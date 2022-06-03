Zara Tindall & the York princesses wore some awful styles to the Jubbly service

Me: I think the loose dress code for the national service of thanksgiving was “pale colors for women.”
Zara Tindall: FUCHSIA.

So, here are more photos from today’s Jubilee service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Unlike the Commonwealth service in 2020, there was not a chaotic staging mess just hours beforehand. Remember that? The Windsors were so desperate to snub Harry and Meghan, they looked foolish and cruel. William and Kate specifically. What I’m noticing from the photos and videos is that every royal knew what to do, that everything was choreographed specifically to avoid drama. The Sussexes were seated with the York princesses and behind the Wessexes. The Cambridges got their “moment” and they looked frumpy. Charles and Camilla came in as the old hands.

Once again, the “working royals” looked dull and sparklefree, while the non-working royals and royal-adjacents seemed to be enjoying themselves a lot more, just like at Trooping the Colour yesterday. Prince Edward was seen looking friendly to Harry and Meghan, and we know Beatrice and Eugenie are still tight with the Sussexes too.

Fashion notes: Zara Tindall’s hot pink coat is Laura Green, and she’s carrying an Aspinal of London bag. Eugenie wore a bright, unflatteringly orange Emilia Wickstead (hate it, honestly). Beatrice looked like she stole something out of Kate’s closet, honestly. Kate loves that shade of blue and it has plenty of buttons, a funky shoulder detail and it looks very “pinched.” Bea is going Full Keen.

122 Responses to “Zara Tindall & the York princesses wore some awful styles to the Jubbly service”

  1. Eurydice says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:45 am

    I guess coat dress is the uniform of the day. Man, I hate all those little constipated hats.

    Reply
  2. Ginny says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Don’t care for Zara’s look BUT I love that Mike coordinated his tie! 😀

    Also, this is the first I’m seeing of the back of Sophie’s dress and, wow, that makes it seem more like a cocktail dress than a morning church service dress.

    Reply
    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      June 3, 2022 at 8:55 am

      Yeah, what is that? Wrong fabric, wrong style. That’s the biggest miss I’ve seen.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 3, 2022 at 6:21 pm

        I felt like Sophiesta was giving stripper vibes….

        Maybe that’s why she and Edward haven’t divorced?

    • Ronaldinhio says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:19 am

      Sophie Wessex looked the worst. Bargain basement mom at a Baptism vibes
      Too shiny too flouncy too everything
      The Orange Poloneck dress is a moment too, not a good moment but a moment

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        June 3, 2022 at 12:37 pm

        Bargain basement Baptist 😂🤣🤣.
        I am howling!

      • Lindsay says:
        June 3, 2022 at 5:06 pm

        Also howling re: bargain basement Baptist. Sophiesta desperately needs a makeover. She’s a good looking woman who CANNOT dress herself.

        I liked the Yorks’ dresses pretty well, and I liked Bea’s hat (as far as dumb little hats go).

      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 3, 2022 at 5:44 pm

        You guys are on 🔥 🔥🔥🔥 today!!!!! Bea has to suck up to the Cruel Lambridges as her husband and parents have NO money! As for Eugenie, she and Jack are firmly planted in Portugal and have no need to suck up or kiss any asses!!

      • CourtneyB says:
        June 3, 2022 at 5:50 pm

        Sophie has worn a lot of great outfits over the years. Way more fashionable then Kate. But the last few years I don’t know wtf happened to her fashion sense.

    • equality says:
      June 3, 2022 at 10:10 am

      Don’t worry. That bare back would only be against protocol if Meghan wore it.

      Reply
    • Hollz says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:35 am

      Had Eugenie worn a matching hat (and perhaps a white belt?) this would have been fantastic. But the black hat on dark hair with that bright orange? No.

      ETA – not sure why this is here as I wrote it as a separate comment 😂🙄

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 3, 2022 at 6:18 pm

        I agree @ Holly, a lovely cream would have looked better, for belt and hat with the hat having the slightest tinge of the orange included, very minor though. And the shoes are a bad choice all around!! Who chooses black? It’s summer!!

