The Cambridges & Sussexes still have ‘frosty’ relations, no plans to meet privately

This is just sort of a clean-up post on all of the Windsor family drama now that we’re in the middle of the Jubbly. Even the Daily Mail said that the whites-only Trooping the Colour balcony looked “too sparse” and “sad.” Many media outlets were throwing tantrums about the lack of photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the lack of confirmation that the Cambridges and Sussexes even saw each other during Trooping. The Daily Beast blamed the lack of access and drama on Buckingham Palace courtiers, with the Royalist column writing that there was “a heavy-handed attempt by Buckingham Palace to control optics and avoid commentary about the body language relationship between Harry and Meghan and Kate.” I agree – the Palace does not want a repeat of the Commonwealth service in 2020, where it was clear that William and Kate were rude and unpleasant. It’s also clear that the Palace is doing the most to keep the Cambridges and Sussexes apart as much as possible, and that the brothers have no plans to meet up privately:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not see Prince William and Kate Middleton privately during their visit to the UK, palace insiders told Page Six. Harry, 36, and Markle, 40, looked in fine form as they watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the sidelines Thursday, beaming as they were reunited with family. However, they did not see William and Kate.
Harry and William continue to have a frosty relationship, Page Six is told, following the younger brother’s exit as a senior royal.
“At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” said one insider. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”
[From Page Six]
Yeah. Again, the dumb stories about William and Harry talking on the phone or FaceTime-ing each other are utter bullsh-t. They only communicate through staff. And that’s fine! William and Kate are really awful people who have done a lot to hurt Harry and Meghan. They don’t have to meet up and hash out their “differences.” Just let things be frosty and incandescent.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instar.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Trooping the Colour Parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends The Lighting Of The Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: Sir Nicholas Bacon, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Designer Thomas Heatherwick speak during The Lighting Of The Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
Actually the Cambridges’ are just salty in general!
Some great photos of what they all were wearing at HB: https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a40129207/meghan-markle-prince-harry-service-queen-elizabeth-platinum-jubilee/
They are salty–and unhappy. I’m struck by the reporter who says the palace wants to avoid “avoid commentary about the body language relationship between Harry and Meghan and Kate.”
Where is William in all of that? That is just weird.
I’m afraid that George is aping his father’s peevish expressions. And they dress him like a stuffy little doll. I wish they would let him be a kid.
Yes, I agree that George is father’s peevish expressions. I was sorry to see that.
Why meet privately with your abuser or tormentor who cannot accept responsibility for his and her actions? Let them rot in the prison of privilege. If the Cameburnbridges stay married forever, it will serve them right.
Aren’t they off for Wales tomorrow, for the weekend, to promote the Platty Joob? That should keep them far enough away until the Sussexes come back to Cali.
Aren’t they off to Wales, for the weekend, to promote the Platty Joob? That should keep them far enough away until the Sussexes come back to Cali.
You know what will be forever funny to me? The keenbridges did their most to destroy and damage and demean Meghan and Harry and now because of all their games, Harry and Meghan are the Jubbly. Like every media outlet in the world is all about seeing and showcasing Harry and Meghan with a side of Betty. Well,done Willy and Katie, well done.lol.
OMG! So what they’re saying -without saying- is that Harry and Meghan have no wish to introduce their family to someone who has a problem with the skin colour of an unborn baby. The sycophantic press may not write it but, the global media are going to make a lot out of it. Are William and Kate so wrapped up in their own problems that they don’t realise how bad this looks to everyone outside of the BRF bubble? People have been speculating about who said it since the interview and if we get the pictures of Charles with the Sussex children then it will be the final confirmation that people have been waiting for.
Yes, yes they are. Problems and selfishness.
“Are William and Kate so wrapped up in their own problems that they don’t realise how bad this looks to everyone outside of the BRF bubble?” Answer: Yes.
And again as you say, all this is doing is proving out that it was Will that had “questions” about Archie’s skin tone.
Absolutely! There’s no way they’ll subject their youngsters to those two vipers. We all knew from jump that Will and kHate were the culprits who had “concerns”. Anyone with a heart knows those innocent babies mustn’t be exposed to this kind of rubbish so early in their young lives. Later, hopefully much later, they’ll learn about their racist Uncle and their garbage Auntie.
