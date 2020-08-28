Sweaty orange fascist uses federal building & federal resources for Nazi rally

One of the things that upsets me the most about the past five years is that I genuinely used to trust the fact that when faced with a common enemy, Americans of good faith would unite against that enemy. I used to genuinely believe in my fellow Americans. I used to trust my countrymen – not all, but most – to make good decisions and recognize fascism when they saw it, recognize a con job when they saw it, recognize violent white supremacy when they saw it. The grief and anger I have towards these f–king nutjobs supporting Donald Trump cannot be overstated.

Because of the pandemic, many cities flatly refused to host the Republican National Convention. So the Republicans decided to hold their MAGA Nazi rallies on various federal properties, in blatant violation of the Hatch Act. You cannot use a military base for a partisan political speech. You cannot use the South Lawn of the White House for your RNC nomination acceptance speech. You cannot use the white power rose garden for the First Lady’s RNC speech either. All of this was breaking federal law. And Trump’s South Lawn RNC thing wasn’t just him whining and lying to camera. No. This f–ker needed an audience of hundreds, sitting close together with no social distancing and few masks. Then came the fireworks spelling out “TRUMP.” I’m not even joking.

So, yeah, I’m not going to post the video of Trump’s fascist, asinine RNC speech on the South Lawn. He said everything you can imagine and all of the MAGA Nazis cheered their Dear Leader. I will post some reactions from people who did watch the mess:

America, we’re paying for a campaign commercial in a house we own for a man most Americans didn’t vote for. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 28, 2020

RNC Night 4 continues to feature speakers who claim that the protests and violence happening in Trump's America wouldn't be happening in Trump's America. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 28, 2020

To watch a President wage a 4-year campaign of deliberate division, trolling, and stoked unrest, and then when that steady injection of national division boils over, to watch him blame the party not in power… is truly one of the great political con jobs in American history. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 28, 2020

We cancelled that order of tea. https://t.co/mOgQvEG89X — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 28, 2020

Donald Trump is currently breaking the law on national TV. If that matters to you, vote. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 28, 2020

More Americans died from coronavirus during the Republican Convention than died on 9/11. — David Litt (@davidlitt) August 28, 2020

This abomination may be the most visible misuse of official position for private gain in America’s history. It is an abuse of the power entrusted to this man, the breach of a sacred trust. It is the civic equivalent of a mortal sin—maybe a religious one too. And it is a harbinger pic.twitter.com/UryxiQTyv0 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 28, 2020

Let's be clear: it is wrong and illegal to use federal property and taxpayer resources for partisan campaigning. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 28, 2020

This is some un-American shit right here. pic.twitter.com/pBIYKGLVX4 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 27, 2020