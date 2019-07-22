Thomas Jane & Anne Heche, both 50 years old, are in a relationship now

I can literally go weeks and months without thinking about these two people, but sure, this is “gossip news.” These are photos of Thomas Jane and Anne Heche from 2010, when they posed together at a premiere event for HBO’s Hung, a series which went from 2009-2011. I never watched it. Was it good? During that time, Thomas Jane was married to Patricia Arquette (they have a daughter together) and Anne was married to James Tupper (they have a son together). In the years since the show ended, both of their marriages ended too. And now Anne Heche and Thomas Jane are together. Is that weird? It feels like it might be weird.
Actress Anne Heche and her former Hung costar Thomas Jane are dating. The pair, who recently opened up about their relationship in the German magazine Bunte, first sparked relationship rumors earlier this year. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple began dating this spring.
“They’ve been friends for so many years and they’re so like-minded that it’s an incredibly easy relationship,” the insider says. “They’re really supportive of each other and have a lot of fun — they’re definitely in love.”
Heche and Jane, both 50, were spotted attending a Tribeca Film Festival event together in early May. A source told PEOPLE at the time that they “arrived at the afterparty holding hands.” The two also attended the Sarasota Film Festival in Florida in April where Heche was honored with a Career Tribute Award.
Jane and Heche previously worked together on the HBO series Hung, which ran from 2009 to 2011, playing a divorced couple. Jane starred in the series as Ray Drecker, a struggling single father who resorts to prostitution in order to make ends meet.
The actors will also be reuniting on screen for their upcoming thriller film Hour of Lead, which follows the story of a husband and wife who will stop at nothing to find their missing daughter.
This reminds me a little bit of Tea Leoni getting together with Tim Daly – an age-appropriate actor couple getting together after their separate divorces and kids and drama and finding some kind of peaceful life together in a second or third or fourth marriage. I mean, I’ve never cared about Thomas Jane and I sort of dislike Anne Heche, but sure, they make sense as a couple and it’s fine. I always wondered if Thomas and Patricia Arquette had any drama towards the end of their marriage. And I also wonder if Thomas and Anne just happened for the first time this year, or if they were quietly doing some stuff years back. Who knows.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Hung…was VERY, VERY GOOD!
I’ve always liked her…
I’ve ALWAYS liked him…
So I TRULY LIKE THIS!
Huh. I thought Anne & James were still together. Anne & Thomas look happy. Good for them.
They certainly look good together…and like they were more than co-stars back then.
Anne likes to have her relationships be messy. I really think she is one of those people who gets bored when things are peaceful.
I loved her with James Tupper. The show they met on, Men in Trees, is one of my all time favorites, and such a comforting show to watch-I am actually watching it at the moment!
I agree. Men in Trees was such a feel good show. I was always smiling at the end of episodes.
She looks good. No opinion on her relationship, but she’s really taken care of her looks.
The pics are from 2010.
Hung was really good! Isn’t he the guy from that movie with Cameron Diaz where she crashes his wedding? I liked him in that (if that was him). I don’t have an opinion on Anne Heche but I could have sworn she dated Ellen? *I googled and she was in fact married to her?!
Wasn’t there a lot of gossipy drama around her break up with Ellen? That’s the only reason this person’s name rings a bell for me.
Yes she had severe emotional struggles and acting out back then.
They were in my brother’s bar here in Bama (I guess they were filming here?) and my bro said they were super nice to the locals and tipped well. They look great together!
I remember her in a David letterman interview criticizing an ex husband for asking for and receiving spousal support from her. It was so trashy. ‘all he does is walk to the mailbox everyday in his robe to collect the checks I send him’
omg, his “shoes”
I was just amazed that he was WEARING shoes. Isn’t he the one who appeared on red carpets barefoot?