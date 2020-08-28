Jim Gaffigan to Trump supporters: ‘He’s a traitor & a con man, deep down you know it’

I didn’t watch Donald Trump’s Nazi RNC convention speech last night. I had better things to do. When I woke up this morning and checked Twitter, my timeline was full of apocalyptic tweets, many of them from comedian Jim Gaffigan. Something about Night 4 of the RNC broke Jim Gaffigan. After Trump’s speech, he went OFF on Twitter and now everyone is talking about his tweets. I’m not going to embed them because there are, like, twenty of them? But here’s what he said (with very minor edits):

excuse me while I treat myself to confronting some a–hole trolls…Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.

By the way you can’t be against Cancel Culture and tell people to stay out of politics. You know that time you did a job and didn’t get paid? That’s trump and you know it. I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they’ve ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up

to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back.

You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you dont care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?

F–k Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the sh-t he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He’s a crook and a con man.

What bravery from the cowards who are against equal justice. Wake up. Don’t you know history will make you the fool.

can we stop with this HOLLYWOOD sh-t. I’m not from Hollywood and Hollywood is just a town. Please say coastal elites (which Trump, Jared and Ivana are) Maybe people on the east and west coasts have different values from yours but they dont like liars and con men like trump.

Please dont buy that socialist crap either. Obviously Obama wasn’t a socialist. This is all lies to scare you and you know it. Biden is not radical. Are you serious? Remember everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he’s guilt of. Dont let the socialist name calling distract you from the fact he is a fascist who has no belief in law.

You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can’t trust him. You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn’t need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can’t safely go to a movie. Wake up

Trump budding up with dictators is RADICAL. Trump having interfering with the justice department is RADICAL. Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL. I dont give a f–k if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is.

Trump derangement syndrome is part of the con. Wake up. you know Fox News is biased and full of loons. it’s how they gaslight and silence criticism. Do you think any of those congressional republicans really believe in Trump or do they fear him dont want to end up like Flake. Trump literally ran Paul Ryan out of politics. Why? Paul Ryan knew Trump was poison. So does Romney. Trump is not a conservative or even a Republican. You know that. You know Barr is dirty. You know if Trump gets re-elected it’s over. How many books have to be written?

Heading to bed but remember

- If you want to sound crazy please tell me about THE DEEP STATE.

- To sound stupid please be against CANCEL CULTURE but then accuse anyone with an opinion of Virtue signaling.

- Trump Derangement Syndrome is meant to distract from the con of Don