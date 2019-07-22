Taylor Swift’s fans are mad that Scooter Braun hosted a Kamala Harris fundraiser

When I covered the Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun drama three weeks ago, I mentioned Braun’s political work a few times. Braun is a big-time LA Democrat, and he’s one of the biggest Democratic Party fundraisers in LA, if not in California. During the 2016 campaign season, he hosted a huge, star-studded fundraiser for Hillary Clinton, and many of his clients attended and donated big money. Braun is well-connected in celebrity and political circles. So… it’s interesting that Taylor Swift accused him of a public bullying campaign, and that she basically marked him for her Snake Army’s rage. And of course Taylor’s Snake Army will attack anyone and everyone ASSOCIATED with Scooter Braun too. That includes Senator Kamala Harris now. Scooter Braun and his wife Yael hosted a star-studded getting-to-know-the-candidate fundraiser for Sen. Harris this past weekend and now the Snake Army considers Kamala Harris persona non grata. Oh my.
Kamala Harris added some major star power to her campaign on Saturday night at a fundraising event in Los Angeles. Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato were among the Hollywood heavyweights who turned up for a fireside chat with the Democratic hopeful in Brentwood. The cozy gathering took place at the $20 million compound of starmaker Scooter Braun, who has helped guide the careers of A-listers including Justin Bieber, Kanye West and supermodel Karlie Kloss. He is also an ‘incessant, manipulative’ bully according to Taylor Swift, whose fans are now using this event to denounce a candidate that the singer herself has shown support for on social media.
‘I was SO excited for you as a democratic candidate, but if you so choose to go to an event held by @scooterbraun, a man whose arrogance mirrors our president’s, I can no long hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate,’ wrote one fan on Saturday.
‘If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account just like Kamala used a man to advance her career,’ wrote one Swift supporter.
Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show guests arriving to the event hosted by Braun and his wife Yael. Most guests were driven into the estate, where security stood out front to usher donors past the gates. There were more than 100 guests in attendance, but few posts on social media after the event, save the image of Harris with her new Hollywood squad.
The Brauns have long been supporters of Harris, and were in attendance at her first Hollywood fundraiser back in February. That event was also attended Eva Longoria and DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, who according to FEC records has contributed the maximum donation to almost every Democrat who has entered the race. Katy Perry previously hosted an event for Harris during her most recent Senate campaign.
Imagine being so tunnel-visioned about your fave and her hit-list of snake enemies that you would stop supporting a candidate like Kamala Harris just because one of Taylor’s many enemies hosted a fundraiser for Harris. And notice that Taylor’s not shutting it down either. It’s almost like… Scooter Braun is 100% responsible for what his clients do and say, but Taylor is never responsible for what her diehard fans do and say, huh? And just to be clear… I don’t think Taylor’s responsible for a few Snake peeps who are completely dumb about politics. But I also don’t think Scooter Braun is responsible every time one of his clients talks sh-t about Taylor Swift, or calls her out for her chronic misrepresentation of the truth.
Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato pose together with manager Scooter Braun in his recent Instagram post:
I’m usually hesitant to lay any blame for stan behavior at celebrities feet unless it is a Trump situation. It’s a slippery slope when you start blaming celebs for some unhinged fans, and I know that Ariana, Gaga, and Beyonce have all called out the stans for being inappropriate at one time and still get blamed because people love to drag women. Plus, the blame, imo, lies mostly on the tech companies who could do a FAR better job of monitoring social media to do away with racism, sexism, bullying, and threats in general…
But…lbr Taylor does low key encourage her stans. She goes through and likes their tweets and tumblr posts, some of them being shady and negative about other people. And it’s not once or twice so that it can be written off as an accident, she’s done it multiple times. I also don’t think she’s ever, not once, spoken out about her stan’s behavior. There’s a way to act with the fans and even be connected with them without resorting to liking their posts about Justin cheating on Selena (which is probably true, but Tay’s old enough to realize liking that tweet is just…petty and childish).
Ugh…: so ridiculous and petty!!! Grow up people!!! Unfortunately… I’ve yet to hop on the Kamala train— obviously would vote for her in the general if she wins the primary and will volunteer to help too!!! But Elizabeth Warren is my favorite front runner at the moment. Love Lizzie’s passion, zeal and incredible knowledge.
Plus, Liz has a plan… I like that.
So does Kamala hun.
I am beginning to think that Taylor Swift is real nut case.
i would harris is on their “no” list since more than half of them are either republicans or children of republicans. are people who are in the “snake army” even eligible to vote?
I know that’s Ari’s signature look but how do you show up to meet a senator and presidential candidate wearing an oversized sweatshirt and thigh high boots???
Taylor won’t shut it down because she needs the Scooter Braun drama to fuel sales.
I know! It’s a bit petty of me but I side eyed the h*’ll out of that!
Taylor let’s her stand do their thing, just like Beyoncé let’s get stand do their thing. They both throw their hands me and do the I’m not responsible for what other people do dance – and they both love it.
The difference is that Beyonce doesn’t comment at all. She doesn’t do interview, she doesn’t interact with her fans on social the way Taylor does. She got her publicist to step in on her behalf. It’s not fair to compare the two
No. Beyonce has shut it down before.
Nope. Beyoncé has called out abusive stans before. She’s not obligated gatekeep or to do it every time, individuals are responsible for their own online behavior. That’s true both for toxic ‘stans’ and for toxic ‘haters’ who think ‘she’s putting herself out there’ is a justification to act like incels with people.
Imagine being a fan of a pop musician and thinking you could dictate terms to a sitting US Senator with a stellar record of professionalism. I guess mob rule applies to everything now, which is why I’m all in for Kamala – I want a prosecutor to square off with the Dotard.
They live in a bubble where they honestly only consume Taylor, and think the outside world does too. I slipped into a rabbit hole once on tumblr, it wasn’t pretty. These fans are different from others to me because they honestly believe Taylor is their friend, something she pushes for her sales. So they will stand up for her no matter what, because Taylor “tells them everything” and maybe she’ll notice you if you defend her online. It’s quite bizarre and I’m very glad I grew up before social media. Who knows how I would be for Josh Hartnett or Devon Sawa.
Those fans have nothing better to do in their everyday life? In really wonder what’s going on in their heads they have to be like this
I mean, if you are going to hate Kamala because she attended a fundraiser (that looks like it would actually have been interesting to attend, since it was so small, relatively), then you probably didn’t like her anyway. You can dislike Scooter for a variety of reasons, but its not like she went to a fundraiser hosted by Epstein or something. Come on now.
I hope those brats aren’t old enough to vote yet, but nowadays you never know.
I really wouldn’t worry about TayTay’s stans. They’re never old enough to vote. Most likely not until 2028 and I’m not even trying to be witty.
All the top Democrats are going to see more and more organized online campaigns against them. McConnell has refused to let us take action to protect the election. So we really have zero visibility as to whether these attacks on Harris are actual fans or Russian bots just stirring up fans to split up the youth vote–which polls show is overwhelmingly against Trump.
Good point re: bots!!
I still can’t get over a grown, professional man named Scooter.
His real name is Scott. Scooter is a nickname.
Kamala 2020. Taylor’s fans are idiotic children who are either too young to vote or too dumb to know they should.