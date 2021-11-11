Zendaya wore a two-piece Vera Wang to the CFDAs: super-cute or meh?

Here are some photos from last night’s CFDA Awards, which is historically an okay night for fashion. The Council of Fashion Designers of America hosts their annual awards every fall, and over the years, more and more Fashion Girls come out to celebrate their favorite designers. Zendaya even picked up a CFDA Award, the Fashion Icon Award. She wore this two-piece Vera Wang with a peplum’d skirt, paired with Bulgari jewels. I think Zendaya is beautiful and she has that status where she can pull off any look. But this Wang was not the best!
Anya Taylor Joy was there and shockingly she did not wear Dior! What is even happening?? She wore Oscar de la Renta, with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Gigi Burris hat. She’s the face of Tiffany jewelry but she also has a contract with Dior, so I don’t know what’s up with this. I do know that *someone* is trying to convince us that the fall/winter fashion season is all about peplums.
Ciara was the lucky lady who got to wear Tom Ford. This is why I enjoy the CFDAs – there are always Fashion Girls who come to the event wearing relatively simple LBDs, like this. Ciara looks great – truly one of the best looks of the evening.
Emily Blunt wore a Christopher John Rodgers suit. This is awful, oh my God.
Drew Barrymore teamed up with Christian Siriano for this explosion at the ruffle factory. I appreciate that Sirano makes dresses for every body type and maybe this is what Drew wanted, but he should have talked her out of it!
Emily Ratajkowski wore Miu Miu. In addition to peplums, it seems the fall/winter season will be all about midriffs.
Karlie Kloss in Steven La Fuente. I like it? It’s simple.
I like Anya’s look, except I would have gone with either a warmer or brighter lip. Against the purple dress, the grey in the brown lip leans corpse rather than vixen to go with the rest of a very cute outfit.
What is up with EmRata’s a) outfit and b) stomach? It has that weird look of someone who has had lipo and ab etching but good lord she is the last person who would need that.
I get cokey vibes off her
Nobody is smiling. Zendaya looks exhausted. Anya looks cute. Emily looks like a jelly bean.
She does look exhausted. I hope she’s well cos the pandemic ain’t over.
That was my first thought, too, that she looks tired and over it; and she still has the Spider-Man premieres ahead of her. I hope there’s a nice, relaxing vacation waiting for her at the end of it all. As far as the fashion…it’s not really my thing but I really liked Ciara’s & Karlie’s looks. Simple, classic & beautiful, not too trendy and/or try-hard, or in some cases “what the hell were they thinking?” (looking at you Drew & Emily B).
So many beautiful women, so many awful outfits
I feel like this might be the one thing Zendaya can’t pull off, and I’m not really sure anyone could. It looks cheap and ill fitted and not good for sitting or standing? Oh well better her than me.
I like Zendaya’s and Anya’s outfits, but Chiara’s dress is a winner, IMO.
I actually like Zendaya’s outfit too.
Karlie Kloss’ face?! They all look miserable. I’m not crazy about Drew’s dress but at least she looks happy, so maybe she felt good wearing it.
I quite like the colour of Z’s dress but don’t like the skirt (that’s my taste however) but it doesn’t look ugly on her. I actually do like Anya and think she’s pulls it off like Z did with her dress. Best dressed is definitely Ciara.
I love the purple/leopard look! I’m ready for the return of the peplum.
I think (except for Drew, who looks cute and happy) they’re all trying to give runway face, which just doesn’t work on many people. they really would look better if they smiled! lol.
I think that dress looks awesome on Drew, and it’s a hard color to pull off.
I like Ciara and Anya’s looks the best. As for Zendaya’s look, I think Vera Wang did her dirty. It looks like she’s wearing a fabric donut around her waist.
Are we sure that’s Emily Blunt?! Omg-I hope it’s just the makeup.
Her face looks…strange. And she’s not wearing a top under the blazer, or is that my eyes?
Was pretty disappointed in Zendaya’s look. It’s not bad imo, but she’s has much better looks this year alone.
I hate Ciara’s dress – it’s boring which is worse than being bad like some of these other looks. In my humble opinion!
I’m trying not to hate on ATJ’s red carpet style, but sometimes…it’s hard not to. Case and point. She looks like she’s wearing a costume. Also, Zendaya deserves way, way better than that.
None of these people are dressed for the same event? I love ATJ, but I wish she would’ve chosen less matchy shoes.
Purple taffeta gives me bad flashbacks. I love the concept and lines of Anna’s outfit but not the fabric. Drew looks like she’s dressed as the Sun, but yeah, she does look happy.
Emily looks like she’s wearing pajamas and forgot to button the top.
ATJ is probably wearing Oscar de la Renta because it’s an American designer and the CFDA is the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Dior is French.
Zendaya is so fabulous she can do no wrong in my book, but if she’s exhausted it’s probably because she’s had a non-stop schedule all over the world at premieres and photo-shoots and red carpets. I love her!