“Warner Bros will drop all of their new films, like Dune, onto HBO Max” links
  • December 04, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Warner Bros is dropping all of their new movies onto HBO Max. You’ll be able to see Dune, The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad & more from the comfort of home. [Pajiba]
Chet Haze & “Bomboclaat Mountain” LMAO. [Dlisted]
I really love these Baby Yoda jackets & onesies for kids. [Just Jared]
I’ve never been into Aubrey Plaza, so the fact that everyone loves her now is disconcerting for me, personally. [LaineyGossip]
Judi Dench’s winter wedding was so chic!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Anthony Fauci agrees with Joe Biden’s proposed 100-day mask mandate. [Towleroad]
Here’s more on Melissa Carone, the hot mess with Farty Giuliani. [Jezebel]
Hurricane season is officially over, whew. [Buzzfeed]
How did you feel about turning 30? [OMG Blog]
For Gwen Stefani, Christmas means PVC leggings. [RCFA]

8 Responses to ““Warner Bros will drop all of their new films, like Dune, onto HBO Max” links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    December 4, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    I know they’re still going to be in the theaters so people can see them there if they want, but I do wonder how they are going to make money off some of these movies. and I’m surprised its every movie for 2021 – like In The Heights is coming out June 2021, I was hoping to go to the theater to see it, but maybe i’ll save myself the money and stay home and watch it.

  2. Case says:
    December 4, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    I think now it’s becoming a matter of them losing money if they sit on these films for too long. It’s not ideal — they won’t make as much money on them until a vaccine is released and movie theaters can operate safely — but I think they feel like they just need to pull the trigger on their current slate of films.

    I LOVE going to movie theaters, but since I’m not comfortable visiting one anytime soon, I’m really excited for this. I split HBO Max with a friend and we each pay $7 a month for it. Pretty good deal to have access to new releases!

  3. JEM says:
    December 4, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    I miss movie theaters SO MUCH. The last movie I went to was almost a year ago, and I went by myself and ate candy and just had a grand ol’ time. Sigh.

  4. Coco says:
    December 4, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    I wish they would move ‘Dune’ back to its original release date (Christmas). I’m ambivalent about Timothee Chalamet, but after ‘Arrival’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ I’m excited to see any sci-fi Denis Villeneuve puts out.

  5. Elizabeth says:
    December 4, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    I thought Aubrey Plaza was great in Happiest Season! Never really liked her before or saw her in much.

  6. StellainNH says:
    December 4, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Judy Dench is a treasure. I love the story of her meeting her second love.

  7. TeamMeg says:
    December 4, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    I don’t have an antenna or cable service; I watch TV through a Roku box that streams WIFI through my 30″ widescreen TV monitor. Love it, and save a lot of money this way—subscribing/unsubscribing to channels month to month. But…right now Roku only supports the old HBO platform, not Max. Regular HBO was great for The Undoing, My Brilliant Friend and other shows/movies, but I want to see Dune!! Hopefully Roku will start supporting HBO Max by the time Dune drops.

  8. Stacy Dresden says:
    December 4, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Cool I’m looking forward to Dune. Chet Haze is such an embarrassment.

