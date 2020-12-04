Prince Charles ‘isn’t threatened’ by the renewed interest in Diana from ‘The Crown’

The way the Prince of Wales continues his Streisand-Effect campaign against The Crown, I have to laugh. Prince Charles has spent a good chunk of the past month organizing this bonkers hate campaign against Netflix’s The Crown. He’s gotten a lot of old-guard royal commentators involved, and somehow he roped in the British Culture Minister too. Don’t get me wrong, Charles has every right to be worried: a new generation is being introduced to his terrible treatment of Princess Diana, and for those of us who remember that era, well… we’re sitting back and sipping some tea, gleefully watching the bullsh-t unfold. Well, Charles still has royal commentators like Katie Nicoll and Sally Bedell Smith out here making some really stupid arguments. Behold!
The Prince of Wales is not threatened by renewed interest in Princess Diana but is frustrated that the past keeps being brought up when he is trying to move forward, according to a royal expert.
British author Katie Nicholl told 9Honey: ‘I’m absolutely sure he doesn’t see that sudden revived interest in her as a threat at all. I think more a frustration that the past keeps getting dredged up when he is trying to move forward.’
She added that she mostly felt sorry for the royal’s second wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, after she faced a tirade of online hate after The Crown falsely suggested she had an affair with Charles throughout his marriage to Diana. The royal biographer suggested the series has ‘rekindled some of the ill feeling of the past’.
‘I think it’s not just Charles’s image that’s gone through a sort of 360 [since the 1980s], it’s Camilla’s too. Her reinvention has been a remarkable one and one that’s taken a lot of work on her part, on the part of her courtiers and I actually feel quite sorry for the Duchess of Cornwall.’
Author Sally Bedell Smith, who has written biographies of the Queen, Charles and Diana, said: ‘I am very sad to say that I have heard it over, over and over again that people take The Crown at face value and they believe everything they see in the series, and that includes Charles and Camilla. The notion in the programme that he entered into his marriage cynically with a view to continuing with Camilla and putting his new wife on the side is exceedingly dishonest and damaging. It is just simply not true.’
Meanwhile, Ms Nicholl claimed there is also frustration among royal aides that the new series of The Crown was released as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were in Germany on an official visit, which was overshadowed by the drama.
The sticking point, in Nicholl’s mind and Bedell Smith’s mind, is that The Crown shows Charles and Camilla carrying on their affair throughout his marriage to Diana. Team Charles argues that Charles and Camilla didn’t rekindle their physical affair until 1986, five years into his marriage. As I keep saying though: Charles and Camilla were still carrying on throughout Charles and Diana’s courtship. Even if you believe Charles and Camilla hit pause on their physical affair for a few years, the truth is that they were still having an emotional affair and they still communicated constantly. That’s how Diana knew that her marriage was garbage from the word go. Besides, even in Team Charles’ version of events, he was STILL banging Camilla just five years into his marriage, when he had two young kids and a young wife at home.
Also – Nicholl saying “there is also frustration among royal aides that the new series of The Crown was released as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were in Germany,” that’s how you know Katie Nicholl got the Clarence House talking points. Obvious Charles is Obvious. He’s ALWAYS claiming that so-and-so “overshadowed” him. Whenever Meghan and Harry breathed, he would leak something about his sadness that they “overshadowed” him. Now a show on Netflix overshadowed him!! LMAO.
If he wasn’t worried, him and his friends wouldn’t have spent a month complaining. Plus Charles and Camilla need to realise that Diana will be brought up for the rest of their lives and beyond. That’s just how it is and how it’s going to remain
And knowing that the show would eventually focus on his marriage, how is Charles’ response so weak? What did he think would happen? He seems to believe his lies that *everything* was Diana’s fault and is shocked people outside of his sycophantic biographers and circle don’t agree.
In the show Philip was giving Diana a lecture basically saying that no one matters except the Queen and she needs to remember that. I bet Charles and William have been fed that line 24/7 since birth as the heirs and it has totally fucked them up and created a lack of empathy in them. They can’t see it.
Everything and everyone in life apparently overshadows you, Charles. If you can’t hold people’s attention, that’s on you and not other people.
@Snuffles, correct, at some point one must come to terms that he is the common denominator in all of this. Cams at times over shadows him but I think she knows how to blend into the background??? Help me out readers who know that dynamic better than I do.
You’re right about Cam. She knows how to survive in this dynamic.
