“Daniel Dale’s fact-checking of Donald Trump’s lies is a thing to behold” links

Hell of a thing to watch CNN's @ddale8 fact-check the cascade of lies from Trump's speech. pic.twitter.com/aRQuHf0qE5 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020

Thank you, Canada, for giving us journalist Daniel Dale. He’s one of the few journalists consistently fact-checking Donald Trump on a daily basis, and his appearance on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show last night was a masterpiece. [Towleroad]

Becki Falwell was having sexual encounters with Liberty students, quelle surprise. [Jezebel]

This is a great review of the Cobra Kai series! [Pajiba]

R. Kelly got attacked by another inmate in prison. [Dlisted]

Elisabeth Moss makes a pandemic-Handmaid’s Tale joke about masks. [Just Jared]

Kelly Marie Tran got a job on an animated Disney movie. [LaineyGossip]

OMG, Hailey Bieber’s outfit is insane. [Go Fug Yourself]

Gabrielle Union wears her husband’s clothes well. [RCFA]

People had fun with Melania Trump’s green dress. [Buzzfeed]

R. Kelly is still earning money. [Starcasm]