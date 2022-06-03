Duchess Kate wore yellow Emilia Wickstead to the Jubilee church service

Here are some photos of the St. Paul’s Cathedral arrivals of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. They are the most “senior royals” at today’s Jubilee service, given the Queen’s absence. As such, they were the last ones to arrive. The arrivals seemed to be organized at a military pace though, they all came one after the other and they each got their moment on the steps. I kind of think the roar of the crowd was a lot bigger for Harry and Meghan.
Duchess Kate wore a yellow Emilia Wickstead, and Duchess Camilla wore an embroidered coat by Fiona Clare. Both women wore Philip Treacy hats. I’m sure the loose dress code for the service was “light colors,” and since Kate wore white at Trooping, she decided to organize a new Wickstead for this. I find Kate’s look very Easter-y? And while she actually looks good in yellow, I feel like she needs a bolder shade. I actually like Camilla’s coat a lot. It’s a little bit gaudy and rich-bitch, which is why I like it.
PS… Unlike the service of thanksgiving/memorial service for Prince Philip, it does not appear that any of the royals brought their children for this. No Cambridge kids, no Sussex kids, etc.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Ah, so this must be the yellow dress she meant to wear to the wedding. Looks great with the repeat head piece. I wonder if Kate is clever enough to troll like this.
All some people do is scheme and plot. It’s all they have in life.
Oh yes – its all she has ever known/done since she was a teenage, scheme and plot for the great Prince hunt. Its also a sign of someone who has too much free time on their hands.
LOL I don’t think its the same hat but it is certainly close enough. And I admit I thought the same about the yellow….oh so is this primrose yellow??
What a catty woman, just relentless.
I thought the same thing, Huntress! LOL
This is the same hat she’s worn before, right? Can’t remember the occasion – the last time there was a Trooping? It looks a lot like the hat she wore to M &H wedding to me as well. But maybe it’s like the coat dresses, she has a bunch so similar it’s hard to tell them apart.
I will say I don’t mind the style of coat dress here, I like the lack of buttons for once and think the wrap around the front is flattering.
Similar but not the same. The crown is dented rather than flat. But yes she has worn the HM hat to events since
That style of hat (angled, with flowers underneath) is hideous, but especially in yellow. It either looks like a can-can dancer bending over, lifting her skirt to show ruffled petticoats. Or, like a chicken pecking the ground and flashing it’s feathered butt. The queen seems to be the only woman in that family who can wear a hat properly. And sometimes Anne.
I came here to say the exact same thing. See she can wear primrose…
This dress is sooo boring! I can’t believe it!! And what’s that thing on the front of the dress!?!
To be honest, I’m very disappointed… I thought Kate hasn’t been working lately because she needed so much time to put together a stunning wardrobe to outshine Meghan. But look at this…!! 🤦🏼♀️
Can someone please tell me what she does all day? Sunbathing and running to the plastic surgeon? Watching the Downtown Abbey? 🙈 She obviously doesn’t take care of the household and children, there are employees for that.
Where are the buttons?
I don’t like a single thing about this outfit. The hat especially is horrendous.
This look is hideous. Oh dear. Who on earth convinced her that the big wrap in the front was a good idea given her figure? Hat, makeup, jewelry unremarkable so fine, but that dress is a disaster….
Not crazy about it, the gathers under the bust just look “off” to me. It could be a great dress, but for that (and I’m not a fan of such a high neck personally). The hat is awful.
I think Cam looks schlumpy and lumpy in that coat dress, esp in the hips. And while she doesn’t need to be straight-laced into a bustier or a corset, for God’s sake, her boobs don’t need to be sitting on her waist either. They could sew some nice bra cups into the dress/coat and be done with it, giving her a better shape.
Personally, it’s Anne for the win in the older set. That iridescent green/purple coat is GORGEOUS!!!! And I like her hat on her, too.
That brooch on Anne’s coat had me salivating!!
