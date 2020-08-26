Katie Nicholl: The palace is ‘very clever’ to bring Duchess Kate ‘from the shadows’

I wonder if there are some legit sighs of relief at Kensington Palace that Finding Freedom has dominated the conversation all month. While FF has not been complimentary to Prince William and Duchess Kate, I think everyone knows that it could have been WAY worse. Plus, the FF stories completely pushed away the remaining gossip about Kate’s Tatler catastrophe several months ago, where (this is my reading of it) Kensington Palace authorized what they thought would be a big embiggening cover story about “Kate the Future Queen” and it blew up in their faces spectacularly. There was so much shady sh-t in that Tatler piece and it made a mockery of what Kate was actually trying to do, which is gloat about how she’s the only “younger royal woman” left and she’s all they’ve got now. Well, please allow Kate’s favorite hagiographer to underline that point:

The Duchess of Cambridge is being brought ‘into the forefront’ as a clear ‘Queen-in-waiting’ by Palace aides because they ‘realise the power Kate and Prince William have as a young, glamorous, dynamic duo’, a royal expert has claimed. Kate, 38, who is currently staying with her family at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, is taking on more duties and creating a bigger public profile ‘than ever before’, according to royal commentator Katie Nicholl. Speaking to True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen, she suggested the Palace is being ‘clever’ and using the Duchess of Cambridge’s popularity to their advantage. She said: ‘We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting. We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before.’ Katie added that the mother-of-three is taking on more patronages from both the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as a sign that she is stepping up her royal duties. ‘This is all very deliberate,’ said the royal expert. ‘It’s very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever. They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future.’

Eight years ago, I would have agreed that William and Kate had the potential to be a young, glamorous royal couple who could have changed the way people saw the institution. They could have been modernizers and they could have dazzled people. But now? After all we’ve seen from them and all we HAVEN’T seen from them? This just reads like another promise to be keen eventually. Top CEO Kate has done a dozen Zoom calls and she cosplayed the Irish flag and that’s basically it. Instead of preparing to be Queen, it feels like she just aims to do the bare f–king minimum and she demands to be praised and flattered for it. Why would she change when she doesn’t have to?