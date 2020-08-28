Liam Hemsworth ‘kind of has a low opinion of Miley Cyrus’ one year after their split

Liam Hemsworth and new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks leave The Ivy after lunch with friends

It’s been a year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus broke up. And what a year it was! Miley immediately began hooking up with Kaitlynn Carter, then Miley dumped her and started up with Cody Simpson, and Miley just recently dumped Cody. Liam has been dating too, although he hasn’t been in-our-faces about it. He’s spent much of the past year going back and forth from LA and Australia, and I’m pretty sure he’s spent the entire lockdown in Australia, probably with his family. So how does Liam feel about Miley one year later? Well…

One year after announcing their split, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are on very different paths.

“Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He was really hurt by their split.”

“Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up,” the source tells Us, referencing the singer’s monthlong romance with Kaitlynn Carter and 10-month relationship with Cody Simpson, which ended earlier this month. After the heartbreak, however, Hemsworth, 30, was able to seek comfort in loved ones including his famous brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth.

“[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on,” the source adds. “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

[From Us Weekly]

I think it was always a case that they were going to outgrow each other. Miley outgrows people in, like, six month cycles, so it’s sort of miraculous that she and Liam were able to hang in there, off-and-on, for so many years. I’m sure Liam had some bad feelings about the way everything ended too – weirdly, Miley stans still claim that Liam did her wrong. I’ve never believed that. I think he really loved her.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage **FILE PHOTOS**

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Liam Hemsworth ‘kind of has a low opinion of Miley Cyrus’ one year after their split”

  1. Lindy says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Whatever. People can think what they want about Miley but he seems like he basically had some kind of idea of how he wanted his partner to be/act, and Miley kept trying to become that in order to make him happy. When she finally burned out trying to fit some clean-cut good-girl image that was never going to be who she really is, he didn’t want her. Did she handle things poorly? Eh, probably. I’m just so over guys who can’t seem to see women as anything other than supporting roles in their own grand narrative.

    Reply
    • crogirl says:
      August 28, 2020 at 11:09 am

      Yes, Miley certainly f…. up but I hate this traditional guy narrative. What about when he cheated on her with J.Jones?

      Reply
    • MM2 says:
      August 28, 2020 at 11:30 am

      I agree. I also find it fascinating that people don’t make the connection of her getting sober, them breaking up & then her releasing a video about not wanting whiskey & pills. Seems to me that he had to choose between her or his demons, and he picked his demons.

      Reply
  2. Aitana says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Hmmm…. say it ain’t so Liam. It’s abt time to hear him put something like this out. My GAWD Miley’s such a jackass. It really was sad to watch her show her ass with Kaitlynn & Cody. Also her forays with women never last long @ all, then she always ends up running N2 the arms of a man. I think her bisexuality is just 4 show/shock value 2 get headlines. If it wasn’t her relationships with women wud last longer than 2 weeks.

    Reply
  3. VS says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:16 am

    and? This guy should look for a woman like Katherine Schwarzenegger

    This is tiresome; it is starting to look like she is much better without him!

    Reply
  4. Noki says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Are they offcially divorced never heard ANY details about that or the conclusion of a divorce. Did they pull a Aniston/Theroux ?

    Reply
  5. julia says:
    August 28, 2020 at 11:22 am

    It sucks he was hurt. But I’d be embracing that pain and thanking her for it. Smell ya later trash bag.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment