Duchess Meghan wore red Carolina Herrera to the Salute to Freedom gala

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala last night, where Harry presented several Intrepid Valor Award honorees and winners. Meghan was his plus-one, but this is the first “red carpet” event they’ve attended since March 2020, the You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch Tour. It’s been a minute!
Meghan was prepared! She had her whole look planned out. She went for this red taffeta Carolina Herrera gown with a deep V-neck and a double-skirt train. Her shoes were Giuseppe Zanotti. I talked sh-t about the top part of this gown, but I’ll say this… the whole is more than the sum of its parts. The gown works better if you take the whole look in, and see it from the angles Meghan intended. But yeah, the bust of the dress could have been better and that’s all I’ll say. I feel like her mood board definitely involved a lot of photos of Audrey Hepburn in some iconic Givenchy looks. That was what the styling reminded me of – a classic Audrey updo (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) with a double-skirt train gown (the Givenchy gown in Sabrina).
On the carpet, a reporter called out and asked if Meghan was proud of Harry. She turned around and said “I’m always proud of him.” Harry wore his British military medals and during the event, he reflected on his military service:
In prepared remarks shared at the Intrepid Museum, Harry discussed the isolation service members often feel when returning home, and stressed the importance of supporting veterans.
“My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were,” said Harry, who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan.
“But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to,” he said. “These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images.”
Harry said that he created the Invictus Games “to honor the legacy of those who have given so much” as well as to show “that the men and women who have experienced service injuries, as well as their families, are the strongest people in the world…and they deserve a platform to be seen, a platform to be recognized, and a platform to be truly celebrated.”
He then went on to welcome the 2021 Intrepid Valor Award honorees, who he said “are part of an everlasting bond. You are part of the team of teams. And we will always have your backs. You are not alone.”
A nice event. I’m glad this was their first red carpet in America and not, say, the Emmys or the Oscars. Although I’m sure awards shows have asked or will ask. Next year’s Oscars might even be a glamorous affair, who knows.
Good to see as new parents they are still making time for some glamour and good service!
Cue to Kkkate wearing a red, long dress next gala in 3,2.1…
I’m enjoying the Salty Island MELTDOWN on twitter. Has anyone else noticed that it’s beginning to look like the USA vs Salty Island on twitter?
I should imagine that 10 years from now, sewage island will still be ‘giving it one more year’ for the Sussexes. They hate that they escaped and are thriving. Someone needs to tell them that Meghan and Harry are now THE brand.
I think I just detest taffeta. I do not like this gown at all, other than the color. Meg looks gorgeous though.
Taffeta is a tough fabric, it doesn’t move and can look prom-y. I remember a red taffeta dress Jennifer Aniston wore for some awards event, same thing.
I have to say the longer i look at it the more in love i fall with it. And it looks far better when she’s moving around. I agree with Kaiser though. I’m not a fan of the bust. Neither of the overskirt, but that is probably because i’m not a fan of ball gown style dresses anyway.
She looks like she’s floating when she walks in that dress….beautiful Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
I adore the whole look and have zero issue with the bust. I love it. Gorgeous, classy and a brilliant follow up to the bad bitch tour. They both look amazing and happy.
+1
I agree. I remember Diana wearing some pretty low cut dresses at the time. I love that Meghan is not afraid to fully be herself and now has the freedom to do so.
My beautiful couple ❤️ onward Sussex!
Yeah, I have my doubts about seeing them at award shows. Maybe if they’re nominated and even then I’m not sure they’ll go. But they both looked fabulous last night. Meghan brought out the deep vee neckline and the high slit. It makes me realise that the Palace told her what to wear. They looked very happy. I’m so glad they’re free.
You never know. The Oscars are desperate for ratings since it’s been decreasing every year. If the Sussexes decide to come, fans and haters tune in (you know the damn haters and clowns would!).
I thought the dress was stunning. The V neck & high bun elongate her, which she needs right now, the train was regal. Her styling was perfect & the makeup elevated to a whole new level. They both looked perfect.
I dont think she needs to look elongated,she is not a tall woman and she had a baby only months ago. She looks gorgeous.
She def doesn’t need elongating, I love seeing a woman who looks like she had a baby five months ago in such a large spotlight and getting well-deserved admiration. Shows that you can be luminous and gorgeous at any size, it’s your styling, hair, skin and not your size. Normalize body changes in women.
@ Name keeps changing….. Also people forget she is not tall like Kate,she must be about 5’5. Women who are shorter and look on the taller side are women like Victoria Beckham because she is dedicated to being a size zero. If you see VB next to an actual model she is rather short but when she does her pap strolls you would guess she is as tall as Giselle.
