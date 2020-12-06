Donald Trump asked Georgia’s governor to ‘overturn Biden’s victory in the state’

Before the devil went down to Georgia, he first called up the governor of Georgia to see if Brian Kemp would help him ratf–k an already-certified and completed election. Donald Trump was scheduled to make an appearance last night in Georgia to get out the vote for the two Republican senators facing a special election in January. Trump ended up showing up, and we’ll talk more about that in a second, but before he boarded Air Force One, Trump called up Gov. Kemp. This whole thing is a criminal act:

President Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Saturday morning to urge him to persuade the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state and asked the governor to order an audit of absentee ballot signatures, the latest brazen effort by the president to interfere in the 2020 election. Hours before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on behalf of the state’s two GOP senators, Trump pressed Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to get lawmakers to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private call. He also asked the governor to demand an audit of signatures on mail ballots, something Kemp has previously noted he has no power to do. Kemp declined the entreaty from Trump, according to the person. The governor later referenced his conversation with Trump in a midday tweet, noting that he told the president that he’d already publicly advocated for a signature audit. The latest example of Trump’s extraordinary personal effort to overturn Biden’s win comes as his legal team has met with resounding failure in its attempts to use the courts to upend the election. On Friday, the president and his allies suffered legal defeats in six states. Trump’s attempts to pressure Kemp come amid high political stakes in Georgia, where both Republican Senate incumbents face runoff elections in January that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

[From WaPo]

“Trump’s attempts to pressure Kemp…” These euphemisms, I can’t. The devil named Trump wasn’t “attempting to pressure Kemp,” he was actively committing crimes. Sure, they were just “attempts” to subvert democracy and blatantly disenfranchise millions of voters. But attempted crimes are still f–king crimes. Attempted murder, attempted blackmail, attempted arson… all crimes.

As for Trump’s appearance in Georgia last night – I only caught Aaron Rupar’s video clips, but Trump seemed completely deranged, veering between delusion, denial and depression, sometimes all in the same sentence. He ranted and raved and lied and obfuscated. The only funny thing is that he’s too much of a narcissist to really even mention the two Republicans he was supposed to be there to support. He’s such a f–king baby and this is so disgusting.

