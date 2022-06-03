Zara Tindall & the York princesses wore some awful styles to the Jubbly service

Me: I think the loose dress code for the national service of thanksgiving was “pale colors for women.”
Zara Tindall: FUCHSIA.
So, here are more photos from today’s Jubilee service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Unlike the Commonwealth service in 2020, there was not a chaotic staging mess just hours beforehand. Remember that? The Windsors were so desperate to snub Harry and Meghan, they looked foolish and cruel. William and Kate specifically. What I’m noticing from the photos and videos is that every royal knew what to do, that everything was choreographed specifically to avoid drama. The Sussexes were seated with the York princesses and behind the Wessexes. The Cambridges got their “moment” and they looked frumpy. Charles and Camilla came in as the old hands.
Once again, the “working royals” looked dull and sparklefree, while the non-working royals and royal-adjacents seemed to be enjoying themselves a lot more, just like at Trooping the Colour yesterday. Prince Edward was seen looking friendly to Harry and Meghan, and we know Beatrice and Eugenie are still tight with the Sussexes too.
Fashion notes: Zara Tindall’s hot pink coat is Laura Green, and she’s carrying an Aspinal of London bag. Eugenie wore a bright, unflatteringly orange Emilia Wickstead (hate it, honestly). Beatrice looked like she stole something out of Kate’s closet, honestly. Kate loves that shade of blue and it has plenty of buttons, a funky shoulder detail and it looks very “pinched.” Bea is going Full Keen.
Britain’s Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022.,Image: 696621673, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
Zara and Mike Tindall arrive at the National service of thanks giving at St Pauls Cathedral on the second day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on 03/06/2022,Image: 696622042, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Humphrey Nemar / Avalon
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696626880, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: (L-R) James,Viscount Severn, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696626925, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
Boris and Carrie Johnson attend, St Pauls Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen .,Image: 696627077, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696627138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
I guess coat dress is the uniform of the day. Man, I hate all those little constipated hats.
Agree, I kind of gasped when I saw that sparkly bow at the back.
My mistake, I was replying to Ginny below
I can’t get over the shoulders on all these dresses. The poofy sleeves scream 1980s secretary.
Don’t care for Zara’s look BUT I love that Mike coordinated his tie! 😀
Also, this is the first I’m seeing of the back of Sophie’s dress and, wow, that makes it seem more like a cocktail dress than a morning church service dress.
Yeah, what is that? Wrong fabric, wrong style. That’s the biggest miss I’ve seen.
I felt like Sophiesta was giving stripper vibes….
Maybe that’s why she and Edward haven’t divorced?
Sophie Wessex looked the worst. Bargain basement mom at a Baptism vibes
Too shiny too flouncy too everything
The Orange Poloneck dress is a moment too, not a good moment but a moment
Bargain basement Baptist 😂🤣🤣.
I am howling!
Also howling re: bargain basement Baptist. Sophiesta desperately needs a makeover. She’s a good looking woman who CANNOT dress herself.
I liked the Yorks’ dresses pretty well, and I liked Bea’s hat (as far as dumb little hats go).
You guys are on 🔥 🔥🔥🔥 today!!!!! Bea has to suck up to the Cruel Lambridges as her husband and parents have NO money! As for Eugenie, she and Jack are firmly planted in Portugal and have no need to suck up or kiss any asses!!
Sophie has worn a lot of great outfits over the years. Way more fashionable then Kate. But the last few years I don’t know wtf happened to her fashion sense.
Don’t worry. That bare back would only be against protocol if Meghan wore it.
Isn’t that noteworthy, though. 🙄
Had Eugenie worn a matching hat (and perhaps a white belt?) this would have been fantastic. But the black hat on dark hair with that bright orange? No.
ETA – not sure why this is here as I wrote it as a separate comment 😂🙄
I agree @ Holly, a lovely cream would have looked better, for belt and hat with the hat having the slightest tinge of the orange included, very minor though. And the shoes are a bad choice all around!! Who chooses black? It’s summer!!
