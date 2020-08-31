Brad Pitt has some very curious timing on his ‘girlfriend rollout’ of Nico Mary

Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Rollout began last week, when his team likely confirmed the identity of Nicole Poturalski to multiple media outlets after the paparazzi “caught” Brad and Nicole arriving in France together. Many of us believed that the timing of this rollout was strategic, having to do with Brad and Angelina Jolie’s latest drama in their years-long divorce proceedings. Perhaps! While we were all paying attention to Brad and Nicole, Entertainment Tonight got their hands on Judge Ouderkirk’s response to Jolie’s lawyers request that he recuse himself:

Court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday show Judge John W. Ouderkirk’s response to Angelina Jolie’s efforts to have him removed from her and Brad Pitt’s divorce case. Ouderkirk declares he has no personal bias or prejudice concerning any party‚ attorney or any other person participating in this case. Further, he denies under penalty of perjury that he has failed to disclose multiple professional, business, and financial relationships, created and ongoing during the course of this matter, with Respondent’s counsel and their law firms in which Judge Ouderkirk was privately compensated. “I will continue to consider accepting other cases as other additional cases may arise from time to time while the Jolie/Pitt case is still pending. Such other cases might involve party, lawyer‚ law firm and/or witnesses involved in the Jolie/Pitt matter,” Ouderkirk states in the docs. The judge further declares he can and will remain impartial in Pitt and Jolie’s case, and requests that the Court give due consideration to accompanying documents and evidence supporting that claim.

[From Entertainment Tonight]

“…He denies under penalty of perjury that he has failed to disclose multiple professional, business, and financial relationships, created and ongoing during the course of this matter, with Respondent’s counsel…” But… he did just that? He failed to disclose to Jolie’s counsel the additional cases he had taken on at Pitt’s lawyers’ requests? That’s what got all of this rolling. This judge, my God.

As for the OTHER curious timing… Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married at the Chateau Miraval on August 23, 2014. Almost six years later exactly, Brad is now at Miraval with Nicole. He apparently wanted to go there because he’s “taking part in a campaign for his wine at the 1,200-acre estate in Correns, France.” Is it cold to take your 30-years-younger girlfriend to the place where you married your ex-wife on almost the exact wedding anniversary date? I mean… it is cold. But I can’t help but think that Angelina doesn’t even associate the Miraval wedding with happy memories. She basically just agreed to marry Brad for the kids’ sake.