      • LadyAlbert says:
        June 3, 2022 at 6:35 pm

        I agree. I quite like the orange dress, just not the way she styled it.

    • Gabby says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:09 pm

      Sophie dear, no one wants to see your back, especially in a church.

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        June 3, 2022 at 5:09 pm

        Gabby, there a pictures that show the back of Eugenie’s dress and she has a cutout at the top. Does anyone else think that orange color was done quite deliberately? It’s an attention getter. I like the dress itself. Perhaps different styling would have made this work. Also Bea’s dress would be better without the gather at the top of the sleeve. I also like the 2 pleats on the front–KHate should try something like that rather than the wrap. Did Zara also deliberately choose that color for a reason (is Eugenie and Zara shading someone).

        What I have to say to all three of them: Cut off about 6 inches from the length of those dresses. What is that all about?

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        June 3, 2022 at 7:03 pm

        I just saw some pictures which show that Sophie Winkelman and Bea wore the same dress in different colors. There’s a picture of Sophie with Zara.

  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:47 am

    LOL I didn’t mind Zara’s outfit – Eug’s was a bit much and am not sure she pulled it off.

    Sophie – yeah, girlfriend has always had sh!t style.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Eugenie looks like she’s dressed up for Halloween. Color aside, I don’t hate the dress, its not my favorite, but I feel like its very Eugenie.

    Beatrice actually looks okay in my opinion? That dress isnt my style but it fits her nicely and the color is nice on her (sorry Eug, bea wins the color battle.)

    now as for color…..Zara’s dress itself is okay, the cut is nice again for her, but to quote Phoebe from Friends….MY EYES, MY EYES!!!! That is a hideously bright color lol.

    Reply
    • Christina says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:03 am

      Megan’s outfit looks like a nurse’s uniform and is not flattering at all. The orange and pink outfits are alarmingly bright.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 3, 2022 at 9:14 am

        As I said in the entire other thread devoted to M’s outfit, I think she looks fantastic.

    • Eurydice says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:13 am

      I saw a side view of Eugenie’s dress. It’s open to about the shoulder blades in the back, with collar as just a band.

      Reply
    • windyriver says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:23 am

      Eugenie has more rounded shoulders and upper arms. Those sleeves hit her in the wrong place. Might look better with 3/4 sleeves, or sleeveless, and I think she does better with a v-neck. Agree though, it seems very her, and I actually do like the color, which is interesting, as I generally hate orange, especially on me!

      Bea’s dress is okay, just seems blah to me.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 3, 2022 at 9:41 am

        I like orange (not on me lol) so I like the color of the dress objectively, I just hate it with the black accessories. That’s what screams Halloween to me. but I can’t think of what would be better – white? that seems like it would be a hideous combo lol.

      • Jan90067 says:
        June 3, 2022 at 9:54 am

        IMO, with a larger chest, a V-neck is your best friend (with a deep scoop neck coming in a close 2nd). Otherwise, it just makes you look huge (again, JMO).

        Eug’s dress needed SOMETHING, a brooch, a scarf, detailing…*something* to break up that solid wall of orange. And yes, the sleeve length is not flattering. Elbow or 3/4s would’ve looked better on her.

        Bea could’ve pulled that from Keen’s Kloset. I *do* think The Mannequin does have something *very* similar in that same shade of blue. Bea looksok, but she’s going to need surgery in the not too far future to disattach her lips from the Cambs’ behinds. She’s got some firm suction going there.

      • Aj2 says:
        June 3, 2022 at 10:12 am

        E’s dress is so close! I would have done v neck, navy blue band at waist and navy blue accessories. I don’t mind black though, but that orange needs more texture in the fabric to pair it with black.

      • MissMarirose says:
        June 3, 2022 at 10:23 am

        @Becks1: I think navy blue goes better with orange than black and doesn’t scream Halloween.

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        June 3, 2022 at 1:28 pm

        @Jan90067-

        Being a member of the short waist/ big chest club myself, I agree with your neckline assessment 100%.