I think what you might be reacting to is her usual garbage posture. She’s hunched over, which is causing the dress to gape weirdly and look frumpy. If you changed that neckline, I think it would be harder to see just how rolled in her shoulders are.
Posture like they’re all imitating their nonagenarian queen, surprisingly uneducated, the absolute worst PR instincts (“vanilla vs. chocolate? I chose to kick a puppy.”), all the charm of your boss asking you to work through the weekend, and the constant intrigues/pointless drama – why do they think we all want to be exhibits in their dysfunctional royal zoo?
It’s incredibly off because of the cheap-looking bunching, which would be all the more obvious due to the pale color. Also, the coat opening is off-center. If this was the only design detail that would be fine, but the asymmetry with the dual folds and bunching just looks busy and hideously amateur.
Love de coat dress or dress on Kate , but ture to form hate de colour and that hideous hat !!!
Her hat looks like a flying saucer!🛸
Agreed. The hat shape reminds me of a bedpan. How appropriate for her.
Hahaha.Dying.
Ps. I like Kates dress.Just not on her. That was my something nice.
Aarrrrgh. The entry to the church service was like The Parade of Silly Hats. They were all hideous, and it’s about time they stopped wearing these arty confections on their head. They are all perched and pinned at stupid angles and must be so cumbersome and uncomfortable. . Cathy’s looks like my turkey platter. And I hate those shoes.
She should have repeated the white outfit. I don’t like anything about this look or camillas. She needs to fire her stylist asap.
In the second to last photo of Kate, the hem of her dress/coatdress looks super janky, like it was pinned up last-minute. There are puckers and ripples all around the bottom. Girl, you’ve had MONTHS to prepare for this.
And still cosplaying Meghan by carrying gloves. She’s carried gloves quite a few times in since Meghan joined the family and I’ve NEVER seen a single photo of Kate carrying gloves before that. She really has no personal style at all.
Is kate feeling lost without any buttons? lol. I actually don’t mind that dress and usually I find EW sort of boring on Kate (since all Kate’s EW looks tend to be similar).
I like Camiilla’s coat and hat, it is a bit “rich bitch” but that’s what she is and she does turn up appropriately for these events.
Like Kate’s outfit. It is one the better and modern getups she has worn in the last year.
Love Camilla’s outfit.
I think we might be in the minority because I like it too.
I mean I admit I was expecting to see her show up in hot pink or red, lol, so the yellow is a pleasant surprise. And no buttons! I don’t love the hat or the shoes but overall this is a solid look from Kate. Garbage person, but solid look.
Was pleasantly surprised when I saw her get out of the car, for those reasons. Liked it best when she was moving, not as much in the still pictures for some reason. Skirt is still slightly too long, as usual for the things she wears.
Really sick of seeing that hat style with the side flowers.
I also thought Camilla looked fantastic; loved the dress and the hat.
Exactly, Becks1. Garbage person, solid look. That’s the difference between many Sussex fans and Kate stans. I’ll give Kate credit when credit is due, and in my book, this is one of her better looks. She’s still a crap person though.
I mostly like the dress as well. It’s an unusual style for Kate. Once again, she can’t quite get the proportions right. The amount of flare in the skirt doesn’t match up with the length if that makes sense. Also, the hat, purse, and dress all being slightly different shades, but too close to be intentionally different bothers me.
I think she looks lovely. We can like both outfits. It is not a contest
I think the only thing I would do differently on this dress is have the bands of fabric under her bust narrower. I think that’s the problem here. Otherwise, it’s fine. I truly don’t like that hat. I usually dislike Camilla’s hats, but I kind of like the one she had on yesterday. Today? Not so much.
Let me guess…..primrose yellow?
I don’t care I will never ever EVER forgive these petty, jealous a-holes for what they tried to do to Harry and Meghan when all they did was be themselves. And wtf is Sophie and Mike tindall’s problem? Did you guys see their faces?