I agree. I quite like the orange dress, just not the way she styled it.
Sophie dear, no one wants to see your back, especially in a church.
Gabby, there a pictures that show the back of Eugenie’s dress and she has a cutout at the top. Does anyone else think that orange color was done quite deliberately? It’s an attention getter. I like the dress itself. Perhaps different styling would have made this work. Also Bea’s dress would be better without the gather at the top of the sleeve. I also like the 2 pleats on the front–KHate should try something like that rather than the wrap. Did Zara also deliberately choose that color for a reason (is Eugenie and Zara shading someone).
What I have to say to all three of them: Cut off about 6 inches from the length of those dresses. What is that all about?
I just saw some pictures which show that Sophie Winkelman and Bea wore the same dress in different colors. There’s a picture of Sophie with Zara.
LOL I didn’t mind Zara’s outfit – Eug’s was a bit much and am not sure she pulled it off.
Sophie – yeah, girlfriend has always had sh!t style.
So it looks like Meghan and Sophie got along? And Sophie wasn’t seated anywhere near Kate? So different from the Commonwealth service.
Meghan better be careful, Sofiesta is an opportunist and a backstabber.
Was there interaction between Sophie and the Sussexes? If there was, I missed it.
Zara pumping out the Effie Trinket vibe.
Eugenie looks like she’s dressed up for Halloween. Color aside, I don’t hate the dress, its not my favorite, but I feel like its very Eugenie.
Beatrice actually looks okay in my opinion? That dress isnt my style but it fits her nicely and the color is nice on her (sorry Eug, bea wins the color battle.)
now as for color…..Zara’s dress itself is okay, the cut is nice again for her, but to quote Phoebe from Friends….MY EYES, MY EYES!!!! That is a hideously bright color lol.
Megan’s outfit looks like a nurse’s uniform and is not flattering at all. The orange and pink outfits are alarmingly bright.
As I said in the entire other thread devoted to M’s outfit, I think she looks fantastic.
I saw a side view of Eugenie’s dress. It’s open to about the shoulder blades in the back, with collar as just a band.
Eugenie has more rounded shoulders and upper arms. Those sleeves hit her in the wrong place. Might look better with 3/4 sleeves, or sleeveless, and I think she does better with a v-neck. Agree though, it seems very her, and I actually do like the color, which is interesting, as I generally hate orange, especially on me!
Bea’s dress is okay, just seems blah to me.
I like orange (not on me lol) so I like the color of the dress objectively, I just hate it with the black accessories. That’s what screams Halloween to me. but I can’t think of what would be better – white? that seems like it would be a hideous combo lol.
IMO, with a larger chest, a V-neck is your best friend (with a deep scoop neck coming in a close 2nd). Otherwise, it just makes you look huge (again, JMO).
Eug’s dress needed SOMETHING, a brooch, a scarf, detailing…*something* to break up that solid wall of orange. And yes, the sleeve length is not flattering. Elbow or 3/4s would’ve looked better on her.
Bea could’ve pulled that from Keen’s Kloset. I *do* think The Mannequin does have something *very* similar in that same shade of blue. Bea looksok, but she’s going to need surgery in the not too far future to disattach her lips from the Cambs’ behinds. She’s got some firm suction going there.
E’s dress is so close! I would have done v neck, navy blue band at waist and navy blue accessories. I don’t mind black though, but that orange needs more texture in the fabric to pair it with black.
@Becks1: I think navy blue goes better with orange than black and doesn’t scream Halloween.
@Jan90067-
Being a member of the short waist/ big chest club myself, I agree with your neckline assessment 100%.
Agree on the Halloween hues! Zara Tindall, meanwhile, looks like an Easter basket.
i like the way both princesses look. i think with the hats and skirt lengths, they both look vintagey, and i like it. the orange is a difficult color to pull off, but i like that Eugenie tried something so bold (also think black accessories were a misstep).
i like zara’s dress, but all the accessories are legit terrible. nothing goes together. i think you can do a variety of shades of the same color and have it look great, but nothing is in the same hue or tone, and it looks like she just pulled everything out of a bag and threw it on.
