“Daniel Dale’s fact-checking of Donald Trump’s lies is a thing to behold” links
  • August 28, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Thank you, Canada, for giving us journalist Daniel Dale. He’s one of the few journalists consistently fact-checking Donald Trump on a daily basis, and his appearance on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show last night was a masterpiece. [Towleroad]
Becki Falwell was having sexual encounters with Liberty students, quelle surprise. [Jezebel]
This is a great review of the Cobra Kai series! [Pajiba]
R. Kelly got attacked by another inmate in prison. [Dlisted]
Elisabeth Moss makes a pandemic-Handmaid’s Tale joke about masks. [Just Jared]
Kelly Marie Tran got a job on an animated Disney movie. [LaineyGossip]
OMG, Hailey Bieber’s outfit is insane. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gabrielle Union wears her husband’s clothes well. [RCFA]
People had fun with Melania Trump’s green dress. [Buzzfeed]
R. Kelly is still earning money. [Starcasm]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Daniel Dale’s fact-checking of Donald Trump’s lies is a thing to behold” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    That was Daniel Dale’s PRELIMINARY review and he presented that just minutes after the speech. I watched that in real time and, unlike Anderson, I didn’t have to try to maintain professional composure. I think I woke the neighbors.

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Well that was refreshing!

    Reply
  3. Sue M says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Canada’s gift to the US. He was a star here and left for greener, or at least more lucrative, American pastures.

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 28, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    I enjoyed watching Cooper’s face when I saw this last night.

    Reply
  5. guilty pleasures says:
    August 28, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    He’s Canadian? YAY!!! Me too! I watched with glee, but sadly it won’t reach the audience it needs to…
    (don’t tell anyone, but I am a dual citizen with the US, won’t set foot there until sanity is restored!)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment