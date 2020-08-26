Nikki & Brie Bella introduce their sons, born within 22 hours of each other

I’ve said some things about twins before which have been taken disparagingly, although that was not my intent. Growing up, I didn’t know many twins – twins and multiples definitely became more common with the growth in fertility treatments in the 1990s and beyond. Twins have always fascinated me, and I always read the “twin studies,” like how twins raised separately will be interested in the same things, choose similar partners, have similar mannerisms and all of that. But what of twins raised together and still crazy-close into adulthood? So it is with Nikki and Brie Bella. One twin got married to a regular dude while the other twin was in a disastrous relationship with a celebrity who did NOT want to marry her. Nikki ended up dumping John Cena and moving on quickly with Artem Chigvintsev, a dancer on DWTS. And somehow, both Brie and Nikki ended up pregnant at the same time and they ended up giving birth within A LITERAL DAY of each other. They cover the latest issue of People Magazine and they’re introducing their boys (because they both gave birth to boys).

Nikki and Brie Bella are overwhelmed with joy and ready to introduce their boys to the world. Meet Matteo and Buddy! In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the Total Bellas stars, both 36, open up about giving birth within 22 hours of each other and how in love they already are with their sons (despite the lack of sleep!). “I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life,” says Nikki, who welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev , 38, on July 31. “The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.” “That’s what happens when you’re on an infant schedule,” adds Brie, who gave birth to son Buddy Dessert on Aug. 1. (She and her husband, wrestler Daniel Bryan, 39, also have a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.) “But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you’re so tired, that bliss just takes over.”

The rest of the People article is just a graphic description of both of their delivery stories and honestly, I will always want to take a hard pass on those. I actually don’t want to know about how you forced yourself to deliver your baby vaginally! You don’t get a prize for that, my God. Anyway, thoughts on the names? I like the name Matteo, honestly. And Matteo Artemovich fits together. But Buddy Dessert Bryan? Brie, stop it.