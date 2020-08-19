“People loved the DNC’s roll call, and this should be a permanent change” links

People loved the DNC’s roll call nominating Joe Biden. [Jezebel]
AOC explains why she nominated Bernie Sanders at the DNC. [Just Jared]
Charlotte Kirk, an actress I’ve never heard of, really was old-school sleeping her way into a career, apparently. [Pajiba]
The Dlisted Podcast talks about the Sussexes’ 16 bathrooms. [Dlisted]
Lady G is a fan of Dr. Jill Biden. [Towleroad]
Leo DiCaprio is enjoying his Malibu summer. [LaineyGossip]
I’ve still never seen Blue Crush. [Go Fug Yourself]
Most of these Roman emperors were not hot at all. [OMG Blog]
The fashion of Cardi B & Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” [RCFA]
Who is doing an impersonation of the red-dress dance emoji? [Seriously OMG]
