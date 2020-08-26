Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘friends’ with some of Oprah’s favorite self-help gurus

There is so much racism and just *insanity* targeted at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it didn’t even seem important to point out the dumbf–kery of the British media’s obsession with Oprah’s connection to the Sussexes. The British media would have their readership believe that Harry and Meghan are being guided by Oprah in all things, that Oprah is their mentor and that if H&M know anyone in LA, it’s because Oprah introduced them. It’s more than possible that Oprah has taken an interest in the Sussexes in general, but the application of Oprah’s name to every Sussex story is hilarious and vaguely racist, playing into the “all black people know each other” stereotype. Plus, it discounts the fact that Meghan and Harry know tons of people on their own. So, here we go.
Oprah Winfrey seems to be playing an integral role in helping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle into their new life in America. First, the legendary talk show host may have set them up in Tyler Perry’s mansion, and now it looks like she’s introducing them to all her friends, like self-help guru Brené Brown.
For their first joint appearance from their new Santa Barbara home, the royal couple spoke with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a group set up to “champion, fund and connect young leaders who are working hard to change the world,” about how the digital world can be used for good. During the conversation, CEO of The Man Cave, Hunter Johnson, quoted Brown, saying, “Vulnerability brings connection and connection is why we are here. It brings meaning and it brings purpose to our lives.” Johnson also brought up Tristan Hunter, the co-founder of the Centre for Humane Technology, who urges the tech industry to address “the broader societal threats that the attention economy poses to our well-being, relationships, democracy, and shared information environment.”
Prince Harry enthusiastically responded to Johnson, “I love the fact you’re quoting Brené Brown and also bringing up Tristan Harris because they are two people we absolutely adore as well and that we know.” Meghan added, “We love them!”
Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston and best-selling author of numerous self-help books. She became widely known thanks to her 2010 TED Talk, “The power of vulnerability,” and, in 2013, she was interviewed by Oprah in a two-part Super Soul Sunday episode. Since then, the pair have remained close friends and collaborators, regularly appearing on the OWN Network in conversation. In 2018, Brown wrote that she is, “so grateful for what Oprah Winfrey has taught me and continues to teach me.”
See, to me, the story is not “Oprah introduced H&M to her guru friends.” The story is that Harry & Meghan are friends with self-help gurus. In Finding Freedom, one of the most ominous parts of their courtship was when Meghan gave Harry a book about “mindfulness” and he read it and became some kind of mindfulness convert. I know I’m cynical as hell, and I’m not trying to convert people to my cynicism. People may genuinely find help and inspiration in what Brene Brown says and I’m not discounting that. But I do find all of this stuff vaguely Goopy and false, and it has nothing to do with Oprah. It’s about self-styled gurus peddling trendy watchwords and rebranded philosophical and spiritual ideologies which are appropriated and disconnected from their actual roots. So much of this sh-t is just “rebranded Hinduism” and “rebranded Buddhism.” Oprah is Oprah, and we’ve known about her love of gurus and self-help motivators for decades. That works for her. But for the Sussexes, it’s kind of a weird Goop-adjacent look. Just my opinion!
Speaking of Oprah introducing them to people, someone in the Sussex camp slipped a story to People several days ago about how grateful they were to Tyler Perry for lending them his mansion. A source said: “They’re really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness. They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time. With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven.” I guess that’s for all of the stories about how much Harry hated LA and he didn’t think Perry’s mansion was his style.
As long as it’s not Dr. Phil!!
Oprah has endorsed a lot of these quacks (lmao). It’s the one (and only) thing I hold against her. She gave so many of them a platform they don’t deserve
Dr Phil (and dr oz) were respected in their fields when Oprah gave them a platform. It’s not Oprah’s fault they both sold out to make more money and fame.
Brené Brown wrote an article in Meghan’s Vogue last year. So these people are very late to the party and incorrect in their assumptions. I just listened to Oprah’s most recent podcast with BB and she said she only just met her recently through friends.
This seems right up both their allies. I guess as long as they’re disinfecting their jade eggs and vaccinating their kid it’s none of my business.
The Tig had a self-help, mindfulness, sometimes-veering-into-woo woo vibe.. Meghan’s been interested in this kind of thing for a while, but of course the racist media thinks Oprah plays fairy godmother to all black celebrities.
The Tig did have a lot of woo woo, goopy posts. This is nothing new and honestly like half of the people I know in LA are into this. I have a good friend who has a shaman and spends her vacations at bikram retreats and it’s quite normal in her circle.
I’m a huge fan of meditation, it’s helped me so so much, but I’m really not a fan of the commodification of it all, especially the self-styled white, super rich “gurus” that abound in the West.
Some of this is the racist trope of ‘black people automatically being friends’. And some of it is outrage about Megan stemming from misogynoir- how dare a BiPoc womxn successfully network with people to achieve her goals?! How dare she navigate the world without relying on white gatekeepers who used the press to bully her?! How dare she find romantic fulfilment with a white man who chose their relationship over a white institution. Different day same flavour of misogynoir.
Imagine if these bigots focused on their own dreams & aspirations instead of punishing Meghan for existing.
Good lord, can’t get why people are listening to any of these wacky ppl, still there are so many intelligent folks who fall for them …gurus….but well, just my opinion.
I hope H&M do not get too involved with these kind of people
I mean, if you read the Tig, yeah – Meghan has always kind of been like this. Which is fine.
It is hypocritical, though, because the same British press that will lambast Meghan for this will not mention it about Charles – who has always been a booster for alternative medicine and “new age” things as well. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, but not in this instance.
I’m not sure why the thought here is “mindfulness” practice is strange or “woo-woo”. I’m in a field with high worker burnout and part of the self-care that our job pays for is mindfulness Training. I love it. Mindfulness is about getting rid of the “noise” that clutter our everyday existence that drowns out our awareness. My takeaway was that it teaches us to take the time to be introspective, to live in each moment, to be grateful, to be patient with ourselves, to practice self care, to listen to our bodies and ultimately to let go And not perseverate on the experiences that have harmed us. It is about prioritizing our mental health.
I agree that mindfulness and meditation are all good. But it’s the selling of it, and making oneself into a guru, that corrupts it.
nothing wrong with mindfulness and meditation (I practice daily) but we can’t ignore that it’s been heavily commodified by (mainly) white westerners to make alot of money.
Please let’s not mix apples and oranges. Mindfulness is strongly based on vipassana, a very ancient form of meditation with Buddhist roots that can be learned in free retreats all over the world. There’s nothing goopy or new age about it, and its benefits have been proven scientifically. You use your body as anchor to quiet your mind. It’s like saying that yoga does nothing. At this point in history I think we can agree both yoga and meditation are immensely beneficial.
Well if they start pushing these self help grifters, I’m out. It turned me off of Oprah, especially since so many have turned out to be so problematic. Promoting health and wellness is great, but anytime someone is referred to as a guru, I roll my eyes. Just because they’ve met someone doesn’t mean that they are besties with them.
Is every area and corner of their life going to be dissected and written about? Is every association, minutiae of everything Sussex going to be examined to bits? Can these two just be left alone to breath and live?