The York girls have a history of trolling Kkkate. Like do things to draw attention or pass her off or show how bad her fashion choices are by wearing similar items as a joke. They did it at kkkate and wills wedding with the psycho hats. I think Bea wore this as a joke bc Edo has been dressing her really well and Eugenie has been upping her game. Zara always seems off. She doesn’t have Anne’s umph to carry off bold.
The more I look at the photo of Bea and Eugenie going up the stairs together the more I see them texting each other “Let’s go as Meghan and Kate” Orange: modern, streamlined. Blue coat dress with buttons: Every coat dress Kate wears.
I’m sure their friends are howling w laughter. And Meghan would get the joke in good spirits. These are the royal ninjas that trolled Kate with their hats at her wedding.
I’m getting tribute to the Queen vibes with these outfits. The Queen often wears plain block colours in vivid shades.
@ anotherlily, that’s true!!! TQ loved her bright colors!! And she always looks lovely!! I love her choices of yellows, lavenders as well as blues and greens too!! She dresses like the rainbow.
I wish Meghan wore something with color. While I think she looked beautiful and regal, I really think she looks better in stronger colors (all of her iconic looks), but I guess she was following the brief?
Theory: The last time Meghan was there, she wore rich, bright colors in her “Coulda had a bad bitch tour”. The royals, being the copycats they are, assumed she would do the same this time around and decided to also wear bright colors to compete. Only for Meghan to roll up in neutral and muted colors.
Omg @Snuffles I think your theory is 100% true and that is HILARIOUS
I love this
Yes! And Eugenie had to go along with it so as not to throw the rest of them off of Madame Duchess’s switch up. Hah.
lol cosign this theory. And best of all, Meghan still looks stunning
@ Snuffles, you are absolutely f#cking right!!! Meghan is a brilliant woman and she knew that they would try to “out-do” her with flashy colors!!
And here we are, Zara looking like she is still celebrating Easter and took the tchotchkes and used her glue gun on her fascinator. (Zara had to use them for something to make herself stand out). , Sophiesta is wearing her recent two-for-one deal from the Baptist Basement sale. As for KKKHate, we are looking at dull. Dull and angry while seething with jealousy as well. With Bullyiam, the usual. No eye contact with anyone. Completely clenched jaws, hands and shushing his wife. No pleasantries at all, except the members of the Church, how lucky for them.
She’s worn white at several of her most recent public appearances – the white suit, white jacket at Invictus, white dress at VaxLive, white blouse on Ellen, etc. Not a surprise to see her in white here, then, especially if they’re trying to be low key/not give anyone the excuse that they’re “overshadowing”.
Makes the clothes she wore she wore for the “bad bitch” tour continue to stand out though. At the time, it definitely seemed like a statement, “I’ve had enough of this BS”, and two years later, does still.
Eugenie, Jack and Harry looked so tanned, relaxed and free (even if Eug’s dress is awful).
I’m wondering if Meghan’s makeup artist did Eugenie too. Her makeup looks better than usual
@Carty – I thought the same as well!
Lip readers caught Eugenie asking if her face/skin looked okay and Edo saying it did.
Zara’s whole look hurts my eyes. Yikes, the clashing bright colors is awful. Eugenie’s dress is a miss for me with the cut and style, but I LOVE the bright tangerine color. Bea’s dress is a snoozefest, but she herself looks great these days.
I’d like Eugenie’s dress without the length or black accessories. But the look as is just doesn’t go over well to me. Bea’s dress is boring, but it’s not a huge mess either, and like you said, she really is looking wonderful lately. She just has a glow about her
I’d rather not discuss Zara’s dress, lol, because the glare.
My first impression of Zara’s look is Willy Wonka.
Mine was- she’s grotesquely tacky. Tacky, tacky, tacky.
Pink and purple work together on Easter eggs and at Pride events. Not many other places.
