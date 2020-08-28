Jessica Mulroney posted a photo from Meghan Markle’s wedding on Instagram

We haven’t talked about Jessica Mulroney in more than a month. The racist controversy happened in June, when Jessica lost her sh-t at Sasha Exeter, an Instagram influencer who was posting about racism and Black Lives Matter. Jessica took it personally, like Exeter was specifically calling her out, and Jessica threatened Sasha’s livelihood and sponsorships in writing. Exeter called Jessica out publicly and the drama lasted for a solid month. Jessica’s BFF the Duchess of Sussex was dragged into the Canadian drama even though Meghan didn’t do anything but mind her business in LA. The British tabloids had a field day but they could never get their stories straight – would it be worse for Meghan if she stayed friends with Jessica, or would it be worse if Meg dumped Jessica?
Well, I think this is our answer. Jessica posted this Instagram on Thursday. It’s from Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, and you can see one of Jessica’s sons behind Meghan making a face. The IG is so multi-purpose! It shows that Jessica still feels comfortable enough using a photo of her FRIEND Meghan on her social media. It’s also a reminder that Jessica was part of the Sussex wedding, and so were Jessica’s kids. And it’s just a reminder that Jessica still associates everything about Meghan with positivity. Plus it’s just a cute photo.
So, there you go. Jessica and Meghan are still friends. Jessica also had a chance to “cool off” and that allowed the press around her to die down too. I feel like this is one of her first steps to her road to recovery. She’s reminding everyone that she’s BFFs with the Duchess.
Note: after everyone had a chance to see Jessica’s new Instagram for several hours, she made her ‘gram private Thursday afternoon. Just as well. Can’t be too obvious! She has to at least put some effort into the appearance that she’s NOT trying to use her friend’s image to rehabilitate her own.
Photos courtesy of Getty, IG.
I forgot her kids were in the wedding too. Always remember Benita’s two girls. Her son is cute. That’s all I’ve got for Ms Mulroney.
I just wish she would stop using Meghan to rehabilitate her own image. I just think posting a picture of Meghan on your Instagram just screams “I’m still her friend. Don’t think for a second I’ve been dropped” which… I think is unnecessary tbh. She would benefit from staying low but she needs attention so here we are.
Edit: Don’t think for a second she’ll face any /real/ consequences. She’s a white woman. More importantly: she’s a rich white woman with connections. Her in-laws, however hated they are, are rich and connected. Her own family (the Brownstein’s) are rich and connected. The worst she’ll face is public humiliation. She’ll have a job by the end of the year – even if it’s “just” a glitzy board position at some/her family’s company
this.
+1000
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou.
Still think what she did to Sasha Exeter was rotten.
Of course. I think she’s learned in future to do these sort of things more slyly and in a less open and upfront matter. I doubt she changed.
Exactly. I doubt she’s upset over her own actions. She’s probably more upset about the bad press she’s got. As you say, she’ll continue to act like this, but just won’t leave a paper trail
Let’s not. Instead, let’s hope and pray she’s learned something and grown. What she tried to do to Sasha Exeter was beyond rotten. But let’s hope she’s not gone sly and underground. Let’s hope instead she learnt a harsh lesson in reality and uses her privilege for good, alongside her friend.
Meghan doesn’t suffer fools gladly, and I doubt she’ll allow this to be swept under the rung unless Jess learns, grows and figures out a healthy, BLM way forward.
There are children involved, so let’s hope for the best (tho’ prepare for the worst) and hope she’s learnt her lesson and why she was so far down the wrong path. She’ll have a lot of backtracking to do to get on the right path. Personal growth can be hard. I’m going to follow Meghan’s lead……
It was rotten. It’s also telling that instead of showing any kind of personal growth, she’s using her original, “I’m not racist because I’m friends with Meghan“ excuse. I also don’t think that posting a picture and taking it down later proves they are still friends and that Meghan approved of this. I just can’t imagine Meghan giving her permission to use her like that in such an obvious way. Especially right now when she has been working to highlight voting in the US election. I doubt she wantEd the topic shifted. The press will always be more interested in a public figures private life. So, it will inevitably overshadow what Meghan has been doing.
She could be riding Meghan’s coat tails by posting pics for relevance again too.
I think I would leave social media if i behaved this badly.
She is just thirsty. Stop giving her something to drink.
I adore Meghan and I’ve definitely been friends with some people I wouldn’t necessarily want to be judged for, so I’m not saying this maliciously at all, but I feel like Meghan’s image is getting pulled down a bit by her association with this woman. She’s so crass and yes, racist.
In the big wide world, Jessica is irrelevant. People aren’t going to look at Meghan and go “Well you’re friends with Jessica so sorry we won’t work with you.” I think Meghan’s image is fine and continues to be fine. And with all that’s going on in the world, I forgot Jessica Mulroney was a person
Honestly, the best thing Meghan did with this was to do nothing at all. Let Jessica and the Mulroneys deal with it
SOFIA I agree with you. Meghan is just fine doing her thing in California. The best thing she said is nothing at all. Meghan is not Jessica’s keeper. I hate how people always try to pivot people’s biases on to their black friends/spouses/relatives. We do our best.
Things get complicated when kids are involved. Meghan’s obviously been close to Jessica’s children, so for their sakes if nothing else, I’d expect the two women still have a relationship at some level. Notice that’s the picture Jessica posted, the one focused on her son behind Meghan.
Personally, in this situation I’d keep my head down and work privately on repairing my relationship if I valued it, but obviously that’s not how Jessica rolls. However, the two women are in such very different places now, their connection will likely fade as time goes by.
Anyway, I guess Meghan must be okay with this. We’ll see what comes next for Jessica.
I think this is between two people who are friends. Meghan also “used” Jessica’s connections when she moved to Canada. Widely know Jessica is a socialite and opened doors for her. Even that soho friend was intro from her and that’s how she met Harry. I’m not saying this is tit for tat but you don’t forget someone when they helped you when you first moved into a country. The way I see is she probs gave Jessica the ok after sometime has passed.
I wouldn’t use the term “used”; I would say Jessica helped Meghan connect with people in CAN. Yes Jessica behave very poorly but it is up to M to decide here……I feel like she has M ok.
it is between them really
That two headed pic of her and Kate looks so strange!
I know, it’s like a two heads dragon or something. I couldn’t stop looking at it.
Oof not a good look. It will probably work though.
I think in this case, a picture of the two of them would be much more appropriate, Not an image of Meaghan on her freaking wedding day. I think it’s pretty tacky actually.
More likely she put her instagram on private because the Meghan haters swarmed her account.
This is so not the point of this post, but looking at Jessica’s heels in that pic makes my feet hurt. I wasn’t wearing very high heels even in “the before time,” but now? Can’t even imagine spending a day in those.
She’s like totally still good with Meghan which is why she posted old pics….
Uh huh
The Mulroney boys were very very cute at the Sussex wedding.
Her game is working. I’m thinking about her adorable children and handsome husband, and wondering why and how this crap with Sasha Exeter exploded.
I really really hope Sasha will be okay and won’t face retribution.