I said on Twitter that at first I didn’t like the top of the dress, but the more and more I look at it the more I love the whole look. It’s a statement dress. Last time we saw Meghan at a military event similar to this one she wore all red and looked fantastic but was covered from her neck to her toes with only her arms showing. Here, she’s making an entrance, she knows the British tabs are going to have a meltdown and she doesn’t give an eff and it’s glorious to see.
I also think this was very clearly designed to be their first big appearance like this – I’m sure they were invited to the Emmy’s etc and made a clear choice for THIS to be their first “red carpet” moment.
Me too! At first I didn’t like the dress, after seeing more pics it grew on me. Not a fan of the material but overall an 8 out of 10.
I felt the same. I liked the dress at first but after seeing the dress in motion, I loved it , especially the view from the back. It’s definitely a whole package look. It think Meg’s presence and confidence really carried the look overall. Meghan was wearing the dress, not the other way around.
That bust is not good, just a few alterations would have done wonders.
They are shining stars. I wondered if the bust had some sort of breast-feeding accommodation structure or something, but other than that, I fs wit it.
Did not like the dress at all. Too busy and unflattering.😞😞
Meghan looks sensational in simple cleaner lines like the Stella Mcartney white & the Safiyaa red. Didn’t like the Croydon face lift hair style either.
Sigh.
With Kmart’s endless coat dresses/jeggings, the House of Windsor next gen is a nope for me.😢
Guess Queen Leti & Princess Tatiana stand alone.😟
@Jegede: Please remember that Meghan had a baby 5 months ago. It’s obvious that Meghan choose a style that she’s comfortable wearing at the moment. She looked great.
@AmyBee –
But I said nothing about her weight.😞
The design of the dress is bad. JMO.
And the Croydon facelift is a hairstyle. Nothing to do with the body.
https://theballisround.co.uk/2011/01/16/croydon-facelift/
@Jegede: i didn’t say anything about her weight either. But the dresses you recalled her wearing was when she had a different body type. Meghan at the moment is dressing to accommodate her post pregnancy body. As I said, it’s obvious that Meghan is not ready to wear the type of dresses you want her to wear.
After working in bridal for a while ( if you don’t know almost all brides alter their gown to fit more perfectly) I learned there is no avoiding the tightness/ bulge at the back for certain people in certain gowns . Like the gown would have to be way too loose in the top to avoid that . A lot of brides were disappointed but c la vie . The only option would be a gown covering more of the back
well well well, look at these two turning up looking fierce and BEING PREPARED, making an awesome, charming, researched speech delivered with finesse. William will no doubt be blindsided and apoplectic with rage.
So first of all, I LOVED her makeup and glow. Absolutely stunning, especially the eyeshadow. Daniel Martin (pretty sure he did it judging by his Instagram stories) did a job well done.
As for the dress, I think the colour is beautiful on Meghan and the back is absolutely exquisite but I didn’t like the bust either. I liked the slit in the middle. There seems to be a slight fit issue for me but her body is probably still changing and sorting itself out after Lili’s birth (which yes was 5 months ago but not every woman can or wants to get back to the pre baby body easily or quickly). But the dress moves very nicely in motion and makes me like it even more. What’s important is that Harry and Meghan are happy and glowing.
You took the words right out of my mouth! Everything. I love the color, love her makeup and hair, not a fan of the gown’s bust, etc.
However much i didn’t like the top of the gown, I overall the look was beautiful. And she was glowing really, which is the best thing of all.
SLAY DUCHESS.
She looked spectacular. They did as good a job with the fit on the bodice as is possible when the size of your breasts changes by the hour.
Exactly this! 👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼
She was gorgeous in that dress.
I don’t care for the dress, but that’s just my personal taste (I do love love love the colour though!). Having said that, I could barely see the dress since she glowed enough to outshine anything she wore! They both look so happy and relaxed….I hope the RF chokes on their bile.
I think she looks great but agree about the bust being unfortunate. Though I imagine it’s difficult to tailor a postpartum gown. Maybe a less stiff, more forgiving fabric choice, idk.
She’s just so gorgeous and her hair/makeup/jewelry were perfect. I just don’t think the dress was fitted correctly and it is not flattering. The back is very pretty though. With her face it doesn’t really matter what she wears, she is just so stunning. Harry looks dapper too.
She looked gorgeous. I loved the dress. Just a beautiful creation from Hererra. I knew it was her. Salty Isle folks can be pressed as hell. How much Meghan paid for her dress is her business. She didn’t use their money to do it.
Love her, but this look is terrible. It’s okay to think so!
I’m curious, who said it isn’t okay to think so? If you post an opinion and people disagree with it, that’s the nature of the internet. People will agree or disagree with your opinion and you should be okay with that when you post your opinions. However, I know sometimes it can get “pile on” esque when you post a negative Meghan opinion.
