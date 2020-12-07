“Cecily Strong did a perfect Melissa Carone on Saturday Night Live” links

The clips I saw from this weekend’s SNL were pretty great, including the Slim Shady-Santa sketch and Cecily Strong doing a perfectly deranged Melissa Carone alongside Kate McKinnon’s farty Rudy Giuliani. [Pajiba]
My first comment when I saw Guiliani’s witness was “Do you think there’s an actual deathmatch going on backstage at SNL to decide who gets to play this woman?”
Honestly, when I first heard the actual footage, I thought the woman was imitating one of Cecily’s characters!
I think there was no dispute that Cecily Strong would return for this.
Has she left the show?
The SNL skit was hysterical. When she said “comorbidititties” I LOST IT! 🤣
Me too!!!!! I guffawed so loudly the neighbors probably heard.
And she did her “afterdavids” you know after david did his
Millissa Carone is funnier than SNL on Saturday. Over 20,000,000 view her on the internet and I believe I have viewed her 10,000,000 because I laugh out loud every time I watched her, that was some funny %#@$, 😝
The irony in this article is that I am sure Melissa Carone was channeling Victoria Jackson, a former member of SNL who went bonkers for the far right. So it was Cecily playing Melissa playing Victoria.