Charles was raised as heirs get raised. They are the the most important by right of birth and everyone just has to understand that. It’s not their fault. It’s everyone else’s.
Camilla definitely knows how to share the spotlight with Charles. When they are at joint events, Charles is in most of the released photos, and the ones with just Camilla aren’t usually anything special.
Does the BRF expect the the schedule of the world to revolve around their schedule?
Charles does over two hundred engagements a year. Therefore, it makes no difference when Netflix released “The Crown” because Charles would have been doing something he considered important on any day Netflix dropped “The Crown”. Do the BRF and their courtiers not see the “smack you in the face” stupidity of their arguments?
Thank you. I had a feeling, from everything I have seen, that she knows how to not over step. And maybe it’s really her personality or lack there of.
I talked about this with my mum, and the Dianalooney of the family said : With all he as done to Diana he should just STFU.
My mum would be a better pr advisor.
(my mum lives happily without internet)
Err… Actions speak louder than words?
And yes to everything about their affair, even if they stopped getting physical for a bit they were absolutely together and involved far beyond what any married man (or woman) could call acceptable in what is supposed to be a monogamous relationship.
Charles is using the Clinton defense. In his mind it isn’t cheating unless the penis goes in.
The Royals don’t admit to emotions so think an emotional affair doesn’t count. I’m not sure the Crown actually establishes he and Camilla were having sex throughout – it just shows that he spoke to her constantly and put her above Diana at every opportunity. The fact he apparently genuinely can’t see that in itself was incredibly problematic says everything we need to know about how Diana was treated.
I’m not saying they weren’t having a full blown affair, just that what they admit they were doing was bad enough in itself.
@snuffles, if we are going based on Clinton defense, we also need specify where the penis goes into to define sex.
“The notion in the programme that he entered into his marriage cynically with a view to continuing with Camilla and putting his new wife on the side is exceedingly dishonest and damaging. It is just simply not true.’” How would she know whether or not it’s true. She’s not in his head. By Diana’s own words he gave his mistress a bracelet, kept calling her at important times, foisted Camilla on Diana etc. Seems like he married her and still kept an emotional attachment to C. If it walks like a duck etc, it’s a duck.
This members of family are so mediocre; even with their history, titles, wealth, royal handlers and access to the best education they are so blah. Is it any wonder that Diana and Meghan can run circles around them? They think their bloodline is all they need. My god, they’re so clueless. I can’t stop thinking that Jackie Kennedy’s assessment of them in Season two is spot on, “they are unremarkable”.
Charles was an a-hole to his very young wife. Nineteen, my daughter is 19 and I just can’t imagine her going through that. I am in awe of Diana. Is it any wonder she had bulimia etc., 19 and no one is in your corner. SMH
I was in England in the summer of 1985, when I was 19, and I remember being amazed at how young she was. Married at that same age and with two young kids (at least it was two then?). It was hard for me to get my head around it.
Oh PLEASE, it’s on record he told Diana that he would NOT be the “first POW to not have a mistress”. He NEVER had any intention of being faithful to his marriage in any way, shape, or form. Diana was just there for the heir and the spare, and to fill the chair.
Camilla organized a lunch with Diana, with Charles’s knowledge and blessing, at a restaurant called Ménage à trois for literal f*cks sake! There is quite simply no argument that he ever really intended to be true to his vows.
Also, let’s not forget, Cam was not the ONLY ONE he was cheating with. There were two others as well. Poor Diana didn’t stand a chance with his cheating ass.
How sorry did this reporter feel about Meghan receiving on-line hatred because of the media? It amuses me how things “overshadow” the royals’ efforts constantly. Do they think that everything in the world stops and there will be NO other news at any given time because a royal is doing something? Most people can follow more than one thing at a time.
She gleefully participated in the hate campaign against Meghan.
Yeah, apparently she does think that. I think Charles does too. The RF really does think they’re that important. *eyeroll*
The show whitewashes and underplays reality. If he wants a disclaimer, it should list all the affairs he had and how little time he spent with his children in their formative years. It should explain Tampongate in gruesome detail. The truth is much worse than The Crown.
I agree. I think they went easy on Charles. It could have been MUCH worse.
@hindulovegod – this!
You are correct! They totally went easy on him. I hope Netflix is pissed and doubles down on Season 5. They are already snarkily snapping back with receipts and encouraging viewers to watch Diana In Her Own words on Netflix (which they apparently just extended its streaming availability).