Hope these all rot in hell
Sophie and Mike were pulling faces today !? At who ?
Zara looked a hot mess and arrived in a coach (!! how embarrassing) so none of them have any business pulling faces….
What faces? When they were coming out of the church Harry completely ignored Mike but spoke briefly to Zara and then left.
Their bitterness was visible that’s all
Like what do you get out of being petty still?
I’m glad Harry paid Mike dust. Dude has been currying favor with William ever since Harry left.
Zara is team Cambridge. Don’t like her at ALL. I will never forget how disrespectful she was at the wedding.
That bandage wrap front dress doesn’t go with the hat. And her posture is just so, so bad.
Her posture is always bad. She’s too thin to stand up straight and never seems to walk in heels correctly.
Something nice. Her fillers and Botox look good.
Agree, either her work has settled or else we’re just getting very photoshopped pics as usual.
Who wears brown shoes 👀 with a yellow 👗 with cream gloves. Next time we see Kate those gloves will be on since Meg was photoed with hers on when they were leaving the church. Kate that’s how you wear a coat 👗 and still appear like you’re from this century 😉. Even Camilla looked better than Kate
@MY3CENTS – I watched it live. Her face looked good so i’d say the work has settled.
Ummm….about that 😂 I know I shouldn’t, but has anyone else zoomed in on the pic where she is in side profile? For someone with a regular Botox/tweaking/Facelift schedule and Charles’ money to fund it, her chin and neck side profile are…. interesting… Anyone else (barring the Kardashians), I would not go there. But when Kate’s appearance is literally the only thing she centers, well…..
I think the wrap front would be better if the opening of the coat dress (the placket I think its called?) wasn’t so obvious. Like if this was more of a dress and less of a coatdress.
Having had a second look at the pics I think it’s also that the opening of the coat is off-centre so doesn’t align with the crossover of the wrap bit. Looks wonky and a bit weird. Just wear a thick dress.
Oh and I think the hem is iffy too, in that bottom pic of them standing outside and she’s side on. Possibly sleeves a touch too long too. How much did all this questionable tailoring cost???
I think that’s the issue @SarahCS. the opening doesn’t line up with the crossover so for a relatively simple dress, there is actually a fair amount going on visually. And it looks like the wrap is too tight under her bust and is sort of pulling at the material? IDK. I like the look overall, so much better than other things we have seen from her, but something about it is off.
@SaraCS you’re totally right about the opening of the coat and the wrap– something I missed initially but now can’t unsee. Despite some details, I also like the look overall, @Becks1
I saw a picture of it from the back (on clarence house’s IG lol) and it zips up the back! It doesn’t even need that opening in the front, it must be just for decoration which makes sense bc how else would you get it on? So putting that off center like that was a clear choice by EW.
I was shrugging at the wrap, not great but definitely improvement over buttons addiction, but then the hat. All was fine until I saw the side with the flowers. She’s always so fussy. Way too many details that don’t go together.
Between her poor posture and the dress, my first thought was that she’d gone bra-less, she appear very saggy in the chest area
also the tailoring is poor around seems
Sometimes I wonder why Carole didn’t put her in ballet when she was younger. Seems like the ideal aristo hobby and i’ve heard that helps a lot with posture and even with the core.
So should the Pilates and Yoga she’s said to be doing daily with a trainer. Guess they’re not working *those* muscle groups!
Dapper Will where?
The tension is radiating off these two.
I agree about the yellow, it’s not quite right with her skin tone. I also think the waist style is adding the illusion of weight where there isn’t any. I guess that’s my theme of Royal fashion choices this morning! All the money in the world but today no one is styling for their silhouette.
(Just to be clear when I say ‘flattering’ I don’t mean ‘makes you look thin.’ I mean highlight your figure)
Alright, I’ll be truly honest here. I think Kate looks beautiful. The color really suits her, and I love the hat. BUT, yellow is my favorite color in the world and I love to see people wear it, so the color alone makes me biased in a way. Had her ensemble been another color like emerald green or lavender or soft blue, I would not have been as impressed.