Why would they meet privately. Willy participated in torturing Meghan. Harry understands that taking care of his wife is the number one priority and he’s done that. His wife and babies are all that matters to him. Willy doesn’t give a flying f*ck about KKKate and it shows. He probably loves his kids though. They have nothing in common any longer.
It’s interesting that both in the carriage and in that “Mayors room area that BOTH Sophie and KKKate look like they could throw down WWE style. All that ass kissing that Sophie and Gargamel of Will and Waify Katie did at the last Commonwealth Service was all for naught. The way they ignored Meghan and Harry was as obvious as Keen ignoring them. Look at them now.
girl_ninja, I read on twitter that KHate stood at the window with the 3 kids for quite sometime to keep others away from the window. There are picture out there that these poor kids are tired of standing there and are over it. In one George is yarning and Charlotte and Louis are limp. I have no idea how long she stood there, but it was longer than the kids wanted.
When I see that picture of KHate at the window, I keep seeing an old sailing ship. For the life of me I can’t remember the name for the figure on the front of the ship. Does anyone else get this vibe?
I could see why BRF might choose Katy as emblematic portrait of the family for figurehead of their mythical ship. But the crews on actual ships usually imbued the figurehead with more mystical powers to guide the vessel spirit and get them home safely.
I read somewhere recently (probably trashy romance) that ships of yore sacrificed cargo space by carrying multiple figureheads below deck, and the crews would swap figureheads even in middle of storm to get better luck.
That last photo of Kate with the kids and Sophie in the background is kind of haunting/unsettling. I just get unhappy vibes 🙁
There are unhappy vibes there, and my guess is by that point the kids weren’t happy either. They had to do the carriage ride, and then they see all their cousins hanging out and having fun, but they’re not allowed to play with them bc they need to go on the balcony for the flyover but their cousins seem to be having a LOT more fun. The kids look antsy and I think that’s why.
Wasn’t that balcony window intended for the non-working Royals to view Trooping? It seems like Kate was pulling rank and “monitoring” access to the window. It was just odd that she would be appearing on the main balcony yet here she is monopolizing another balcony.
I think all the children should have been behind the window. The Cambridge children participated in the parade, I think that would have been enough. But at least they did not just place George on the balcony as the HEIR.
Totally agree that the Cambridge kids probably just wanted to stay playing with their cousins. Also, @paulaH, I don’t know if there was a strict rule that only non-working royals could use that window but idk it’s a window, anyone can look out. But I feel the same about a balcony so? I can understand Kate standing there since her kids are, but the ones that are really weird to me are the ones of Kate standing at that window alone knowing that everyone is going to be looking up there for a glimpse of Meghan. Like why does she need to stand at that window alone looking out? I guess the view was just that good lol.
I kind of got the feeling that the window at TTC was laid back and the kids were watching because they wanted to. There were photo’s of other kids at the window too but of course the photos of the Cambridge kids are the most widely circulated.
As for Kate standing near the window., I’ve lived in a house with windows like that before and I’d be lurking too. Making sure they don’t lean too far out or the window doesn’t come down on their heads.
The photo of Kate and Sophie certainly did seems tense though. They really didn’t seem happy.
I thought Charlotte’s expression was like, “Oooh. The grownups are fighting.”
Sophie picked the wrong team.She allied herself withKeens and thought she had QEII in her pocket. Fast forward two years later, QEII picked Harry ( legacy or love), and Keens still pick themselves
What did happen is Charles checked them by holding on to the Duke of Edinburgh title.
🤷♀️ Mistake
Of course they’re not meeting privately, the cambridges are off to Wales, lol. I think Kate is really ticked about that bc she knows their Wales events wont get any coverage if H&M go to any more public events.
But Harry said his relationship with his brother was SPACE, and while he’s being civil in public, I’m sure behind the scenes its still SPACE.
So i am not the only one that noticed a difference in kate? Because yesterday i feel like she looked a lot more, i don’t know, subdued i guess? And today too. Normally these events her kind off things and you see her beaming and smiling and she gets easy praise. But yesterday and today something seemed off.
