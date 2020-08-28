Melania & Ivanka Trump completely hate each other, for what it’s worth

Embed from Getty Images

So at the Nazi rally at the White House last night, Donald Trump’s favorite child got to introduce her father. Ivanka baby-whispered lies and then Donald and Melania Trump came strutting out together on the fascism catwalk (well, she strutted, he waddled). As they were making their way to the podium, this happened between Melania and Ivanka:

While the face Melania makes is super-bitchy, I also think that perhaps she was expecting Ivanka to acknowledge her in some way and Ivanka just walked right on by? In which case, Mel’s face makes more sense? When you read her look as “I can’t believe that blonde a–hole blanked me,” I kind of get that. Speaking of Ivanka and Melania’s soap opera melodrama, there’s a book out called Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady by Stephanie Wolkoff. Wolkoff worked briefly for Melania and now Wolkoff is trying to spill some tea about how much Mel hates The ‘Vanka.

Melania Trump’s former confidant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is dishing out a behind-the-scenes look at the allegedly contentious relationship between the first lady and first daughter Ivanka Trump. In her forthcoming book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” Wolkoff details the painstaking efforts she and, allegedly, Melania took to block Ivanka from appearing in photos of President Donald Trump’s swearing in at the inauguration, according to an excerpt published Wednesday in New York Magazine. Wolkoff wrote, “We were all exhausted and stressed out. Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration.” The excerpt from Wolkoff’s new book details the bad blood between Melania and Ivanka — whom Melania, according to Wolkoff, has referred to as “Princess.” An administration official took aim at Wolkoff’s character, saying her behavior was “the complete opposite of Mrs. Trump’s style.” “She inflated her relationship with the first lady,” along with other behaviors that irked the East Wing, the official said. The official added, “it had to be brought to Mrs. Trump’s attention — who does not tolerate that kind of behavior.” Wolkoff claimed that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both White House staffers, were always on the lookout for opportunities to diminish and “control” Melania, even trying to snap up office space in the East Wing during the presidential transition. “Ivanka was relentless and was determined to be the First Daughter Lady and to usurp office space out from under Melania; she wanted to be the only visible female Trump on the premises,” Wolkoff wrote.

[From CNN]

Mostly I don’t care about the Trump family soap opera, but I think Ivanka and Melania legitimately despise each other and that Melania, while extremely lazy, is very focused on what is and is not “her turf.” But ultimately, Melania isn’t around enough to really claim much in the way of “turf.” Which is why Ivanka fills in so much. I don’t even want to make a joke here, I just think this whole family is disgusting.