Now for some petty. I’m snickering at the fact that Meghan and Kate are once again in a church with Meg wearing white/cream and Kate in “yellow”. On Meghan’s wedding day, they all said Kate wore yellow. Her dress today says loud and clear that THIS is yellow and not that off white bespoke pile of lies she wore at her SIL’s wedding. There, I’m done.
Off white bespoke pile of lies😂
That’s what I’m going to call it from now one whenever the topic of that dress comes up, LOL.
This dress look hideous. I love the color but as always the shoe is awful. What happen to her coat dress?? This another new dress and let me guess it cost few thousand pounds. I feel like sophie has dress like this in green but not sure abt the color but I have seen this dress before.
I like the dress fine, but ugh, those beige pumps with yellow. I know they have to dress conservatively, but surely she could get away with something in the green or red color family.
Normally have a fan of taupe pumps. But given the new dress is pastel she should’ve gone for cream.
Her fake smile is terrible. She looks scared and Egg looks mad. I love how Egg and Anne are talking around her and she’s just sitting there with that plastic smile. No one appears happy those two are beside them.
I think people are still smarting over yesterday’s balcony appearance shenanigans from her – she pretty much pissed most of the family off.
I don’t mind the outfit, one of the better ones she’s worn. She really is obsessed with having as many different colours and the same dresses and hats – such as waste of money and opportunity.
Hate the hat. Hate. Like the dress. Cam looks appropriate.
The biggest takeaway from me is watching them not touch. How does he not take his wife’s hand/arm up the stairs? The lack of affection is glaring.
the yellow one – I dont like the shade or that bandage part but Anne’s is really pretty from what I can see of it.
The bandaging seems off on this dress. I had to look at it for a moment. I thought, that would add bulk to anyone else wearing – and that’s why I think it was added. A great deal of comments on her weight on Twitter and elsewhere and I am wondering it that is why it was added. Regardless, it looks strange. And I wish it was open a bit in the front. So boring. and the shoes are off. Ugh, no shoe game what so ever.
Oof… I missed the shoes the first go around. Does she not look in the mirror? Does she not have people around her to tell her how ridiculous they look?
Also, every time I see that minister I think he has a ponytail
It’s fine–typical Kate pick. All that yellow is kind of like a banana, though. Camilla Tominey already out there tweeting that the Cambridges got the loudest cheers. CamelToe still trying to convince herself that she doesn’t regret siding with the Blands.
Everyone seems to be in blues or whites except for Kate. I wonder if they were told to wear these Colors but once Kate found out the queen wasn’t coming she changed to yellow- she has to center herself
I don’t think so. Eugenie is in orange, Anne in iridescent green/purple, Zara in some hot pink garbage dress…. I think it just had to appear dressy and with a hat. Seems like the senior royal ladies carried gloves.
They got the loudest cheers the way that trump had the biggest inaugural turnout.
I don’t find the dress hideous. I find the bigoted Karen wearing the dress to be hideous.
It’s come to the point where you don’t even care about the fashion because whatever these losers wear it’ll always be tacky and terrible.
I don’t know about everyone else and I don’t know why(I think maybe because being in the U.K. it was clear to see the smear campaign first hand) i saw Harry and Meghan walking gracefully into the nest of vipers and I’m reminded of:
– the ridiculous bullying campaign before Oprah
– the bullsh*t about the jewellery and tiaragate
– Willileaks authorising His nagini to leak Meghan’s messages
– Charles cutting off their security when it was needed at a crucial time
– “MeGhAn maDe KhAte cRy”
– “that bloody woman”
– Willileaks leaking to the times editor about “putting his hand around his brother’s shoulders (bs)
– CW 2020
– denying Archie and Lili their birthright because of their mother’s skin tone
– and the biggest out of all of them – Meghan deciding that the world would be better off without her
I’m so grateful to God they rose above all the pettiness and left when they did
I’m so glad Meghan rises above the hate and just carry’s on
I f*ckin hate the “royals”
–
June 3, 2022 at 9:08 am
LAYLA, I am with you on that. I won’t even watch any of the sh*t show happening this weekend. I come on this site to read about H & M and I follow a few Sussex fan pages on IG.
