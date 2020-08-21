Duchess Meghan: There are so many women voters still being marginalized

The Duchess of Sussex did a solo appearance at the When All Women Vote Couch Party yesterday, a virtual event aimed at… encouraging women to vote, I suppose. Not to get too nitpicky, but I think if you’re a woman seeking out the virtual “rah rah women vote” live stream, you’re probably already going to vote. This isn’t about converting people into first-time voters then. It’s about celebrating the 19th amendment and talking about the importance of voting rights. What Meghan said:
“When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as: We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who come after us,” said the duchess. “That’s what community is about and that is specifically what this election is all about. We’re only 75 days away from election day and that is so very close and yet there’s so much work to be done in that amount of time.
“We all know what’s at stake this year. I know it. I think all of you know it if you’re here at this fun event here with us,” she continued, alluding to the presidential race between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. “You’re just as mobilized and energized to be the change that we all need and deserve.”
“This week we are recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which of course gave women the right to vote—but not all women and specifically not women of color. As we look at things today, though it’s taken decades longer for women of color to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in so many different communities who are marginalized, still struggling to see that right come to fruition—it’s just simply not okay. When we look at the attempts of voter suppression and what that’s doing, it’s all the more reason we need each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand that this fight is worth fighting and we all have to be out there mobilizing to have our voices heard.”
Meghan concluded by reiterating the importance of women showing up at the polls (or mailing their ballots) and urging her viewers against inaction. “We can and must do everything that we can to ensure that all women have their voices heard,” she said. “If we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren’t going out there and voting, then you’re complicit. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election and we will make the difference in this election.”
I’ve said this before, but none of Meghan’s back-in-America speeches have been groundbreaking or particularly newsworthy just in and of themselves. She’s “endorsing” very general things here – it’s important to vote, we should acknowledge the history of voting rights, voter suppression is still happening, this is an important election. It’s the fact that *she* is saying these things that makes it newsworthy. These sentiments are so basic and general, she should have been allowed to say them while she was a working royal. But she would have needed the approval of four palaces and dozens of staffers and courtiers, and she would have been told no, that’s too political, no you can’t do that, no you’re a horrid American. Which makes it gratifying for her, I’m sure, to just be able to use her voice.
I am glad that she is speaking out to encourage more people, women especially, to vote as it is a precious commodity that many people in the world do not have a choice too. I lived in Argentina in 1981 at the age of 17, during the coup. To say that I had no idea how incredibly lucky we are to have the freedom and privilege to vote in a legal democracy, is an understatement. I encouraged my cousins to protest in the streets due to the military actions that were crimes against humanity and much more. They told me that if they stepped outside and started to protest, they would become one of the hundreds of thousands of people that disappeared, never to be heard from. They were kidnapping and killing those that tested the powers at be and it was frightening. My aunt told me to never leave the house without my passport.
Our freedom to vote is precious and we must not take it for granted. What I saw there was a nightmare of epic proportions!
that’s incredible, what a moving example of how important freedom can be.
I think encouraging people to vote is always a good thing. Maybe the people who seek out this kind of virtual summit/talk are already going to vote, but the video and quotes are going to make the rounds on social media (and on tv etc) and it will reach someone who may not have planned to vote. I think its also important right now to focus on voting because so many people in the US think about voting as the lesser of two evils, or “they’re both problematic” or “biden just isn’t really that exciting” or whatever. and RIGHT NOW, its like, VOTE FOR THE BORING ONE!!!!
That’s what I thought, it’s the press and clips and soundbites that are shared widely after the event that will add to the noise about the the importance of voting and will hopefully help persuade more people to register/vote.
Kimberly Foster posted a great reaction to Kamala Harris’ election on YouTube. (Her channel is For Harriet). Anyhow it featured some amazing womxn! Princess Weekes aka Melina Pendulum popped up.
One of the points covered was how black womxn will consistently rock up and vote.
I live in Australia where you’re legally required to vote. We definitely have our own issues but I find it wild that there are eligible voters choosing not to vote. (I realise there’s voter suppression etc… I just can’t imagine what it’s like to be a fully grown adult that actively doesn’t vote).
I mean that’s great, she’s right about all of that. But i don’t exactly get the criticism of the monarchy for not wanting her to speak out about other countries’ elections. That seems like a pretty reasonable request for anyone who is part of the monarchy with all the benefits. The fact that the monarchy exists is more absurd to me than them not speaking out about other countries’ politics. If the monarchy honestly criticized / made comments about another country’s regime, that would just invite people (AT LEAST trolls from whatever other country) to make comments about why does the British monarchy exist. And why would they want to invite comments?
I don’t think there’s any modernizing the monarchy. In modern society we discuss things and ask questions and are held accountable. I just watched the episode of the crown with the KGB thing. If you’ve seen that you know the monarchy isn’t interested in inconvenient truths. She met Donald trump politely.
She regularly meets dictators politely. My s.o is from Morocco, they have a dictator, also he’s probably Secretly gay and his wife recently disappeared for like a year. Criticise him and you’ll go to jail with an unrelated excuse like ´you had an abortion .’ As Royals, Harry and Megan met him and acted like it was normal. With all the absurd things the royal family Does and the things they Never do, I don’t get the surprise about them not wanting Meghan to ever do new things.
I do wonder if Charles will change anything