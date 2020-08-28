“Daniel Dale’s fact-checking of Donald Trump’s lies is a thing to behold” links

Hell of a thing to watch CNN's @ddale8 fact-check the cascade of lies from Trump's speech. pic.twitter.com/aRQuHf0qE5
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020
Thank you, Canada, for giving us journalist Daniel Dale. He’s one of the few journalists consistently fact-checking Donald Trump on a daily basis, and his appearance on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show last night was a masterpiece. [Towleroad]
Becki Falwell was having sexual encounters with Liberty students, quelle surprise. [Jezebel]
This is a great review of the Cobra Kai series! [Pajiba]
R. Kelly got attacked by another inmate in prison. [Dlisted]
Elisabeth Moss makes a pandemic-Handmaid’s Tale joke about masks. [Just Jared]
Kelly Marie Tran got a job on an animated Disney movie. [LaineyGossip]
OMG, Hailey Bieber’s outfit is insane. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gabrielle Union wears her husband’s clothes well. [RCFA]
People had fun with Melania Trump’s green dress. [Buzzfeed]
R. Kelly is still earning money. [Starcasm]
—@andersoncooper is all of us watching this pic.twitter.com/OhksEjC2vW
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020
That was Daniel Dale’s PRELIMINARY review and he presented that just minutes after the speech. I watched that in real time and, unlike Anderson, I didn’t have to try to maintain professional composure. I think I woke the neighbors.
Well that was refreshing!
Canada’s gift to the US. He was a star here and left for greener, or at least more lucrative, American pastures.
I enjoyed watching Cooper’s face when I saw this last night.
He’s Canadian? YAY!!! Me too! I watched with glee, but sadly it won’t reach the audience it needs to…
(don’t tell anyone, but I am a dual citizen with the US, won’t set foot there until sanity is restored!)