Thomas Jane & Anne Heche, both 50 years old, are in a relationship now

I can literally go weeks and months without thinking about these two people, but sure, this is “gossip news.” These are photos of Thomas Jane and Anne Heche from 2010, when they posed together at a premiere event for HBO’s Hung, a series which went from 2009-2011. I never watched it. Was it good? During that time, Thomas Jane was married to Patricia Arquette (they have a daughter together) and Anne was married to James Tupper (they have a son together). In the years since the show ended, both of their marriages ended too. And now Anne Heche and Thomas Jane are together. Is that weird? It feels like it might be weird.

Actress Anne Heche and her former Hung costar Thomas Jane are dating. The pair, who recently opened up about their relationship in the German magazine Bunte, first sparked relationship rumors earlier this year. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple began dating this spring. “They’ve been friends for so many years and they’re so like-minded that it’s an incredibly easy relationship,” the insider says. “They’re really supportive of each other and have a lot of fun — they’re definitely in love.” Heche and Jane, both 50, were spotted attending a Tribeca Film Festival event together in early May. A source told PEOPLE at the time that they “arrived at the afterparty holding hands.” The two also attended the Sarasota Film Festival in Florida in April where Heche was honored with a Career Tribute Award. Jane and Heche previously worked together on the HBO series Hung, which ran from 2009 to 2011, playing a divorced couple. Jane starred in the series as Ray Drecker, a struggling single father who resorts to prostitution in order to make ends meet. The actors will also be reuniting on screen for their upcoming thriller film Hour of Lead, which follows the story of a husband and wife who will stop at nothing to find their missing daughter.

[From People]

This reminds me a little bit of Tea Leoni getting together with Tim Daly – an age-appropriate actor couple getting together after their separate divorces and kids and drama and finding some kind of peaceful life together in a second or third or fourth marriage. I mean, I’ve never cared about Thomas Jane and I sort of dislike Anne Heche, but sure, they make sense as a couple and it’s fine. I always wondered if Thomas and Patricia Arquette had any drama towards the end of their marriage. And I also wonder if Thomas and Anne just happened for the first time this year, or if they were quietly doing some stuff years back. Who knows.