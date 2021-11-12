“Lizzy Caplan will play Alex in the ‘Fatal Attraction’ TV series adaptation” links
  • November 12, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Actress Lizzy Caplan arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'Castle Rock' Season 2 held at AMC Sunset 5 on October 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Lizzy Caplan will star in Paramount TV’s series adaptation of Fatal Attraction. She’s playing the “Alex” role played by Glenn Close in the movie. [Dlisted]
The Duchess Meghan haters found Red Carpet Fashion Awards. [RCFA]
Spoilers for what happened to one particular Dexter character. [Pajiba]
Robert Pattinson is in LA these days, so would he ever campaign for Kristen Stewart in her Oscar campaign for Spencer? [LaineyGossip]
The Beyhive loves Beyonce’s King Richard song. [Just Jared]
Can you swallow gum? Should you?? [Gawker]
Margaritaville is coming to Blue Bloods! [Seriously OMG]
The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial is a racist clownshow. [Towleroad]
The backlash against Chris Pratt won’t go anywhere. [Buzzfeed]
Ashley Benson is spon-conning hemp-based beauty products. [Egotastic]

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Lizzy Caplan will play Alex in the ‘Fatal Attraction’ TV series adaptation” links”

  1. Miranda says:
    November 12, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    Did everybody see that Suni Lee was the victim of a racist attack in L.A.? She and a group of friends, all Asians, were waiting for an Uber when some people drove by, shouting racial slurs and telling them to “go back where they came from”, and then pepper sprayed them.

    I’m so disgusted and angry and scared at the path that this country is heading down.

    Reply
  2. TIFFANY says:
    November 12, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    NOOOOOOOOOOO……OOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

    FOR THE LOVE OF TELEVISION, LEAVE FATAL ATTRACTION ALONE !!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment