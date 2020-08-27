“Tucker Carlson defends terrorists & murderers when they’re white” links

Tucker Carlson’s defense of white terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse was as predictable as it was appalling. Carlson needs to be fired. [Towleroad]

Keanu Reeves talks about Bill & Ted. [JustJared]

Bjork is fine & flipping the bird. [OMG Blog]

Pajiba explains the Cuties controversy. [Pajiba]

The Kenosha chief of police needs to go. I can’t emphasize that enough, Chief David Beth needs to be fired outright. He’s making this worse. [Jezebel]

Is Beyonce going to drop something new this fall? [LaineyGossip]

Do you want this Gucci tweed coat? I’m kind of meh on it. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Becki Falwell denies banging the pool boy as her husband watched. [Dlisted]

Some days I feel like the only person left in the world who still jams out to “Careless Whisper.” You guys, that song holds up!! [GFY]

Sofia Vergara can “wink” and it’s creepy. [Seriously OMG]

Tucker Carlson: "How shocked are we that 17 year olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?" pic.twitter.com/6jf59YW60U — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) August 27, 2020