@chloe, I imagine the tension coming off William is stressing her to the max. They’re being snubbed by the Sussex family and the Queen and Charles are allowing it. As senior as they are they’re being othered during this huge event. For Bill with his personality and ego this has got to be the worst outcome
I agree, she looked more happy at Philip’s funeral, lol. I think being in the vicinity of Meghan and especially with Harry being so attentive makes her feel “less than”. Unfortunately for Kate, they don’t keep happy husbands and marriages inside the royal vault with the jewels.
I think, she was put back in her place after yesterday’s stunt in the balcony.
So we can be 💯 sure that there will be no keen peacemaker bullshit stories this time around like at Philip funeral .
I think she’s been put in her place (I hate that term, it reminds me of what people said about Meghan, but with Kate i think it fits bc of the keen peacemaker, lynchpin of the monarchy, the future is on her shoulders stories her family keeps pushing) – either by Meghan and Harry’s popularity (maybe she deluded herself that the British media had convinced everyone they were awful) or by William or Charles specifically.
Like if she thought that she was going to be the shining star of this weekend, especially since she brought out her kids, she is probably throwing things at this point. Its all about Meghan. The NYT has headlines about Meghan. etc. Everything else is about “the platinum jubliee” or just Louis, with little mention of Kate, lol. So that may have subdued her a bit.
But I also would not be surprised if William did tell her specifically to stand down, especially after the balcony stunt yesterday.
I think the point that they are being “othered” at this event is a good one and I think its driving Kate batty.
What was the balcony stunt?
Yes, what happened on the balcony? It sounds like an Agatha Christie mystery. I saw her looking behind a. lot when they were first going out to the balcony, and kind of pushing back with her hands, as if to make sure that nobody stood behind her family.
The Wessexes got shoved over to the right ,The result was that Kate and her kids were in every shot, which must have been the intention. You could see Will, but there was a big gap between him and Kate. The Wessexes were cropped out entirely.
It didn’t work all that well for Kate, though, because William moved away from her and the press noticed the gap. It was strange.
There’s a photo on twitter of them entering ( shot from behind, inside ) and Prince Parrot fish is at least 12-15’/4m ahead of Khate. She’s not the traditional few steps behind; he has literally separated himself from her as much as is possible. How embarrassing for her ( and him, really ) that his contempt is so visible. I *almost* feel sorry for her.
That’s exactly what happened. Kate planted herself next to the queen with Louis and did.not.move. She didn’t move for William, she didn’t move for Edward (who paused for a few seconds when he came out, like he thought Kate was going to move down, oh hahaha poor Edward, hope springs eternal I guess.) William moved down from her but I don’t think she minded that at the time. It was a ploy to make sure she was in every picture from the balcony and it worked. If I had no clue who these people were, it would look to me like the queen was the queen (duh), Charles was the heir and KATE was the next in line after him. It should have been one HM’s children or William standing that close to her IMO.
Tin foil tiara time: Kate got the timeline for her Berkshire house AKA the separation arrangements are finalized. As of the summer she is banished to the sidelines. She realized this may well be her last balcony appearance for a long time….and she was going to make the most of it. Maybe she’ll be invited back for George’s coronation.
Good grief, the ffk & his wife have to be separated from his own brother because the ffk & his wife can’t act like adults. This is such a horrible look for the Cambridges. How can Bill be trusted to rule if he can’t be trusted to treat his own family with dignity & respect. The racism, colonialism, jealousy & incandescent rage have ruined the Cambridges IMO. The only thing that might save Bill is Chuck having a long reign. And getting rid of that meanie he’s married to.
100% @Mslove! This is exactly what I don’t understand!
W&K’s entire job – about which they complain ALL the time – is having to make nice with people in public.
Are they so bad at it, they can’t fake nice for a few hours at a time when they know thousands of cameras are trained on them and that it means the world to his father & grandmother, literally their queen?
If they can’t fake nice then…wth is the point of them?
I agree with what you’re saying but William and Harry have managed to be civil in public, both at the funeral and the statue unveiling (albeit without Meghan).
It’s rare that I think the DM is right about anything but I do think keeping the Cambridges and Sussex’s separate is to try to avoid commentary about body language. However it’s not working out so well because now it gives the impression they can’t stand to even be in the same space as each other.
Kate really was ASTONISHING rude the last time she was in the vicinity of Meghan – so rude that the international press wrote articles about it! I bet that BP didn’t want a repeat of this kind of behaviour, which would def overshadow the Queen’s Jubilee.
