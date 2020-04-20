Madonna’s friends worry that Madge is coming across as sad, crazy & ‘not dope’

In March, when we were just a few weeks into the pandemic lockdown, we talked about how Madonna was just acting bonkers. She’s been doing these “quarantine diary” videos and saying bizarre stuff about how her friends are dying and how coronavirus is the “great equalizer.” Again, Madonna had probably been locked down for a week at most when she started that sh-t. I haven’t paid attention to her since, but she’s absolutely still doing those bizarre videos. So… should we be concerned? Page Six says her friends are a bit concerned, and that Madonna looks crazy and out-of-touch.

On the Quarantine Diaries: “I worshipped her, we all did,” said someone who has worked with Madonna in recent years and has ties to her inner circle. “I still do, but I’m disappointed. It’s like she’s selling out to keep getting attention and she doesn’t know how weird she’s coming off. I keep hoping she’ll snap out of it.”

What Rosie O’Donnell thinks: Howard Stern grilled Rosie O’Donnell about her friend Madonna last week, referencing the “milk bath” video and asking if Rosie can ever “be honest” with Madonna and tell her she’s coming off badly. Rosie said yes, but Madonna “won’t listen.”

Representatives for the singer did not return requests for comment.

Madonna lost her mojo in 2015, when her longtime publicist Liz Rosenberg retired: “No one around her today can tell her anything,” said Brad Jeffries, who choreographed for Madonna for years, including the “Like a Virgin” tour, and was also friends with Rosenberg. “Liz could, but she’s gone. That’s why [Madonna] seems to be going so deep into the crazy right now. I defend her right to sleep with 25-year-olds because if she were a 61-year-old guy sleeping with 25-year-old women no one would blink an eye. But the way she’s doing it comes off a little desperate.”

All of her boy-toy relationships, including her current BF Ahlamalik Williams: Insiders say it’s a rebellious backlash in response to her eight-year marriage to Ritchie, with whom she shares sons Rocco, 19, and David. During her years with Ritchie, Madonna seemingly settled down: moving to the English countryside and adopting a British accent, writing children’s books and sporting a more subdued style. “Guy Ritchie broke her,” said a former member of the Kabbalah Centre who has known Madonna for decades. “He wouldn’t take any crap from her and she couldn’t handle it. He was the last of her alpha males.” Besides, the Kabbalah source added: “Frankly, most guys her age who she would want, [they] want 25-year-olds themselves.”

Easing into her 60s ungracefully: “It must be killing her to begin to feel ­irrelevant,” said Jeffries, who can talk on the record because he worked for Madonna before employees were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements. “That girl was so smart, so driven, so ­focused, she could have been a major CEO. She had incredible powers of seduction and had more balls than any guy I ever met — more than any world leader. But she’s lived her whole adult life in a white-hot spotlight and now it’s dimmed to a 30-watt bulb. For someone like her, that’s gotta hurt. Her idea of hell is walking into a room and people either not knowing who she is or not caring.”

Madonna is not dope: Madonna 2020 is “so not dope,” said a source who has worked with her in recent years. She lashed out at “body-shamers” who mocked what appeared to be her Kardashian-esque butt implants on New Year’s Eve in 2018. She came across as tone-deaf when she claimed she felt “raped” by a 2019 New York Times profile of her even though it was written by a woman. “Madame X,” her 14th studio album, was praised by critics but the gimmicky eye patch she donned as part of her character came off as too contrived. Her tour was well-reviewed at the start but devolved into a hot mess. There were reports of onstage tardiness and falls, clips of her crying onstage and a particularly alarming video of her ­hobbling up a flight of stairs with a cane.