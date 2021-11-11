“Vampire-lover Cardi B was thrilled to meet Robert Pattinson” links

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021
This is one of my favorite things to happen on Twitter in months: Cardi B meeting Robert Pattinson! I’ve watched this a dozen times! [LaineyGossip]
Mariah Carey has a personalized “menu” at McDonald’s now. [OMG Blog]
Amazing photo of Riz Ahmed & Gwendoline Christie. [GFY]
Here are some creepy, haunting, unsettling photos. [Buzzfeed]
When did Elizabeth Holmes start dating Sunny Balwani? [Starcasm]
The Dalai Lama talks sh-t about China. [Towleroad]
Gemma Chan’s Vogue Singapore photos are amazing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dakota Johnson is selling a special stocking stuffer. Cough. [Dlisted]
I also watched the premiere of the Dexter revival! [Pajiba]
Andrew Cuomo has mishandled this from start to finish. [Jezebel]
Christina Ricci is knocked up and wearing one awful maternity look! [JustJared]
I can’t get over how much taller he is! Also…I’m not a RPatz fan but he’s super hot here—maybe he should hang out with Cardi more often lol
Poor Christina Ricci! She needs a new stylist yesterday…. That doesn’t even look like maternity wear. They’ve tried to squeeze her into some sort of late stage Liz Taylor-inspired grandmother-of-the-bride getup.
“Here are some creepy, haunting, unsettling photos. [Buzzfeed]“
The sign at the cemetery is absolutely fantastic. And what it says is so very true.
My butt is exit only Dakota, but thanks for the quizzical laugh.
Awwww they both look adorably happy! Love Rob sticking out his tongue at the end.
God how did I forget that Robert Pattinson is a stone fox?