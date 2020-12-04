“Warner Bros will drop all of their new films, like Dune, onto HBO Max” links

Warner Bros is dropping all of their new movies onto HBO Max. You’ll be able to see Dune, The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad & more from the comfort of home. [Pajiba]
Chet Haze & “Bomboclaat Mountain” LMAO. [Dlisted]
I really love these Baby Yoda jackets & onesies for kids. [Just Jared]
I’ve never been into Aubrey Plaza, so the fact that everyone loves her now is disconcerting for me, personally. [LaineyGossip]
Judi Dench’s winter wedding was so chic!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Anthony Fauci agrees with Joe Biden’s proposed 100-day mask mandate. [Towleroad]
Here’s more on Melissa Carone, the hot mess with Farty Giuliani. [Jezebel]
Hurricane season is officially over, whew. [Buzzfeed]
How did you feel about turning 30? [OMG Blog]
For Gwen Stefani, Christmas means PVC leggings. [RCFA]
I know they’re still going to be in the theaters so people can see them there if they want, but I do wonder how they are going to make money off some of these movies. and I’m surprised its every movie for 2021 – like In The Heights is coming out June 2021, I was hoping to go to the theater to see it, but maybe i’ll save myself the money and stay home and watch it.
I think now it’s becoming a matter of them losing money if they sit on these films for too long. It’s not ideal — they won’t make as much money on them until a vaccine is released and movie theaters can operate safely — but I think they feel like they just need to pull the trigger on their current slate of films.
I LOVE going to movie theaters, but since I’m not comfortable visiting one anytime soon, I’m really excited for this. I split HBO Max with a friend and we each pay $7 a month for it. Pretty good deal to have access to new releases!
I miss movie theaters SO MUCH. The last movie I went to was almost a year ago, and I went by myself and ate candy and just had a grand ol’ time. Sigh.
I wish they would move ‘Dune’ back to its original release date (Christmas). I’m ambivalent about Timothee Chalamet, but after ‘Arrival’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ I’m excited to see any sci-fi Denis Villeneuve puts out.
I thought Aubrey Plaza was great in Happiest Season! Never really liked her before or saw her in much.
Judy Dench is a treasure. I love the story of her meeting her second love.
I don’t have an antenna or cable service; I watch TV through a Roku box that streams WIFI through my 30″ widescreen TV monitor. Love it, and save a lot of money this way—subscribing/unsubscribing to channels month to month. But…right now Roku only supports the old HBO platform, not Max. Regular HBO was great for The Undoing, My Brilliant Friend and other shows/movies, but I want to see Dune!! Hopefully Roku will start supporting HBO Max by the time Dune drops.
Cool I’m looking forward to Dune. Chet Haze is such an embarrassment.