Princess Sofia’s hospital work will include kitchen shifts, cleaning & disinfecting

Pictures from Sophiahemmet Hospital where Princess Sofia went to a three-day medical education. The princess will now work as support staff at the Sophiahemmet in Stockholm.
We heard last week that Sweden’s Princess Sofia – the wife of Prince Carl-Phillip – completed a three-day training program for emergency hospital workers. Sofia will now work in one of Sweden’s hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not as if anyone believes that Sofia is now qualified as a nurse now, but she (and the other people who took the course) can basically work inside hospitals as various assistants, food-preparers and such:
Princess Sofia of Sweden has traded her tiaras for scrubs. The 35-year-old royal mom is joining the frontline effort in helping coronavirus patients. After completing a intensive training program online, Sofia started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital, of which she is Honorary Chair. For her first day on the job, where she will be assisting hospital staff with non-medical related tasks, the wife of Prince Carl Philip posed for a photo alongside other workers wearing scrubs and white sneakers. She wore an ID tag and her hair tied back in a practical ponytail.
The hospital has been overwhelmed due to COVID-19, leading to the launch the emergency training program. Now, 80 people a week complete the course that Princess Sofia took.
The Royal Court said in a statement on Wednesday, “In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals.”
A spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital, which has no confirmed cases of coronavirus yet, explained that Sofia and her fellow volunteers will not be working directly with patients but rather supporting doctors and nurses.
“They can disinfect equipment, do shifts in the kitchen and cleaning,” Pia Hultkrantz said.
It reminds me of one of the “clap for carer” videos I saw a little while back – after one of the hospital shifts, the doctors and nurses stood in the hallway to clap for the hospital’s janitorial and non-medical staff, all of whom have been working the same hours as the doctors and nurses. That’s what this feels like – Sofia will be cleaning and preparing food for patients and medical staff, which is an incredibly important task too. It would be a remarkable thing to see… any of the Windsors do anything similar.
I applaud Sofia for this work.
Seeing a working royal doing any type of work in the front lines is awesome. Hopefully it gives them a greater appreciation of what they have, and she should because she is a non aristocrat. I doubt we would see Wills and Kate due to the reasoning that they need to be protected being directly in line for the throne (Will). BUT, there is lots they can do and not just video chats. They could use this to let people see they care and do work hard. But NOPE. Status quo for them.
Why single out William and Kate. Any of the British royal family could be doing this.
Because William and Kate are hardly doing anything. As usual they’re all talk and no action.
Well done, Sofia!
Good for her, and she’s got that smile that says “I’m happy to be here”, too!
I work in healthcare and there are so many disciplines that go unrecognized. We always try to make sure that Environmental services, clerical, food and nutrition services, plant operations and central supply understand how truly valued they are. They are the hidden gems, and without them, the hospitals wouldn’t be able to continue to provide care. It’s wonderful that a royal sees what an important role these employees play. Thank you Sophia! We need all the help we can get!
Awesome comment!
This is not the same, but definitely invokes for me the work that the Queen did during the second world war. Meghan and Harry would definitely have been the most likely of royals to do this work…. but they were driven out.
If Beatrice is so damn keen to become a full time working royal this would be a great way to show it.
Hasn’t Sophie of Wessex been doing something a bit similar? I think I read somewhere she had been prepping meals for health workers? Not sure it was a recurring “job” though
Sophie like Meghan married into a royal family after having had her own life and career. She is used to working. And it shows. Good for her. She is making ALL of these royals look bad lol.
She’s looking like an absolute class act, and I love it. I’m happy to see her doing this because I know she doesn’t HAVE to do it. It’s not like she’s trying to make ends meet or anything – she’s choosing to go put herself out where people could really use the help, and that’s just so fantastic.
That’s incredible. We all need to come together, because this virus doesn’t care about your status.
God bless her! So amazingly selfless
It would be even more remarkable to see anyone in the Dump family do something like this!
This is my favorite story.