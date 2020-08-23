British peeps lost their minds when Duchess Meghan encouraged Americans to vote

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex took part in the “When We All Vote Couch Party.” I covered it on Friday and the post barely got any comments, because – just my opinion – Meghan wasn’t saying anything hyperpolitical or scandalous. As I wrote in my coverage, “She’s “endorsing” very general things here – it’s important to vote, we should acknowledge the history of voting rights, voter suppression is still happening, this is an important election.” I also made the point that because it was Meghan making those general observations, that’s what made it newsworthy, because everything she does now makes headlines, and it’s been that way for years. She’s sharing very basic, general thoughts about the importance of the 2020 American election and apparently, that was enough for a series of old, white British people (mostly men) to lose their collective minds. You would have thought that she ate an avocado whilst wearing jeans. Here are just *some* of the batsh-t reactions to Meghan encouraging Americans (specifically American women) to vote on the 100th anniversary on the 19th Amendment:
I feel the same pit in my stomach which I used to feel last year when Meghan was constantly and degradingly attacked over picayune bullsh-t. In this particular case, it’s so far beyond anything resembling good-faith criticism or even a logical, factual argument. Meghan is an American woman who married a British prince, and was subsequently harassed and bullied out of the UK. Now that she’s back stateside, she’s participating in Get Out the Vote campaigns virtually and, honestly, what she’s saying is not controversial, scandalous or political in the f–king least. Voting rights are only a political issue to people who aim to marginalize and minimize women’s voices and black voices.
As for the argument that Meghan indicated (and barely that) that she favors Biden-Harris to the unhinged fascist nutjob, okay, then maybe she was edging up to “politics.” But it’s funny how white royals get to indicate all the time on political issues and it’s never this big of a deal. Remember how the Queen and Prince William supported Brexit? Remember how many times the Prince of Wales has entered the political fold?
*finds photos of Meg wearing Suffragette White*
American woman voices her opinion that it’s important to vote in an American election…oh the scandal!
Say the people who don’t bat an eyelid when the queen’s son is implicated in an international people trafficking case.
Their ability to put things in tiny boxes to feel right is freakish. “Well, we’ll put Prince Andrew in this small box and just let that blow over because what he was accused of isn’t political. But let’s make some real noise about Meghan urging people to vote because that’s POLITICAL.”
Prince Charles literally refused to show up to the China state dinner, but sure, all the other royals have NEVER expressed opinions on the politics of foreign countries. Meghan didn’t even say to vote for Biden! She said we need everyone to vote, period. That’s not a partisan statement.
You’d think it would not be a partisan issue but one side has done everything from trying to sabotage a federal service to suppress votes to politicizing mask wearing and Goya beans.
He was wrong to do that. It is for the government to decide who they invite and how they are received. If he doesn’t like it then he should give up his place in the succession and the money he receives for being a working royal. The same goes for any of them who make their political views public.
And yet he did not and nor did the British public and media demand he be stripped of his titles. People seem to be able to have a rational discussion when white royals make a political misstep, but they froth at the mouth when the biracial royal exercises her civic duty
why are they losing their minds and assuming she is trashing Trump? did she come outright and say that? Dan Wooten is singing for his supper as he is obviously on the Royals’ payroll.
Remember when the queen didn’t want Scotland to vote for independence and sticks her nose in it somehow. not to mention William’s former private secretary Dr Simon Case who worked on Brexit and is back with BoJo. look out for his investiture next after a job well done in exiling the Sussexes.
hypocrisy definition: Royal Reporters
This is another one of those times where what she actually did or said is disregarded and instead what they heard/interpreted her words as meaning is being pushed forward as absolute truth. It happened with all the Finding Freedom stuff too. The book would say something like “Meghan didn’t meet Kate until much later on into her relationship with Harry,” and the press somehow hears “Meghan is pissed that Kate is a cold ass bitch who refused to meet her. She expected to be the most bestest of BFFs and be personally mentored by Kate.”
The only vaguely political thing she said was “we all know what’s at stake with this election,” which is honestly something I’ve been hearing from both sides: from Biden and Trump. But because she’s black and a woman who thinks voting is important, she must be advocating specifically for Biden and against Trump when she says this is an important election. It’s so infuriating. They THINK she might have meant something, so they’re going to ignore her actual words.