    • SuzieQ says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:07 am

      Agree on the Halloween hues! Zara Tindall, meanwhile, looks like an Easter basket.

      Reply
    • michyk says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:24 am

      i like the way both princesses look. i think with the hats and skirt lengths, they both look vintagey, and i like it. the orange is a difficult color to pull off, but i like that Eugenie tried something so bold (also think black accessories were a misstep).
      i like zara’s dress, but all the accessories are legit terrible. nothing goes together. i think you can do a variety of shades of the same color and have it look great, but nothing is in the same hue or tone, and it looks like she just pulled everything out of a bag and threw it on.

      Reply
    • KFG says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:39 am

      The York girls have a history of trolling Kkkate. Like do things to draw attention or pass her off or show how bad her fashion choices are by wearing similar items as a joke. They did it at kkkate and wills wedding with the psycho hats. I think Bea wore this as a joke bc Edo has been dressing her really well and Eugenie has been upping her game. Zara always seems off. She doesn’t have Anne’s umph to carry off bold.

      Reply
    • blacktoypoodle says:
      June 3, 2022 at 2:36 pm

      The more I look at the photo of Bea and Eugenie going up the stairs together the more I see them texting each other “Let’s go as Meghan and Kate” Orange: modern, streamlined. Blue coat dress with buttons: Every coat dress Kate wears.
      I’m sure their friends are howling w laughter. And Meghan would get the joke in good spirits. These are the royal ninjas that trolled Kate with their hats at her wedding.

      Reply
      • anotherlily says:
        June 3, 2022 at 5:18 pm

        I’m getting tribute to the Queen vibes with these outfits. The Queen often wears plain block colours in vivid shades.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 3, 2022 at 6:27 pm

        @ anotherlily, that’s true!!! TQ loved her bright colors!! And she always looks lovely!! I love her choices of yellows, lavenders as well as blues and greens too!! She dresses like the rainbow.

  5. MY3CENTS says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:50 am

    I wish Meghan wore something with color. While I think she looked beautiful and regal, I really think she looks better in stronger colors (all of her iconic looks), but I guess she was following the brief?

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:01 am

      Theory: The last time Meghan was there, she wore rich, bright colors in her “Coulda had a bad bitch tour”. The royals, being the copycats they are, assumed she would do the same this time around and decided to also wear bright colors to compete. Only for Meghan to roll up in neutral and muted colors.

      Reply
      • SAS says:
        June 3, 2022 at 9:14 am

        Omg @Snuffles I think your theory is 100% true and that is HILARIOUS

      • FHMom says:
        June 3, 2022 at 11:32 am

        I love this

      • JD says:
        June 3, 2022 at 1:29 pm

        Yes! And Eugenie had to go along with it so as not to throw the rest of them off of Madame Duchess’s switch up. Hah.

      • Formerly Lithe says:
        June 3, 2022 at 5:46 pm

        lol cosign this theory. And best of all, Meghan still looks stunning

      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 3, 2022 at 6:40 pm

        @ Snuffles, you are absolutely f#cking right!!! Meghan is a brilliant woman and she knew that they would try to “out-do” her with flashy colors!!

        And here we are, Zara looking like she is still celebrating Easter and took the tchotchkes and used her glue gun on her fascinator. (Zara had to use them for something to make herself stand out). , Sophiesta is wearing her recent two-for-one deal from the Baptist Basement sale. As for KKKHate, we are looking at dull. Dull and angry while seething with jealousy as well. With Bullyiam, the usual. No eye contact with anyone. Completely clenched jaws, hands and shushing his wife. No pleasantries at all, except the members of the Church, how lucky for them.

    • windyriver says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:34 am

      She’s worn white at several of her most recent public appearances – the white suit, white jacket at Invictus, white dress at VaxLive, white blouse on Ellen, etc. Not a surprise to see her in white here, then, especially if they’re trying to be low key/not give anyone the excuse that they’re “overshadowing”.