I am definitely okay with my opinions. Thanks!
@Mae: Glad you are. Just thought otherwise since you added “it’s okay to think so” after your opinions, implying it wasn’t okay to think so.
She looks beautiful, love her in red. Seeing them happy and smiling after everything is priceless. I love this for them, especially how wonderful the local press has been. Searches for red dresses has gone up 1300%+, it is going to be a beautiful holiday season filled with red dresses❤️.
Glad that in the red carpet walk their focus was on the award recipients and Meghan even met a fellow Northwestern University alumni.
(Funniest thing this morning is explaining the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile to my European friends who never heard of it🤣😂..)
Happy Veterans Day🌺
She looked awesome 😍😍😍😍. She looks so good with baby weight. At first I too disliked the chest portion but when you look from afar it looks amazing 😍. Specially the back, with the train flowing behind.
No more dimming lights. No more boring dresses.
PS. You don’t need to be a disco ball/gift paper to rock the night 😁😉
Prince Harry and Meghan are the “it” couple. They are vibrant, exciting, relatable, hardworking, interesting, and intelligent. Everything the Cambridges are not. That’s why jealous William and Kate, with the aid of double-crosser Jason Knauf and the British media clowns, are out to humiliate and demolish the Sussexes on the global stage. They can’t. The Sussexes are here for the win.
Loved it. The colour is spectacular on her. I thought of Audrey’s black and white party gown in Sabrina too, so the only thing I didn’t love was the slit in the skirt. But so good to see her in full red carpet mode after all the business wear. The train from the back was perfect- a wonderfully sculptured shape. I’m not noticing whatever it is about the bust you didn’t like?
That colour on her will always bring out the hearteyes from me. Just so stunning.
She looks beautiful in red, if I don’t zoom into the boob, then I don’t need to pay attention to the pleat in it or whatever it’s called, think remove that stitch and it’s golden. However I think on a whole, they both look stunningly beautiful. So so glad to see them out and about and so happy and loved up . I also really love the back of the dress.
She looks so pretty! I hope they had a wonderful time.
She looks like Hollywood royalty. I love this colour on her but to be honest it’s her skin that takes my breath away every appearance. I need Madam Duchess to drop a full skincare routine or catch these hands. I need body oils, sleep serums, the home remedies Doria gave her, the whole business!!!
I’ve spent so much money on her favorite products over the years 😂😂😍
She likes the Tatcha Rice Polish, Tatcha Deep Brightening Serum, Tatcha Luminous Hydration Masks, Tatcha Sun Creams, Tatcha Dewy Skin Moisturizer and Face Mist (her makeup artist Daniel Martin works with Tatcha so it makes sense), Kate Somerville Quench Serum, Caudalie Premier Cru Oil, the Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask, La Mer Eye Balm Intense, and also the Laura Mercier Illuminating Primer! And for body Nivea Skin Firming Hydration!
I LOVE YOU. I’m buying as much as my husband’s daily limit will allow
They look so happy and gorgeous! And sound so natural and clever and sweet.
But the bust is awful on that dress, and the purple cat’s eye is bad. A minor miss for our major royals!
I love it. Modern Audrey Hepburn vibes.
Cue everybody getting mad because she’s showing more than ankle.
This is hands down my fave evening look of hers, but I figured it would be polarizing. I love the neckline, the skirt, and the train. Also, it’s stunning in motion. I look forward to future evening looks now that she has major budget and presumably access to the best stylists.
Agreed.
Madame Duchess understood, accepted, and completed the assignment!
I love her makeup-subtle and dewy, hair, the color of the dress and most of the dress. I don’t hate the bust part, but I don’t like the way it cut into her on the back. Also I’m not really a fan of the double skirt like thing or the the material, I think it looks wrinkly at times. However, the angles for photos where she looks from the back, the train, and when she moves makes the dress a winner for me. Another thing I wasn’t a fan of was I saw several black and white photos of them at this event, which normally I love, but with this dress the color and the color of the red carpet you need the color photos. It just makes it pop. On an aside, isn’t it fun to talk about pretty outfits and events instead of all the heavy crap for a bit. It’s nice to have this escape again.
I adore her posture and gait.This dress that I wasn’t fan of it from the pictures, looks regal (and Meghan in it!) when we watch her walking.
She knows how to behave in spotlight, in front of cameras.
A big fat A for Madame Duchess!! My only issue is that the shoes are the wrong color lol.
For those of you complaining about the darting in the chest, it’s done that way so it’s softer and less angled. If the dart were sewn all the way, she would have pointy nipples, and you’d complain then too. There’s not a whole lot of ways to fit that kind of a bodice. I think she looks amazing.
