Angelina Jolie’s ‘stance is that Brad Pitt needs to get off his high horse’

Several weeks ago, Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Samantha DeJean filed a motion to remove the private judge on Angelina and Brad Pitt’s divorce case. Judge Ouderkirk was getting near-constant work from Brad Pitt’s lawyers, and not only that, but the judge did not properly inform DeJean about the other cases. It seemed like a clear-cut situation where the judge should simply recuse himself and both sides could sit down and agree on a replacement. But instead of that, Brad and his team grew hysterical and accused Angelina of everything under the sun. The judge has refused to recuse himself and there will be some kind of hearing about it. DeJean ended up filing a reaction to Brad’s legal filing in which she simply underlined the f–king point that the judge was not impartial and Brad needs to calm down. I have no idea if sources close to Angelina would actually speak to Us Weekly, but I enjoyed this:

Angelina Jolie has had enough of Brad Pitt as they continue to battle it out in their ongoing divorce and custody proceedings, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return,” says the source. Most recently, the former pair — who called it quits in 2016 after a total of 12 years together — have been at war over the private judge handling their case, whom the actress claims is too close to Pitt’s legal team. “She only wants peace and what’s fair,” even when the actor is allegedly adversarial, says the source, especially when it comes to seeing their children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie, 45, is “a very protective parent,” adds a second source. “Everything she’s done is for the health of the family.” While Pitt, 56, is on the same page regarding their kids, he’s not giving into their disagreement so easily, as Us previously reported in early August. “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” said a source. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

Is “get off his high horse” code for something? She thinks Brad is being arrogant and high-handed and that’s what’s bugging her? What’s bugging me is that Brad has spent four years smearing Angelina simply because she chose the kids over him. Simply because he was an out-of-control drunk who scared the kids so badly, they’re all still in therapy. And nothing is ever Golden Boy’s fault. So yeah, maybe it is a high horse.