And she’s not using her HRH. She has it because it would take an act of parliament to strip them of their HRHs, but she’s not using it. She’s not a working royal. You guys threw her out! You rejected her and refused to keep her in the fold. She wanted to stay in and keep helping and would’ve followed the rules, but you said no. So guess what, she can do and say what she wants now. She’s not a working member of the BRF. She’s not using her HRH. This is on you guys, British tabloids and RF.
They open the pandora box now . If queen stripped the Sussex title which she cant , charlie boy will use that ab example and stripped everyone in that family like sweden. That’s why courtiers are not pushing hard. I love how the world is dragging their ass in twitter.
Of course she can strip the title….if she wants to but she hasn’t wanted to…..
Parliament would have to strip the title from Harry but they won’t because then Andrew needs to be in the mix and others too.
As Nic said, it would take an act of parliament and a strong reason for it to happen. And parliament has better things to worry about at this point.
As for strong reasons, if it’s “oh they’re being embarrassing”, people will bring up Andrew (as they did yesterday) and if it’s “oh they’re not working royals”, everyone else in the line of succession could get their titles taken away too or at least people would question it.
It’s a can of worms I don’t think the BRF wants to open
There’s quite a few people with peerages who are in jail for child molestation and other terrible charges. There are groups in the UK who want to make the process of stripping someone’s title easier so those people can have their titles revoked. If Parliment suddenly finds the time and energy to strip Harry of his Duke title while there are multiple convicted child predators sitting around still titled, there will be an implosion in the U.K.
SO many people, not just the Sussex Squad, slammed these idiots with receipts, posting image after image of past headlines about Petty Betty and Brexit, and firing the Aussie PM, about Prince Tampon’s forays into lobbying. And someone posted screenshots of Dan Rotten’s posts from when TMZ ran nude pics of Haary and of Rotten’s comments about Harry being hot even in cold weather… let’s just say Rotten’s true motive for his attacks on Meghan are more like he’s behaving like a jealous wannabe lover.
I will not be surprised if people start storming palaces and embassies. I think everyone has had enough of witnessing the vile abuse M gets if she as much breathes. The alleged paedo prince will never be off the hook no matter how much they try to throw M under the bus. More dastardly secrets are going to be revealed and even the Queen may not be left out. The best think the RF can do right now is to call the press to order and try to clean house. None of them are looking good right now and Tampon Prince might not get the crown at this rate.
There was a video out on twitter yesterday of people gathering at BP and chanting pedophile. It looked like a crowd of a few hundred but it’s hard to say when exactly this happened.
Most normal people are bringing up Andrew when these idiots attacks are made and the royalists and anti Meghan nuts are looking foolish trying to justify their position.
Apparently that was a Qanon protest.
The Qanon protest at the palace in the midst of this was especially hilarious, because those are Trumps people. Those are the people Dan and Piers were trying to rile up in the US.
Though I believe there was some questions s to if that was current, due to emblems.
These British gasbags further reveal that they prefer monarchy to democracy, and that the British royalist culture is racist to the core.
the pushback against those bigots was epic! These people have made Meghan into a very powerful person; they were afraid that Meghan would be bigger than Diana, in my opinion she is getting there or is already bigger than her!
So many people came to her defense yesterday; of course you always have the usual racists but people with huge followers told those two to fuck up and reminded them of the number of times, the others were involved in politics!
Meghan should continue to do what she is doing because her message was actually amplified by those idiots! There are still way more rational people in the world than those two would have imagined
Go Meg!!!
I have said it before on this forum. The over smearing of M will be the downfall of the BM and RF. They are simply acting from a tried and tested play book that no longer works in a digital age. It was glorious to see the blow back yesterday. I know many thought us Brits were not doing enough to defend M. However, I lived through the Diana times. I will not be surprised if people storm the palaces at this rate. We know the rest of the royals are next to useless, are racist and don’t bring anything to the table from the Dolittles to the alleged paedo. However, not only have they chosen to wash their dirty linen in public, their attack dogs are way out of control. Whoever is handling their PR should be sacked. The House of Windsor is on its last legs.
Hilarious scrolling through Twitter and seeing the new additions to the Sussex Squad. Yvette Nicole Brown! Nathalie Emmanuel!
Dan Wooten so badly wants a story so the rest of BRF needs to figure out how to keep him happy. He’s not Harry and Meghan’s problem.
