British peeps lost their minds when Duchess Meghan encouraged Americans to vote

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex took part in the “When We All Vote Couch Party.” I covered it on Friday and the post barely got any comments, because – just my opinion – Meghan wasn’t saying anything hyperpolitical or scandalous. As I wrote in my coverage, “She’s “endorsing” very general things here – it’s important to vote, we should acknowledge the history of voting rights, voter suppression is still happening, this is an important election.” I also made the point that because it was Meghan making those general observations, that’s what made it newsworthy, because everything she does now makes headlines, and it’s been that way for years. She’s sharing very basic, general thoughts about the importance of the 2020 American election and apparently, that was enough for a series of old, white British people (mostly men) to lose their collective minds. You would have thought that she ate an avocado whilst wearing jeans. Here are just *some* of the batsh-t reactions to Meghan encouraging Americans (specifically American women) to vote on the 100th anniversary on the 19th Amendment:

Extraordinary! Meghan now actively campaigning against Donald Trump.

Completely inappropriate and a massive diplomatic embarrassment for the Queen and British Royal Family, whose entire success and longevity is based on staying out of party politics. https://t.co/FfRm1Vlfn7 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 21, 2020

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way. https://t.co/6uZ3FTbjHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

The Royal family can't get involved in politics. She knew that when she joined. It's irrelevant she's American. She still has her royal title. Still abuses that title. Still sticks two fingers up to the responsibilities that come with that title. She does not deserve that title https://t.co/FxkUersIJZ — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) August 21, 2020

You can’t be a royal and meddle in politics. It’s one or the other. The whole point of royals is that they’re above the political fray. It’s not cancel culture, it’s a breach of their employment contract as HRHs. PS. I’m a republican. https://t.co/MwWKFYGSkF — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 22, 2020

I feel the same pit in my stomach which I used to feel last year when Meghan was constantly and degradingly attacked over picayune bullsh-t. In this particular case, it’s so far beyond anything resembling good-faith criticism or even a logical, factual argument. Meghan is an American woman who married a British prince, and was subsequently harassed and bullied out of the UK. Now that she’s back stateside, she’s participating in Get Out the Vote campaigns virtually and, honestly, what she’s saying is not controversial, scandalous or political in the f–king least. Voting rights are only a political issue to people who aim to marginalize and minimize women’s voices and black voices.

As for the argument that Meghan indicated (and barely that) that she favors Biden-Harris to the unhinged fascist nutjob, okay, then maybe she was edging up to “politics.” But it’s funny how white royals get to indicate all the time on political issues and it’s never this big of a deal. Remember how the Queen and Prince William supported Brexit? Remember how many times the Prince of Wales has entered the political fold?

