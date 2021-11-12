“Lizzy Caplan will play Alex in the ‘Fatal Attraction’ TV series adaptation” links

Lizzy Caplan will star in Paramount TV’s series adaptation of Fatal Attraction. She’s playing the “Alex” role played by Glenn Close in the movie. [Dlisted]

The Duchess Meghan haters found Red Carpet Fashion Awards. [RCFA]

Spoilers for what happened to one particular Dexter character. [Pajiba]

Robert Pattinson is in LA these days, so would he ever campaign for Kristen Stewart in her Oscar campaign for Spencer? [LaineyGossip]

The Beyhive loves Beyonce’s King Richard song. [Just Jared]

Can you swallow gum? Should you?? [Gawker]

Margaritaville is coming to Blue Bloods! [Seriously OMG]

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial is a racist clownshow. [Towleroad]

The backlash against Chris Pratt won’t go anywhere. [Buzzfeed]

Ashley Benson is spon-conning hemp-based beauty products. [Egotastic]