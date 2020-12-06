George Clooney’s marriage to Amal is ‘really easy’: ‘We haven’t ever had an argument’

George Clooney is one of People Magazine’s People of the Year, and compared to the other cover subjects, George would NOT shut up. He went on and on and on. He’s been stuck at home with his wife and kids for months and it shows. It’s kind of sweet, actually. Dude truly loves his young children and his clever wife and he still seems surprised that his life turned out this way. George spoke about politics, nature vs nurture, his wife and tons more. Some highlights:
Growing up in the 1960s: “I grew up in a generation where all the people that mattered to us were being murdered, from Martin Luther King to Bobby and Jack Kennedy to Malcolm X and Medgar Evers, and all these things that counted were going on, with women’s rights, civil rights, the anti-Vietnam [war protests]. You had to be involved. My mother and father were involved, and we were [taught] it is your civic duty… I remember my father saying, ‘Don’t come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to [bullies and racists].’ I’m glad to have been raised that way.”
He thinks America’s future is promising: “I’m always optimistic about this country. We fail a great deal, but I’ve been to so many countries that are really failed states, and they look to this country for leadership. We come up short a lot—race being our great original sin and clearly the one we’ve been the worst at—but we are in the constant process of trying to find a more perfect union… You can’t give up. I believe in the American spirit.” Clooney, who says he looks forward to “a return to civility” in 2021, remains determined to do his part. “I feel like I’ve been given a bit of a break, so I should be spending my time trying to give others a break.”
He’s lucky to have found Amal: “I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her. We haven’t ever had an argument. You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy. She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in. We didn’t fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]… We are really lucky and we know it.”
He hopes Ella & Alexander pick similar fights: He hopes they’ll “pick the same kind of fights. I hope that will be my wife’s and my legacy to our children. It just means standing up for things you believe in, standing up for equality. Who could be against equality?”
On the lockdown: “I haven’t been working as much as I had before we had the kids, so I had every intention of focusing on them [anyway], putting them to bed at night and stuff, so we didn’t need to be forced into that by a pandemic… I’m lucky because our kids are 3, so I don’t have to homeschool trigonometry. I can survive with just spending time with them.”
How his life has changed since becoming a dad. “Yeah, the times I used to be able to sit back and read a book, that’s done for a while. Like I was watching game six of the World Series, the winning game for the Dodgers, and my son had a dream that a dinosaur with fire was coming after him. It was just when Mookie Betts hit the home run, and I’m trying to comfort him. So things have changed a little bit.”
Watching his kids’ personalities develop: “It’s funny, they’re twins, but they’re very different… Ella is very shy around adults. We have a Saint Bernard puppy, Rosie, and she’s like 125 lbs. of sheer energy. She got stung by a bee, and now when we walk the dog and hikers go by, Ella kind of hides her face while Alexander walks right up and says, ‘Rosie got stung by a bee.’ He explains it to every single person… You learn so much with twins because you’re raising them both at the same time, born the same day, but you realize how little it has to do with you. They were the person they were going to be when they were born. Now all your hope is to just kind of guide them along in the right direction.”
He also told a gross story about teaching his kids the “Nutella in the diaper” prank and I can’t with that – Amal needs to shut that sh-t down. Sometimes I worry about Amal – stuck in LA with two children and a husband who teaches their three-year-olds to put Nutella in their diapers. As for his hope that his kids turn out to be politically and socially engaged… maybe, but at least one of them will probably end up being a model-deejay. What George says about how kids are already who they are when they’re born… I remember Angelina Jolie saying something very similar. Perhaps it’s something particular with parents of twins?
He sounds pretty content. Age three is a pretty optimal age for being home 24/7 with kids during a pandemic. He also sounds like maybe he’s thinking of running for office? At least that’s how this read to me.
As long as one of them doesn’t turn into the next Chet Hanks, it’s all good.
I don’t trust couples who say they don’t fight. Everyone fights – friends, siblings, couples – and it’s not a BAD thing. If he said “We’ve never had a screaming match where we didn’t talk for 2 days afterwards,” I’d buy it, because he settled down at a more mature age, but if they don’t fight it’s because they don’t speak ever.
I know what you mean, but my family and my relationships with family and husband are all pretty peaceful. I had a screaming match with my sister about 30 years ago. She shouted at our dad when he was insensitive with mum after she had a minor car accident, that was probably about 20 years ago. Sometimes I get irritated with my husband over politics or financial planning. Oh! I completely lost my temper with a guy at work a few weeks back, something I have done only a couple of times in my whole adult life, but, on reflection, that was probably a COVID stress and grief response. Apparently I am very scary when I blow my top, which I found somehow gratifying, especially when the consensus was that he deserved it.
I think people have different definitions of what “arguing” is. I’ve gotten into disagreements and quick, heated moments with friends, family, etc. But I’m in my late 20s and I’ve never had an out-and-out argument with someone. I think of that as raised voices, crying, storming off, etc. I’m non-confrontational and do everything I can to avoid that. I’d never yell at someone or start a fight when I can just try talking about it.
My husband and I don’t fight. We’ve had maybe three over 25 years. We disagree all the time, and we bicker, but we don’t fight.
I thought it was BS too until I met my husband. We don’t fight or argue. Any snide comment is quickly defused and we laugh. Sometimes it just works that way.
I would have said the same, until I met my husband. We don’t fight, we don’t argue, and spending all this time together during lockdown has been a real joy. I was married before and had come to believe what people always tell you, that relationships are “hard work” and that everybody argues. They’re not when you’re married to the right person. I wish someone had told me this before.
*Never* had an argument? Okay.
I think they both got married when they were ready for it. They both had time to live and realise themselves beforehand.
I believe they’re very happy and content for this reason.
Oh and also the nannies and luxury lifestyle is the other reason why they never fight.
I believe him. And I think when you have that you really don’t care who believes it. That’s so irrelevant.
Amal seems very chilled out and zen and George is an older guy who’s probably grown out of youthful hot headedness, so I can believe they don’t have heated arguments. Plus she’s a super smart lawyer who probably knows how to resolve conflicts without emotion. They seem well suited to each other.
It shocks me their kids are only 3. I would’ve guessed 5 or 6. I feel like George and Amal have been out of the news forever, but I guess it hasn’t been that long.
This sounds like a perfectly nice interview. I’m guessing the fact that they’ve met later in life means they know what they want and who they are so maybe that’s why they don’t really fight. Every time I see him in an interview people always point out how amazing his wife is and he seems equally amazed to be married to her. It’s sweet.