The shows producers and researchers are doing Q and A on social media and providing receipts as well.
@Snuffles – Would you please post the link? I thank you in advance for helping my lazy carcass.
I watched “Diana: In Her Own Words” at the same time I was watching “The Crown”. I couldn’t get through it w/out tears. My heart just broke for her as a young girl, cheered her on as she found herself, and cried again at the “Paris” part/funeral. Can’t believe it still gets to me like this after all this time, but it does.
That family is lucky W & H are still talking to them. How much they must’ve buried/sublimated to go on, as they grew up learning more and more about their family’s treatment of their mother.
If he wasn’t threatened by the renewed interest in Diana, he would have kept quiet about the Crown. His complaining and explaining has put a bigger spotlight on the show and encouraged a lot of people to watch it and do their own research about Diana and their marriage. Furthermore, the claim that he stopped the affair before the wedding is not important. The point is he used and abused Diana throughout their marriage and after their divorce and Camilla was a willing participant.
I thought The Crown was a leftist threat to the monarchy and that’s why Charles is upset? Just to add to the Streisand effect, there’s a response in the The Economist to that.
Netflix isn’t playing.
Anyway, the company making the show is British. It’s really creepy that the monarchy and the government is pressuring citizens for not propping up the monarchy. It reminds me of David Cameron attacking Hilary Mantel. I wonder if that guy pushing for a republic cares at all? I doubt it.
Well said Kalana. It is creepy how the culture minister got involved. They demand greater accountability from Netflix over a drama series then political manifestos& the press!
Even if we believe Charles account of when him & Camilla got physical again, his own Dimbleby biography said he never loved Diana & was forced into marriage so the hesitancy over his first marriage shown in the Crown seems to reflect his own past reflections.
It’s interesting to see royalists try to rewrite history like this. Imagine if we didn’t have Charles Tv affair confession what they would get away with.
Also interesting that suddenly a royal social media account is respecting its community guidelines& restricting comments for Camilla. Never have that energy for the sexist, racist filth said about Meghan or even Archie. The double standards are glaring
Completely agree with your last paragraph. Remember we had a similar story a week or so ago – about how anti-monarchy this show was because- gasp – it dared to walk back some of Charles’s carefully orchestrated PR over the past 20 years. Showing the royals as they are – flaws and all – should not be considered anti-monarchical, but even if it is, so what? The push to protect the monarchy, coming from the government, is really kind of creepy. It goes to what we were saying yesterday about a referendum for a republic – its never going to happen in the near future.
IMPO, The only people who come out of the crown with a higher public opinion than they had going in are Anne, The Princess Royal and Princess Margaret.
Agree Becks1 and Kaiser….. Me Thinks He Doth Protest Too Much. Also, by his own words, actions, and staff and others on the record comments, Charles and Camilla never stopped their intense relationship. Maybe he stopped F***ing Camilla for several years (which I HIGHLY doubt), but they were intensely, emotionally involved with all their phone calls, hunt parties, and country weekends at friends homes. Obviously, the last month of intense anti-The Crown PR is not working for him, so to fight the backlash, his PR team is trying to change the optics to, “no bother here.”
When the UK culture minister is trying to interfere with a Netflix drama, it is far closer to a dictatorship than anything else. It is only a few degrees away from the Thai law that punishes any insults about the king.
This is the problem with placing a group of individuals on a pedestal. In countries where the head of state is not a family dynasty, they don’t have time to set up a media system that blindly praises them. There are generations of media establishment set up here to defend and protect Charles without him lifting a finger.
Remember when he stepped up for Meghan and walked her down the aisle after her own dumpster fire dad let her down? That was lovely. What happened to THAT Prince Charles? Is he, like, panicking because he thinks he might die before his mother?
That wasn’t about Meghan, that was about Charles bolstering his public image. He used the situation to get good publicity. That’s as far as the support for Meghan went.
*sad nod*
I think deep down, I knew that, and I have to wonder if Meghan did, too. She’s obviously smart, and doesn’t seem like she’d be duped into being just a prop. I hope she was “in” on the whole thing, because it’s too sad to think of her genuinely believing that she had that support, only to be let down by ANOTHER father figure.
Emily Andrews* said on the Heir Pod that when Charles, Prince of Wales offers to walk you down the aisle, it’s not something you turn down.
