Duchess Meghan won’t actively campaign for the Biden-Harris ticket this fall

As we discussed over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex said some general words about how people should vote, and women especially need to get out to vote this year, on the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s suffrage (for white women at least). Meghan really has been making very general, very basic appeals reminding people to vote, and nothing she’s said has been scandalous or controversial in the least. Even in her new video with Gloria Steinem, she’s not doing anything other than encouraging women to vote. But did you know that men like Piers Morgan and Dan Wootten are apparently on their deathbeds at the very IDEA that a duchess – the same duchess they bullied out of the UK – would encourage AMERICANS to vote? HOW DARE SHE!

Yeah, so it was all very stupid and contrived and people saw it for what it was: another attempt by a certain group of ass-ache douches acting as self-appointed gatekeepers to who is and is not “royal.” Well, we’ve got a confirmation – sort of – about Meghan and Harry’s future political plans for the rest of the American election cycle. Hint: they’re not entering the political realm.

Usually Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in lockstep when it comes to the causes they promote publicly, from animal welfare and the environment to racial justice and social media. But there’s one subject where they have been keeping separate. Over the last few weeks, Meghan has appeared on panels and in conversations about voting rights, where she has encouraged Americans to get out the vote in November. According to the Telegraph, Harry will not join Meghan in her advocacy this fall, due to the “family convention” that British royals do not get involved in politics. A source told the newspaper that Meghan, who is still eligible to vote in the U.S., has been taking on non-partisan events because she “feels comfortable” with that amount of political engagement, adding that she won’t be contributing to Joe Biden’s campaign despite her previously stated antipathy toward Donald Trump.

The funny thing is, the Queen *could* vote if she wanted to, she merely chooses not to for fear of looking (or actually being) partial to one side over the other. But make no mistake, the Queen is a political animal. As are Charles, William and Harry. Anyway, of course Harry won’t get involved in American politics. He’s not an American citizen, he can’t vote and if you need Harry to tell you NOT to vote for Donald Trump, well, you have bigger problems. I guess it’s good that Meghan won’t be actively campaigning for the Biden-Harris ticket, although if she did so, that would be her right and I would look forward to all of the tantrums from the British peanut gallery.