Meghan made a speech when she was still a senior royal supporting women’s suffrage and the importance of voting. Approved by the BRF.
Dan Wooten and Piers Morgan already know this. All the royal watcher Karens/ Emily Giffen types may not. But that’s never stopped their outrage before.
Lol. Bring it to Parliament and just try to get their titles removed. Watch the MPs drag the royals and discuss Andrew. I welcome it.
Is she a royal? Did she become a citizen of the UK? Does she give a flying f*** about her title? No, to all three. She’s happy to home in the land of the free, home of the brave, cannot and will not be stopped in leading her own life. (Reminder: Harry does not want to be called Prince Harry, just, “Harry,”)
This outrage doesn’t make me as nervous for her now that she’s stateside, it just annoying now. They wanted her to leave! They told her to go back where she came from! Now she’s home, exercising her right as a citizen of that country and they’re mad. They need to get out of American business. KP and Boris are sharing Simon Case and no one has anything to say about that. The royals are NOT apolitical so they need to cut this shit out. I wonder what happened over there that needs a distraction…
What’s really disgusting is that they bullied her out of the country and are STILL trying to control her every move.
The pushback from the blue checks on Twitter was amazing. It wasn’t even the Sussex squad. David Simon was really getting into it. The monarchy is looking REALLY bad lately. Piers and Dan were getting owned and it was wonderful.
David Simon is still posting and killing it. Piers isn’t going to work in the US again.
The stupid part is that Americans fought an actual war to get rid of the British monarch so they are not going to give a fuck about made up royal etiquette that only seems to apply to Meghan, who is American living in the US.
there’s a dozen scandals at any given time that need distractions. Andrew, rose, kates whole family and inlaws etc…
These racist sexist assholes have completely forgotten about the spider memos written by Charles where he is directly interfering with British politics and asking specific things from politicians. That is way worse than Meghan making general comments about going out to vote.
Meghan is American and getting a title does not mean she has to be silent. She’s not British and clearly never will be at this point. Telling people to vote is a fundamental principle of democracy but I guess royalists don’t believe in that.
I can see how this is really dividing people. On the one hand we have Piers ‘breach of ethics’ Morgan and Dan ‘also allegedly doing a bunch of unethical things’ Wootton. And on the other is literally everyone with more than two brain cells to rub together. This is one of those real tough moral quandaries that really test your principles for sure.
They were clearly trying to get Trump to engage& have repeat of time he said he didn’t know Meghan had been nasty before the trump state visit. And funny how after all the xenophobia and telling her to go back to US, suddenly she’s a ‘British royal’.
But push back that piers and dan wootton got on social media was pretty epic as people were like where are their calls to strip Andrew of his title. So he ended up trending and then people were bringing receipts of all the times Queen, Prince Charles& Prince William etc were political.
A lot of high profile Brits and Americans were defending too saying she didn’t mention who to vote for. Views& likes for the video have increased exponentially so more visibility for the organisation-result!
Yeah they were clearly trying to get Trump to respond to cause more headlines. It’s desperation at its finest because everyone knows Meghan’s political stance at this point. She had a life before Harry.
Adding to the pile to the point out the hypocrisy (not that it is even equivalent to encourage democratic participation in her own country) – Eugenie and Beatrice went to the Boris Johnson victory party? Kensington Palace keeps hiring brexit staffers. Somehow all those letters that the queen wrote to try and influence Australian politics seem to have been buried (at least no apologies or anything were made)…
By their definition, the Queen should be stripped of her titles for telling Scottish people to “think very carefully about the future” in the lead up to the independence referendum. After all, she was equally as vague as Meghan but we can all infer how she felt about the vote, and that’s enough to make it political interference.
So just Elizabeth Windsor from here on out then, eh?
I wonder how much of this outrage is real – there’s no such thing as neutrality in politics! The choice to engage, or not, whether you are the Queen or an American citizen, has an impact that is felt, it’s just that we don’t notice so much the actions that uphold the status quo.
As for Meghan, my sincere wish for her is that if she notices these criticisms at all, she has a brief moment of pity and embarrassment on behalf of these reporters in their obvious desperation, then goes about her day without giving any further f*cks.