I’ll be in the least popular opinions but I love the fuschia and the orange. I don’t care for the style but Bea’s dress works on her…there I said it 👍
I love the fuchsia and orange too. The colors are bright and joyous and say “I am celebrating!” Unlike Bea’s very dreary blue.
Me too! I think the colorful ladies looked the best today, other then Zara’s clashing hat/fascinator. Beatrice looks especially pretty the way she styled herself today. Are Sophie Winkelman and Beatrice in the same coat? Awkward…
I agree. I think there’s nothing wrong with the dresses themselves, but I also love bright colors. I bet they’d look amazing on people with different coloring (imagine the orange on Lupita.)
I’m kind of into it. None of the looks are perfect but I don’t mind them at all. I like how they’re wearing bright colors and the mixing of pink and purple isn’t bothering me. Love the orange color.
I love the orange (I thought her accessories were navy though), the fuchsia is too bright for me but looks good on her and I think Bea looks great.
I agree about Beatrice’s dress. It’s definitely a Kate style, but on Beatrice’s curvier body it looks fantastic. Her hair is gorgeous too. She is looking wonderful. Eugenie is cute, I like her dress. I like bold. But there is a fine line between bold and over the top (Zara lol)
I LOVE Zara’s outfit. Take the collar off, and I’d steal it tomorrow. Also love Eugenie’s orange, even though it’s a little plain, and Beatrice’s outfit would be pretty without the awful buttons.
Duchess Meghan looked perfect, and I think the waist on Kate’s dress was beautiful, but the colors in these looks really makes someone (it’s me, I’m someone) who loves rich tones happy.
I don’t care for Zara and her outfit, she and her bully husband are the least of my concerns. I don’t like them period.
I liked the outfits a lot more than ones we’ve seen in the past and the colors were beautiful (except Sophie’s). The York sisters seem so much more relaxed and happy than they used to. When I see everyone smiling around Harry it makes me think of how much easier it is to approach and be around someone who you know has a smile and a positive/funny word for you – not someone with moods that are on the grumpy side.
Off topic but I get the feeling Harry is keeping Mike Tindall at arms length. I saw the video where they were leaving church- H and M stop to chat with Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and even seemed to pose for a picture together. Mike was standing nearby but H and M said nothing to him. He seemed to just mope around for a bit then went to chat with someone else (Earl Snowden or something…I don’t know what his title is.) After H and M chatted with Zara and Peter, they walked straight past into their car. It was so funny. They probably have chatted with him in a private setting yesterday or something but to see them not even publicly acknowledge him made me laugh. I wouldn’t blame Harry though. He must have heard how Mike was boasting about wanting to rough him up. Just goes to show that cowards talk a big game but can’t really act when faced with the subject of their boast!
I would like to think that Harry had a chat with Mike yesterday and told him he would dog walk him up and down the church aisle if he ever talked shit about him again. But that’s just me. 😜
Yeah I don’t like Mike Tindall being near Harry and Meghan after his ogre comments. Keep that uncultured, violent oaf away from them. I wonder if he’s eating his words seeing how popular Harry and Meghan are with the crowds (how popular Meg was with his own daughter!), or if his bear claw hugs with Will are worth it.
It looked to me as if Mike Tindall was avoiding H&M. He made a point of having his back to them almost the whole time.
That video was hilarious! Harry didn’t even attempt to interact with him at all while chatting with Zara, while Mike stood awkwardly to the side, pretending the whole time to be reaaalllllly interested at looking at something off in the distance, lol!
I have no doubt that if it came to it that Harry would wipe the floor with Mike. I think Mike knows it, too.
Don’t hate me but I like what Eugenie is wearing, lol. At least its not a coatdress. Bea does look like she wearing one of Kate’s cast offs but I’ve seen her wear much worse and the color is pretty. But Zara is a yikes on bikes! Maybe she thought everything looked good together in different lighting and then in daylight realized it all clashed? But the style of the coat, especially the collar looks like something a four year old would wear.
