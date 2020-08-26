Katie Nicholl: The palace is ‘very clever’ to bring Duchess Kate ‘from the shadows’

I wonder if there are some legit sighs of relief at Kensington Palace that Finding Freedom has dominated the conversation all month. While FF has not been complimentary to Prince William and Duchess Kate, I think everyone knows that it could have been WAY worse. Plus, the FF stories completely pushed away the remaining gossip about Kate’s Tatler catastrophe several months ago, where (this is my reading of it) Kensington Palace authorized what they thought would be a big embiggening cover story about “Kate the Future Queen” and it blew up in their faces spectacularly. There was so much shady sh-t in that Tatler piece and it made a mockery of what Kate was actually trying to do, which is gloat about how she’s the only “younger royal woman” left and she’s all they’ve got now. Well, please allow Kate’s favorite hagiographer to underline that point:
The Duchess of Cambridge is being brought ‘into the forefront’ as a clear ‘Queen-in-waiting’ by Palace aides because they ‘realise the power Kate and Prince William have as a young, glamorous, dynamic duo’, a royal expert has claimed.
Kate, 38, who is currently staying with her family at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, is taking on more duties and creating a bigger public profile ‘than ever before’, according to royal commentator Katie Nicholl. Speaking to True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen, she suggested the Palace is being ‘clever’ and using the Duchess of Cambridge’s popularity to their advantage.
She said: ‘We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting. We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before.’
Katie added that the mother-of-three is taking on more patronages from both the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as a sign that she is stepping up her royal duties.
‘This is all very deliberate,’ said the royal expert. ‘It’s very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever. They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future.’
Eight years ago, I would have agreed that William and Kate had the potential to be a young, glamorous royal couple who could have changed the way people saw the institution. They could have been modernizers and they could have dazzled people. But now? After all we’ve seen from them and all we HAVEN’T seen from them? This just reads like another promise to be keen eventually. Top CEO Kate has done a dozen Zoom calls and she cosplayed the Irish flag and that’s basically it. Instead of preparing to be Queen, it feels like she just aims to do the bare f–king minimum and she demands to be praised and flattered for it. Why would she change when she doesn’t have to?
Agree re: 8 years ago. They had so much public goodwill and then just…wasted it.
I agree, people were so full of hope 8 years ago and then, they just fell flat. Such a boring snooze.
I agree. They had so much promise but became another boring royal couple.
More like they dragged her kicking and screaming from the shadows. I don’t think that the palace is “clever” about anything at this point.
I wondered if she’d have another child to hide how little she does and give them some positive publicity
I think she should genuinely stay at home with the children or only do child centric events. She is best and most natural at these and when dressed down.
This would change her publicity forever.
I’ve said this below but Kate has a public element to her role, whether or not she likes it. She’s known this from the beginning. If she doesn’t want to work then she married the wrong guy and should have found a billionaire like Pippa or an aristo like her neighbour Rose. She has an HRH and is therefore answerable to the public in terms of her work. She can’t just go “You know what? I’m never going to work again but I’ll keep the taxpayer funding and all the privileges!” You’re either in or you’re out (as we’ve seen ourselves with Sussexit)
But yes I do agree that she should be doing more engagements related to kids as well as her Early Years stuff. It’s an important stage but Kate has been treating that whole project very superficially at times. She never really goes any deeper with it.
Sofia pippa hubby is neither billionaire nor millionaire. Times uk recently published top millionaire and billionaire in uk and low millionaire is 120 millions. James mattews was not on that list. Also in lsa someone mentioned that eden rock whatever the name the resort is now owned by some german. James mattews wealth is pure pr. Maybe at some point he might be millionaire but in 2020 he is not.
@microsoft: then substitute “billionaire” for “rich guy”. He might not be a billionaire but he probably does have money (otherwise I don’t think Pippa would have looked his way to be honest) and he’s got 10,000 acre estate in Scotland – which comes with it’s own title.
Anyways my post was more so about how Kate married the wrong dude if she wanted to be a SAHM/Lady who lunches.
That’s exactly it, Sofia. Kate seems unable to grasp that there is an exchange of sorts–royalty is allowed to live like, er, royalty on the people’s dime, and said royalty are expected to take some interest in their subjects.
That was the phrase that jumped into my mind when I read the headline to this!
These people have no choice but to throw all their eggs in the Cambridge basket because they have nothing else to work with but I find it hilarious that you have people begging Harry to return on National TV and columns, they still stalk them and report everything they do, they were pressed about the montecito home purchase. You got fashion editors begging Meghan to start dressing again. If Kate and William were as important and glamorous and the face of the monarchy that these like to people claim, why are they still pressed about the other couple? Because the two dull ones aren’t enough and this is just the media saving face because they ran the actual dynamic duo out of town with their behavior.