Sidenote to my American friends: PLEASE vote!
curious has piers had a melt down about the pedo Prince? Or is that too close to home, Piers? Just asking… I bet a case could be made
There’s a photo floating around of Piers with Ghislane Maxwell.
Piers is a dick, but he actually has written numerous articles (and tweets) denouncing Andrew.
These people spent 4 years screaming “Go back to America! We don’t want you!” And now it’s “She’s a British Royal! She can’t say anything as she’s part of the BRITISH royal family?!?!?”
IKR? The hypocrisy is stunning. Have these people nothing else to write about? I saw several comments from Meg haters saying how they’re sick of reading and hearing about her. Well, then take that up with the British Media cause they’re obviously obsessed with M&H and don’t want to write/talk about anyone else. Meghan is an American citizen and has the right to speak and encourage others to vote in an American election.
That’s funny coming from them because their whole twitter account is Meghan. They make podcasts and merchandise on their “hatred” for her.
The palace could have kept strings attached to Meghan, but such was the uproar to see Meghan and Harry punished stoked by these very same idiots complaining now like Piers and Danny that the idiot courtiers created this situation by cutting all the strings themselevs including even allowing use of the Sussex Royal Instagram. Only the men in grey would think Meghan and Harry derived their influence from use of the word Royal. Harry’s legacy as Diana’s son is the influence that mattered most on the global stage, and particularly in America. And they just gave him greater credibility as Diana’s one true son by kicking him out and forever damaging William’s connection to Diana’s legacy in the process. And they also connected Meghan to Diana’s legacy in addition to her own influence, and greatly damaged any connection Kate had built by being tall, thin, and cosplaying as Diana.
These people are angry especially Piers and Dan because those two are the real social climbers, they’re angry because Harry and Meghan didn’t play the game and kiss their feet. They wanted to use Harry and Meghan to further their careers especially because of the American and international opportunities especially Piers. He clearly wanted to use the Meghan connection to help him advance his career in the states. This is peak desperation and it backfired. Meghan and Harry don’t care anymore and they’ve left the country. It’s like these people can’t accept the fact that they’re gone
My God, the hate here is so blinding to them.
They’re just screaming Instead of listening or applying any facts to their arguments.
And the BRF is neck deep in politics. They just rarely speak it publicly.
Everything “royal” megan still is is because the Queen wanted it and allowed it. Why don’t they criticize her for this.
I am not sure if many Brits realise that by going after Meghan in such a vitriolic way, they do more harm to their image as a country. That kind of behaviour discredits the reputation of their media and British royal “values”. That tourism that they claim the royal family brings will decline the more racist and xenophobic they appear to the rest of the world. At this point, people like Piers Morgan and Dan Wooton appear to be completely unhinged.
I certainly don’t want to go visit anymore and take the tours of Buckingham palace and I’ve read lots of similar comments on here from other Celebitchies. We’ve been turned off to England. We don’t want to buy Royal wedding souvenirs anymore or buy British hats and get up early to watch their weddings. Many of us have gone from BRF fans who have spent our lives desperately wanting to visit and immerse ourselves in all things royal to absolutely so disgusted by the behavior of the BRF and the British press that England has been bumped way down on our list of dream travel locations. I think the BRF really might see a drop in tourism and BRF souvenir type revenue due to their treatment of H and M. I also wonder if businesses with the “royal seal” may take a hit. “Her Majesty’s Official tea purveyor,” “Her Majesty’s Official china purveyor,” etc.
Honestly, those tweets are just hysterical and ridiculous. They carry on like pantomime villains, shouting and stamping their little feet.
Such insanity. The British media comes off more and more as unhinged and out of control. They truly are doing great damage to Britain’s image. There are far more important things the British media should be focusing on (ahem Brexit) than two former royals who live an ocean and several time zones away. So many wonderful people live in Britain and I’m truly sorry you all have to endure this nonsense.
I just logged into my years neglected Twitter account so I could tell Dan Wootton: that it must really rankle to know that his entire legacy will be intertwined with Meghan Markle, that the first line of his obituary will mention her, and that it kind of implies something really unsavory about HIM that he thinks what Meghan is doing is BEYOND THE PALE but that Andrew being a rapist pedophile is not. I hope he reads the comments.
Oh he reads the comments. He was blocking people that didn’t even @ him yesterday. He clearly searches his name. He is so pathetic.
Until Andrew is gone and stripped of titles I think they all need to STFU.