I think that the stiffness of the taffeta makes the darting issue more obvious, that’s all, It couldn’t have been done any other way.
Not a fan of the dress, but I love her so much that I feel disloyal with any little criticism.
She looks fabulous though and I’m sure that dress was a big eff you to all the haters. Go, Meg!
She looked amazing and they both seem so happy and at peace. I watched videos of the arrival and how excited they all were for them to show up. Plus, Harry got a standing ovation before his speech. I’m glad THIS was the debut red carpet moment.
I enjoy seeing all the photos and videos from this event! More iconic pics for the Keens to try and fail to emulate. I especially loved the ones where Harry is looking at Meghan with his big, how-lucky-am-I grin. I think the dress is gorgeous, definitely Meghan’s best color IMO. Depending on the angle/perspective, the bust is flattering or not quite, but overall it’s stunning. As they walked up the red carpet, it just flowed beautifully. Overall, another home run in the glamour stakes.
I. Second thought, she just had a baby so her boobs won’t adapt to any dress. I imagine if she pumped before she got dressed, they go down a little and that can mess with the fit. Children better appreciate what all us women bodies go through for them. Lol.
I think the only women that could potentially pull off this design are the ones without any boobies (on account of the darts and that deep of a V) or ass (on account of that double skirt). It’s just not a great dress choice. I do love red on Meghan, and her hair and makeup are flawless as always.
As for the whole vibe of this event, I’m so glad that Harry is able to get involved with veterans in the US. It’s heartbreaking that his family chooses to punish him by playing petty games with wreaths and uniforms. The man is a war veteran. Show some gd respect.
I gasped when they walked out. I didn’t expect her to come out in red I was thinking maybe black or navy. They looked gorgeous! I loved her dress, her makeup the whole thing!! I think when you put it in perspective of what they’ve been through…it’s amazing to see Meghan not having to hide herself.
I hope they continue shining and living their life on their terms.
Let the haters seethe and help pad their bank accounts
She looks lovely. Your eyes are always drawn to her, regardless of what she’s wearing. So many of her fashions and fits are not to my taste initially but when I look back on them, they seem uniquely suited to her and they age well.
Same. I was looking back at her working royal outfits the other day and there’s so many that I looked and went “Oh I quite like this” when I initially complained about the fit or the colour or something. Her clothes do age well.
This look, is so pretty on Meghan. I love it a lot and it’s especially pretty in motion. The tafetta material, love it or hate it, has been creeping back into style. If you’re going to try this trend, this is the way to do it.
Now, I’m going to say something….don’t come at me. Meghan had a baby 5 months ago. She clearly takes the time needed to lose the weight in a healthy way and she may never go back to her pre-baby weight, BUT, I think she looks equally adorable with a little extra weight on her. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s whatever makes her happy and whatever changes her body will allow because weight gain/loss sometimes just is out of our control. She’s adorable.
They both look amazing! The tears from the Isle of Salty are certainly flowing this morning.
She looks like a beautiful poppy (so fitting for the occasion) – I love the color. It’s not a fit of a dress that I would choose, but she looks radiant. And I love the way she responded to the question from the paps. ❤️
Color is gorgeous on her and I’m guessing this is a scenario where the fabric/fit looks better in person than in photos, because I can’t see her choosing to wear something where the fabric appears to pucker so obviously on the underside of the bust.
She looks gorgeous in rich jewel tones and it’s nice to see how happy they look. However…the hair feels too formal for the dress. A ponytail would’ve been cute and might have complemented the sportier-straps of the top more, but either way, those two are tres chic!
Love it. The boob fabric gathering is problematic but this wasn’t a once in a lifetime royal wedding gown where you’d expect perfection in that area. It was a statement dress and she looked gorgeous from the front and back.
I don’t love the neckline, but she looks stunning in red and it’s an otherwise beautiful gown. They look glowing and happy!
I could get picky about the details of the dress, but I won’t because of the way Meghan carries herself. She looks super confident and natural and happy – none of that self-conscious “look at me” vibe some celebrities give off when they’ve prepared for a big event. That’s the thing about style – you do your hair and makeup, you put on the dress and then you forget about it and let yourself shine.
I don’t care for taffeta but this color and cut on her is so flattering. I’m actually surprised that she didn’t fill the cups as much, she looked so much fuller when she visited in October but from the comments I can see that breasts fluctuate a lot in post partum. I really hope she keeps the baby weight, she looks so healthy and curvaceous in her clothing. 🤩
Everytime I look at the dress, I love it even more.
This is Meghan’s poppy dress. I didn’t pay attention to the bust, I like the overall look.
Great colour on her, great shoes too.