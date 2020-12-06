The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge will do a three-day tour, traveling by Royal Train

The Duchess of Cambridge launched her “Five Big Insights” results about 11 days ago. She did a three-day social media blitz with a “speech” and a series of whiz-bam-boom videos meant to highlight the insights Kate gained from the results of her “five big questions” survey and a separate poll (which was needed because Kate’s five big questions were too basic and idiotic). The point is that Kate’s staff somehow coaxed her into doing flashy busy work and once it was over, she went back to doing nothing. She went dark for a full week. It was the strangest thing. Granted, I understand that we’re in a pandemic and Kate was likely discouraged from doing in-person events to merely highlight the giant busy-work turd of “five big insights,” but there were other options besides “going dark for a week.”
So, it’s interesting that Kensington Palace staffers have somehow coaxed both Kate and William out to do some “work” now. They are spending three days on the Royal Train (which still exists) for a tour designed to “thank” frontline workers:
Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking the Royal Train for a three-day tour around Britain to salute those who have led the way in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Departing on Sunday, the couple will make stops in England, Scotland and Wales (traveling 1,250 miles in the process!) to meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their “experiences, sacrifices and the inspiring work they have done throughout this challenging year,” their office says.
Staying overnight on the train as they go, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make stops in towns and cities around the country, celebrating the resilience of communities as they prepare for Christmas – and also pay tribute to those who have coped with the worst that the COVID-19 crisis has brought. More than 60,000 people have died in the U.K. after contracting the virus.
“The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.
Many of the events that William and Kate are to take part in will celebrate local spirit and demonstrate the impact of the public’s generosity this year. The couple plans to showcase organizations and initiatives that have been supported by community relief funds, including NHS Charities Together. Prince William and Princess Kate also hope to highlight the art, heritage and live performance sector, which has been supported throughout the pandemic by the Government’s $2.1 billion Culture Recovery Fund. There will be a number of festive performances over the three-day tour from local artists, their office says.
So it’s just a real tour, only they’re traveling by train rather than car or helicopter. This is apparently the first time they’ve used the Royal Train, and I’ll admit… a whistle-stop tour – where they only stay on the train – might actually be smarter than whatever this is. And they’re only going for three days? How substantive can those stops really be, especially if they’re trying to sprint through Wales, England and Scotland?
According to Camilla Tominey, this was all Will & Kate’s idea:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘are taking it upon themselves to keep the nation’s spirit up’ with their UK-wide train tour, a royal expert has claimed. Insiders have revealed the couple hope their tour of the country will ‘lighten the nation’s mood’ ahead of Christmas.
Sources told The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey: ‘What this year has done has reinforced the value of the royal family as natural actors of state. They are not celebrities – they are there, effectively, to thank people on the public’s behalf.’
Meanwhile an insider said the couple had been ‘itching to get out and about.’
The f–king point is that people need to stay home and NOT get out and about. My ass has been at home and my ass is going to stay at home until my ass is vaccinated. Again, I think frontline workers deserve all the flowers, thanks and praise we can give them. But I wonder if Will and Kate’s Train tour is going to end up being a series of super-spreader events (at worst) or if they’ll actually be a giant nuisance and time-suck for frontline workers (at best).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I wonder what royalists who are oh so keen to discuss “timing” and “optics” have to say about this obvious, very poorly timed attention grab. It’s likely become apparent to W&K that when they’re unseen, they’re unheard and not cared about, so they have to remind the public that they exist. Fair enough, their job is to preserve the monarchy under the guise of altruism.
Their execution of this can go very good or very bad, but in any case it’ll be an uphill battle to demonstrate that this isn’t a complete waste of resources. Hopefully Kate’s team is smart enough to only pack repeats.
I wonder how much they will pad the engagement count.
Has anyone asked if William and Kate actually raise anyone’s morale?
Yes she has. She looks very much fuller in the face and has the botox shine on the forehead. And fresh hair extensions for sure. I think this tour is another “bullsh*t” job; they’re only doing it because they have to, all for appearances. And I don’t believe Cameltoe Meany for a minute; she’s a known liar. This was not Kate and William’s idea. It’s the equivalent of Melania’s “I have to do SOMEthing for Christmas decorations.” Just spare us the hideous green outfits this time around. Thanks. “Huge yawn”
After seeing that top photo a few times, I’ve concluded that Kate had some work done. I don’t know what, and she looks good, but also very different. She’s sort of shifting from mousy to hot-ish evil villain.
That’s what I was thinking. That brow is now super arched and pointy. She’s had more than one evil-joker moments.
Yes! I thought she was looking different here and “hottish evil villain” sums it up perfectly
She’s sculpting her face with fillers. Her face looks artificially put together at this point. She’s at the point where she needs to let herself visually age more because the work looks too obvious. I think her eyes also look different.
Yeah she’s had so much done this year
She did something to her eyes a few years ago because they were more hooded when she was younger and now they aren’t. There was a trip to France a few years ago, I think after Charlotte was born but prior to Louis. And now that she has no body fat in her face, the fillers seem even more obvious.
