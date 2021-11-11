Zendaya wore a two-piece Vera Wang to the CFDAs: super-cute or meh?

Here are some photos from last night’s CFDA Awards, which is historically an okay night for fashion. The Council of Fashion Designers of America hosts their annual awards every fall, and over the years, more and more Fashion Girls come out to celebrate their favorite designers. Zendaya even picked up a CFDA Award, the Fashion Icon Award. She wore this two-piece Vera Wang with a peplum’d skirt, paired with Bulgari jewels. I think Zendaya is beautiful and she has that status where she can pull off any look. But this Wang was not the best!

Anya Taylor Joy was there and shockingly she did not wear Dior! What is even happening?? She wore Oscar de la Renta, with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Gigi Burris hat. She’s the face of Tiffany jewelry but she also has a contract with Dior, so I don’t know what’s up with this. I do know that *someone* is trying to convince us that the fall/winter fashion season is all about peplums.

Ciara was the lucky lady who got to wear Tom Ford. This is why I enjoy the CFDAs – there are always Fashion Girls who come to the event wearing relatively simple LBDs, like this. Ciara looks great – truly one of the best looks of the evening.

Emily Blunt wore a Christopher John Rodgers suit. This is awful, oh my God.

Drew Barrymore teamed up with Christian Siriano for this explosion at the ruffle factory. I appreciate that Sirano makes dresses for every body type and maybe this is what Drew wanted, but he should have talked her out of it!

Emily Ratajkowski wore Miu Miu. In addition to peplums, it seems the fall/winter season will be all about midriffs.

Karlie Kloss in Steven La Fuente. I like it? It’s simple.