William is too messed-up to ever be king. He has no empathy, anger control, curiosity, or willingness to accept different people. He’s going through the motions, but it’s plain he would be happier as an obscure rich toff in some county somewhere.
I feel sorry for the Cambridge children,I hope at least Charlotte and Louis can have more independent lives.
Bad attitudes of the Cambridges. They will never change or admit they could be possibly “wrong.”
Why not also meet with Jason “The Knife” Knauf while they are at it? It’s the same vibe.
Throw in some Piers, Angela Kelly, CamelToe, Kay and Wooten for a Backstabbers reunion?
and the media will still write thinkpieces on “who is the royal racist?!?!?!?!?”
i think we know babe
So palace insiders told page six, really? Who on earth believes the story?
MikeB, I think it was one of the commentators for the BM. It was obvious to anyone watching.
The Sussexes and Cambridges not meeting is news only to the media. We all knew there would be NO CONTACT. Harry and Meghan accepted the Queen’s invite on the condition of not having to interact at all with Will & Kate. Assurances were given to H&M and thus far, BP seems to be keeping them. Many Sussex fans were upset they agreed to attend the Jubbly. But H&M have shown the world that they are happy, free, rich and unbothered by any Royal Family nonsense. They’re shutting down all the toxic fan fiction garbage put out by the BM & RRs. H&M are making a statement to the world and the message is being well received.
The Queen’s support for Harry and Meghan is on display. And the Cambridges have been sent to time out for bad behavior. Think of the messaging beaming out to the world. The FFK and FFQ are too immature and lack the basic skills to “put on a game face” and behave. Geez.
@Edna: So true.
Except they weren’t on the balcony and were hidden away at the service. It’s all very well to say they’re still much loved members of the family but when the Queen is doing makes it look like they’re much loved members that she wants hidden away. In my mind that’s almost a passive aggressive level of showing support.
@Blue Dot – the queen specifically requested that they have their own entrance at St. Paul’s, rather than just coming in with all the other non-working royals. That doesnt scream “hidden away” to me. and I still think the “no balcony” thing was their choice.
Personally I think H&M are going to jet off tomorrow, maybe with Eug and family to Portugal, or back to the US. BP has just announced that TQ is not going to attend the Derby races tomorrow, so I don’t think they’d want to stick around unless they’ve got some things booked with their charities.
Don’t they have a birthday party for Lili though? Or is that speculation?
I don’t think so, I think the plan has always been that H&M will have the most face time with the Queen tomorrow – with her not going to the Derby and Buttons and Bill sent packing to Wales for the day, it’s good timing. It’s Lilibet’s birthday as well, and I doubt they’d want to spend it on a plane. Maybe they’ll have some sort of birthday something with the Queen and Eugenie and her family and just spend the day that way.
I wouldn’t be surprised. In any case I don’t expect them to show up at any other public Jubbly event.
If anything happens with charities it might be embargoed until they are out of the UK to avoid the press showing up uninvited or because of security concerns. I’m looking forward to the tabloids crying about how little time H&M spent in the UK.
At this point I have no idea if we’ll see them again publicly at the Jubbly, but I would be surprised if they return home to California tomorrow. That’s a long flight with young kids to just turn around and go back after 3 days.
Do we know if H&M might go to that ball tomorrow night? If Kate and Will, The Wessexes and Anne are all being sent away this weekend, I could see H&M going to the ball tomorrow night. In fact, I’d be surprised if they didn’t. I know it’s their daughters birthday but I would guess they would do a small family party and then go to the ball at night. Especially if other cousins are there that they get along with, I’d think they’d want pictures of them getting along with the rest of the royal family while Will and Kate are gone?
I think Saturday is the Queen and Sussex family private time. Queenie is resting up today so she can be on hood form tomorrow. Then the Sussex’s will probably fly back home on Sunday.
What’s really strange is that no face time is scheduled for Charles–and the reporters don’t find that remarkable.. He is the grandfather. He had nothing to do with the Sussexes at the church either. That relationship must still be pretty bad.
Salty, incandescent , unseasoned, petty, jealous, lazy ,scheming . Yup that’s the Cambridges. And this is why they will continue to be miserable while Harry and Meghan thrive.