*Yes, I know. But I believe she knows enough to make a fair read on Charles about something like this.
While it was nice to see Charles be charming and generous the core of the family is selfish and self pitying. I assume he will one day be head of the Church of England, he could just make a statement that says something nice about Diana but a divorce was the right path for both of them. Someone needs to clean house of the courtiers.
There was probably some emphasis on chivalry in Charles’ early training that stuck (and something that Willileaks blew off, to Kate’s dismay). I don’t think Charles’ current whining takes away from his wedding day behavior for Meghan and Doria, because those gestures also aided in making Meghan and Doria feel comfortable, which is the point of having manners in the first place. However, it’s about time for someone with sense (Camilla?) to tell him to shut his pie hole and concentrate on doing some other public goodwill gesture to raise his image post-Crown. Maybe a press release on what he’s sending baby Archie for Xmas?
It’s telling that the reporter thinks that Charles and Camilla’s reputations have take a “360″ since the Nineties. She just stated that despite the PR push, they are still rightly seen as the cheating deceitful abusers that they were in the Eighties. So true! Karma is sweet.
Oh Chrissy, I too laughed at that “360″ quote – as you so rightly say, they’ve come full circle back to the “cheating deceitful abusers…” It should have read 180 degrees, but 360 is perfectly correct. Well spotted
I caught that 360 line too and found it hysterical. These reporters are their own worst nemesis sometimes.
Ok, so even if I believe he’s not threatened by the renewed interest in Diana, (which I don’t) he just won’t keep quiet about it, which leads me to believe he’s got issues. We have interviews, books articles that document all this shit, so the best thing he could do is just keep quiet and keep it moving. But no-petty to the end.
That damn Netflix, not checking with Clarence House and Charles’s schedule before releasing one of their biggest programs of the year. How dare they!!!! It must be Harry and Meghan’s fault.
The CH line of defense that “he didn’t have an affair” for his whole marriage is so weak that they need to stop with it. Even if he wasn’t sleeping with Camilla (and maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t, the only people who would actually know are Charles and Camilla), he still gave her a bracelet at the time of his wedding, he still wore cufflinks she gave him on his honeymoon, they were still in frequent contact – you don’t have to be having sex to damage another relationship.
and finally – I’ve said this before – but saying you didn’t start cheating until your youngest son was 2 is NOT a good look!!!!
Thank you becks1! Why do they they think this makes Charles look innocent? You were having sleeping with another woman when Harry was two isn’t a defense! It’s indefensible and pretty much proves he was having an affair, not to mention his own admission that he was cheating on Diana. Who thinks this makes him look good? Their PR approach is genuinely baffling. All those British pounds wasted on the most ludicrous PR campaign ever waged. This is silly. This is trump level ridiculous.
I re-watched Diana In Her Own Words and was struck by the arrogance and immoral tone of the question Camilla asked Diana. She says, “You have everything you ever wanted. All the men fall in love you with and you have two beautiful children…”
Excuse me? All the men fall in love with you? That’s okay I suppose if you are single or a high paid call girl who needs to keep track of such things. Diana was a MARRIED WOMAN and the mother of two young boys. She loved her husband and her children and wanted a happy STABLE family. As a matter of fact Camilla had children as well.
Diana was so young and sweet and way too polite. Telling that woman, “I’m sorry I’m in the way…” She should have at least pulled Camilla’s hair!
The insistence on the 1986 date is key I think because that’s when Diana’s affair with James Hewitt started.
So if Charles admits to having an affair with Camilla from 1986, well Diana was being unfaithful too so it wasn’t as bad and maybe her fault anyway!
But if it was going on before 1986, the breakdown of the marriage is squarely on Charles’ shoulders.
Diana says the marriage was effectively over after Harry was born. He was born in 1984.
Yes, exactly. In my mind, Charles and Camilla had wronged Diana all those years ago. But ok, he was definitely pushed into the marriage and supposedly they mended fences after the divorce, so if he and his then-mistress are now married and happy and doing some good things, then fine. No one is perfect. Diana wasn’t. I didn’t think he was a great guy or anything but I was OK enough with him. Now he’s just being a manipulative whiner who can’t own up to his mistakes.
Does anyone like this man enough to advise him to shut up? No? Didn’t think so. Have some more whine with your petulance sir.
I guess he’s the only one in the royal family that didn’t get the “never complain, never explain” memo.
