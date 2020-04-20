Princess Sofia’s hospital work will include kitchen shifts, cleaning & disinfecting

We heard last week that Sweden’s Princess Sofia – the wife of Prince Carl-Phillip – completed a three-day training program for emergency hospital workers. Sofia will now work in one of Sweden’s hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not as if anyone believes that Sofia is now qualified as a nurse now, but she (and the other people who took the course) can basically work inside hospitals as various assistants, food-preparers and such:

Princess Sofia of Sweden has traded her tiaras for scrubs. The 35-year-old royal mom is joining the frontline effort in helping coronavirus patients. After completing a intensive training program online, Sofia started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital, of which she is Honorary Chair. For her first day on the job, where she will be assisting hospital staff with non-medical related tasks, the wife of Prince Carl Philip posed for a photo alongside other workers wearing scrubs and white sneakers. She wore an ID tag and her hair tied back in a practical ponytail. The hospital has been overwhelmed due to COVID-19, leading to the launch the emergency training program. Now, 80 people a week complete the course that Princess Sofia took. The Royal Court said in a statement on Wednesday, “In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals.” A spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital, which has no confirmed cases of coronavirus yet, explained that Sofia and her fellow volunteers will not be working directly with patients but rather supporting doctors and nurses. “They can disinfect equipment, do shifts in the kitchen and cleaning,” Pia Hultkrantz said.

It reminds me of one of the “clap for carer” videos I saw a little while back – after one of the hospital shifts, the doctors and nurses stood in the hallway to clap for the hospital’s janitorial and non-medical staff, all of whom have been working the same hours as the doctors and nurses. That’s what this feels like – Sofia will be cleaning and preparing food for patients and medical staff, which is an incredibly important task too. It would be a remarkable thing to see… any of the Windsors do anything similar.

