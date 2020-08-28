Jim Gaffigan to Trump supporters: ‘He’s a traitor & a con man, deep down you know it’

I didn’t watch Donald Trump’s Nazi RNC convention speech last night. I had better things to do. When I woke up this morning and checked Twitter, my timeline was full of apocalyptic tweets, many of them from comedian Jim Gaffigan. Something about Night 4 of the RNC broke Jim Gaffigan. After Trump’s speech, he went OFF on Twitter and now everyone is talking about his tweets. I’m not going to embed them because there are, like, twenty of them? But here’s what he said (with very minor edits):
excuse me while I treat myself to confronting some a–hole trolls…Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.
By the way you can’t be against Cancel Culture and tell people to stay out of politics. You know that time you did a job and didn’t get paid? That’s trump and you know it. I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they’ve ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up
to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back.
You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you dont care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?
F–k Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the sh-t he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He’s a crook and a con man.
What bravery from the cowards who are against equal justice. Wake up. Don’t you know history will make you the fool.
can we stop with this HOLLYWOOD sh-t. I’m not from Hollywood and Hollywood is just a town. Please say coastal elites (which Trump, Jared and Ivana are) Maybe people on the east and west coasts have different values from yours but they dont like liars and con men like trump.
Please dont buy that socialist crap either. Obviously Obama wasn’t a socialist. This is all lies to scare you and you know it. Biden is not radical. Are you serious? Remember everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he’s guilt of. Dont let the socialist name calling distract you from the fact he is a fascist who has no belief in law.
You know Trump just creates enemies. You know you can’t trust him. You know he been incompetent during this crisis. You know all those people didn’t need to die. Trump talks about the Space Program and you can’t safely go to a movie. Wake up
Trump budding up with dictators is RADICAL. Trump having interfering with the justice department is RADICAL. Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL. I dont give a f–k if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is.
Trump derangement syndrome is part of the con. Wake up. you know Fox News is biased and full of loons. it’s how they gaslight and silence criticism. Do you think any of those congressional republicans really believe in Trump or do they fear him dont want to end up like Flake. Trump literally ran Paul Ryan out of politics. Why? Paul Ryan knew Trump was poison. So does Romney. Trump is not a conservative or even a Republican. You know that. You know Barr is dirty. You know if Trump gets re-elected it’s over. How many books have to be written?
Heading to bed but remember
- If you want to sound crazy please tell me about THE DEEP STATE.
- To sound stupid please be against CANCEL CULTURE but then accuse anyone with an opinion of Virtue signaling.
- Trump Derangement Syndrome is meant to distract from the con of Don
Yeah. All of this. I remember feeling so let down in December 2016 and January 2017 because even then, when Trump was just “president-elect,” people were like “give him a chance” and no one would speak out about Trump and how dangerous he was and how bad sh-t was going to get. The past four years have been an unmitigated disaster, a complete catastrophe which will take us decades to crawl out of IF WE’RE VERY LUCKY. After four years, even comedians like Jim Gaffigan are just broken and angry and incredibly tired.
Yea Jim Gaffigan!!
Everything he said is just the basic truth.
Fan for life. I just read this to my husband as the good news of the day. Thank you Jim.
They don’t have a, “deep down,” they can’t be reasoned with. I wish the autotrons would read that and drink some calcium, but they won’t. That’s why I’m so damned exhausted. I’ve been on repeat since 2016. And even with four years of tweets to embolden and underscore my words, nothing but greater, death-defying stupidity.
they know these things – it’s why they vote for him. they [think they] want the America they feel robbed of: the one that did not even come close to holding up to her stated ideals which is the one that openly endorsed subjugation of POC/minority religions and anything not supportive of the supremacy of the bleached white culture of Mayosapiens. In short they vote for Trump because the GOP promises to bring back the America of Jim Crow laws that the Nazi’s used as a model
Those tweets read really well in y’all’s put together paragraph.
And i admire Mr. Gaffigan.
But man, am i starting to feel hopeless.
So many people are racist, defending racism, defending murder.
Maybe we are just part of an incredibly bad set of people.
I will vote.
I need to do more.
I am losing faith in humanity.
And yes, i see the young generation, i see the protesters fighting, putting their lives on the line.
But so much evil is coming at them.
So much evil in power, in the seat of government.
And so many people vote to keep it that way.
I feel hopeless.
In less than 70 days we find out if it really was all hopeless or whether this was the darkest night before dawn. When he was first sworn in, I think right around the time he instituted that Muslim ban, I found this old song, There’s Got to be a Morning After. I put it on my facebook and I play it from time to time. Deep down I still believe there’s got to be a morning after the long dark night.
The GOP is fomenting civil war even if Biden were to win in a landslide.
His audience is pretty middle of the road/white/middle-aged/middle class. If he succeeds in making them ask these questions of themselves, good for him. But I’m not hopeful. People don’t like to realize they were wrong.
I usually hate when people yell WAKE UP, but he is so spot on with all of this, and it’s warranted here.
Sadly it will fall on deaf ears – those entrenched in the trump cult are unwilling to listen and learn, and so dug in they simple don’t care what the truth is anymore, and are reveling in the racism and fear. It’s so gross, and so terrifying, and unfortunately it’s who a good portion of the country has been ALL ALONG.