Duchess Meghan wore red Carolina Herrera to the Salute to Freedom gala

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala last night, where Harry presented several Intrepid Valor Award honorees and winners. Meghan was his plus-one, but this is the first “red carpet” event they’ve attended since March 2020, the You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch Tour. It’s been a minute!

Meghan was prepared! She had her whole look planned out. She went for this red taffeta Carolina Herrera gown with a deep V-neck and a double-skirt train. Her shoes were Giuseppe Zanotti. I talked sh-t about the top part of this gown, but I’ll say this… the whole is more than the sum of its parts. The gown works better if you take the whole look in, and see it from the angles Meghan intended. But yeah, the bust of the dress could have been better and that’s all I’ll say. I feel like her mood board definitely involved a lot of photos of Audrey Hepburn in some iconic Givenchy looks. That was what the styling reminded me of – a classic Audrey updo (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) with a double-skirt train gown (the Givenchy gown in Sabrina).

On the carpet, a reporter called out and asked if Meghan was proud of Harry. She turned around and said “I’m always proud of him.” Harry wore his British military medals and during the event, he reflected on his military service:

In prepared remarks shared at the Intrepid Museum, Harry discussed the isolation service members often feel when returning home, and stressed the importance of supporting veterans. “My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were,” said Harry, who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan. “But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to,” he said. “These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images.” Harry said that he created the Invictus Games “to honor the legacy of those who have given so much” as well as to show “that the men and women who have experienced service injuries, as well as their families, are the strongest people in the world…and they deserve a platform to be seen, a platform to be recognized, and a platform to be truly celebrated.” He then went on to welcome the 2021 Intrepid Valor Award honorees, who he said “are part of an everlasting bond. You are part of the team of teams. And we will always have your backs. You are not alone.”

[From People]

A nice event. I’m glad this was their first red carpet in America and not, say, the Emmys or the Oscars. Although I’m sure awards shows have asked or will ask. Next year’s Oscars might even be a glamorous affair, who knows.

