Madonna’s friends worry that Madge is coming across as sad, crazy & ‘not dope’

In March, when we were just a few weeks into the pandemic lockdown, we talked about how Madonna was just acting bonkers. She’s been doing these “quarantine diary” videos and saying bizarre stuff about how her friends are dying and how coronavirus is the “great equalizer.” Again, Madonna had probably been locked down for a week at most when she started that sh-t. I haven’t paid attention to her since, but she’s absolutely still doing those bizarre videos. So… should we be concerned? Page Six says her friends are a bit concerned, and that Madonna looks crazy and out-of-touch.
On the Quarantine Diaries: “I worshipped her, we all did,” said someone who has worked with Madonna in recent years and has ties to her inner circle. “I still do, but I’m disappointed. It’s like she’s selling out to keep getting attention and she doesn’t know how weird she’s coming off. I keep hoping she’ll snap out of it.”
What Rosie O’Donnell thinks: Howard Stern grilled Rosie O’Donnell about her friend Madonna last week, referencing the “milk bath” video and asking if Rosie can ever “be honest” with Madonna and tell her she’s coming off badly. Rosie said yes, but Madonna “won’t listen.”
Representatives for the singer did not return requests for comment.
Madonna lost her mojo in 2015, when her longtime publicist Liz Rosenberg retired: “No one around her today can tell her anything,” said Brad Jeffries, who choreographed for Madonna for years, including the “Like a Virgin” tour, and was also friends with Rosenberg. “Liz could, but she’s gone. That’s why [Madonna] seems to be going so deep into the crazy right now. I defend her right to sleep with 25-year-olds because if she were a 61-year-old guy sleeping with 25-year-old women no one would blink an eye. But the way she’s doing it comes off a little desperate.”
All of her boy-toy relationships, including her current BF Ahlamalik Williams: Insiders say it’s a rebellious backlash in response to her eight-year marriage to Ritchie, with whom she shares sons Rocco, 19, and David. During her years with Ritchie, Madonna seemingly settled down: moving to the English countryside and adopting a British accent, writing children’s books and sporting a more subdued style. “Guy Ritchie broke her,” said a former member of the Kabbalah Centre who has known Madonna for decades. “He wouldn’t take any crap from her and she couldn’t handle it. He was the last of her alpha males.” Besides, the Kabbalah source added: “Frankly, most guys her age who she would want, [they] want 25-year-olds themselves.”
Easing into her 60s ungracefully: “It must be killing her to begin to feel irrelevant,” said Jeffries, who can talk on the record because he worked for Madonna before employees were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements. “That girl was so smart, so driven, so focused, she could have been a major CEO. She had incredible powers of seduction and had more balls than any guy I ever met — more than any world leader. But she’s lived her whole adult life in a white-hot spotlight and now it’s dimmed to a 30-watt bulb. For someone like her, that’s gotta hurt. Her idea of hell is walking into a room and people either not knowing who she is or not caring.”
Madonna is not dope: Madonna 2020 is “so not dope,” said a source who has worked with her in recent years. She lashed out at “body-shamers” who mocked what appeared to be her Kardashian-esque butt implants on New Year’s Eve in 2018. She came across as tone-deaf when she claimed she felt “raped” by a 2019 New York Times profile of her even though it was written by a woman. “Madame X,” her 14th studio album, was praised by critics but the gimmicky eye patch she donned as part of her character came off as too contrived. Her tour was well-reviewed at the start but devolved into a hot mess. There were reports of onstage tardiness and falls, clips of her crying onstage and a particularly alarming video of her hobbling up a flight of stairs with a cane.
There was a lot more in that piece. Personally, if we were just mocking Madonna for her personal life these days, I’d say that was completely unfair. But as Page Six points out, it’s the combination of everything: the out-of-touch crap during the lockdown, her crazy plastic surgery, her inability to perform during her concerts and on and on. What kills me is… the insecurity. We could always feel that Madonna had some insecurities, that she wanted to be liked and accepted, but there is a stink of desperation overall around her, and an uncomfortable, deep insecurity. She *should* feel like she has nothing more to prove. Instead, she’s trying to compete with the 20-something pop stars.
If I remember correctly her show were cancelled because of health issues, pain, is it possible she is on some painkillers now?
You can’t stay relevant forever. “she could have been a CEO”, but CEOs retire too.
She should be the best version of herself, not trying to turn back time.
Agreed and perfect Cher reference because look at Cher. Still had surgery but overall fame aged gracefully and maintains icon status because she’s not busy being desperate for the spotlight. And she put herself into other projects. The hot star of the day is going to be who is the hottest. And beauty fades so she needs to learn to be OK with that.
My take: thank the publicists because they can build up a hype that isn’t there. Outrageousness is not a talent.
Other than that let her be. I am disappointed in her on a personal level but it’s just re: my values.
I think she cancelled her shows because no one was buying tickets. She isn’t as relevant anymore but the air of desperation is a buzzkill. We aspure to be confident in ours skins no matter what and a woman who is so great and yet still so thirsty and insecure and never admits to vulnerability…major turnoff.
She blames ageism usually, but Sharon Stone is the same age as her and nobody clowns her. Sharon also dates younger too. The issue, I think, is about one wanting to stay in a 20-something mindset and another choosing to embrace what their ages brings to them, ie. wisdom.
So true.
Sharon lives her life and doesn’t constantly chase approval and validation. She is a star but she doesn’t try to be cool.
Lots of 80s icons have managed to stay famous without looking desperate.
Madonna has tried to stay relevant with the yoof ever since that time she snogged Britney at the MTV awards.
Bottom line is however much of an icon you are/we’re most kids don’t care.
She’s put all of her time and energy into a caricature of herself. Had she focused more heavily on the actual work, behaved professionally and showed up on time, I don’t think she’d have half the amount of criticism she is currently getting. But when you funnel all your energy into appearance and let the things that got you famous fall to the wayside I’m not sure how you can be surprised if people then think it’s lame.
She’s so quick to chalk it up to sexism and ageism – but at the end of the day she IS lame. She’s made herself a joke, and it wasn’t just overnight. I found her embarrassing in that “time ticks by… so slowlyyy” song she had put out ages ago – and she’s only got more ridiculous since then. She needs to let go of the act and just focus on getting back to the basics. But she clearly doesn’t want to.
Watched the movie “Sunset Boulevard” a few nights ago, and Madonna is now Norma Desmond.
(Desperately Seeking Susan was on a few weeks ago and it is a great reminder of the Madonna the world became fans of — on a side note, it is also a time capsule of 80s Lower East Side NYC. )
Madonna makes a very colorful pirate.
Madonna is a CEO though. She founded Maverick Records back when most female pop stars (Mariah, Whitney Houston) still had handlers telling them what to eat and wear and say and what kind of music to put out. Also she’s been attention-seeker my entire life. The problem is that she hasn’t found a new way to grab attention. The people quoted on this seem bitter, though. They became “friends” for the clout and now she’s not as relevant, which means they aren’t either.
I’m exhausted on her behalf. She tries so, so hard. I guess it’s hard to let go of fame if it’s defined you for most of your life.
She’s a classic narcissist, that’s why she’s acting this way, it’s sad but I don’t see this ending well. Someone should do an intervention soon.