Betty could have prevented a lot that happened to them and she didn’t. Abolish the monarchy
It’s very, very hard for me to compliment Kate’s fashion knowing what a terrible person she is. That said, I don’t hate the style of the dress but the color doesn’t do her skin tone any favors IMO, even though I generally like a fresh, sunny yellow, which this isn’t.
I have never laughed at Khate before but this, wow! Where did she get the ugly dress? Lmaooo
That style hat is getting on my nerves. The first time or two I kind of liked the theory, but Khate’s overplaying it. Enough already. Something nice. The dress is a pretty color. It would look awesome on someone with a shape and decent posture. Oops, couldn’t help myself.
LOL @ C-SHELL! In your defense, there’s really not much praise available to direct to Ms. Hunchback posture.
The dress is okay. I think the criss cross in the front should have been a tad lower, more towards the waist than over the breast.
Meghan coordinated well with Camilla. Camilla must have send a text asking Everyone to wear something bright, and them tell Meghan what she was wearing. Meghan by wearing the color she did stands out more, otherwise she would have been one more person in a bright color dress.
I actually thought Will talked to Kate for a second, but no, he was looking past her to talk to his Aunt Anne. In the first pic, he looks past her, too, like she blocks his vision. No hand holding. Are they together or are they apart? The best I can say is they are walking near each other. I guess his “closest” relationships (wife, brother) consist of SPACE.
It can’t be clear enough that the Cambridge marriage is dead in the water – the tension and space cannot be overlooked any longer. He really cannot stand to be near her – no matter how hard she tries to get his attention when they are in public together he is just not able to bring himself to show her the barest of acknowledgements.
I firmly believe more than ever that a divorce will happen when TQ passes and they are negotiating a settlement now. Regardless if Cain has someone else in the wings he won’t marry again for a long time – I can see him returning to that public bachelor lifestyle that he clearly never gave up when he married Khate, potentially remarrying when he reaches pensionable age/to have someone share the duties when he becomes King. One thing I am sure of – Khate will never be Queen Consort. Her husband hates her and so does the rest of the BRF – she has no-one to blame but herself.
And her over bearing mother.
It is reported that Prince Charles blew Kate a kiss today (no cries about protocol to be sure). So she has a strong ally for now.
@MJM – yes, he did. Saved trying to entangle with the hat to kiss her hello. There’s video.
This is a pretty colour and she looks nice in it honestly. Very typically Kate but that’s not a bad thing. It’s working for her.
Omg Anne’s outfit! So good, chef’s kiss !
Quite amazing how Anne relives outfits and still manages to look quite charming. Hate to say it but Katie looks very good here despite the ugly posture. Despite what some of us may feel, Camilla almost always carries off her hats and outfits!
Cams today at least wore a bra with some support, thank you baby jeezus. Kate thinks it’s the Easter Parade ffs.
I know I love every part of it and desperately want her coat
Princess Anne was beautiful and probably still could be with the right styling. I get it that she’s probably over fussing around about fashion, but she is 16 months older than me and NO ONE I know wears their hair like that. It’s so stuck in the 1950s that it makes me feel she’s disrespectful to people who still care how they look.
According to BBB commentator Dimblebore W and K got THE biggest cheer of the morning! Sure Jan!
Did you mean BBC? If so they might be saying that but the most read story last time I looked was pics from the event titled “Harry and Meghan join members….” They know how to get the clicks.
