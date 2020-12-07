“Cecily Strong did a perfect Melissa Carone on Saturday Night Live” links
  • December 07, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The clips I saw from this weekend’s SNL were pretty great, including the Slim Shady-Santa sketch and Cecily Strong doing a perfectly deranged Melissa Carone alongside Kate McKinnon’s farty Rudy Giuliani. [Pajiba]
A Nashville pug is basically doing parkour. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart had coronavirus while filming The Happiest Season? [Just Jared]
Yeah, Jennifer Lopez’s body is still insane. [LaineyGossip]
Kristen Stewart also attended the Chanel show alone. [Go Fug Yourself]
Unruly Karen is escorted off a plane for refusing to wear a mask. [Towleroad]
Stocking stuffers for someone’s desk! [Buzzfeed]
Life After Lockup star is back in jail, whoops. [Starcasm]
Jennifer Garner recreates her Alias bikini scene.[Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Cecily Strong did a perfect Melissa Carone on Saturday Night Live” links”

  1. Jay says:
    December 7, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    My first comment when I saw Guiliani’s witness was “Do you think there’s an actual deathmatch going on backstage at SNL to decide who gets to play this woman?”

    Reply
  2. Juju says:
    December 7, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    The SNL skit was hysterical. When she said “comorbidititties” I LOST IT! 🤣

    Reply
  3. B n A fn says:
    December 7, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Millissa Carone is funnier than SNL on Saturday. Over 20,000,000 view her on the internet and I believe I have viewed her 10,000,000 because I laugh out loud every time I watched her, that was some funny %#@$, 😝

    Reply
  4. Natters5 says:
    December 7, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    The irony in this article is that I am sure Melissa Carone was channeling Victoria Jackson, a former member of SNL who went bonkers for the far right. So it was Cecily playing Melissa playing Victoria.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment