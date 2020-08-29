Chadwick Boseman was loved and admired and leaves such a legacy of films

I’m still processing Chadwick Boseman’s death at just 43, as are countless other people around the world, and so many of his friends and co-workers. This really hit me hard. I will always remember hearing he passed, just as I will always remember when River Phoenix and Heath Ledger died. He died on Jackie Robinson day. We still have 42 and his other incredible movies and I’m going to include a list for where to stream them at the end of this post. He also has Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with Viola Davis coming out on Netflix later this year. Viola posted a message for Chadwick.
Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020
Angela Bassett’s message was also very moving. She remembered when Chadwick was assigned to accompany her when he was just an undergraduate at Howard University. She ended up playing his mother on one of the top movies of all time.
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
There are so many other tributes and personal stories about Chadwick that it’s hard to know what to include. I wanted to share some of the nicer moments I’ve seen on Twitter which show his kindness, humility and sometimes a hint of the grueling health battle he was surely dealing with.
Chadwick Boseman getting emotional about trading letters with kids with terminal cancer who passed before they got to see Black Panther…knowing he was himself battling cancer when he said this. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/o6l6hUjanU
— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 29, 2020
In 2018, Chadwick Boseman gave his MTV award to James Shaw Jr., the man who stopped a gunman at a Waffle House pic.twitter.com/QQrza1kMez
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 29, 2020
to think what was going through his mind during that pause, unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/CU0EgtYdcp
— Ana Maria Defillo (@adefillo) August 29, 2020
I interviewed Chadwick Boseman in 2017, and to think he was going through cancer while satisfying the physical demands of a Marvel movie…https://t.co/MAB1ZYdcGS pic.twitter.com/eLdear66IU
— Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was great on SNL, I remember seeing this episode! He was so funny and natural in interviews, he was a dear friend to his costars, and he was a hero and a deserving role model to so many kids. We never heard about bad word about him.
Never forget pic.twitter.com/Nmar5zQcGw
— michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) August 29, 2020
A video of Chadwick Boseman laughing and full of happiness😭. pic.twitter.com/ZXJ55aJlmI
— TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) August 29, 2020
Representation changes lives. Your legacy will live on forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lhLs3cIEbW
— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) August 29, 2020
The kids at Ron Clark Academy turning up because they’re all going to see #BlackPanther is the best thing ever (IG: mrronclark) pic.twitter.com/4htaEOKsUC
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 2, 2018
People are watching Black Panther today in his honor. I think we’re watching at noon EST. You can stream it on Disney + along with his other Marvel movies.
Here’s where to watch his other movies.
42 (2013): Rent on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube
Get on Up (2014): Streaming on HBO Max, Rent on other services
Gods of Egypt (2016): Free with ads on Vudu and Peacock
Message from the King (2016): Netflix
Marshall (2017): Rent on Apple +, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube
21 Bridges (2019): Rent on Apple TV, Vudu, Direct TV, Fandango Now
Da 5 Bloods (2020): Netflix
Rest in Power Chadwick. We love you.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, WENN and Backgrid
Truly shocking and gut wrenching. May he rest in peace
Hits so so close to home. Last year my brother was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer as well and did chemo, radiation, and just finished his tumor removal surgery and is still on an ostomy bag for 5 weeks while he heals before they reattach his upper and lower intestines. And he is 33 (diagnosed at 32 and never even has so much as a cold, healthy active lifestyle etc).
Colon cancer is no joke and I urge everyone who has a family history of polyps or any cancers to get their colonoscopies earlier than you think you need it (normally 10 years before the discovery of cancer/polyps in a family member, but my brother would have been dead if he waited until 40 because screenings are typically done at 50). Your doctor can prescribe it as diagnostic rather than preventative so insurance should cover it. And the insurance companies really need to get their $hit together because the american cancer society recommends a colonoscopy at 45 yet most insurance will only cover at 50. I had mine at 38 and Im glad I did, and I will get one every 5 years due to family history.
RIP Chadwick. Very heartbreaking and scary.
I’m so sorry your brother is going through that. I wish him well in his recovery.
Thanks for the list, Celebitchy. The good ones are taken from this world too quickly. Rest in Power, Chadwick
So devastating and sad. He’ll be deeply missed.
I follow him on twitter and saw the news almost as soon as it was out. I couldn’t believe it!
I was like it must be a mistake; yes in April of this year, he had lost a lot of weight and I really thought it was most likely preparing for a role…….never in my mind I thought he was battling a terrible disease
This man was incredible! May he rest in peace……..lots of courage to his family
P.S.: what a well guarded secret! this is what privacy means; you share your public life but people don’t need to know your private business; I am sure the production companies knew for the insurance but they respected him and kept it locked in……..this also shows so much courage! he filmed Black Panther while sick! I am in awe
Agree with everything you said!
I have been hoping for a sick joke. This is absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in power prince.
Just gut wrenching. Such a good decent man and an amazing actor. 2020 just will not let up, it is determined to kick us in the teeth daily. But this one, hit hard. His performances were amazing and he had 4 years of fighting cancer while acting on his grueling schedule? Just amazing.