Will wearing medals ridiculous
She looks great, I love the cut of that coatdress and the color is beauiful for June. It’s such a simple outfit, I get why it might not be someone’s taste but hideous, as some have commented? I know this blog is absolutely pro-Meghan and anti-Kate and there are reasons for it but do we have to go to extremes every time either of them breathes in public?
Most people are saying they like it, or at least the color.
It’s fine. Her posture is horrible though and takes away from the dress.
Yeah, I don’t actually see that many comments like hideous either. When she wore that long plaid dress one time, yeah. But here, no. She looks overall good. Someone said this hat style has been overplayed and I’d agree but think it does look good on her. The shoes are boring. Personally, I’d love to see a cool shoe that pops a bit more. My favorite comments though are the ones that talk about primrose yellow and bespoke pile of lies. But objectively she looks fine in this dress.
I am very tall, and as I was (literally) growing up, my mother would nag me about my posture. “If you have good posture, you’ll look good in whatever you wear, and if you have bad posture, you will look terrible, no matter what you wear. Don’t go through life as a question mark.”
She was so right. Dance lessons straightened (literally) my posture out, and I’ve been grateful for it my whole life. Too bad Carole didn’t pass that lesson on to Kate.
My posture is horrible–too much time hunched over desks, I think. I always wished I had had dance lessons as a kid, because every one I know who did has such beautiful posture. I keep working on it, but it takes constant inner reminders to stand up straight!
On the other hand, dancers typically have janky feet!
Her posture is absolutely awful, but not to be upstaged by that horrendous Easter egg hunt at some estate in Kentucky hat. Something nice. I’m trying – sorry she brings out the worst…the color of the dress is nice. I like this shade of yellow especially when it’s not paired with a maniacal grin plastered on the face of some lazy do nothing, racist, insecure woman.
I like the dress, I suppose the flowers tucked under the hat are to be her signature look. The color of the shoes, yuck.
Her posture is a sad sign that she has osteoporosis thanks to long standing eating problems which is not surprising with her mother’s control. At the moment she’s lost. No more scheming and Carole and Gary out in the cold because their Royal adjacent status went to their heads. I believe it’s called ‘Red Carpet Fever’.
Kate hat looks like a flying saucer looking for a place to land.
Or a fried egg. Or a contraceptive sponge.
I like this coat (dress?)on Kate but it makes her boobs look kind of saggy. At least there are no buttons and it doesn’t look like its from the 1940s. So I would say its one of her better ones. Camilla’s coat looks like a bedspread but it not as bad as the blue patchwork coat she once wore.
Different neckline, but similar: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/897439570/1940s-40s-reproduction-vintage-sewing?ref=landingpage_similar_listing_bot-2
I like the dress – it’s not fussy, it fits well and I like the color. But, to me, Kate looks tired and drained of vitality – like negative energy. Her smile doesn’t reach her eyes – it’s just a stretching of the face.
I don’t mind the dress, but don’t like the hat.
The color is the only nice thing about this look. That bandage wrap is awful, the hat is fussy, and the shoes are hideous. She certainly has a thing for drawing focus to her bust—all the times she’s had weird boob darts on her outfits, weird patterns falling right on the bust (like that pineapple coat most recently), and now the weird bunching of the material of this number.
I think this is Kate’s style and I’m glad to see she is sticking to it. I think she looked she looked really good this morning. The dress fits her beautifully, and the colour is lovely and appropriate for a church service of Thanksgiving, or a wedding!
If she was going to wear yellow she could’ve just worn the McQueen dress she has in the same colour. But she’s OK, I guess.
*looks* OK
I dunno. The wrap on that dress is giving me straightjacket vibes.