      Makes the clothes she wore she wore for the “bad bitch” tour continue to stand out though. At the time, it definitely seemed like a statement, “I’ve had enough of this BS”, and two years later, does still.

      Reply
  6. Elvie says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Eugenie, Jack and Harry looked so tanned, relaxed and free (even if Eug’s dress is awful).

    Reply
  7. L84Tea says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Zara’s whole look hurts my eyes. Yikes, the clashing bright colors is awful. Eugenie’s dress is a miss for me with the cut and style, but I LOVE the bright tangerine color. Bea’s dress is a snoozefest, but she herself looks great these days.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:12 am

      I’d like Eugenie’s dress without the length or black accessories. But the look as is just doesn’t go over well to me. Bea’s dress is boring, but it’s not a huge mess either, and like you said, she really is looking wonderful lately. She just has a glow about her

      I’d rather not discuss Zara’s dress, lol, because the glare.

      Reply
    • Jenn says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:55 am

      My first impression of Zara’s look is Willy Wonka.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:14 pm

      Pink and purple work together on Easter eggs and at Pride events. Not many other places.

      Reply
  8. JRenee says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:53 am

    I’ll be in the least popular opinions but I love the fuschia and the orange. I don’t care for the style but Bea’s dress works on her…there I said it 👍

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:27 am

      I love the fuchsia and orange too. The colors are bright and joyous and say “I am celebrating!” Unlike Bea’s very dreary blue.

      Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:01 am

      Me too! I think the colorful ladies looked the best today, other then Zara’s clashing hat/fascinator. Beatrice looks especially pretty the way she styled herself today. Are Sophie Winkelman and Beatrice in the same coat? Awkward…

      Reply
    • teecee says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:38 am

      I agree. I think there’s nothing wrong with the dresses themselves, but I also love bright colors. I bet they’d look amazing on people with different coloring (imagine the orange on Lupita.)

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:35 pm

      I’m kind of into it. None of the looks are perfect but I don’t mind them at all. I like how they’re wearing bright colors and the mixing of pink and purple isn’t bothering me. Love the orange color.

      Reply
    • Bean says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:35 pm

      I love the orange (I thought her accessories were navy though), the fuchsia is too bright for me but looks good on her and I think Bea looks great.

      Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      June 3, 2022 at 2:40 pm

      I agree about Beatrice’s dress. It’s definitely a Kate style, but on Beatrice’s curvier body it looks fantastic. Her hair is gorgeous too. She is looking wonderful. Eugenie is cute, I like her dress. I like bold. But there is a fine line between bold and over the top (Zara lol)

      Reply
  9. HufflepuffLizLemon says:
    June 3, 2022 at 8:53 am

    I LOVE Zara’s outfit. Take the collar off, and I’d steal it tomorrow. Also love Eugenie’s orange, even though it’s a little plain, and Beatrice’s outfit would be pretty without the awful buttons.
    Duchess Meghan looked perfect, and I think the waist on Kate’s dress was beautiful, but the colors in these looks really makes someone (it’s me, I’m someone) who loves rich tones happy.

    Reply
    • Gini says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:25 am

      I don’t care for Zara and her outfit, she and her bully husband are the least of my concerns. I don’t like them period.

      Reply
    • GillySirl says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:54 am

      I liked the outfits a lot more than ones we’ve seen in the past and the colors were beautiful (except Sophie’s). The York sisters seem so much more relaxed and happy than they used to. When I see everyone smiling around Harry it makes me think of how much easier it is to approach and be around someone who you know has a smile and a positive/funny word for you – not someone with moods that are on the grumpy side.

      Reply
  10. BUBS says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Off topic but I get the feeling Harry is keeping Mike Tindall at arms length. I saw the video where they were leaving church- H and M stop to chat with Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and even seemed to pose for a picture together. Mike was standing nearby but H and M said nothing to him. He seemed to just mope around for a bit then went to chat with someone else (Earl Snowden or something…I don’t know what his title is.) After H and M chatted with Zara and Peter, they walked straight past into their car. It was so funny. They probably have chatted with him in a private setting yesterday or something but to see them not even publicly acknowledge him made me laugh. I wouldn’t blame Harry though. He must have heard how Mike was boasting about wanting to rough him up. Just goes to show that cowards talk a big game but can’t really act when faced with the subject of their boast!