+1
I think that the church video will not go over well. What is Keen getting out of obviously looking so peeved and unchurchly at St. Paul’s? There is no way that anyone in the family can defend that. And they all must be trained that cameras can be anywhere. How could she lose it so publicly?
The fact that the Cambridges can’t pull it together to put on a positive public face and pretend like all is well is just pathetic.
They are so hopelessly petty and immature, my god.
So in all this discussion of whether the Cambridges and the Sussexes will meet and interact, I’ve realized what about Charles and Camilla? They haven’t either have they? The difference is that CandC mostly look the same as ever. They don’t appear ruffled by the Sussexes whereas the Cambridges…
I have been wondering that too. Charles doesn’t even act like a grandfather to the Cambridge kids, let alone to the Sussex toddlers. We saw the Q on the balcony & she is the great-grandmother but the only one who was acting like a grandparent. it was odd. I mean, he hasn’t met Lilibet either, but doesn’t seem to care.
Yes, Charles hasn’t acted like he is a dad or a grandfather. I’m sure there will be posed pics released but that proves nothing.
Yes the Queen interacted with Little Louis, it is odd that Charles did not go to the other side of the balcony to be with three of his grandchildren and interact with them. I hope he has quality time with Archie and Lili.
There were reports that the Sussexes went to visit Charles at Clarence House in the morning. Interesting ……
Harry and Meghan came, they saw and they conquered.
They said their piece in the Oprah interview and have since maintained a dignified silence in the face of unrelenting harassment. H&M are #goals on how to rise above the toxicity and live your best life on your terms. Giving a master class on how to deal with toxic family.
It’s clear that arrangements have been made to keep the Cambridges away from the Sussexes. Kudos to the Queen for ensuring that Harry and Meghan were protected during this visit. It was the least she could have done given she wanted them there. Hopefully ends all those fake stories about William and Harry talking. I’d be surprised if we see Harry and Meghan at any other Jubilee events.
I bet Kate is so stressed right now, you could see it yesterday for Trooping the Color including pre-balcony and on the balcony. Their marriage is falling apart and William is probably especially incandescent since his brother and sister-in-law who he tried to exile are back in the royal fold. It must chafe at him so much that they are free to live their lives and don’t need to abide by senior royal rules anymore. I would feel sorry for Kate but she chose this life. I don’t think she ever imagined not being Queen Consort though.
It’s also very telling that none of the Middletons are to be seen anywhere when we saw them at the Diamond Jubilee, we won’t see them at the races since William and Kate will be in Wales I’m assuming? And then there’s the concert thing. If they don’t appear anywhere during the Jubilee, it’s clearly game over for Kate and William.
Good point AmelieOriginal.
The Midds absence is speaking volumes.
Amelie you raise an excellent and overlooked point. 10 years ago the Middletons were literally front and center at the Jubliee! It certainly suggest that the utility the Palace got out of showing everyone how “accepted” the Middletons had been by the royals is no longer useful to one or both parties.
I saw this insane commentary saying Meghan was leaking the FaceTime stuff to the daily mail. Which sounds totally insane considering her history with the trashy tabloid. These people are crazy.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan care all that much about the salty Sussexes. They would be content to be cordial in public, but they won’t be door mats or play W+K’s stupid games. They are quite simply just opting out and being their fabulous selves, which is exactly what they should do. I think Harry is building his personal relationship with the Queen, not as his boss but as his granny and someone he cares about. And I think there’s been a shift in the queen where she understands he just wants to be happy, protect his family, and live on his own terms…she seems to have really embraced that lately, and I hope Charles will come around too. Will and Kate just come across as petty and immature. I can’t imagine them as king and queen consort.
I suspect the status of the monarchy is going to be significantly reduced by parliament after HM passes away anyway. Maybe we won’t have to see them much.
The Cambridges are just making it glaringly obvious that all the chaos, acrimony and vitriol surrounding the Sussexes stepping back was from them (William in particular). I don’t think we would have had any of the drama were it not for William’s machinations from the beginning. He’s just a vicious little &*(%.
What is this ‘balcony stunt’ pulled by Kate that CBers are referencing?
She planted herself next to the Queen and wouldn’t move even though Charles and William tried and she cutoff Sophie to get that spot.
