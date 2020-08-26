Naomi Osaka: In Japan, blackface is ‘ignorant’ but ‘it’s not really a hate thing’

Naomi Osaka won back-to-back Slam titles, the US Open 2018 singles title and the Australian Open 2019 singles title. Following the AO last year, Osaka struggled professionally and personally. Even though she had been working and toiling in relative sports obscurity for years before then, it seemed like a case of “too much too fast.” The hype was out of control, she suddenly got massive sponsorships – she’s currently the highest-earning woman in sports – and her game suffered some pretty deep lows. Naomi is currently in New York for American tennis’s attempt at Bubble Life, and we’ll see if the pandemic time-off did her game any good. In any case, Naomi covers the new issue of WSJ. Magazine, where she talks about Kobe Bryant and race. Some highlights:
Kobe supported her when she didn’t even know he was watching: “There would be some really tough losses. I didn’t even know he was paying attention, but he would text me positive things and tell me to learn from it. For me, it was definitely helpful.”
How people treated her as a half-Black, half-Japanese woman: “It’s a general way people treated me, but also I was representing Japan. So it kind of came from everywhere. … I might get in trouble for saying this, but eventually I’m going to have to talk about it. The issues of America don’t really translate that well in Japan, so sometimes they do blackface and things like that, and it’s a bit ignorant. … It’s not really a hate thing.”
Racial microaggressions within Japan: “I’m just trying to put a platform out for all the Japanese people that look like me and live in Japan and when they go to a restaurant, they get handed an English menu, even though it’s just a little microaggression.”.
One incident: Osaka recalled a tennis match at age 10 when her Japanese opponent referred to her as “that Black girl.” “She was talking with another Japanese girl, and they didn’t know that I was listening [or that] I spoke Japanese. Her friend asked her who she was playing, so she said Osaka. And her friend says, ‘Oh, that Black girl. Is she supposed to be Japanese?’ And then the girl that I was playing was like, ‘I don’t think so.’ I remember that specifically because, yeah, I sometimes feel like a lot of people think that way about me.”
I found the racial conversation more interesting than the Kobe Bryant stuff, honestly. Kobe was somewhat well-known for befriending many female athletes in a wide variety of sports, and he was a big tennis fan too. But the race conversation is fascinating to me. Osaka was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, but she’s lived in the US most of her life, and she decided early in her career to “play for Japan.” That same multi-ethnic background which makes her so attractive to sponsors has also been a MAJOR conversation in international tennis, specifically in Asian sports and Japanese tennis. Many of those conversations have been racist AF, including this year’s debate in Japan about whether or not Osaka should support or speak about Black Lives Matter. Within Japanese media, her actual skin color is discussed and dissected constantly, with is part of the larger colorism seen writ large in Asian societies. What Naomi says here will 100% be discussed within Japan.
And I can’t imagine how emotionally exhausting it would be to navigate racism as a public figure. Especially in a Eurocentric sport like tennis where even someone as successful as Serena Williams is subject to so much toxic misogynoir.
I’m impressed by her eloquence. And I hope we build a more inclusive world where no womxn has to experience racism.
Osaka‘s lived experience is valid, AND her view of anti-Blackness (and diaspora issues) is developing. Both are true.
Being inured to anti-Blackness does not mean that it is not “hateful.”
When I went to Japan on my honeymoon, I had to go clothes shopping because hello? Life long dream. The malls there divide clothing into styles – and one of them is ‘black style’ which is basically urban streetwear? But the models wear dreads, braids and brown makeup for them I guess it’s just a style choice?
She’s right in that there is a lot of ignorance there. There is racism of course, but in historically closed societies with one ethnicity and culture, the 21st century has come as culture shock. I feel like English speaking countries are very different from the rest of the world (due to colonialism) because they have been multi-ethnic and diverse for a while. But the rest of the world hasn’t really been that. So to see people who do not look traditionally like you can come as a shock to many people. What she’s describing is basically most of East Asia and Eastern Europe. There just hasn’t been that many people who look differently in those regions. So of course ignorance is rampant even today. It’s not just for black people, white people are also stared at and given English menus in Asia. And they’re shocked if they meet a white person and they don’t speak English. Ask any Japanese or Korean if a white person is what pops into their head when they think of their country and they would laugh at you. I have friends who were born and raised in Korea to Russian parents and who never got treated as Korean because they don’t look Korean. Sure they are part of the society but they’ll always be “fluent immigrants”, never Koreans. Because Koreans are just not used to seeing a non Asian looking person as “Korean”. And I think many other countries are like that still.
Good thing for Osaka whose fame and exposure can help slowly change this, but it’s a long road ahead because in reality there just aren’t many people like her in Japan (or East Asia in general).