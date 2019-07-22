Taylor Swift’s fans are mad that Scooter Braun hosted a Kamala Harris fundraiser

When I covered the Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun drama three weeks ago, I mentioned Braun’s political work a few times. Braun is a big-time LA Democrat, and he’s one of the biggest Democratic Party fundraisers in LA, if not in California. During the 2016 campaign season, he hosted a huge, star-studded fundraiser for Hillary Clinton, and many of his clients attended and donated big money. Braun is well-connected in celebrity and political circles. So… it’s interesting that Taylor Swift accused him of a public bullying campaign, and that she basically marked him for her Snake Army’s rage. And of course Taylor’s Snake Army will attack anyone and everyone ASSOCIATED with Scooter Braun too. That includes Senator Kamala Harris now. Scooter Braun and his wife Yael hosted a star-studded getting-to-know-the-candidate fundraiser for Sen. Harris this past weekend and now the Snake Army considers Kamala Harris persona non grata. Oh my.

Kamala Harris added some major star power to her campaign on Saturday night at a fundraising event in Los Angeles. Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato were among the Hollywood heavyweights who turned up for a fireside chat with the Democratic hopeful in Brentwood. The cozy gathering took place at the $20 million compound of starmaker Scooter Braun, who has helped guide the careers of A-listers including Justin Bieber, Kanye West and supermodel Karlie Kloss. He is also an ‘incessant, manipulative’ bully according to Taylor Swift, whose fans are now using this event to denounce a candidate that the singer herself has shown support for on social media. ‘I was SO excited for you as a democratic candidate, but if you so choose to go to an event held by @scooterbraun, a man whose arrogance mirrors our president’s, I can no long hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate,’ wrote one fan on Saturday. ‘If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account just like Kamala used a man to advance her career,’ wrote one Swift supporter. Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show guests arriving to the event hosted by Braun and his wife Yael. Most guests were driven into the estate, where security stood out front to usher donors past the gates. There were more than 100 guests in attendance, but few posts on social media after the event, save the image of Harris with her new Hollywood squad. The Brauns have long been supporters of Harris, and were in attendance at her first Hollywood fundraiser back in February. That event was also attended Eva Longoria and DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, who according to FEC records has contributed the maximum donation to almost every Democrat who has entered the race. Katy Perry previously hosted an event for Harris during her most recent Senate campaign.

Imagine being so tunnel-visioned about your fave and her hit-list of snake enemies that you would stop supporting a candidate like Kamala Harris just because one of Taylor’s many enemies hosted a fundraiser for Harris. And notice that Taylor’s not shutting it down either. It’s almost like… Scooter Braun is 100% responsible for what his clients do and say, but Taylor is never responsible for what her diehard fans do and say, huh? And just to be clear… I don’t think Taylor’s responsible for a few Snake peeps who are completely dumb about politics. But I also don’t think Scooter Braun is responsible every time one of his clients talks sh-t about Taylor Swift, or calls her out for her chronic misrepresentation of the truth.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato pose together with manager Scooter Braun in his recent Instagram post: “Fam.” pic.twitter.com/QsRlg50Mzk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2019