I think Kate looks good objectively, I like the dress, the wrap detail gives it interest and bulks Kate out a bit, gives her more shape, the skirt moves beautifully , it looks good on her, hate the hat with the flowers, but it’s a very old fashioned style, even the primrose colour seems very old fashioned
Megan’s is a lot more modern, the cut, fabric with a slight sheen and collar and slight stiffness in Megan’s coat is very now
I think Kate looks nice, but personally would not wear it, it’s way too old for me , would definitely go for what Meg wore though!
Kate and Wills together is a chemistry free zone!
I like that Cams and Anne wore something with a bit more personality!
A lemon wearing lemon.
Love the dress and she looks nicely dressed for the occasion. Hat a bit too much for my taste but she carries it off well. The title of the post is what she is wearing, not a vote on much you dislike her.
It’s awful. The fabric looks too bulky for that weird crossover bit in the middle. The sleeves are too long. The seams of the sleeves end up in front of the arm. The dress hangs overall as though made of some lightweight fleece (sort of like the inexpensive blanket I bought), although I’m sure it’s not. At least she’s not also in yellow shoes & carrying a yellow handbag.
The last person that wrap style looked good on was Boris Karloff.
Also the seating order is not actually traditional protocol. They have this new thing. Probably Charles doing. But it looks like they arranged it to keep the Cambridges away from the Sussex’s.
Well, I actually think Kate looks good. I like the coat-dress. The wrapping gives her a bust (which due to weighing less than a 10yr old is almost non-existent).
But those shoes!!!! Ugh! Does she have multiple pairs of the same?
Hat? To me, all those hats perched at all those angles are weird. Do they bring in WiFi or something?
Camilla looks washed out and boring.
This would be a great look minus the weird wrap element under her bosom. Why did she think this was a good idea? It’s so distracting and not in a good way. Also the nude color shoes don’t work here either though I’m not sure what would have looked good–cream or navy blue maybe? Or an unexpected pop of color like red or green with matching accessories?
The hat reminded me of a satellite dish at first but now I see a toilet seat and I can’t unsee it.
I guess Keen is following on Betty’s footsteps and not wearing a bra either.
Her posture is just so bad.
Well no sign of ‘The Middletons’ although the pathetic puffs of ‘how we’re going to celebrate the Jubilee’ keep coming. Prince William looks like an old man, older than Edward. And Kate’s much publicised Jubilee wardrobe? That’s definitely a dress for Easter only. Egg yolk yellow
For two people who have indicated that they plan to do things differently and modernize the monarchy, dressing Louis in a sailor outfit worn by William 37 years ago shows that they are still looking backwards and not forward.
I don’t even think sailor outfits are in now for the 2-4 year old age group, so it’s not even retro. It’s no different than Kate wearing that white dress in Jamaica. Kate needs to throw out that playbook and dress her children in modern clothes. I think she thinks this looks timeless in pictures, when in fact it just looks dated.
Her nude pumps just look dingy. If Kate had a sense of style she would added a pop of color in the accessories for a twist. Purple is the complimentary color of yellow. Purple pumps would have been 🔥
OMG! A 2019 image popped up on my Instagram. Kate has one a similar butter yellow dress and practically identical hat. This woman has zero style. She’s recycling previous outfits. What an absolute waste of money.
I kind of wish Meghan had worn this dress. I thought she looked gorgeous but the coat over a dress (wonder what it looked like) made her look thicker. JMO. This is pretty sleek for Kate—no buttons, bows, doilies of lace, etc. so would work for Meghan. And the color would be great on her while not bright enough for cries of ‘drawing focus’. Kate looks good—see the lack of adornments—but that hat! And it’s a pretty color on her but I think she looks better, if we’re going by light colors, in greens, blues, pinks and purples. Still. I give her an A for looking fairly modern and wearing a clean and unadorned silhouette.
Twinkle, Kate is constitutionally incapable of wearing purple pumps (lavender probably).
Kate’s dress is ok. I like the waist detail but overall it looks a bit too big on her,especially in the sleeves. I despise that yellow hat with those tacky artificial flowers. I actually like Camilla’s look and her hat looks good.