How many people will be congregating to watch the train go by or arrive somewhere? It’s a train it’s not like it would be hard to track where it was going and where it would arrive. And, yes, how many different people can they thank on a hasty 3 day tour? Of course, all their fans are claiming it is “essential” work. Are they going to quarantine when they get back home? Wouldn’t that quarantine run into Christmas? So would they see their kids much during the holidays? Or will the kids get to travel on the train? It would look more impressive to me if they sent some sort of Christmas bonus to all the workers and stayed home like everyone else is supposed to do.
anything to get their numbers up and wear pretty clothes before year end, or people will start asking themselves ‘what is the point of monarchy’?
“OK, so now that everyone despises Charles and Camilla, let’s get out there and look like the next King and Queen!”
🙄
Are they competing with Charles at this point or with the Queen? I’m sure that in her Christmas address she will thank the front line workers, so it kind of seems like they are trying to one-up her.
This is such a bad idea.
This is the kind of stuff they should be doing all the time. For the rest of their lives as royals. So long as they follow all protocols and don’t become disease vectors, this is a good idea. They aren’t project people. We saw the big splashy rollout of kates big thing, but then what? What are the goals of the project? What will it achieve? We already know the answer— to prop Kate up and make her look busy. But this kind of thing could be their ticket to remaining popular. Go out, see the people, let them see you. It’s not glamorous, and I think will and Kate want the glamor and celebrity. But this kind of work is the only way to build their personal royal brand. If you’re a traditionalist then you need to do traditional things. After the pandemic, the Cambridges need to live on that damned train. They will need to cheer up all the people who voted for Brexit and will lose their jobs in response.
Or it could really highlight the difference between the tax funded royals and the underfunded and overworked frontline workers.
So be it. It’s the truth
The idea is fine but the timing is awful. They just ended their lockdown in some parts but not all parts of the UK a few days ago and people congregating together is still not recommended. There will be a bunch of people without masks showing up and they will be doing super spreader events like trump. The UK still has really bad covid numbers and no one has been been vaccinated yet so this is really the dumbest and most dangerous thing they could be doing right now. Billy and Cathy haven’t been wearing masks consistently themselves so there is no way this is going to be a safe journey.
Did they have to find a justification for Kate’s new coats? I’m pretty sure healthcare frontline workers would rather have proper funding, ppe, etc rather than a thank you tour. So they’re crossing between tiers, which is against the rules, but when has rules ever apply to the royals? Will Will make jokes about COVID again? Will he say it’s overblown? Hmmm…
This could either go really well or really bad. I don’t think the idea of the tour itself is bad but it’s something that I think, could be done next year spring and do a longer tour (like a week or something)
Royal visits even “low-key” ones do take a lot of planning and possibly even disruption. Unless the front line workers are die-hard royalists, I don’t know how appreciative front line workers will be. Especially in Scotland when the independence movement is growing.
But if it helps said workers and improves morale and they want a visit from the Cambridges then it’s what they want.
I don’t see how doing super spreader events can be a good thing right now. And what about the train staff? They will be exposed to way more people than they need to for the ego of these two.
Move this to June or July and it’s a better idea. Right now it’s no different than the trump ego rallies.
That’s what I said. It’s not a good idea now but maybe next year Spring (or even Summer like you said) would be a much better idea
All of the money wasted on this “tour” could go towards funding. This is so tone deaf. They are getting dragged on social media for this. Not surprised.
Yes! This!
Frontline workers need supplies and rest. They’re overworked to illegal amounts, underpaid and underfunded. If they have any time off it’s to do laundry, shop for household supplies/food and decompress/sleep. Not to applaud W and K that show up to say thank you for PR purposes. They could easily fundraiser for supplies from home.
Im baffled by why its so hard for her to work. Its not even like she has a real job, in the traditional, 9-5 sense. Is it too much to show up and be present? Even if you wanted to use the, she never really had a job, so she doesnt have a work ethic, excuse, there are plenty of aristocratic/socialite women that dont work and have never worked yet throw themselves into philanthropic activities. I just dont understand how someone can be so loosey goosey about doing anything. What the heck is she doing all day to not work? I would be bored out of my mind.
My guess is shopping, cooking, working out/tennis and going to the hairdressers or something. But with the pandemic, I’m guessing working out/tennis (she has her own tennis court at Anmer), cooking and online shopping
A while ago it was said what she does all day in a pro Kate article. Basically, she wakes up, cleans up, drinks an organic smoothie of vegetables, works out with her trainer, plays tennis, shops, maintains her appearance with hair, nails, skin appointments. Does some work talking to her staff about her schedule.
So they’re going to stage a series of events… that will likely bring out crowds of people and help spread the virus.
You know what REALLY helps frontline workers? Staying home unless you have to go out, and then wearing a mask and social distancing if you do. NOT becoming a COVID patient really helps.
Exactly this. They are so stupid about what this pandemic is actually doing to frontline workers.
Agreed!! This is a make-work tour, nothing more.
So which part of ‘don’t travel between areas in different tiers’ is this following? Never mind taking worker away from their essential jobs or essential rest/downtime. Oh dear. Could they not have announced this now and done it in the spring? That’s usually their approach.
What frontline workers really want is for people to stay home. That includes the duke and duchess of keenness. They don’t need superspreader events to over burden the system.
Just do a virtual to say thank you. I went on Omid Scobie’s Twitter and the Cambridges got dragged for this: William’s dumb joke in Ireland for one. It would be interesting if Bill mentions his own COVID experience.