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:24 am

      I would like to think that Harry had a chat with Mike yesterday and told him he would dog walk him up and down the church aisle if he ever talked shit about him again. But that’s just me. 😜

      Reply
    • katherine says:
      June 3, 2022 at 10:11 am

      Yeah I don’t like Mike Tindall being near Harry and Meghan after his ogre comments. Keep that uncultured, violent oaf away from them. I wonder if he’s eating his words seeing how popular Harry and Meghan are with the crowds (how popular Meg was with his own daughter!), or if his bear claw hugs with Will are worth it.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:50 pm

      It looked to me as if Mike Tindall was avoiding H&M. He made a point of having his back to them almost the whole time.

      Reply
    • And Away I Go says:
      June 3, 2022 at 3:14 pm

      That video was hilarious! Harry didn’t even attempt to interact with him at all while chatting with Zara, while Mike stood awkwardly to the side, pretending the whole time to be reaaalllllly interested at looking at something off in the distance, lol!

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      June 3, 2022 at 5:18 pm

      I have no doubt that if it came to it that Harry would wipe the floor with Mike. I think Mike knows it, too.

      Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:01 am

    Don’t hate me but I like what Eugenie is wearing, lol. At least its not a coatdress. Bea does look like she wearing one of Kate’s cast offs but I’ve seen her wear much worse and the color is pretty. But Zara is a yikes on bikes! Maybe she thought everything looked good together in different lighting and then in daylight realized it all clashed? But the style of the coat, especially the collar looks like something a four year old would wear.

    Reply
  12. NCWoman says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:02 am

    I think Eugenie looks lovely–I almost didn’t even recognize her. Portugal obviously agrees with her. And while the dress is bright, I love the simplicity.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Me, too. I would never choose orange, but she’s wearing it and not the other way around. It’s a great color on her and a break from the boring coat dresses.

      Reply
    • GillySirl says:
      June 3, 2022 at 11:57 am

      The both look much more relaxed and happy. I’m so glad for them. I kinda feel bad for W&K – they both thought they were the top of the hill, what everyone wanted to be, and it turns out all everyone wanted was to be loved and be happy.

      Reply
  13. SAS says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:02 am

    Call me crazy but I wish Meghan and Eugenie switched outfits (and M could pick a better hat for it).

    The colour is gorgeous but does not suit Eug. But it’s bold and unique and the dress itself is clean and modern. And she is the only one that has gone ahead and worn a normal human dress rather than the godforsaken item of clothing that is the coat dress!

    Bea and Sophie look like they’ve been playing in Kate’s closet. Weird. Zara definitely doesn’t look like anyone else I’ll say that for her. I think she’s pulling it off.

    Reply
    • BUBS says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:10 am

      I don’t wish Eugenie’s dress on Meghan at all but she does carry it well and she and Jack look really happy and relaxed. The Sussexes and York girls really had the best aura today. Just breezy and happy.

      Reply
  14. Stargirl says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Zara is mess , eugenie not best look. For me beatrice looks more human here because of her earrings. She doesnt wear that often but boy earrings make face good. Otherwise her face looks ghost victoria

    Reply
  15. Beach Dreams says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:05 am

    I actually like Beatrice’s look, she styles and Carrie’s it better than similar looks from Kate. My only thing is that I think it’s the wrong shade of blue. Something a little brighter or softer in tone would work better.

    Eugenie…eh. The color is definitely too bright for her but the dress itself is good enough for the occasion I guess.

    Zara though…disaster. The lilac color of her shoes and purse is nice, and what she should’ve done is have *that* be the main color and the fuchsia be the accessories. That hat is a monstrosity that cannot be saved either way.

