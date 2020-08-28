Sweden’s Princess Sofia will continue working at her hospital job this fall

In April, we learned something pretty cool: Sweden’s Princess Sofia applied for and got a job as a hospital staffer during the pandemic. Sweden had a need for extra hospital staff, medical staff and nursing staff, and they took applications and offered a training course. Sofia applied and took the training course, and she went to work at Sophiahemmet Hospital, where she apparently took on kitchen work and work cleaning and disinfecting hospital rooms, etc. It feels weird to praise a princess for getting a low-level job, but damn, here we are. Sofia clearly did it because of the pandemic and the need for more hospital staff this year. And as it turns out, she’ll be returning to work at the same hospital this fall:

Princess Sofia of Sweden isn’t planning on hanging up her scrubs this year. Prince Carl Philip ’s wife will continue working at Sophiahemmet Hospital this fall amid the global health crisis. Margareta Thorgren, the Swedish Royal Court’s information director, told Swedish newspaper Expressen, “Princess Sofia continues her work at Sophiahemmet and will start her part-time job again in September. She is very much looking forward to it.” The royal mom of two began volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital back in April. Sofia underwent intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and was placed in a hospital ward to assist with simpler care tasks, cleaning and more. Sofia, 35, hinted earlier this summer that she would continue working in healthcare. During Sophiahemmet University College’s digital graduation ceremony in June, the Swedish Princess, who is honorary chair of Sophiahemmet, called her volunteer experience “absolutely outstanding,” and revealed that she was “not finished” with it﻿. “This autumn, new challenges await where we are all needed,” Sofia said.

I would assume this means that her first stint as a hospital worker has already come to a close? Did she get a month off for a summer holiday with her family or something? Perhaps. I won’t nitpick it – she and Prince Carl Philip have two young sons. Prince Alexander is four years old and Prince Gabriel will be three years old on August 31st. Is this what it would look like if a princess worked a 9-5 job?