Honestly, I love Eugiene’s dress. I mean it’s kind of plain and maybe a navy hat would have been better but it looks like a dress I would wear to work.
I like Eugenie’s dress as well.
Oh good, I’m not the only one who liked Eugenie’s dress.
Same here.
I think Eugenie looks lovely–I almost didn’t even recognize her. Portugal obviously agrees with her. And while the dress is bright, I love the simplicity.
Me, too. I would never choose orange, but she’s wearing it and not the other way around. It’s a great color on her and a break from the boring coat dresses.
The both look much more relaxed and happy. I’m so glad for them. I kinda feel bad for W&K – they both thought they were the top of the hill, what everyone wanted to be, and it turns out all everyone wanted was to be loved and be happy.
Call me crazy but I wish Meghan and Eugenie switched outfits (and M could pick a better hat for it).
The colour is gorgeous but does not suit Eug. But it’s bold and unique and the dress itself is clean and modern. And she is the only one that has gone ahead and worn a normal human dress rather than the godforsaken item of clothing that is the coat dress!
Bea and Sophie look like they’ve been playing in Kate’s closet. Weird. Zara definitely doesn’t look like anyone else I’ll say that for her. I think she’s pulling it off.
I don’t wish Eugenie’s dress on Meghan at all but she does carry it well and she and Jack look really happy and relaxed. The Sussexes and York girls really had the best aura today. Just breezy and happy.
Zara is mess , eugenie not best look. For me beatrice looks more human here because of her earrings. She doesnt wear that often but boy earrings make face good. Otherwise her face looks ghost victoria
I actually like Beatrice’s look, she styles and Carrie’s it better than similar looks from Kate. My only thing is that I think it’s the wrong shade of blue. Something a little brighter or softer in tone would work better.
Eugenie…eh. The color is definitely too bright for her but the dress itself is good enough for the occasion I guess.
Zara though…disaster. The lilac color of her shoes and purse is nice, and what she should’ve done is have *that* be the main color and the fuchsia be the accessories. That hat is a monstrosity that cannot be saved either way.
Oh and Louise was definitely more dressed for her age compare to yesterday. She looked nice.
That’ was my first thought too. That blue isn’t bad on Bea (and the fit looks fine) but the color looks so drab, especially next to the bright orange. (Wish that was a coral though for Eugenia). Orange is not my color at all, but I love bright and happy colors! I’m particularly fond of pinks and purples so I don’t hate Zara’s look but wish it was just toned down a little. 😃
Yeah I agree Lady Louise looked so much better today – the headband suited her, she’s growing into a lovely young woman.
It looks to me like Zara, Bea and Eugenie are wearing dresses/coatdresses while Meghan is wearing a coat that is buttoned up over a dress.
That might explain my feeling that it just looks a little bulky on her. But that said I’m holding the bar at that incredible green outfit from the commonwealth service! I get that she wasn’t going to do such a SUCK IT look this time and this is fine but I wouldn’t go much further. I do like that she let her love of trench coats sneak in.
Ok if those looks are all wrong (Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie) I don’t want to be right! Probably not the right setting for it, but I still like the Malibu Barbie vibes from Zara. Beatrice, I really find no fault with her outfit at all. Eugenie, I like her dress and I think it really flatters her. I think she should have gone with something other than black for her hat and heels though – if she had done a cream, it would have been great in my opinion! To be honest, I prefer all those dresses over Meghan’s, although the muted color of Meghan was probably a bit more appropriate than Zara and Eugenie, but still. I mean it is a celebration of life, not a funeral?
Zara’s is a little too loud and bright for me. Eugenie looks nice as does Beatrice even if I don’t like the style of the dress.
Zara looked a mess but she is so unattractive to me that I just can’t with her and her cheating-ass husband. The color of Eugenie’s dress wasn’t great but I liked the cut, length and style. And I actually like Beatrice’s dress too. Kate doesn’t have the hips to pull of that retro 80’s style and Beatrice with her great figure does.