I didn’t watch the balcony, just came and stayed for the Sussexes only and learning about this now. It’s strange with how choreographed these things are, that she and Louis were next to the Queen when Charles was on the other side. It would’ve made sense to have William and George next to the Queen or one of her own children. It wasn’t like any other less momentous balcony moments
I was wondering the same thing. Maybe her foul face at the window?
I just saw a clip and commentary from e daily pop. I don’t know why I bother. These people continue to disappoint me the way they seem to continue to ignore Harry and especially Meghan treatment at the hands of will and Kate. As a black woman and knowing and seeing some of the racism that was thrown at Meghan and continues to be by the British media with the help of William and Kate, I am saddened that these women, being black themselves can sit there and talk about it would be great to see pictures of the brothers together and how it was the wives causing the problems but really not willing to understand or grasp that William and Kate won’t be a part of lili birthday because William and Kate did all they could to destroy lili mum and had they succeeded, there would be no lili birthday to celebrate. So I will officially not look at one more thing from e daily pop. I have now put them in the same box as the British media. Shame on them
The bbc had on an American woman from US weekly who hosts a podcast. Idk who she is but I felt pretty done w her and us weekly after listening. When asked why the Sussexes are so popular, she said they force themselves on the news through all their many announcements. No shit that is what she said. Then, she went on to say the “poor” Sussexes are struggling to find their footing. Really lady? Where do you see them struggling to find their footing? Tina Brown said the same more or less. I don’t know what to say to that except I guess time will tell.
US Weekly is American Media Inc owned as of 2017, same as The Enquirer. They’re not wholly pointless – I got best understanding of H-M security situation from one of their videos where they spoke to security professional. But for the most part US Weekly output s/b viewed with circumspection.
Whatever the (lack of) relationship between Harry and Will, Kate is NOT going to be photographed in the vicinity of Meghan. Kate comes off so badly when they are side by side.
I’d missed Kate’s guffaw in the first picture. Compare it to the evil death stare of her in the window. This is how she does public and private. She is clearly an amateur (and deranged). That is all.
Long ago, most of us have learned the art of looking pleasant in public even when we’re irritated. The Cambridges are just unprofessional.
Yeah. Wouldn’t be surprised if the relationship has gotten worse. If that’s possible. You had that whole incident with Jason Knauff conspiring with the Daily Mail against Meghan. I mean I’m sure Harry and Meghan put two and two together regarding that.
I think Kate and Charles are pretty thick. He blew her a kiss coming out of the church service. Has Kate negotiated a new contract that ensures there will be no divorce and William has to play nice? Charles would be relieved to know that there is one less problem on his plate. As long as Kate has Charles on her side William can be as frosty as he wants.
I don’t think Kate and Charles are close. They may be just using each other and Kate would have to be friendly to him. There have been some problems like early on Charles making it known he never sees the Cambridge grandchildren and they spend time with the Middletons. If William wants a divorce Charles won’t stop him. ANy more than Prince Philip and the Queen could stop Charles from wanting out of his first marriage. If Charles chose WIlliam over Harry to side with surely he would not side with Kate, Consorts are not born ins and expendable.
Julia K, another commenter here on another post said that PC blew the kiss because it was easier than circumventing KHate’s hat to kiss her cheek. I don’t think KHate has PC’s backing at all. I think TQ and PC have watched all of these years and have concluded the same as we have. KHate is not capable of doing the job AT ALL. She isn’t interested in learning how, and she spends a lot of money. Couple that with the fact that PW & KHate were the heavy hitters with smearing Meghan and causing Sussexit and I have a feeling that PC’s feelings are much like TQ’s. Afterall, TQ pretty much snubbed KHate on the balcony, didn’t she?
Meghan and Harry saw Prince Charles and Camilla at Clarence House this morning just before the Service. Their car was seen leaving and Prince Charles left shortly afterwards. Regarding PC as a grandfather Camilla says he is great with her grandchildren and he used to love bathing his own children etc. Took a lot of time out just after they were born to be with them.
Camilla was said to have kept Raymill so she could see her grandchildren without Charles there who was said to not like small children around. Maybe now that they are older he is better with them.
Of course Charles and Kate are “close.” He pays all her clothing bills, the very outfit she’s wearing. She should be blowing HIM a kiss.