    Oh and Louise was definitely more dressed for her age compare to yesterday. She looked nice.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:40 pm

      That’ was my first thought too. That blue isn’t bad on Bea (and the fit looks fine) but the color looks so drab, especially next to the bright orange. (Wish that was a coral though for Eugenia). Orange is not my color at all, but I love bright and happy colors! I’m particularly fond of pinks and purples so I don’t hate Zara’s look but wish it was just toned down a little. 😃

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 3, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      Yeah I agree Lady Louise looked so much better today – the headband suited her, she’s growing into a lovely young woman.

      Reply
  16. Lizzie says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:07 am

    It looks to me like Zara, Bea and Eugenie are wearing dresses/coatdresses while Meghan is wearing a coat that is buttoned up over a dress.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 3, 2022 at 9:14 am

      That might explain my feeling that it just looks a little bulky on her. But that said I’m holding the bar at that incredible green outfit from the commonwealth service! I get that she wasn’t going to do such a SUCK IT look this time and this is fine but I wouldn’t go much further. I do like that she let her love of trench coats sneak in.

      Reply
      • Siobhan says:
        June 3, 2022 at 9:29 am

        Ok if those looks are all wrong (Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie) I don’t want to be right! Probably not the right setting for it, but I still like the Malibu Barbie vibes from Zara. Beatrice, I really find no fault with her outfit at all. Eugenie, I like her dress and I think it really flatters her. I think she should have gone with something other than black for her hat and heels though – if she had done a cream, it would have been great in my opinion! To be honest, I prefer all those dresses over Meghan’s, although the muted color of Meghan was probably a bit more appropriate than Zara and Eugenie, but still. I mean it is a celebration of life, not a funeral?

  17. Sofia says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Zara’s is a little too loud and bright for me. Eugenie looks nice as does Beatrice even if I don’t like the style of the dress.

    Reply
  18. girl_ninja says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Zara looked a mess but she is so unattractive to me that I just can’t with her and her cheating-ass husband. The color of Eugenie’s dress wasn’t great but I liked the cut, length and style. And I actually like Beatrice’s dress too. Kate doesn’t have the hips to pull of that retro 80’s style and Beatrice with her great figure does.

    I really want to know who told Zara that she had it like that, that she could wear fuchsia? 😂😂

    Reply
  19. J. Ferber says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I loved the pic of Eugenie sitting down. She looked fantastic! I didn’t recognize her at first. Is her hair darker? Very striking looking and her skin looks beautiful. Boris looks like he’s escorting his teenage daughter. Boris looks frumpy as hell. His position as prime minister has really wreaked havoc on his looks (and health? He’s really boozing it up, huh)?

    Reply
  20. AJ says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:26 am

    I’ve never understood these coat dresses. Is there another dress underneath the “coat” or is that the whole outfit?

    Reply
    • Desdemona says:
      June 3, 2022 at 10:15 am

      That’s a good question. Must be so uncomfortable when it’s hot…

      I don’t dislike the dresses per se, though the colours could (should) be different, especially the pink and the orange…

      Reply
  21. Katie says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:26 am

    I think I love all the looks? I was very close to buy a dress in that orange hue this year except that it was a little too small for me.

    Reply
  22. Over it says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:31 am

    First, does Sophie do all her shopping with the lights off? That dress is not church service appropriate. Well it’s hideous period but even worse for where she decided to wear it. Second, Harry and his cousin and husband look like they are having the time of their lives. I want to sit with them, the fun people..Zara,Zara Zara, that’s all I got for her.

    Reply
  23. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:46 am

    In the minority here but I loved Zara’s whole look. 🤷 I also like Eugenie’s and Beatrice’s look as well.
    Madame Duchess came to slay and she did and I liked the yellow on Kate.
    I can never wear yellow or orange and couldn’t pull off Zara’s look if I tried and don’t even get me started on white, which is not my friend 😉
    I freely admit I am NO fashion expert as my tastes run to leggings, jeans and t-shirts. If I can’t go barefoot and I must wear shoes, I prefer flip flops.
    I do have a question tho.
    Lady Louise is what? 18? She looks fairly tall and seems to have a great figure. Why does she dress like she’s an old lady? I mean, I’m 65 soon and I would never dress like that?! I would think there’s some designer out there just itching to dress her. Why dim her light?

