Sweaty orange fascist uses federal building & federal resources for Nazi rally

One of the things that upsets me the most about the past five years is that I genuinely used to trust the fact that when faced with a common enemy, Americans of good faith would unite against that enemy. I used to genuinely believe in my fellow Americans. I used to trust my countrymen – not all, but most – to make good decisions and recognize fascism when they saw it, recognize a con job when they saw it, recognize violent white supremacy when they saw it. The grief and anger I have towards these f–king nutjobs supporting Donald Trump cannot be overstated.
Because of the pandemic, many cities flatly refused to host the Republican National Convention. So the Republicans decided to hold their MAGA Nazi rallies on various federal properties, in blatant violation of the Hatch Act. You cannot use a military base for a partisan political speech. You cannot use the South Lawn of the White House for your RNC nomination acceptance speech. You cannot use the white power rose garden for the First Lady’s RNC speech either. All of this was breaking federal law. And Trump’s South Lawn RNC thing wasn’t just him whining and lying to camera. No. This f–ker needed an audience of hundreds, sitting close together with no social distancing and few masks. Then came the fireworks spelling out “TRUMP.” I’m not even joking.
So, yeah, I’m not going to post the video of Trump’s fascist, asinine RNC speech on the South Lawn. He said everything you can imagine and all of the MAGA Nazis cheered their Dear Leader. I will post some reactions from people who did watch the mess:
America, we’re paying for a campaign commercial in a house we own for a man most Americans didn’t vote for.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 28, 2020
RNC Night 4 continues to feature speakers who claim that the protests and violence happening in Trump's America wouldn't be happening in Trump's America.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 28, 2020
To watch a President wage a 4-year campaign of deliberate division, trolling, and stoked unrest, and then when that steady injection of national division boils over, to watch him blame the party not in power… is truly one of the great political con jobs in American history.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 28, 2020
We cancelled that order of tea. https://t.co/mOgQvEG89X
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 28, 2020
Donald Trump is currently breaking the law on national TV.
If that matters to you, vote.
— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 28, 2020
More Americans died from coronavirus during the Republican Convention than died on 9/11.
— David Litt (@davidlitt) August 28, 2020
This abomination may be the most visible misuse of official position for private gain in America’s history. It is an abuse of the power entrusted to this man, the breach of a sacred trust. It is the civic equivalent of a mortal sin—maybe a religious one too. And it is a harbinger pic.twitter.com/UryxiQTyv0
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 28, 2020
Let's be clear: it is wrong and illegal to use federal property and taxpayer resources for partisan campaigning.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 28, 2020
This is some un-American shit right here. pic.twitter.com/pBIYKGLVX4
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 27, 2020
I was surprised at how the pictures of this hit me yesterday. I got so upset. I guess the WH meant something to me and I didn’t realize it. This was like watching a hostile foreign power plant their flag on our WH. It was quite painful. But he wanted it that way. He rubbed our faces in it “the fact is we’re here and they’re not”. He is an abuser. He is THE abuser.
This is the darkest timeline.
Don’t know if anyone has seen G.I.Joe : The rise of COBRA where they show the American flag is taken down and the COBRA flag rising high.
That is how I saw yesterday’s White House. America has been completely taken over by the enemy with the help of the military, greed and racism.
This LYING RACIST TURD has done so many illegal things and everyone turns a blind eye. He needs to be held accountable for all of his illegal activities, and hopefully, he’ll get his just deserts in the end. Hopefully, he’ll be rotting in jail along with the rest of his family.
#trumpisaracist
#prisontimefortrump
#locktrumpup
If Obama had done this, Fox News and their followers would have torched the White House. I can’t stand to watch Fox, but I’m sure they have nothing to say on the matter.
YEP
Nagini was so, so hopped up on something. Maybe not drugs, more like stupid ego.
Also the row of old white dudes in the front, the “cabinet”. Pasty. Only Steve Mnunckin still bothers to dye his hair, and Wilbur Ross seemed to be mostly asleep.
Get off our lawn, you disgusting cretins.
I cannot believe this is where we are at. I miss being naive and thinking the people around me weren’t racist and hateful, and vocally so, and even pushing sh@t from Qanon, I just truly can’t understand them and it makes me so angry and sad, sorry, I realize it’s depressing but I’m just not sure where we go from here.
The game is on folks. Do whatever you can, volunteer, make calls, donate…whatever is in your ability to do. Please do it. Our survival is at stake and that’s not hyperbole. This Orange satanic menace could very well win this election due to the electoral college nonsense. Once again, the majority will be held hostage by the minority. All hands and boots on deck for the fight of our lives.
Oh and it’s time from the news media to take the gloves off and stop with the lame “balanced and fair nonsense” and treating Trump like a normal President. Our democracy and survival is at stake and they need to call him out for the lying despotic crazy he is.
I am genuinely scared for the US (and consequently, the world due to its influence). This is some third rate dictator cr*p, and I have lived under one. I recognize it when I see it, and it scares me because some people become blind followers to the (usually) bitter end.