years after they met: “It took us quite a few years to work together again after Hung, and I’m glad we waited. And it took us 50 years to fall in love—I guess we had some work to do.”
She was escorted out of the Volcano premiere in 1997: “I was told by Fox Studio executives that if I brought Ellen to the premiere, my contract would be terminated. I brought Ellen despite those threats, and we were escorted out of the theater before the lights came on by security and not allowed to attend the premiere party because they did not want any photos of us together.”
Harrison Ford & Alec Baldwin had her back: At the height of the media scrutiny for her relationship with Ellen, Anne was in talks to star with Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights. Harrison insisted to the studio that Anne be his co-star. He called her on the phone to say, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn who you are f–king. Let’s make the best romantic comedy anyone has ever seen!” Alec Baldwin also stood up for her by insisting that she be his co-star on Broadway in Twentieth Century, in which Anne received a 2004 Tony nomination for her role as Lily Garland.
On the rumors about Ellen’s toxic work environment: “I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have. If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault. So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey. Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor. I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her.”
I… what?? “If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault.” No. It’s not. People stay in bad situations for a variety of reasons and staying doesn’t make it the victim’s fault. WTF? I don’t understand that whole section – “I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have.” We literally are listening to all of people who are telling their stories about how awful and unkind Ellen is and how she’s created this toxic work environment on her show. “Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.” A sentence which has no meaning…? Nice about Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford though.
Cover courtesy of Mr. Warburton, additional photos courtesy of WENN.
And that’s how you expertly ride a fence.
WORD.
I might be wrong, but I think she’s saying Ellen was standing in the place where she was and if she didn’t like the things going on around her (as she purports), why didn’t she change them? Because she follows it up with Ellen is standing where she walks?
But hey, talking like Marianne Williamson seems like a great way to get out of dealing with uncomfortable questions!
I read it the same way you did.
That could be, but it could also be taken as “if you aren’t happy working there, leave”, which is not a luxury most people have, especially right now. Hopefully that’s not what she meant.
Also, I somehow missed the whole thing about her and Thomas Jane!
That’s how I read it too.
Uhhh….is she spacing out again?!😬
Edit: reading MABS & PPP posts just put her comments in context for me.
I have the same feelings Kaiser has about Laura Dern towards Anne Hache. I have never cared for her as an actress or celebrity. She’s too much of an amalgam of other actresses that do it better and her weirdness doesn’t translate to coolness.
Lol at 6 Days, 7 Nights being “the best romantic comedy anyone has ever seen!” I’m so sure Harrison Ford said that.
LOL the thought of Harrison Ford being that enthusiastic about anything cracks me up. She’s definitely embellishing.
Harrison Ford was reportedly extremely upset about her coming out during this movie. And the movie was a huge flop. But I guess Ford has to pretend to be woke via a surrogate or she has to pretend he accepted her or something.
Impressive way of not saying much and yet I still feel the burn. She looks great in that bottom photo, not heavily made up. Kinda messy and naturally beautiful.
Thomas Jane is kinda…hot.
Pretty rich to see Anne Heche taking credit for “a revolution that created social change.” She was a soap opera actress who glommed on to Ellen in ’97 to boost her career and then left when she had a foothold in the industry. In my opinion, her notoriety just helped diminish growing lesbian feminist political power by reducing it to a fashion statement on the red carpet.
Her whole Ellen comment is terribly worded, but I don’t think she’s trying to victim blame. I think what she was getting at was that Ellen is standing in this situation and has the power to change it whenever she wants. I don’t think she was indicating that Ellen’s underlings can leave anytime.
I get what she is saying. Ellen has power and there is no need to pretend otherwise or compare her to a domestic violence victim who is powerless to change the situation. Ellen made the mess and now she needs to clean it up.
Hm that wasn’t the rumors I heard about what Harrison Ford said about her coming out during his movie. But I guess revisionist history works for some.
Anne Heche wins the Garth Brooks Lifetime Achievement Award for best shadowing and photoshopping.
Seriously, every single “portrait” of GB is half lit and super shadowed, always with a hat to further obfuscate what *he really looks like.*
Listen Anne, we know how old you are. No need to hide in the bushes and cover your face with your hair. Own that shit and be an example of graceful aging.