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      June 3, 2022 at 10:18 am

      Louise looks like she’s wearing a nightgown. In one shot it looks like you can see the outline Granny Pants on her leg through the dress. She is a very pretty young woman, tall, good figure. I can’t believe she would pick this dress out herself. And omg that headband!!! AWFUL! Definitely chosen to coordinate with Mummy’s dress (which was awful and inappropriate).

      If Sophiesta wanted to “shine”, she should’ve taken a page from Anne’s book. Her iridescent dress/coat ensemble (and the hat) were perfection on her. Frankly, I think Anne was the best dressed today.

      Reply
      • tuille says:
        June 3, 2022 at 1:09 pm

        I feel sorry for Louise. She’s a pretty teenager who should be wearing age-appropriate and pretty clothes. I wish one of her cousins would take her shopping but looking at Zara and the Yorkies, not sure who’d do the job well. At least get her hair styled? It looks like she rummages through her elders’ cast offs in the attic & she does love a cardigan. A cute jacket would help her look less frumpy. I wish Louise could go to Montecito for a few days & have Meghan take her shopping.
        I dislike bare backs at formal church services. Sophie showed more skin today than she has in years.
        Kate’s yellow color was okay but the style is not flattering. She has a tomboyish figure, small bosom & no defined waist so the wrap-around-the-middle just emphasized & padded her thick waist.

  24. Tee says:
    June 3, 2022 at 9:57 am

    I’m on the fence about the cutout on Eugenie’s dress, I love what she and Beatrice are wearing. I could wish Zara’s dress wasn’t so dang bright, but I like the contrasting color of the shoes and bag with her dress. The hat’s color is too different and to me that’s what makes it terrible. And that color so close to her face washes her out and makes her skin look sallow. ):

    Reply
  25. trillion says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:02 am

    British royal events are always fug-fests.

    Reply
  26. EviesMom says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:12 am

    I LOVE Zara’s dress & accessories! Swoon! I said what I said! 😂
    I expect the York sisters to bring their wonky fashion – so am a bit disappointed in what they showed up in… they let Zara steal best dressed.
    Meagan looked good -safe choices. I do miss the CHHABB tour fashion though … but I understand why she’s fashion grey rock’ing them.

    Reply
  27. JackieJacks says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:16 am

    If the color of eugenie’s (iPhone keeps wanting to auto correct to eugenic) dress was different and the hem a bit shorter I would have liked it better. I think she’s too petite to wear a full length skirt like that.
    Beatrice looked so happy to be wearing something that pretty much looked good on her with good tailoring and a complimentary style. She seems to have really slimmed down post baby and her overall mood as can be seen in photos appears to be she’s really happy. Good for her. (I wonder if the husband is managing her food portions though? I get an overall impression she’s trying to look for him if you get what I mean.)
    Everyone else was trash from the Wessexes and the Tindalls. Those formal dresses are very fussy with too many buttons bells and whistles and for the most part until you are tall and slim it’s hard to pull that -ish off.

    Reply
  28. tamsin says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:22 am

    I consider Eugenie’s dress a tangerine which is one of my favorite colors. I think she looks tanned and glowing and looking very pretty. However, I think the colour of the hat was not the best choice. Bea seems to have become thinner than I remember her, and think she has worn some really good looks lately. Love Zara’s colours, but the dress looks too tight and too prim, which doesn’t appear to suit her. The puffy sleeves and tight colour and the belt and the colour altogether too much. Are collared shirt/coat dresses with belts in right now? Everyone is belted and sleeved and collared up it seems.

    Reply
  29. Susan says:
    June 3, 2022 at 10:59 am

    What’s up with all the mismatched hats? Even Meagan’s is slightly off tone. And Louise’s hat yesterday looked like someone sat on it. No one looks great today but the Sussexes look best.