I really want to know who told Zara that she had it like that, that she could wear fuchsia? 😂😂
I loved the pic of Eugenie sitting down. She looked fantastic! I didn’t recognize her at first. Is her hair darker? Very striking looking and her skin looks beautiful. Boris looks like he’s escorting his teenage daughter. Boris looks frumpy as hell. His position as prime minister has really wreaked havoc on his looks (and health? He’s really boozing it up, huh)?
I’ve never understood these coat dresses. Is there another dress underneath the “coat” or is that the whole outfit?
That’s a good question. Must be so uncomfortable when it’s hot…
I don’t dislike the dresses per se, though the colours could (should) be different, especially the pink and the orange…
I think I love all the looks? I was very close to buy a dress in that orange hue this year except that it was a little too small for me.
First, does Sophie do all her shopping with the lights off? That dress is not church service appropriate. Well it’s hideous period but even worse for where she decided to wear it. Second, Harry and his cousin and husband look like they are having the time of their lives. I want to sit with them, the fun people..Zara,Zara Zara, that’s all I got for her.
In the minority here but I loved Zara’s whole look. 🤷 I also like Eugenie’s and Beatrice’s look as well.
Madame Duchess came to slay and she did and I liked the yellow on Kate.
I can never wear yellow or orange and couldn’t pull off Zara’s look if I tried and don’t even get me started on white, which is not my friend 😉
I freely admit I am NO fashion expert as my tastes run to leggings, jeans and t-shirts. If I can’t go barefoot and I must wear shoes, I prefer flip flops.
I do have a question tho.
Lady Louise is what? 18? She looks fairly tall and seems to have a great figure. Why does she dress like she’s an old lady? I mean, I’m 65 soon and I would never dress like that?! I would think there’s some designer out there just itching to dress her. Why dim her light?
Louise looks like she’s wearing a nightgown. In one shot it looks like you can see the outline Granny Pants on her leg through the dress. She is a very pretty young woman, tall, good figure. I can’t believe she would pick this dress out herself. And omg that headband!!! AWFUL! Definitely chosen to coordinate with Mummy’s dress (which was awful and inappropriate).
If Sophiesta wanted to “shine”, she should’ve taken a page from Anne’s book. Her iridescent dress/coat ensemble (and the hat) were perfection on her. Frankly, I think Anne was the best dressed today.
I feel sorry for Louise. She’s a pretty teenager who should be wearing age-appropriate and pretty clothes. I wish one of her cousins would take her shopping but looking at Zara and the Yorkies, not sure who’d do the job well. At least get her hair styled? It looks like she rummages through her elders’ cast offs in the attic & she does love a cardigan. A cute jacket would help her look less frumpy. I wish Louise could go to Montecito for a few days & have Meghan take her shopping.
I dislike bare backs at formal church services. Sophie showed more skin today than she has in years.
Kate’s yellow color was okay but the style is not flattering. She has a tomboyish figure, small bosom & no defined waist so the wrap-around-the-middle just emphasized & padded her thick waist.
I’m on the fence about the cutout on Eugenie’s dress, I love what she and Beatrice are wearing. I could wish Zara’s dress wasn’t so dang bright, but I like the contrasting color of the shoes and bag with her dress. The hat’s color is too different and to me that’s what makes it terrible. And that color so close to her face washes her out and makes her skin look sallow. ):
British royal events are always fug-fests.
I LOVE Zara’s dress & accessories! Swoon! I said what I said! 😂
I expect the York sisters to bring their wonky fashion – so am a bit disappointed in what they showed up in… they let Zara steal best dressed.
Meagan looked good -safe choices. I do miss the CHHABB tour fashion though … but I understand why she’s fashion grey rock’ing them.
If the color of eugenie’s (iPhone keeps wanting to auto correct to eugenic) dress was different and the hem a bit shorter I would have liked it better. I think she’s too petite to wear a full length skirt like that.
