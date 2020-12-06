Donald Trump asked Georgia’s governor to ‘overturn Biden’s victory in the state’

Before the devil went down to Georgia, he first called up the governor of Georgia to see if Brian Kemp would help him ratf–k an already-certified and completed election. Donald Trump was scheduled to make an appearance last night in Georgia to get out the vote for the two Republican senators facing a special election in January. Trump ended up showing up, and we’ll talk more about that in a second, but before he boarded Air Force One, Trump called up Gov. Kemp. This whole thing is a criminal act:
President Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Saturday morning to urge him to persuade the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state and asked the governor to order an audit of absentee ballot signatures, the latest brazen effort by the president to interfere in the 2020 election.
Hours before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on behalf of the state’s two GOP senators, Trump pressed Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to get lawmakers to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private call. He also asked the governor to demand an audit of signatures on mail ballots, something Kemp has previously noted he has no power to do.
Kemp declined the entreaty from Trump, according to the person. The governor later referenced his conversation with Trump in a midday tweet, noting that he told the president that he’d already publicly advocated for a signature audit.
The latest example of Trump’s extraordinary personal effort to overturn Biden’s win comes as his legal team has met with resounding failure in its attempts to use the courts to upend the election. On Friday, the president and his allies suffered legal defeats in six states. Trump’s attempts to pressure Kemp come amid high political stakes in Georgia, where both Republican Senate incumbents face runoff elections in January that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.
“Trump’s attempts to pressure Kemp…” These euphemisms, I can’t. The devil named Trump wasn’t “attempting to pressure Kemp,” he was actively committing crimes. Sure, they were just “attempts” to subvert democracy and blatantly disenfranchise millions of voters. But attempted crimes are still f–king crimes. Attempted murder, attempted blackmail, attempted arson… all crimes.
As for Trump’s appearance in Georgia last night – I only caught Aaron Rupar’s video clips, but Trump seemed completely deranged, veering between delusion, denial and depression, sometimes all in the same sentence. He ranted and raved and lied and obfuscated. The only funny thing is that he’s too much of a narcissist to really even mention the two Republicans he was supposed to be there to support. He’s such a f–king baby and this is so disgusting.
I don’t know what to say about this clown show anymore, except that I’m glad he’s possibly — inadvertently or deliberately — sabotaging Loeffler and Perdue.
From what I can gather, the MAGAs still think the SCOTUS is somehow going to hand him the election. At this point I feel like there’s no way that can possibly happen…but with Trump you just never know.
My insomnia is worse than it was before the election, because now it feels like Trump may never go away from the public consciousness, even with a decisive Biden victory. It’s exhausting.
@Esmom, I agree with you 100% – but I think he’s too dimwitted to sabotage the election this is him – in all his glory. I hope Georgia goes blue and I will pray it does because we need normalcy. As for SCOTUS, I think, that those judged understand there will be rioting in the streets with one takes in account 1. the electoral count, 2. the popular vote and 3. the lower courts. While I was annoyed they are appointed for life, I now understand that they are secure in their job and don’t have to play party games. But in this era one never knows.
And I am really tired of his red, white and blue color schemes, We aren’t stupid – it does not make him a patriot or more American. He is in fact, becoming this nation’s demise.
I understand how you feel, but I do believe that regardless of what he’s planning, he’s going to be derailed. He’ll be too busy with legal troubles to make as much trouble as he’d like. I hope I’m right, but what I expect is that the GOP will begin to turn on him. They can’t do it openly right now. But he will be undermined behind the scenes, because they don’t want him in 24. They want someone just as cruel, don’t get me wrong, but they want to say goodbye to Trump. I don’t think when all is said and done he’ll have the power he is trying to grab.
Not only that, but a lot of them seem to believe that BIDEN has committed crimes and will be going to prison. I can’t with these people.
A common tactic used by those who are guilty is projection.
Somebody needs to get him a calculator. Even with the 16 Georgia votes, Trump wouldn’t have enough to win and Biden would still have over 270. Let them do it and then somebody needs to bring charges against them.
As someone who lives in Georgia and has watched so many people who don’t normally vote finally get out and vote blue because they hate this man so much, and THEN watch our tax dollars wasted for them to count our votes three times, I don’t think our state’s residents would take that well AT ALL. Even if it were for the greater good for charging him with a crime.
DOJ could bring charges now. It’s sedition. We can start with the nutjobs who brought guns into the statehouses.
And I see only a sprinkling of masks behind him. I have no words.