    Reply
  30. Dawning says:
    June 3, 2022 at 11:09 am

    Meghan better be careful, Sofiesta is an opportunist and a backstabber.

    Reply
  31. lori a larrimer says:
    June 3, 2022 at 11:49 am

    All the ladies look lovely! I enjoy Zara’s colorful ensemble in spite of some negatives on here. It would get challenging always having to pick out a new and imaginative- yet flattering- ensemble for so many various events…knowing your look will be critiqued.

    Reply
  32. Mariah says:
    June 3, 2022 at 12:16 pm

    Agree with most–Zara and Beatrice’s outfits did nothing for me. I did like Eugenie’s dress, though! And I know this is highly, highly unlikely, but it is Gun Violence Awareness Day in the U.S. and orange is the color to wear today. I wonder whether it’s at all possible Eugenie was making a subtle statement today, especially knowing that Meghan has spoken about the need for gun control?

    Reply
  33. Athena says:
    June 3, 2022 at 12:29 pm

    The colors of Eugenie and Zara’s dresses do not come across well in pictures but when viewed in videos the colors look fine.

    Reply
  34. Karla says:
    June 3, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Can we give a honorary mention to Anne-I really liked her outfit.

    Reply
  35. Beech says:
    June 3, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    I like Eugenie’s dress and the color but not the length. Beatrice’s dress is frumpy looking, maybe like something from the 40’s. Tara, yikes, and omg!

    Reply
  36. AmelieOriginal says:
    June 3, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    I actually don’t think Zara, Beatrice, or Eugenie look completely terrible, I actually like the colors they’re all wearing. Zara’s coat looks off to me because of the shoulders/collar and the purple hat doesn’t go with the outfit. Had she worn a hat in the same shade as her handbag/shoes (lilac?) and not that deep purple, it would have looked way more put together.

    Eugenie looks good in orange to me, just the black accessories make it look like Halloween came early and I think the dress is a tad on the long side. Beatrice does look like she borrowed from Kate lol, get rid of the stupid raised shoulders (why do royal women insist on wearing this silhouette? It’s so dated looking and Kate does it all the time) and buttons and it would be a decent looking dress.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      June 3, 2022 at 3:06 pm

      In Kate’s case I think it’s done to give her more “bulk” because she’s so painfully thin under all her clothes.

      Reply
  37. Drusilla says:
    June 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm

    Eugenie’s dress is actually nice… just the wrong color I think. IMO I loathe the coat dress look that style needs to end sorry not sorry.

    Reply
  38. Otterton says:
    June 3, 2022 at 4:00 pm

    The more I look at it the more I like Eugenie’s dress, BUT I hate the mock turtleneck and it needs different accessories. Maybe a fun navy shoe or a neutral color rather than black? I like the floatiness of it, and the color is growing on me.

    Reply
  39. Julia K says:
    June 3, 2022 at 4:02 pm

    So they’re all heading to the reception except Harry and Meghan. Where they not invited or did they decline? Just like first grade; I’m inviting the whole class but not you.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      June 3, 2022 at 5:32 pm

      Julia K, do we know that they weren’t invited for sure? It could be that H&M are taking the opportunity to visit charities/Invictus. They could be spending time with TQ. Lots of possibilities here.

      Reply
  40. J. Ferber says:
    June 3, 2022 at 6:16 pm

    I don’t see how Zara can stomach Mike Tyndall.

    Reply
  41. SG says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    Re: Eugenie wearing orange – today/June 3rd is “wear orange for national gun violence awareness day” which is being promoted by Everytown and wearorange.org. Given her recent podcast ventures is it possible she’s also taking an opportunity to make a subtle statement on gun violence and we missed it?

    Reply
  42. Plums says:
    June 3, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    I like Eugenie’s dress tbh. Everyone else came for Easter, and she came for Halloween.

    Bea is eh. I didn’t realize before because I hadn’t seen it before this post, but that huge ass bow in the back of Sophie’s dress is hideous.

    Reply

