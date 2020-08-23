Robert Pattinson sparkles as an eyeliner-wearing Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’

The Batman has not completed production. They were not through with principal photography when they shut down for the pandemic in March. It looks like it might have been a blessing in disguise – it feels like director Matt Reeves used the past four months to begin editing the footage he had and when they come back to work next month, I bet they’ll move very quickly. As Reeves was pulling together the footage he had, he pieced together a dark-as-hell trailer, the first one we’ve seen. While I’m still not 100% on Robert Pattinson as Bat Dude, he seems to have taken to the Bat armor pretty well. Remember, he didn’t feel like he had to work out at all for this role. He’s just letting all of the armor and guyliner do the work! (I actually love the eyeliner, but I loathe his Bruce Wayne haircut).
It looks… interesting. I mean, freaks come out at night and all of that. We also get a very tiny glimpse of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin (I think??) and Paul Dano as The Riddler. . Jeffrey Wright is Commissioner Gordon. Did you know Peter Sarsgaard is in this? He plays District Attorney Gil Colson. John Turturro is in it too – he plays Carmine Falcone. Matt Reeves has talked a lot about how he wants The Batman to be a very noir-detective version of Batman. I get that, I think.
Bonus trailer: another Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was released as part of the DC Comics virtual FanDome (same as The Batman stuff). This is our first big look at Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.
I am weirdly interested in sparkles Batman, but I hope they bring at least some dark, weird humor into it. I liked another look at WW, but I preferred the 80′s music of the first trailer. It is striking how different the tones of the 2 movies are.
Very My Chemical Batman. I like it.
LITERALLY MY FIRST THOUGHT: “Why does he look like Gerard Way’s rejected understudy in My Chemical Romance: The Biopic?”
Also the trailer looks like the b roll footage to Welcome to the Black Parade.
My first thought was Davey Havok circa Miss Murder!
I love that his eyeliner doesn’t magically get lost when he takes off the cowl. Teenage me would fall in love with goth Batman. I hope the movie is good.
Didn’t make it past the grotesque first image of a duct tape wrapped head. Sorry, arrested adolescents, Batman is a children’s story, and this is psycho.
Guess I’m an old fuddy-duddy that doesn’t like my child to witness torture.
Best Batman ever was the WB animated series one.
This movie is obviously not even remotely targeted for children. And the Batman movies haven’t been target for children either since Christian Bale, so I don’t see a problem here at all
The first comic ends with Batman knocking a guy into a vat of acid, so no, it wasn’t always kid friendly. The campiness happened partly as a result of the comic industry going into self-censorship mode in the fifties and partly due to the addition of a teenage sidekick.
Batman hasn’t been kid friendly in a long time, if one read the Killing Joke or Knightfall (two examples from the late eighties and nineties)
Film-Batman hasn’t been targeting children since the Dark Knight trilogy, which was made, what, 15 years ago? Certainly none of the recent Batman iterations have been child-focused.
It looks interesting. Not sure I’m interested in yet another attempt to mimic the Dark Knight films, so I hope it’s more than that.
Love the new Wonder Woman trailer. Look forward to seeing the movie but will probably wait until it’s released via streaming.
I loved that too! Chris Pine’s fanny packs deserve a separate post
It looks like a cross between Batman and The Crow. As a late 90’s goth, I👏🏻am👏🏻here👏🏻 for👏🏻it. I will pregame by listening to The Cure and putting on ALL the eyeliner.
Seems like they are emphasizing the world’s greatest detective aspect of the character, which I’m looking forward to.
As a side note, I’m stealing werewolf for my next Zoom get together.
Check out the trailer for a foppish Pattinson in Tenet. And now The eyeliner Batman. Seems like his roles are creating expectations of how his character will look or behave. It was the same when Depp appeared on screen. We expected a variation on Jack Sparrow, no matter the movie. Depp took it into real life, too, but that’s another story.
Geebus. If Batman as an evolving genre in itself gets any darker and brutish it’s going to become a horror movie.
These are dark and troubling times. This is definitely the “if 2020 were a Batman movie” meme.
I like it.