That’s to be expected. If those people even had one brain they could all share, they wouldn’t be trump groupies. It’s like not one of those people has cottoned on: “Hey, wait a minute. Something’s not adding up here. How can there be two winners in a two-horse race?”
But, no. They’ll think how he tells them to think. He’s told them COVID is nothing to worry about, because after, ‘I had it and I was better in less than 48 hours.” Meanwhile, thousands are dying daily, some using their last breath to again say they do not have COVID. He couldn’t care less about his country and cares even less about his people. As long as he’s got whatever he wants, whenever, however, all 8s good.
Well this rally looks like another super spreader event. I count only 3 people behind him wearing masks.
I don’t think his interest lies in serving a second term. I think all of this gong show shit has to do with the Trump family grift. Keep the donations coming so Ivanka has more money to steal. Pay attention to me being a buffoon in Georgia and NEVERMIND what The Boy (Kushner) is doing in the middle east.
He needs both of them to lose so he can say “I told you it was rigged!.” It will be unbearable narcissistic injury for him if he’s the only one who loses in Georgia.
True that. It’s the perfect gift from trump to the Republican Party and to the us. Heck, I might even put fourteen cents in a collection plate for him, after I dig those pennies off the dirty floor of my car. We get our democratic majority in the senate and trump can sit in front of his tv raving over his McDonald’s until he croaks. Honestly the best punishment we can give him is to completely ignore him. Putting him on trial gives him the attention he craves, and negative attention is better than none. Maybe the thing to do is to put his vile spawn on trial, all of his allies. But ignore him completely. Dude will have a stroke.
You still have pennies? Canada decided to get rid of them in 2013. Since then, everything gets rounded up or down to the nearest nickel. For some reason, I thought the States had done the same thing.
Trump family grows more pathetic & desperate by the day…
I’m loving watching the GOP squirm.
Trump is the scorpion from the scorpion and the frog fable. They knew he was and they let him come to power anyway. Well, now he’s stinging them as they try to cross the river.
I was waiting patiently all day to see if you’d cover this. We only got to see about 60 seconds of his carry-on, and that was mostly about him winning and Florida something something and we won… He’s delusional alright, but is he so far gone that he truly believes the garbage that spews out of his own mouth? Those lawyers of his are probably laughing themselves silly thinking about their future bank balance.
What do you all think will happen on 20th January, or before? Will he slither away quietly, never to be seen or heard again? Or will he try to cause more strife? Are we likely to see great, Bigly Toddler tears at inauguration time? Will he attend, or watch it from his Bigly-arse recliner chair? What of Mel, is she sticking around? She seems to run hot and cold with him.
Melania is staying, she’s as rotten as he is.
Oh we will hear from him, lol. He is incapable of shutting up. I don’t believe he’ll be at the inauguration but he will attempt to upstage it, probably from Maralargo. But I think he’ll peter out over time only because he has huge legal problems and so do his children, and the GOP are just waiting for the chance to take him out, silently. No fingerprints.
Well the Devil has gone down to Georgia.
This clown is the Get Out the Vote drive…for GA Democrats. Trump has ginned up his ride or dies to the point election workers and officials are getting death threats. As for the national GOP sitting by I think Trump has dirt on them to keep them in line. It would be karma that 2 Democrat senators go to Washington, Chuck Schumer becomes Majority Leader (demoting McConnell) and VP to be Harris becomes President of the Senate, being the tie breaking vote.
Karma has come to the GOP. You deal with vice you pay the price. The 80 million plus people who voted to fire him (disclosure me too) made the right call.
“I believe he’s God’s anointed, that God chose him to fix our country.”
How do you even begin to deprogram that kind of cult mind set? And there are over 70 million who believe and support Trump. The man continues to commit sedition and treason and nothing is done. There was a retired general who said that what Trump is doing is deliberately destabilizing the U.S. Trump’s tactics have been used in other countries to destabilize and seize power.
I am just hoping what he did works against those two candidates and after Jan 20th charges are brought against him for his interference.
He thinks he can get away with everything because he’s gotten away with everything. Time is running out baby hands.
If they lose the Senate, the GOP’s gloves will come off. Which will be beautiful, because it will turn his base against them. Split that right wing vote, Donny-Boy. Split it permanently.
Just wait till he blames Mitch the turtle for the GOP loss too. And starts ranting at SCOTUS for not even hearing his case.
I didn’t know I was capable of so much hate. I’m officially a hater. I hate that.