Beatrice looked so happy to be wearing something that pretty much looked good on her with good tailoring and a complimentary style. She seems to have really slimmed down post baby and her overall mood as can be seen in photos appears to be she’s really happy. Good for her. (I wonder if the husband is managing her food portions though? I get an overall impression she’s trying to look for him if you get what I mean.)
Everyone else was trash from the Wessexes and the Tindalls. Those formal dresses are very fussy with too many buttons bells and whistles and for the most part until you are tall and slim it’s hard to pull that -ish off.
I consider Eugenie’s dress a tangerine which is one of my favorite colors. I think she looks tanned and glowing and looking very pretty. However, I think the colour of the hat was not the best choice. Bea seems to have become thinner than I remember her, and think she has worn some really good looks lately. Love Zara’s colours, but the dress looks too tight and too prim, which doesn’t appear to suit her. The puffy sleeves and tight colour and the belt and the colour altogether too much. Are collared shirt/coat dresses with belts in right now? Everyone is belted and sleeved and collared up it seems.
What’s up with all the mismatched hats? Even Meagan’s is slightly off tone. And Louise’s hat yesterday looked like someone sat on it. No one looks great today but the Sussexes look best.
All the ladies look lovely! I enjoy Zara’s colorful ensemble in spite of some negatives on here. It would get challenging always having to pick out a new and imaginative- yet flattering- ensemble for so many various events…knowing your look will be critiqued.
Agree with most–Zara and Beatrice’s outfits did nothing for me. I did like Eugenie’s dress, though! And I know this is highly, highly unlikely, but it is Gun Violence Awareness Day in the U.S. and orange is the color to wear today. I wonder whether it’s at all possible Eugenie was making a subtle statement today, especially knowing that Meghan has spoken about the need for gun control?
The colors of Eugenie and Zara’s dresses do not come across well in pictures but when viewed in videos the colors look fine.
Can we give a honorary mention to Anne-I really liked her outfit.
I like Eugenie’s dress and the color but not the length. Beatrice’s dress is frumpy looking, maybe like something from the 40’s. Tara, yikes, and omg!
I actually don’t think Zara, Beatrice, or Eugenie look completely terrible, I actually like the colors they’re all wearing. Zara’s coat looks off to me because of the shoulders/collar and the purple hat doesn’t go with the outfit. Had she worn a hat in the same shade as her handbag/shoes (lilac?) and not that deep purple, it would have looked way more put together.
Eugenie looks good in orange to me, just the black accessories make it look like Halloween came early and I think the dress is a tad on the long side. Beatrice does look like she borrowed from Kate lol, get rid of the stupid raised shoulders (why do royal women insist on wearing this silhouette? It’s so dated looking and Kate does it all the time) and buttons and it would be a decent looking dress.
In Kate’s case I think it’s done to give her more “bulk” because she’s so painfully thin under all her clothes.
Eugenie’s dress is actually nice… just the wrong color I think. IMO I loathe the coat dress look that style needs to end sorry not sorry.
The more I look at it the more I like Eugenie’s dress, BUT I hate the mock turtleneck and it needs different accessories. Maybe a fun navy shoe or a neutral color rather than black? I like the floatiness of it, and the color is growing on me.
So they’re all heading to the reception except Harry and Meghan. Where they not invited or did they decline? Just like first grade; I’m inviting the whole class but not you.
Julia K, do we know that they weren’t invited for sure? It could be that H&M are taking the opportunity to visit charities/Invictus. They could be spending time with TQ. Lots of possibilities here.
I don’t see how Zara can stomach Mike Tyndall.
Re: Eugenie wearing orange – today/June 3rd is “wear orange for national gun violence awareness day” which is being promoted by Everytown and wearorange.org. Given her recent podcast ventures is it possible she’s also taking an opportunity to make a subtle statement on gun violence and we missed it?
I like Eugenie’s dress tbh. Everyone else came for Easter, and she came for Halloween.
Bea is eh. I didn’t realize before because I hadn’t seen it before this post, but that huge ass bow in the back of Sophie’s dress is hideous.