Also Katie Nicholl is full of it. I don’t see her in America talking about the Cambridge’s as much the Sussexes. She knows where her bread is buttered. That’s why she’s hanging on for dear life.
Fashion editors are begging Meghan to start dressing again?? Too funny.
Yep. When Meghan did her girl up speech, the fashion editor of the Telegraph said that Meghan should start dressing up again ala Michelle Obama and that since Meghan obviously loves Givenchy, Dior and other small designers, she should wear that stuff again. Not strip back her style basically. It was a whole lot of nothing and basically screamed we need content because Kate isn’t enough.
So is she a kingmaker, a top CEO, a perfect royal or now being brought to the forefront? The kp dwellers should stop with these ridiculous embiggens cos no one believes it , kate is still the lazy boring buttons loving royal she was yrs ago, she hasnt taken on more roles neither is she improving in her public demeanor
Also someone should tell katie the gossip to never ever use glamorous and dynamic couple to describe the Duke and duchess of blandville it’s an insult to those adjectives. She shouldn’t also call anyone in that place clever cos we all know they are dumb as rock
It’s the “if we keep saying it over and over again, people will believe us” syndrome. Pretty pathetic.
PWT and KK are not what I would ever call “glamorous.”
Wasn’t she old fashioned last week?
You mean being dragged into the forefront?!?!?
Top CEO LOVES the media attention, always has but she only loves the praise when it’s on her terms and being made to work more is not one of those terms. She prefer’s to be praised just merely for existing. Work is for peasants and she’s a Duchess and FF Queen Consort dontcha know.
Work is for peasants seems to have been her motto even before she married and was still a peasant.
Us readers may get diabetes from this much sugary articles about Kate. She being absent for more than two weeks and top ceo has time for holidays ah ?? These people are setting her up for fall and when queen dies these people will have very rude awakening. Meghan with that much bad press have positive ratings among millennials but kate especially struggle with millennials woman particular. I love to see how she will navigate from this point onwards now Sussex are out and without instagram they are doing so much with young son. If she work during this time instead of being lazy she might have excuse in later years. She will be compared to prince philip when she hit princess wales.
I don’t see why she won’t just do more work. She doesn’t have to be a workhorse but come on. The press is ready and willing to hype up ANYTHING you do, why not give them something to work with?? Her and William will never have the charisma or recapture the interest they had around the time of their wedding but the press will surely act like they’re the It Couple if they worked more than a few times a month.
Why would Kate work harder if she pays people to spin her six hours a week efforts into TOP CEO level of time management gold?
If she has not done it so far, I doubt she would ever. the moment is now. Sussexes exiled themselves, TQ in lockdown- if not now, when?
The woman is pushing forty, can barely speak, has no real investment in what she does, would happily keep popping babies and disappointing people so they would not expect much of her…I mean, leave the woman be!
she has made absolutely clear she sees that taxpayer money as hard-earned because she does the Lion King announcement and sneds these pics she takes of her children to the press now and then, and some people even want more?
the RF knows and so the Press: Kate cannot do more because there is no more in her. The same with William. That is how they plan on living their life and they want to normalize it so that people accept it as fact- why was so important to have the Sussex go.
Their vision of a small Monarchy is that. Fewer people. fewer events, less charitable efforts. A return to what Monarchy meant before WWI forced them to change things: a part-time job at best with giant perks and no pushback.
You are right Priscilla about before WWI – a hundred years ago the royal family was at the top of a very rigid structure – earls, marquesses, dukes, princes, King/queen. Nobody stepped out of that system except to marry a megawealthy heiress. Charles tried marrying the daughter of an earl but was too much of a shit to do it right, and all the marriages since have been to non-royal, non-peer related people. Better for the gene pool, but really who are these people other than a bunch of middle-class nitwits that married into money? They may as well hold a lottery and let everyone get a chance to be royal for a month or so.
I think they know this, I think the English/Scottish aristocracy sneers at the Windsors, and I think they used to believe their own BS until a bad black bitch supernova showed up and they freaked out. Asses.
Definitely they had the goodwill when they were marrying.
Now I can’t find an excuse but still they have the most potential to be glamorous and gather interest by display kids..
i just feel like Kate herself doesn’t want to be glamorous anymore at all. She purposefully wears ugly dresses it’s almost like a message.
It’s almost as if there’s a hex on that family. Every PR opportunity just blows up spectacularly in their faces. People instinctively know that W and K are insincere, inauthentic and they confirm it with their laziness. K has no redeeming qualities beyond being super thin and her rictus grin. Her attitude at the CW service was the nail in the coffin for many people.
