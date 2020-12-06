The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge will do a three-day tour, traveling by Royal Train

The Duchess of Cambridge launched her “Five Big Insights” results about 11 days ago. She did a three-day social media blitz with a “speech” and a series of whiz-bam-boom videos meant to highlight the insights Kate gained from the results of her “five big questions” survey and a separate poll (which was needed because Kate’s five big questions were too basic and idiotic). The point is that Kate’s staff somehow coaxed her into doing flashy busy work and once it was over, she went back to doing nothing. She went dark for a full week. It was the strangest thing. Granted, I understand that we’re in a pandemic and Kate was likely discouraged from doing in-person events to merely highlight the giant busy-work turd of “five big insights,” but there were other options besides “going dark for a week.”

So, it’s interesting that Kensington Palace staffers have somehow coaxed both Kate and William out to do some “work” now. They are spending three days on the Royal Train (which still exists) for a tour designed to “thank” frontline workers:

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking the Royal Train for a three-day tour around Britain to salute those who have led the way in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Departing on Sunday, the couple will make stops in England, Scotland and Wales (traveling 1,250 miles in the process!) to meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their “experiences, sacrifices and the inspiring work they have done throughout this challenging year,” their office says. Staying overnight on the train as they go, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make stops in towns and cities around the country, celebrating the resilience of communities as they prepare for Christmas – and also pay tribute to those who have coped with the worst that the COVID-19 crisis has brought. More than 60,000 people have died in the U.K. after contracting the virus. “The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement. Many of the events that William and Kate are to take part in will celebrate local spirit and demonstrate the impact of the public’s generosity this year. The couple plans to showcase organizations and initiatives that have been supported by community relief funds, including NHS Charities Together. Prince William and Princess Kate also hope to highlight the art, heritage and live performance sector, which has been supported throughout the pandemic by the Government’s $2.1 billion Culture Recovery Fund. There will be a number of festive performances over the three-day tour from local artists, their office says.

[From People]

So it’s just a real tour, only they’re traveling by train rather than car or helicopter. This is apparently the first time they’ve used the Royal Train, and I’ll admit… a whistle-stop tour – where they only stay on the train – might actually be smarter than whatever this is. And they’re only going for three days? How substantive can those stops really be, especially if they’re trying to sprint through Wales, England and Scotland?

According to Camilla Tominey, this was all Will & Kate’s idea:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘are taking it upon themselves to keep the nation’s spirit up’ with their UK-wide train tour, a royal expert has claimed. Insiders have revealed the couple hope their tour of the country will ‘lighten the nation’s mood’ ahead of Christmas. Sources told The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey: ‘What this year has done has reinforced the value of the royal family as natural actors of state. They are not celebrities – they are there, effectively, to thank people on the public’s behalf.’ Meanwhile an insider said the couple had been ‘itching to get out and about.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The f–king point is that people need to stay home and NOT get out and about. My ass has been at home and my ass is going to stay at home until my ass is vaccinated. Again, I think frontline workers deserve all the flowers, thanks and praise we can give them. But I wonder if Will and Kate’s Train tour is going to end up being a series of super-spreader events (at worst) or if they’ll actually be a giant nuisance and time-suck for frontline workers (at best).