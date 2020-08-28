Chadwick Boseman has passed away at 43 after a battle with colon cancer

ChadwickBosemanRestinPower
Beloved actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a four year battle with stage four colon cancer. During that time he filmed and starred in Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods, Marshall, 21 Bridges and more. He’s played James Brown, Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, a god and a superhero. He was an incredible actor and he was so admired. He was such a stand up guy we didn’t talk about him much, except when he said profound and true things and when we were worried about his weight loss earlier this year. The announcement was made on his official twitter account. He passed at home surrounded by his friends. Chadwick did not reveal his diagnosis to the public prior to his passing. The statement from his account revealed that he’s been undergoing treatment while filming.

I’m so sad and I’m thinking of his family, his friends all the young people who looked up to him. He had so many roles left to play and his fans and colleagues are gutted. He was a superhero, this is a huge loss and he will be sorely missed.

This was his last tweet.

photos credit: Avalon.red, WENN and Backgrid

12 Responses to “Chadwick Boseman has passed away at 43 after a battle with colon cancer”

  1. Melissa says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    This one just hurt. That smile, that energy…damn.

    Reply
  2. amiloo says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    So incredibly sad!

    Reply
  3. Lisa says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    This is terrible

    Reply
  4. MF says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Gut wrenching. He was so young, so talented. I can’t imagine how his family is feeling.

    Reply
  5. McMom says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Colon cancer?? At 43?! Life, I just don’t get you sometimes.

    Reply
  6. Robin says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    I’m so bummed. We were all so worried for him. I just feel sick about this.

    Reply
  7. Meowbea says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    RIP Chadwick Boseman. He made such an impression! This news made me really sad. 💔

    Reply
  8. Marjorie says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Thank you so much for putting up this post at this hour. What a devastating loss.

    Reply
  9. Cali says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    This is so damn sad 😢 i saw picture of him over the past years that caused me to worry about his health but brushed it off as related to a movie roll. “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle” Rest In Peace😔

    Reply
  10. FHMom says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    I’m speechless. This is so sad. Too, too young.

    Reply
  11. EMc says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    This one made my chest hurt. So terribly, terribly sad.

    Reply
  12. Sayrah says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    So very sad to hear this news. This year can f right off.

    Reply