They are not hexed they are just bad at PR. Also they are still using the outdated play book because they are dumb n complacent
This sounds like the same old Story, just a different day…wash, rinse, repeat. How many times are the palace aids and RRs going to recycle this same worn out narrative about the top CEO? And I guess Camilla doesn’t matter at all cause she’s next in line, not Kate.
IMO, W&K chose to sit back and do as little as possible because they didn’t really want to work and kept using the “hands on parenting” excuse. And they were allowed to get away with it while using Harry as the third wheel. But then Harry matures, marries a woman who works and shares his visions. Now suddenly, W&K are being shown up and are losing the popularity contest and they don’t like it. Hence, jealously ensues and here we are.
They don’t write these ridiculous pathetic stories about camilla because she works hard, kate is useless they all know it so they have no choice than to embiggen her. And not only are they jealous they are foolish n myopic too, if they were wise they would have known the importance of keeping harry and Meghan there to his maybe monarch, they would have supported him with their popularity, made him n his assistant look good but alas this is here we are and they have to suffer the consequences
Glamorous? She wears the same four looks every single time she leaves her home. All of her clothes are fussy, matronly, and overwrought. She is so in contrast to that of a modern woman, part of me wonders if she ever thinks “I was born in the wrong era.”
There was so much potential, but she does so little and didn’t want any competition painting that or her obvious lack of modernity out. They’re not bringing her out of the shadows so much as telling her and William “well you shoved your competition back to America, so time to get to work” because the firm realizes that Harry and Meghan will be doing their own work and people will be seeing media coverage of it and they’re going to compare the two no matter what. And if William and Kate don’t start pulling some weight the population might just be like “well wait a moment, why can’t you be doing what Harry and Meghan do, if they’re self funded and we give you millions of pounds a year?”
Right? Her and William did more to push out H&M than they’ve ever done for any of their patronages. If they directed half the effort to their charities, we wouldn’t be subjected to this nonsense.
Personally I think when she realized she could not compete with Meghan she went 180 degrees the other way, hence the old fashioned persona.
Stop trying to make fetch happen.
They really need to. It’s actually embarrassing
They really need to stop with the whole taking on more engagements and taking over stuff from others because she hasn’t done it. Even before covid her numbers weren’t any better than last year. She’s only done a handful of public engagements and yet Charles and Camilla have been out every week despite being in the at risk age group. And she hasn’t taken anything over in more than a year. They need to stop trying to build her up with something so easily disproven. But then it’s not like there’s anything else.
I agree. Her and William’s numbers haven’t changed. Harry and Meghan kept their patronage’s so this doesn’t make sense. Their low numbers will continue.
From the shadows…HA! All I see in my mind is Kate in her very large and tall fascinator standing on the balcony at Trooping 2018 front and center like a statue, one breathe away from singing “Don’t Cry for Me United Kingdom”…give me a break, Katie Nicholl.
Lord. Just stop it. Just stop this nonsense. Kate doesn’t want to work nor does she want to be placed in the forefront. Even the Tatler article made that clear. She wants to sit at home, do swimming/tennis, shop and that’s it (maybe an odd appearance of charity work). Kate does not want to be the “top CEO”. She has no work ethic and she’s never been told to get one. The only thing she was told was “Marry William”. Sorry if that sounds harsh but it’s true.
But her role requires her to be in the public and do some work (nobody is saying to do 9-5 nor do any of the royals do it but she can and should be doing 200-300 engagements a year) so she better figure out a way to work. If she doesn’t want to do any work then she needs to think about whether or not she wants to stay in the BRF
They are (no longer particularly) young, definitely not glamorous (I mean innate glamour, not being stuffed into a fancy frock once in a while) and calling them dynamic made me spit out my tea. This is just painful, we KNOW she doesn’t want to do any of this, it’s been clear for years, please stop lying so blatantly it hurts to read it.
Lmao from the shadows…is she Batman?
I got nothing else to say.
😀😀😀😀😀😃😃 you owe me cola
Aside from Royalists, is anyone in the U.K. buying what they keep trying to sell here?
They always make it out to be that Kate is the reason the monarchy is still here. She is someone that STILL doesn’t know how to do her job correctly. The press needs to stop trying to sell her on everyone. It’s so embarrassing
It absolutely slays me that they’ve been talking about the greatness Kate is on the brink of bringing to the monarchy for a decade. We all know by now that’s not going to happen.
>> “ We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before.“
Are we though?
I feel like they say things like “smart to bring her out of the shadows” as way to make her appalling work ethic look intentional. Like they were saving her up as a secret weapon. No. Her and Will and have been pushed to the front since the wedding, they just never delivered on being the “new, modern generation”. And now that she’s spent the last couple of years playing 80s housewife dress up, she’s never gonna be the modern change the monarchy needs. They spent too long being sponges to the tax payers and appealing to the boomer crowd that loves them. It’s too late.