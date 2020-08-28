Sweden’s Princess Sofia will continue working at her hospital job this fall

In April, we learned something pretty cool: Sweden’s Princess Sofia applied for and got a job as a hospital staffer during the pandemic. Sweden had a need for extra hospital staff, medical staff and nursing staff, and they took applications and offered a training course. Sofia applied and took the training course, and she went to work at Sophiahemmet Hospital, where she apparently took on kitchen work and work cleaning and disinfecting hospital rooms, etc. It feels weird to praise a princess for getting a low-level job, but damn, here we are. Sofia clearly did it because of the pandemic and the need for more hospital staff this year. And as it turns out, she’ll be returning to work at the same hospital this fall:
Princess Sofia of Sweden isn’t planning on hanging up her scrubs this year. Prince Carl Philip ’s wife will continue working at Sophiahemmet Hospital this fall amid the global health crisis. Margareta Thorgren, the Swedish Royal Court’s information director, told Swedish newspaper Expressen, “Princess Sofia continues her work at Sophiahemmet and will start her part-time job again in September. She is very much looking forward to it.”
The royal mom of two began volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital back in April. Sofia underwent intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and was placed in a hospital ward to assist with simpler care tasks, cleaning and more.
Sofia, 35, hinted earlier this summer that she would continue working in healthcare. During Sophiahemmet University College’s digital graduation ceremony in June, the Swedish Princess, who is honorary chair of Sophiahemmet, called her volunteer experience “absolutely outstanding,” and revealed that she was “not finished” with it. “This autumn, new challenges await where we are all needed,” Sofia said.
I would assume this means that her first stint as a hospital worker has already come to a close? Did she get a month off for a summer holiday with her family or something? Perhaps. I won’t nitpick it – she and Prince Carl Philip have two young sons. Prince Alexander is four years old and Prince Gabriel will be three years old on August 31st. Is this what it would look like if a princess worked a 9-5 job?
There was beginning to be some speculation that she did it for good PR as she was never seen helping again an after her first days in April. This helps counter that.
If she is spending her time sanitizing hospital rooms, she deserves all of the praise. Working in facilities for a hospital is a dirty, gross job filled with bodily fluids. There is certainly nothing glamorous about it, so props to her for continuing her hard work.
Hear, hear!
Absolutely zero shade for this. She came from a background where she worked and supported herself, she understands the value of and takes pride in hard work. She didn’t have to go work in a hospital during a pandemic but she took the training and did the job. I really like Princess Sofia. She has been a great addition to the family and it’s clear she and Carl Philip adore each other.
I think Swedes are similar to the UK in that they get 5 weeks paid leave, public sector is usually a bit more. Also if they were a part time worker on a 20 hour contact. My mum was an NHS nurse while we grew up and would work it out that she could take long breaks in the summer time as my dad didnt have as much flexibility (we didnt have any childcare apart from school or parents lol!).
Sofia is a princess so I’m sure getting a month of is *no* issue, but healthcare can be flexible for parents due to shift work (nightshifts etc) and part time hours. If my mum had done a 9-5 I dont know how her and dad would have juggled it (there were 6 of us so not simple).
Love to see it! My sister lives in Sweden, so I’ve learned a little more about Swedish culture in recent years, and it’s quite common for most people there to take a large chunk of the summer off from work…Usually the month of July. So if she did get a long summer holiday I wouldn’t necessarily assume it was special treatment (though who knows!).
It’s great that she’s doing this and wants to keep doing this. She gets such an unfair rep amongst certain royal watchers but she really doesn’t deserve half of it (or maybe even most).
Agreed! She seems like a great person overall
How very Lady Sybil of her! JK, this is awesome.