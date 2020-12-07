Mary Trump: The Trumps don’t understand how their brand is ‘badly damaged’

Over the summer, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump published her tell-all book about her uncle and their screwed up family. Mary is a psychologist and she had some good analysis of the cycles of abuse and damage within the Trump family. There was something about the whole Mary Trump moment which left me cold, though – like, I’ll buy that she hates her uncle and I believe that she got screwed out of some of the inheritance and all of that. But I just don’t trust anyone with the Trump name, and Mary came across – at times – like just another grifter, and like her tell-all was just another Trump con. She probably wouldn’t have even written the book if her family hadn’t cut her off. Anyway, Vanity Fair still believes Mary Trump is worth speaking to, so they gave her lots of space to talk about her predictions for the Trump clan’s post-presidency, and a lot of other stuff. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

What she did when Joe Biden won: Mary grabbed a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and hit the beach, where she drained her Champagne glass while basking in the near-75-degree mid-autumn sunshine. “I just felt this energy that I haven’t felt in a while. The sense of relief I felt was just so incredible.”

She’s writing a new book: Now Mary plans to apply her clinical training to another literary pursuit, one that will continue grappling with her uncle’s dramatic and, very likely, long-lasting impact on American politics and society. Announced Tuesday by Macmillan’s St. Martin’s Press, and scheduled to hit shelves on July 20, The Reckoning “will examine,” according to the promotional copy, “America’s national trauma, rooted in our history but dramatically exacerbated by the impact of current events and the Trump administration’s corrupt and immoral policies…. Whether it manifests itself in rising levels of rage and hatred, or hopelessness and apathy, the stress of living in a country we no longer recognize has affected all of us. America is suffering from PTSD.”

Whether she thought Trump would lose the election: “I did. I also felt very strongly that a landslide victory was necessary, and we didn’t get that. Thank goodness Joe Biden won as decisively as he did, but we really needed a repudiation of not just Donald, but the entire party that enabled him. Seventy-three million votes is insane. I don’t understand how he got more than 20 million, but here we are.

How will Trump’s presidency end: “I mean, he’s already checked out. Two thousand people are dying every day, and he’s playing golf. I think he’s much more focused on what he can get in the next 50 days, what kinds of deals he can make. So far the likeliest scenario I’ve heard is that he’s gonna counterprogram the inauguration, maybe with a rally announcing his 2024 candidacy, which is a complete joke, or something like that.

What happens to the Trump clan in the Biden era: “First of all, as soon as Biden is inaugurated, Donald loses a huge amount of relevance, and therefore so do his children. I don’t think they quite understand how badly damaged that brand is. Also, and this is what gives me some hope, Donald isn’t just looking at lawsuits from me and E. Jean Carroll and other people. He’s also looking at serious exposure from banking institutions, which no longer have to protect him. And then of course there’s the legal exposure. He is, and his children are, looking at potentially very serious charges—tax fraud, money laundering, and what have you. I think the New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney were very serious about pursuing these things all along, but I think Donald made the urgency of holding him accountable even greater just by his egregious behavior over the past several weeks. They’re gonna have their hands full.

What worries her: “It’s not so much what they can do. I’m more worried about what happens if he’s not held accountable, if they’re not held accountable. I think that would be as damaging to this country as Mitch McConnell staying majority leader in the long term, because then it’s just gonna happen again—there will be a savvier politician parading as a populist who has the same autocratic tendencies, but he’s just better at it. And next time we won’t be so lucky.