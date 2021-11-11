“Vampire-lover Cardi B was thrilled to meet Robert Pattinson” links
  • November 11, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This is one of my favorite things to happen on Twitter in months: Cardi B meeting Robert Pattinson! I’ve watched this a dozen times! [LaineyGossip]
Mariah Carey has a personalized “menu” at McDonald’s now. [OMG Blog]
Amazing photo of Riz Ahmed & Gwendoline Christie. [GFY]
Here are some creepy, haunting, unsettling photos. [Buzzfeed]
When did Elizabeth Holmes start dating Sunny Balwani? [Starcasm]
The Dalai Lama talks sh-t about China. [Towleroad]
Gemma Chan’s Vogue Singapore photos are amazing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dakota Johnson is selling a special stocking stuffer. Cough. [Dlisted]
I also watched the premiere of the Dexter revival! [Pajiba]
Andrew Cuomo has mishandled this from start to finish. [Jezebel]
Christina Ricci is knocked up and wearing one awful maternity look! [JustJared]

Cardi B at the Vogue Forces of Fashion Summit

Robert Pattinson attends 'The Lighthouse' screening at the 2019 Mill Valley Film Festival

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Vampire-lover Cardi B was thrilled to meet Robert Pattinson” links”

  1. Ally says:
    November 11, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    I can’t get over how much taller he is! Also…I’m not a RPatz fan but he’s super hot here—maybe he should hang out with Cardi more often lol

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    November 11, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Poor Christina Ricci! She needs a new stylist yesterday…. That doesn’t even look like maternity wear. They’ve tried to squeeze her into some sort of late stage Liz Taylor-inspired grandmother-of-the-bride getup.

    Reply
  3. Eve says:
    November 11, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    “Here are some creepy, haunting, unsettling photos. [Buzzfeed]“

    The sign at the cemetery is absolutely fantastic. And what it says is so very true.

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 11, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    My butt is exit only Dakota, but thanks for the quizzical laugh.

    Reply
  5. Lila says:
    November 11, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Awwww they both look adorably happy! Love Rob sticking out his tongue at the end.

    Reply
  6. SKE says:
    November 11, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    God how did I forget that Robert Pattinson is a stone fox?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment