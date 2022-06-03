Zara Tindall & the York princesses wore some awful styles to the Jubbly service

Me: I think the loose dress code for the national service of thanksgiving was “pale colors for women.”

Zara Tindall: FUCHSIA.

So, here are more photos from today’s Jubilee service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Unlike the Commonwealth service in 2020, there was not a chaotic staging mess just hours beforehand. Remember that? The Windsors were so desperate to snub Harry and Meghan, they looked foolish and cruel. William and Kate specifically. What I’m noticing from the photos and videos is that every royal knew what to do, that everything was choreographed specifically to avoid drama. The Sussexes were seated with the York princesses and behind the Wessexes. The Cambridges got their “moment” and they looked frumpy. Charles and Camilla came in as the old hands.

Once again, the “working royals” looked dull and sparklefree, while the non-working royals and royal-adjacents seemed to be enjoying themselves a lot more, just like at Trooping the Colour yesterday. Prince Edward was seen looking friendly to Harry and Meghan, and we know Beatrice and Eugenie are still tight with the Sussexes too.

Fashion notes: Zara Tindall’s hot pink coat is Laura Green, and she’s carrying an Aspinal of London bag. Eugenie wore a bright, unflatteringly orange Emilia Wickstead (hate it, honestly). Beatrice looked like she stole something out of Kate’s closet, honestly. Kate loves that shade of blue and it has plenty of buttons, a funky shoulder detail and it looks very “pinched.” Bea is going Full Keen.

