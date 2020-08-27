Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. After what felt like one of the longest pregnancies to date, Daisy arrived Wednesday. Unicef posted the photo above to Instagram with the following caption:

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀

Gratefully-⠀

Katy & Orlando.”⠀

Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

[From Instagram]

As the message states, both Orlando and Katy are goodwill ambassadors. Each of the proud parents reposted Unicef’s IG and added links (https://uni.cf/32pcmbe) in their bio to donate to Unicef’s For Every Child Fund that provides assistance globally to promote healthy maternity and protect child welfare. Using their baby announcement as an opportunity to help other babies around the world is a pretty lovely way to kick off parenthood, in my opinion.

The black and white photo is beautiful, with both parents holding little Daisy’s hand. We even get a baby ear in the shot. And I love the simplicity of the daisy nail art on Katy’s thumb. The whole thing feels so intimate and personal. Katy went past her due date, which is pretty common for a first baby. She just spoke to ET’s Rachel Smith about feeling like she’d been pregnant “forever.”

As for the name, I like it. I adore the name Daisy, it’s one of those names that makes me happy just hearing it. Daisy Bloom is a little more on the nose than I would go but if I had to guess,they seem like a couple that probably sought out flower names to go with Bloom from the start. As for Dove, we knew Katy was going to insert some form of whimsy into her kids’ names, and Dove is pretty tame in that regard. Given the current state of the world and given their connection to Unicef, naming a child after the symbol for hope is kind of beautiful and incredibly optimistic, which I think we could all use right now. As a whole, the name seems quite suited for both Katy and Orlando. I know they waited a long time for Daisy to arrive and they did so during some sad times and unfortunate circumstances so let’s just celebrate this AM that the baby is here, healthy and welcomed into a loving home.

Katy’s new single, Smile, drops tomorrow, which kind of makes Daisy’s birth the greatest promotional flex ever. Congratulations to the happy family. I cannot wait to see this kid’s outfits!