From his history, he doesn’t listen to anybody. If he had, he wouldn’t be in this pickle now.
“there is also frustration among royal aides that the new series of The Crown was released as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were in Germany,”
LMAO I can’t
Now for me they’re the Dumb Royal Family
NO ONE was going to pay attention to the German visit anyway, lol.
Just goes to show how deluded Charles is.
To the very valued Britt CBers: Do the people of the UK really think the world revolves around The BRF and the country of England?
They actually think we CARE about their foreign engagements. LOLOLOLOL
It is striking that those in power are insisting on a higher level of accuracy from a televised drama than they do for their “newspapers.”
This man gave an interview and stated that he never loved his wife – who he married when she was barely out of her teens, while he was in his 30s and carrying on an “emotional” affair (they were banging the whole time) with a woman he let gaslight his young, vulnerable bride. None of this is not gross. He should be eternally grateful that they left his other mistresses out of the story. I cannot begin to imagine how f’ing exhausting these people must be to deal with.
On another note: does anyone know what happened to Prof Kate Williams twitter account? It appears to be just gone. Odd.
oh wow I just checked, wonder if she deleted it for some reason, I cant find it anywhere.
On her Wikipedia page, the direct link to her website leads to a dead page too.
???
It’s weird and disappointing. I count on her for some twitter sanity.
This story reminded me of the scene from The Crown where Charles yells at Diana for hugging a child with AIDS because Camilla will feel bad about how popular Diana is getting. *wah wah* Poor Camilla!! Charles looked beyond ridiculous in that scene and this latest story just demonstrates that The Crown got it pretty spot on.
Rumour has it that that cheating pos Dominic West is being cast as PC in S5. Subtle shade or clever casting?
https://tvline.com/2020/10/19/the-crown-prince-charles-cast-dominic-west-season-5/
I honest to god hope this isn’t true.
It looks like it is happening, though nothing is set in stone yet. He’s a good actor but I think it’s an odd choice. Josh O’Connor looks so much like Charles and West doesn’t look like him at all.
“They broke their marriage vows, and while they love each other deeply, they’ll always deeply regret the pain they caused to their families.” How hard is that to say, decades later? Even if it isn’t true, it’s basic PR. They’ve never accepted the fact that the public does not view them as victims. Perhaps the public would have had an easier time “forgiving” them if they had ever appeared remotely contrite about the pain they inflicted on others.
It seems like the monarchy under the long long long long reign of Elizabeth II has turned more into a religion where she is the embodiment of the Spirit of Britannia. I listened to that speech in the Crown where Philip was talking about how they all revolve around the Queen and she is the essence of blah blah blah.
There’s never this sort of ideation about Kings – probably because most don’t have such long reigns. In much of the invective against Meghan there was this constant accusation of “she disrespected the Queen” it was like they wanted to drag her to the city square and stone her or something.
IMO Elizabeth held on to power far too long. The ridiculous adulation given to her as the grandmother of the nation and her near idol status will leave an impossible shadow for Charles and William. Hopefully that will be the end of the destructive institution.
I agree.
Yup. Ironically, her longevity on the throne might just be what leads to the whole thing eventually coming down.
What happened to “never explain, never complain”?
That’s just for Harry and Meghan.
The Crown Season 4 premiere date was announced 3 months before the Germany trip was finalized… just saying!
Even if they weren’t physical in the beginning of Charles and Diana’s marriage, Charles and Camilla absolutely were constantly talking and meeting up in general. Didn’t Camilla gift Charles cufflinks which he wore during his honeymoon to Diana? In what world would any wife be okay with her husband wearing a gift worn by their ex-girlfriend like that? (Unless she had died! Which I then could understand) It doesn’t matter if Charles and Camilla stopped sleeping together before Charles and Diana got married or if they were physical throughout Charles and Diana’s marriage. I don’t know why they’re nitpicking this, as if they get brownie points for “avoiding” the temptations of the flesh. What a stupid hill to die on.
In slightly off topic stuff, I started watching The Windsors a few days ago, a satirical show very loosely inspired by the BRF. I realized the actor playing Charles had ridiculous red makeup on his cheeks and nose all of a sudden and was like why are they doing that, what’s it supposed to be? Then realized they were heavily caricaturing Charles’s rather pronounced rosacea on his cheeks and nose (which he’s had for decades at this point). I realized it in the pictures of him on this post!