Robert Pattinson sparkles as an eyeliner-wearing Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’

The Batman has not completed production. They were not through with principal photography when they shut down for the pandemic in March. It looks like it might have been a blessing in disguise – it feels like director Matt Reeves used the past four months to begin editing the footage he had and when they come back to work next month, I bet they’ll move very quickly. As Reeves was pulling together the footage he had, he pieced together a dark-as-hell trailer, the first one we’ve seen. While I’m still not 100% on Robert Pattinson as Bat Dude, he seems to have taken to the Bat armor pretty well. Remember, he didn’t feel like he had to work out at all for this role. He’s just letting all of the armor and guyliner do the work! (I actually love the eyeliner, but I loathe his Bruce Wayne haircut).

It looks… interesting. I mean, freaks come out at night and all of that. We also get a very tiny glimpse of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin (I think??) and Paul Dano as The Riddler. . Jeffrey Wright is Commissioner Gordon. Did you know Peter Sarsgaard is in this? He plays District Attorney Gil Colson. John Turturro is in it too – he plays Carmine Falcone. Matt Reeves has talked a lot about how he wants The Batman to be a very noir-detective version of Batman. I get that, I think.

Bonus trailer: another Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was released as part of the DC Comics virtual FanDome (same as The Batman stuff). This is our first big look at Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.