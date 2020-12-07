Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus, likely exposed hundreds of people

Rudy Giuliani has been Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and the Trump campaign’s chief attorney. Considering everything is done and dusted, Giuliani’s last act should have been the hilarious press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping on November 7th (today is the one month anniversary of that inglorious moment). But in the past month, Giuliani has toured the country, inciting morons to “protest” a fair election, behaving like a complete clown in court, and being a sweaty, gross, racist, farty mess around the country. He has not worn a mask whatsoever. And now, the inevitable:
Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal and campaign lawyer, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Mr. Trump announced on Twitter on Sunday.
Mr. Giuliani has been admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center, according to a person who was aware of his condition but not authorized to speak publicly. Mr. Giuliani, at age 76, is in the high-risk category for the virus. Later Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”
His son, Andrew H. Giuliani, a White House adviser, said on Nov. 20 he had tested positive for the virus. He had appeared at a news conference with his father the day before.
Mr. Giuliani has been acting as the lead lawyer for Mr. Trump’s efforts to overthrow the results of the election. He has repeatedly claimed he has evidence of widespread fraud, but he has declined to submit that evidence in legal cases he has filed.
“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. It was unclear why Mr. Trump was the one announcing it.
Mr. Giuliani recently traveled to three battleground states that Mr. Biden won to make his case. On Thursday he attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he didn’t wear a mask. He also went maskless on Wednesday at a legislative session in Michigan, where he lobbied Republicans to overturn the results of the election there and appoint a slate of electors for Trump.
“Mayor Giuliani tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia,” the Trump campaign said. “The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return.”
However, a person in contact with the former mayor said he began feeling ill late this past week.
Again, he spent all of last week wandering around the country, angry-farting and spewing lies without a mask. Arizona lawmakers have already announced that they’re shutting down the legislature because Giuliani was there when he was likely shedding the virus. One doctor says that in Atlanta alone, Giuliani’s trip last week likely exposed “hundreds.”
Rudy Giuliani lets a hot fart rip while spewing lies in insane Michigan testimony. pic.twitter.com/jo0pM2w0p8
Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani appears to fart twice
The reflex of Jenna Ellis sitting next to Giuliani to the second fart confirms it's real.
For anyone wondering – I checked two different camera angles on two different videos. The farts are present on both. pic.twitter.com/pMEG8OxMUe
Literally a walking disease. A cesspool. Human garbage. They all are. And I can’t believe that people are not making more of the fact that his star witness in Michigan made pornograhic tapes of herself and her boyfriend and then sent them to the boyfriend’s ex. For two years. And she served a probationary sentence for this, so it’s not like it’s a rumor. Where are Trump’s evangelicals now, bathing in the sewer with him?
The saddest thing is that he’ll get the same top-notch therapy that Trump had and will be all right in no time. Meanwhile, hundreds of people he might have infected in the past ten days…
Still, I hope that he dies, or, at least, suffers greatly and at length.
I still don’t believe trump had it. But anyway, stay calm, Rudy. It’s nothing to worry about. It’s just like having a cold. The prez said so.
Now Trump can blame China for taking down his entire legal team. Part of a vast conspiracy to undermine his “win.”
I am very angry that FOT (Friends of Trump) get special access to life saving meds, the antibody treatment that has saved Trump, Carson, and 400 lb Chris Christie. Giuliani is definitely getting them. Remember Carson tweeted that Trump “gave the okay” for him to get these life saving meds.
Meanwhile, thousands of Americans are sentenced to choke to death alone every day. This is outrageous. And i’m really curious; where is the outrage?
I know if Hillary were President and only her buddies were getting life saving meds while thousands of Americans choked to death, this country would burn to the ground. Same if it were Obama.
And yet, crickets. It’s no problem for these evil people to get to live, while Americans are sentenced to terrifying deaths from the very same illness daily. What’s going on? Where’s the outrage? The media doesn’t even talk about it!! You know why I think that is? I think they can get them too if needed. And they don’t want to stir up the heathens, who are dying, every day. Sentenced to death while the rich and powerful get to live.
The cognitive dissonance between them denying and minimizing the virus but then getting access to the best treatments when they do get sick — and then going right back to minimizing it — has been astonishing. It is utterly insane, a reflection of how badly broken our country is with one half refusing to see OBJECTIVE REALITY on a number of fronts. Once again I’m despairing at how we will ever get past this.
And yes real people are suffering and stressing over this. The Republicans literally don’t care, none of this means anything to them. Especially when they know they can get the best treatment, they don’t have to worry about paying their bills or wondering where their next meal is coming from or how they will balance childcare with work and stay safe and healthy.
And the two monsters in GA, Loeffler and Perdue, who have absolutely nothing to contribute to the greater good and no platform except to demonize Democrats, are likely to be elected. I can’t.
At this point everyone knows they should have a mask on. If someone he’s been in contact with (who wore their mask) gets sick and dies, Rudy should be charged with negligence. It is negligent not to wear a mask.
It seems criminal that he has potentially infected so many others. So depressingly stupid and unnecessary! What’s the point of us trying so hard to be careful, not seeing our families, etc. when this idiot is allowed to travel all over?! Ugh.
Although I can easily believe that he has it, I could also see this as them finding a convenient out for Giuliani since all he’s doing his having his ass handed to him every day and making them all look like even bigger fools than they already do.
Like, he’s screwing up, but he’s also one of the most loyal water carriers and more importantly, regular press is still paying attention to his words. I think not only does 45 think he still has usefulness, but also that he is one person they don’t want to risk alienating. I’m certain Grandpa Munster has lots of stories to tell.
Him being diagnosed with COVID is a good way to get him out of the public crosshairs and stoke sympathy at the same time. It will be interesting to see if/when people in his circle starting getting it too considering how irresponsible he is.
