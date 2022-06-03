Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson really are in London for the Platinum Jubbly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been in London this week and no one knows why. Kim was like this with Kanye West sometimes too – they would just fly to some city for a few days and we would only find out later that they did a photoshoot or visited friends or something. I don’t think that’s what Kim and Pete were doing though, I think it started out as a vacation. The thing is, everyone knows that the UK four-day Jubilee weekend is happening. So people did wonder “is Kim about to gatecrash the Jubbly?” Turns out, that was her plan. Instead of gatecrashing the Jubbly, royal aides decided to gatekeep the reality star and billionaire.

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian’s dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star, 41 — who landed in the UK with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, this week — asked for tickets But the Palace turned the American couple down, as did publicists at the BBC, which will broadcast the show. Kim was so determined to attend that a source told the Daily Mail she is trying to acquire tickets by other means — and has even said she doesn’t mind if the tickets are ‘not VIP’. They said: ‘Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.’ It’s not clear if the Jubilee celebrations were the only reason for the couple’s trip to London. The likes of Queen, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers will perform at the event, while Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham will make appearances. Some 10,000 tickets were allocated via a public ballot, and 7,500 have been given to key workers, those in the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities. Members of the Royal Family are expected to attend on behalf of the Queen, who is ‘pacing herself’ but will be watching on TV from Windsor Castle.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yes, lord help the Windsors if some American celebrities turn up at… a public concert and party staged in London. The question is more like… why did Kim even want to go? I know she fancies herself “American royalty,” but this is not the way! Maybe it’s all bullsh-t though, maybe she and Pete are just on vacation and/or she has some kind of work to do in London.