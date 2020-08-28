Angelina Jolie’s ‘stance is that Brad Pitt needs to get off his high horse’

Note: this story actually came out several hours before we learned of Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend. I mostly think US Weekly is just talking out of their ass, but for what it’s worth, this is solely about the Jolie-Pitt divorce.
Several weeks ago, Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Samantha DeJean filed a motion to remove the private judge on Angelina and Brad Pitt’s divorce case. Judge Ouderkirk was getting near-constant work from Brad Pitt’s lawyers, and not only that, but the judge did not properly inform DeJean about the other cases. It seemed like a clear-cut situation where the judge should simply recuse himself and both sides could sit down and agree on a replacement. But instead of that, Brad and his team grew hysterical and accused Angelina of everything under the sun. The judge has refused to recuse himself and there will be some kind of hearing about it. DeJean ended up filing a reaction to Brad’s legal filing in which she simply underlined the f–king point that the judge was not impartial and Brad needs to calm down. I have no idea if sources close to Angelina would actually speak to Us Weekly, but I enjoyed this:
Angelina Jolie has had enough of Brad Pitt as they continue to battle it out in their ongoing divorce and custody proceedings, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return,” says the source.
Most recently, the former pair — who called it quits in 2016 after a total of 12 years together — have been at war over the private judge handling their case, whom the actress claims is too close to Pitt’s legal team.
“She only wants peace and what’s fair,” even when the actor is allegedly adversarial, says the source, especially when it comes to seeing their children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie, 45, is “a very protective parent,” adds a second source. “Everything she’s done is for the health of the family.”
While Pitt, 56, is on the same page regarding their kids, he’s not giving into their disagreement so easily, as Us previously reported in early August. “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” said a source. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”
Is “get off his high horse” code for something? She thinks Brad is being arrogant and high-handed and that’s what’s bugging her? What’s bugging me is that Brad has spent four years smearing Angelina simply because she chose the kids over him. Simply because he was an out-of-control drunk who scared the kids so badly, they’re all still in therapy. And nothing is ever Golden Boy’s fault. So yeah, maybe it is a high horse.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Does anyone have an id on those sunglasses?? I want them.
I think Louis Vuitton Paris Texas sunglasses in dark tortoise (found on Yahoo, OutfitID)
Yes that sure looks like them. Wow they’re beautiful. thank you.
The striped dress she has on in the bottom picture is great.
I enjoyed the Tarantino movie, but i would like to see less of Brad in pop culture.
The attacking of the ex once control is lost is a little too depp for me.
Regarding that he is fooling around now with another mans wife (Nicoles husband in Berlin; the owner of the Borchardt restaurant) who has got a child with her, but whatever he is Brad dumbass Pitt. I hope Nicole gets her shit together and leaves this old Ass.
LOL I like that you are using fantastic photos of Jolie, even more so to emphasise that “what’s her lips” could never come close. Petty but true
I used to like Brad Pitt. Now he seems so nasty and arrogant.
He really does. And idiotic, too! His beloved image would be so much better if he’d quit trying to slam her publicly.
Angelina is being way to nice on Brad in my opinion.
I would have destroyed him in public years ago but then again, Angelina is a much better human being than I am.
Right? She has never spoken about what happened on the plane that day. I am yet to hear her directly reference him in an interview. I mean, the minute the smear campaign was launched, I would have gone all scorched earth.
I love her in that dress and those sunglasses.
Brad: she’s gone way too far this time!
but did he run crying from the room?
sigh…I miss those days.
He runs to Miraval this time.
And his fans really thought that Brad was better than Leo and he was not going to date a much younger woman!! 😂 They were so sure that Brad was above all of this and look… He was NOT!! And Brad is much worse than Leo, because at least Leo, don’t have children’s he is hurting with his PR antics!! Even Ben Affleck is a better father than Brad!! Yeah, Brad is the worse!! 😐
What a terrible time for his to go public with dating a model almost half his age. The optics are terrible. He seems to “missing a sensitivity chip”.
Despite Brad’s rabid fans denials, I think that what happened on that plane could actually ruin him. His behaviour during this divorce has been pathetic. He and his team and all of the crap that they’ve tried to sling at AJ has shown his desperation to cling to his nice guy image. She’s put the children first by leaving him and by keeping silent as to why. He needs to grow the hell up.