They took away all the stuff that mattered to them anyways.
They don’t use the titles.
It’s her title. Even if she were to divorce Harry, it would still be her title. Much like Diana and Sarah retained the titles but lost the HRH preface.
If you dislike Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, I’d never comment on her or even read stories online. You’re just feeding the beast. It’s clear the royal family will have to bend over backwards to get these two back into the fold. Otherwise, they’ll be overshadowing everything the royal family does from now on.
The undercurrent that the British own Meghan because she married a British Royal is actually quite disturbing. Piers and Wootton think it’s okay to attack what she says, after official leaving as a working royal and confirming they aren’t getting any tax payer money. It’s grotesque.
Meghan is American and can say what she wants. Controlling what a woman says because of who she married is just a few steps away from the anti choice nuts who want to control women’s bodies.
The thing is, even if she were to be stripped of her title (meaning Harry was also stripped), they’d find something else to be mad at her about. As others have stated, it’s really about regaining their control over her, and doing everything possible to make her miserable. They’ll only be happy once she’s dead or destitute. They can’t stand that (largely because of their obsessive coverage of her), she’s bankable and newsworthy. And that despite their efforts, she refuses to back down. I love that about her, though I hate that she has to endure this.
On another note, where the heck are the “real” royals? On another extended staycation? That’s some deal they made with media. It is interesting that Meghan’s remarks were made on Thurs, yet people only had something (the same thing, at that) to say on Saturday. Almost as if it was a coordinated message.
The only good to come of their hatred is that I think they finally overplayed it. Meghan trended all weekend, with blue check tweets calling out the British presses hatred and bringing up Andrew. Multiple real journalists got into with Dan and Piers, Bette Midler told Peirs to fuck off, high profile women were sharing Meghans video, etc. It is the most support I’ve seen for Meghan from high profile people in the U.K. as well. I’m tentatively hopeful that the general public is over the smear campaign and realizes how ridiculous it is.
I find the term “strip them of their titles” so aggressive. Piers uses that language on purpose to incite aggression toward the couple. He really is so morally deficient, and his anger toward Meghan is so distorted–exactly what does he want from her, beyond never existing in the first place?
If Biden gets elected and there is a majority Democrat House and Senate, attacking Meghan may become a diplomatic problem. Not only Biden becoming POTUS he will most likely can AG Barr, SecState Pompeo and the current US ambassador to the UK would be sent packing. A changing of the guard in American government would amp up calls for Andrew to answer to the FBI. That US diplomat’s wife who killed the British teen would lose Cheeto’s protection and become a bargaining chip: Crown Prosecution doesn’t get her until DOJ gets Andrew.
I think that’s what the BM and the BRF are really afraid of: a Biden administration could call in question how a US citizen who is a royal duchess was mistreated by the British press and is not doing more through coverage on Andrew’s mess, which involved crimes against American girls. If there is a fallout of UK – UK relations and UK pols and voters blame the UK press for damaging the country’s image and reputation across the globe the salawags will throw the Windsors under the bus to save themselves. Glad to hear they are getting dragged. I also believe if Bad Dad is squeezed hard enough he rat out Morgan and company on colluding to trash Meghan and getting paid for it.
Fat Chance. None of this is going to happen. That’s not how diplomacy works.
These Motherf***ers.
“Get lost! Go home! Go back to where you came from!”
Okay. Check, check and check.
I seem to remember that Meghan gave an *official speech in front of the Queen’s portrait* in – was it New Zealand? – where she congratulated and complimented them on their own suffrage, which was roughly 30 years before the United States had (white) women’s suffrage. (Sidenote: for the record, it was white women who mostly benefitted from the 19th Amendment. I’m native and none of my grandparents were even U.S. citizens until 1924, and the last state to be forced into Native suffrage was Utah, in 1957, after a battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court – and yet, even today, Utah still makes it as hard as they can for Native citizens to vote, including shutting down all polling stations forcing some Navajo to drive up to 9 hours to cast their vote. And then, obviously, African American women were still forced to take literacy tests and pay poll taxes and so forth, so let’s not break our arms patting ourselves on the back over suffrage, ladies. Until you’re out there for all of us – poor women and women of color, it’s kinda meaningless.)
Nobody said a word about Meghan’s speech at that time, so big deal.
But here we are.
